Lily Rose Depp on nepotism: ‘I’m so careful about these conversations now’

Last year, Lily Rose Depp appeared on the cover of Elle Magazine, and her cover interview was very bad. She made some extremely tone-deaf comments about her nepo baby status and how she doesn’t believe anyone actually cares about how privileged she is and how she’s had everything handed to her on a silver platter. It was so bad that a steady stream of models and fashion-industry types came out to offer some very pointed criticism of Lily-Rose and her nepo-baby ilk. Well, Lily Rose covered a recent issue of I-D magazine, mostly to promote her new HBO series, The Idol. She’s got a lot of projects coming out this year, and she’s still (cough) a Chanel brand ambassador. She once again addressed her nepo baby status. Some highlights:
Playing an aspiring pop star in ‘The Idol’: “I’ve dreamt of roles like this for forever. I just don’t think that you could give an actress a greater gift than a role like this. This has been the most meaningful and important project that I’ve ever done, and the thing that I’m the proudest of. I don’t know where to begin. Jocelyn is the most wonderfully complex character. She’s so fascinating. A mystery. After a year of living with that character, I’m still obsessed with her. I just want to keep digging deeper.”
Growing up in Paris & LA: “My parents are artists, and so I was really always encouraged to explore whatever I wanted to explore. I’ve always loved putting on a show since I was a little girl. I used to dress up and dance around.”
Her first acting job: Kevin Smith was filming a horror movie, Tusk, which featured Johnny Depp. Lily-Rose was on set and pretty casually told to jump into a scene, which was enough to pique her curiosity for acting. “I had so much fun that day, even though I had no clue what I was doing. I still sometimes feel like I have no clue what I’m doing.”
Working with Chanel: At fifteen, she fully leapt into the public eye by embarking on a global ambassadorship role at Chanel, who her mum had worked with since the 90s. “I met Karl (Lagerfeld) for the first time when I was eight with my mom,” she remembers. “He had an almost childlike quality. He wore his sunglasses a lot, and obviously had that iconic look. But, when you looked him in the eyes, he had this beautiful purity about him. And he was the most fun person to sit next to at dinner.”
She battles Imposter Syndrome: “You just have to jump in and have some kind of faith that, if they’ve chosen me, then hopefully I’ve been chosen for a reason. That’s all that you can do. By that same token, I think that there’s nothing more exciting than being like, ‘Wow, I’m so nervous. I feel so challenged by this. How on earth am I going to pull this off?’ You could ask for no better fuel to make you want to work really, really hard. ‘Okay, I really don’t want to f–k this up, so let me work as hard as I possibly can to make sure that I have left no rock unturned.’ If you’re not scared, then what’s the point? I like the fear a little bit.”
On the nepo baby conversation: “I’m so careful about these conversations now. I feel like my parents did the best job that they possibly could at giving me the most ‘normal childhood’ that they could. And obviously, that still was not a normal childhood. I’m super aware of the fact that my childhood did not look like everybody’s. But at the same time, it’s all that I know, so I have had to find comfort in it somehow. I’m really lucky that I’ve been surrounded by people who value normalcy and who value real life and I think that’s the only way to exist in this world and not go insane.”
“Obviously, that still was not a normal childhood…” I don’t think anyone is saying that Lily-Rose sucks because she didn’t have a normal childhood, or that her parents introduced her to artists, fashion designers and directors since she was a baby. The issue is that she still doesn’t see how easy she’s had it, how her parents’ connections gave her every job she’s had since she was 14 years old. I understand that none of these nepo babies want to say “yeah, I’ve had a cool life, I had everything handed to me, it’s amazing.” They can’t say that because they don’t even realize it. It’s absolutely hilarious that she’s talking about having imposter syndrome too. Like, girl, you have imposter syndrome for very good reason.
Oh, she dumb dumb. Her answer to the nepotism conversation makes it clear that she has no idea what the conversation is actually about. Her ~artistic parents couldn’t have hired some tutors to give her some sense?
Her response to nepotism: “I’m really lucky that I’ve been surrounded by people who value normalcy and who value real life.” Wow. Not sure what’s worse – her complete inability to connect with less privileged people or growing up around father once portrayed by Rolling Stone as addicted, cash-poor, embroiled in multiple lawsuits over mishandled fortune, but blowing $2M per month on…whatever.
This is why she is hit with accusations of being a nepo baby. She has had everything handed to her on a silver platter but she simply doesn’t see how any 14 yo girl would have the same opportunity that SHE has. Her elitist attitude is spilling over and seeping into her brain that she simply refuses to admit her privilege. A trait and mindset for thousands of nepo babies everywhere.
This just makes it worse? It seems clear that the criticism she received just meant to her that she has to try to be careful what she says and not that she should maybe engage in some self-reflection. Nepotism isn’t the problem – anyone would make use of advantages like hers – it’s being so totally dim about it.
Some nepo babies eventually manage enough self awareness to stop sounding like clueless jerks in interviews, but she’s not one of those. She’s hopeless.
I used to sort of like her mom, but no longer, if this is the result of her parenting, she must be a dumb elitist too.
Her mum was also a ‘nepo-relative’ as, if I’m not mistaken, she debuted with Joe le Taxi at 14 due to an uncle involved in the music recording business.
So on that side, neither mum or daughter ever had it difficult in the business.
I don’t think Vanessa is quite the same thing. Her uncle may have been in the industry but she was never known for being someone’s daughter, niece etc…
And she just had “it” that made her an icon.
Her skills did not make her an icon, she got lucky with a hit song and then Serge Gainsbourg wrote her next album, and after that there was no way she wasn’t going to be part of the It crowd.
In my mind, Jamie Lee Curtis is an excellent example of a nepo baby who navigates that well. She’s been extremely upfront that her name was a boost to her career. Nobody is coming for Jamie Lee Curtis because she acknowledges it. That’s it, that’s all Lily-Rose had to do.
I know she’s an it girl, and very beautiful, but I can’t take her serious. And every shot of her is always ‘Cool Girl too Cool To Care’, so 🤷🏻♀️. I don’t see the range.
I don’t think she’s *that* beautiful.
@Polly: I don’t want to say yes, but I can’t say no to your true statement.
Soooo….she had a very normal life but met Karl Lagerfeld at 8 and started working as a Chanel model at 15? That sounds really normal to me. *eyeroll*
Just say – “I recognize that I had an unusual upbringing and I am thankful for the opportunities available to me. I loved my childhood.”
no one is blaming her for her parents or her privilege etc. Just acknowledge it.
My eyes rolled when I read that. And Karl, notably problematic in MANY ways, was just so pure?!?
Oh honey, my dear, people would have died to have dinners with Lagerfield despite his insanity. Best dinner companion, not a nepotism thing, lily was just so amazing it was recognized by the age… 8
The people giving nepo babies jobs are just as bad as the nepo babies.
This. In the old days nepo babies got bit parts in movies and TV shows. If you stood out, you moved into larger parts. Now these kids start with leads and so many times you just think that there is some unknown who would be far better in the role. Like that trailer for the Margaret Qualley psycho dominatrix movie.
A lot of the ones giving jobs are probably former nepo babies too.
Nepotism in other fields has existed for centuries. Hollywood, television, supermodels, and now “influencers” are all relatively new phenomena in human history, but early film stars did it, too (the Barrymores come to mind). Today’s celeb culture literally breeds this kind of thing. So on principle, entertainment nepo babies don’t bother me so much. But I do find a lot of them über annoying, including this girl. Again, let’s see if she can act. If so, she gets some points.
I mean, we all grew up with running water, electricity, internet, free healthcare (non-Americans), functioning economies/governments and probably don’t realize how many people in the world don’t get that. Lily is the same but on a different level. I guess it’s fun to dunk on rich people but blaming them for not realizing their privilege when it’s a problem everyone has seems unfair. All of us here got a head start in life, how many of us realize that?
Those of us who were fortunate enough to have parents who taught us to read and have compassion for others, and who made sure we knew how to help those less fortunate.
Every time I turn on the faucet and have running water I don’t take the time think of those that don’t. Most people are guilty of it cuz it’s just part of our regular lives so I don’t see why everyone is on her case.
Er, the difference between what you mention and Lily-Rose Depp is that shelter, food, water, and healthcare are all vital for existence.
Meanwhile Lily-Rose Depp was handed a multimillion dollar Chanel contract at age 16, which is….not vital for existence, not to mention all the other ridiculous luxuries she has been exposed to.
So, yes, we all have things to be thankful for, but this particular angle of debate is not all that accurate.
And the “functioning economies/government” thing is another discussion altogether.
To someone that didn’t grow up with shelter, water, electricity, food readily available , those things would be a luxury. People that make these “she has to acknowledge her privilege “ comments sound like they have never seen real poverty so they don’t understand that most of us on this website also are privileged since we are using electricity and the internet.
I don’t mean to be that person but a significant number of people here didn’t grow up with the internet, or grew up when it was still kind of a luxury and not a given.
Right! And running water, electricity, as well as the internet–these aren’t free! Vulpecula apparently isn’t even aware their parents paid for that somehow.
She’s not very interesting.
Katie took the words out of my mouth. No depth of understanding and awareness there, and dead eyes to boot.
Zzzzzz city. Girl never struggled, never had a shit job, never went to college. She literally has nothing to talk about.
“I’m super aware of the fact that my childhood did not look like everybody’s. But at the same time, it’s all that I know, so I have had to find comfort in it somehow.”
If she had just said this it would be fine. But all the rest shows how unintelligent she is.
I wish she would stop thinking that her duty to consider how her privilege has impacted her success ends at “being so careful about the conversation.” How about carefully considering the points people are trying to make and doing some inner work.
I’m just interested to see if she inherited any acting or musical talent from her parents. Clearly she inherited their good looks, and their small stature. As for their brains…
All I have to add is I thought Tusk was a weird, delightful film. I forgot Depp was in it (thankfully).
Tusk is one of the weirdest movies I’ve ever seen and that’s saying a lot.
Yoga Hosers, about Lily-Rose Depp and Harley Smith’s characters from Tusk, is actually weirder. But not as good or clever or unique, in my opinion.
It’s almost as if she’s bored with how boring she is.
Vanessa Paradis is promoting a new movie in France and she gave an interview in figaro madame. She talked about this subject. She said Lily Rose is one of the most hardworking person she’s ever known and that people were just mean and trying to hurt her parents (Vanessa and Johnny) by attacking Lily Rose. imo with parents like that there is no way this girl can have any self awareness.
Yeah Vanessa is an airhead. So is Johnny as well as being despicable. Hopefully maybe Lily’s younger brother got some intelligence because it’s not looking good for the rest of their nuclear family, lol.
I’m not surprised this is the same girl who at 15 said her parents can’t tell her what to do because neither one of them finished high school/secondary school.
She nor her parents seem to seek education or learning outside of school. They live in a superficial artsy world were everyone tells them how amazing they are.
I don’t get it with her. I don’t think she was particularly exceptional as a model. I can’t take a sulky rich girl seriously as something naturally cool or aspirational.
I have not seen her act, but I don’t get the sense that she is trying to study her chosen trade.
Really, it sucks that companies take the risk-adverse, easy way out by using a celebrity’s kid to advertise their stuff. Years ago, it was about finding talent on the street and in the clubs etc. Kate Moss wouldn’t get a shot now.
It’s modeling not brain surgery. You can train almost anyone to be a model.
Saying both her parents are “artists” is a stretch, lol. I think I’d find her less obnoxious if she actually had any talent. I saw her in a movie recently and her acting was terrible and so distracting.
To be fair to Margaret Qualley, she’s been working for nearly a decade, doing smaller roles. She didn’t just come out of nowhere to get a leading part.
The opposite would be John David Washington who got his first role (leading) because the producer wanted “someone like Denzel, only younger”.
This has been going on for so long in Hollywood, I’m not sure that much can be done. Personally, I’m more bothered by professional singers/rappers, who don’t need another job, just deciding to try acting and getting roles that should go to people who actually want to make a living as an actor. Like, why is Dua Lipa in the new Barbie movie?
IMO, she’s been instructed to say she has Imposter Syndrome so she can drum up sympathy down the line whenever necessary when people accuse her of being a talentless nepo baby. Does she not struggle with anorexia? Not sure on that, but she looks way too thin. And I can’t see how Johnny Depp fits anyone’s definition of normalcy and real life. He’s a horrible human being who is violent, has no boundaries, is a liar and has made a tremendous amount of money off his own former James Dean good looks and that English director’s fondness for him and who has starred him in many movies. I have yet to see Depp give a good performance, though I’m told where he plays that gangster, he’s good. Not too much of a stretch for him, though.
I think she has had anorexia in the past and has spoken about it before