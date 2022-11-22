Vittoria Ceretti, Anok Yai & other models slammed nepo-baby Lily Rose Depp

Last week, Lily Rose Depp’s Elle Magazine cover story came out, and most people rolled their eyes at her and her idiocy, white privilege and blindness to her own nepotism. Lily Rose has two massively famous parents – American Johnny Depp and French model, actress, singer and muse Vanessa Paradis. Paradis has a big career in France and… Lily Rose looks a lot like her mother. Lily Rose got a Chanel contract when she was only 16 years old, and of course she’s gotten modeling and acting jobs based on her name and her parents’ fame. Not according to Lily Rose though, who told Elle:
“The internet seems to care a lot about that kind of stuff. People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there, and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part. The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things. Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There’s a lot of work that comes after that.”
Well, a lot of people who are NOT nepo-babies have some thoughts about all of that. Model Vittoria Ceretti got it started, posting this message on her IG Stories:
“I just want to share a thought here because I can. I bumped into an interview of a so-called ‘nepo baby’ or whatever y’all call it,” she began her Instagram Story post, which was later shared by the gossip account Diet Prada. While Ceretti conceded that the nepo baby in question has probably faced some rejection, the model pointed out that their privilege and family connections have likely cushioned any blow.
“You can tell me your sad little story about it (even at the end of the day you can still always go cry on your dad’s couch in your villa in Malibu), but how about not being able to pay for your flight back home to your family? Waiting hours to do a fitting/casting just to see a nepo baby walk past you from the warm seat of her/his Mercedes with her/his driver and her/his friend/assistant/agent taking care of HER/HIS MENTAL HEALTH. You have no f–king idea how much it takes to make people respect you. TAKES YEARS. You just get it [for] free day one.”
“I have many nepo baby friends whom I respect, but I can’t stand listening to you compare yourself to me. I was not born on a comfy sexy pillow with a view. I know it’s not your fault, but please, appreciate and know the place you came from.”
Good for Vittoria, truly. I’m glad she said this and I hope that Lily Rose is f–king listening. Another model, Anok Yai also spoke up around the same time as Vittoria, writing about how broke she was when she moved to New York to work as a model, and how she felt like she was on a knife’s edge, with no one or no money to fall back on for years and years. She also wrote, in part: “I will see some of you privilege kids stress about not booking a job because of the impact of your career while there are those of us who stress because we don’t know if we’ll be able to take care of our parents this months or put our siblings through school…I know you work hard and have your struggles like the rest of us, but goddamn if you only knew the hell we go through to stand in the same room that you were born in.”
Anok and Vittoria posting their statements on their respective IGs ended up giving space to several models – none of them nepo babies – the space to tell their own stories and how it bothers them that they can’t even talk about this within the fashion industry, how much nepotism is “baked into the system.” You can follow this thread:
Nyagua Ruea on Lily Rose Depp and white privilege pic.twitter.com/KxmBV3RvIP
— MODELS (@ModelsFacts) November 18, 2022
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, cover courtesy of Elle.
This is AMAZING 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
They roasted her.
And the are freaking right.
If I had connections I would them, it depends what you do with that.
While I agree with the models, I don’t fully blame Lily-Rose. She was obviously not taught to appreciate her position and privilege. She was not raised to value the things she took for granted, she wasn’t taught how the other half lives. I blame Depp and Paradis for raising this pray.
This is why I will always appreciate Angelina Jolie, and how she seems to be raising her kids.
Paradis and Depp were exactly what she is – emotionally immature kids who dropped out of high school to focus on music and acting and got caught up in their respective worlds. Difference was, they both made it on their own. I am sure Lily-Rose had basically no real parenting whatsoever.
I agree that it all comes down to your rearing, but she’s been modeling for almost ten years now. She interacts with other models, overhears their conversations, and I guess she’s on friendly terms with some of them other than Jenner, Gerber etc. She’s an adult now, and she can’t ignore that virtually no one is led to the straight path to the right doors as she’s been.
XOXO she’s an adult now. She is perfectly capable of learning her own lessons. Of course she hasn’t had to do so because she’s privileged as hell and doesn’t even realize it. At some point, we have to stop blaming parents and start holding the “kids” accountable for their own actions
Oh, she knows. That’s why she’s on record talking about this at least twice in interviews. She knows and it’s the one thing her privilege can’t get rid of – people pointing it out!
As other people say here, the industry plays its role in making sure nepotism continues – but it’s definitely helped along by glamorous public interviews where she can look like the victim.
God, how difficult is it to say “I’ve had a lot of advantages, I’m lucky, but I work hard too”? It’s just not that hard. Blows my mind every time people can be this clueless.
Exactly. And comparing yourself to a doctor especially after a worldwide pandemic. GIRL.
Yup I don’t understand it either. It’s not difficult and doesn’t negate your hard work. If your privilege is a fact, just recognise and acknowledge it. We can all move on.
Yes. They can have a sh*tload of other issues like Bella Hadid. Nobody is claiming their lives are perfect. BUT to not see the extreme privilege or acknowledge that they wouldn’t have the career they have without their connections is just pure ego. And stupidity. None, and I mean NONE, of these nepo models are special. Unlike the models who have started from the bottom and have IT in addition to all the hard work and perseverance. Those models have earned their success. Nepo models were handed their careers.
I think Miss Depp is going to need some salvo for those burns – everything they say is true. Depp will never have to worry about paying the rent nor will she ever have to deal with racism – that interview she gave reeked of white privilege and am glad she’s been called out for it.
DAMN, Lily Rose is going to regret that little interview, isn’t she??
This line:
“goddamn if you only knew the hell we go through to stand in the same room that you were born in.”
That’s the point that so many nepo babies seem to miss, right? You were born in this room that others are desperately trying to claw their way into. I don’t understand how so many will only acknowledge that as a “slight” advantage.
And that’s not getting into the financial aspects of their advantage, which so many models in that thread highlighted.
That statement really resonates!
The nepo babies really don’t get it at all
This happened when Kendall Jenner talked about working hard. These nepotism babies will never learn.
So happy to see real models speak out and light that little depp twit’s ass.
I think we need to be honest here because it goes so much further. She wouldn’t be in that room if she didn’t have those parents. The pics chosen here make it painfully obvious. She’s a very pretty girl and her face is cute but she is not a model. I can’t stop staring at everyone else and she is just there, hanging out on the cover of Vogue, looking basic in Chanel.
She’s also had a significant amount of plastic surgery. So has Zoe Kravitz. Go to the celebplasticface IG account, they’re both on there, and once you see the side-by-side photos and read a description of what CPF thinks they’ve had done… you can’t unsee it!
Right??!! I don’t want to debase myself and sound shallow, but my lord those women blow her out of the water. She is skinny and blonde and pretty — end story. The others have the magnetism that make you want to stare.
Yeah, those other women look like MODELS because they are.
Those girls are true beauty. Those girls are hard to just not stare at. When I was modeling I was told to my face, we are not hiring anymore blacks or we don’t book black models. Then I look at Ms. Depp and see a basic white girl who is cute, but nothing special. Who has the nerve to talk about how hard it is. If she was not her parents child, there is no way she would be a model.
I was told the same thing “sorry, we already have a black girl on our roster”
Lily-Rose also does not have a model’s body type. She would have been rejected at the door if it weren’t for her parents.
You know, models are often portrayed as shallow, but those references to taking care of parents and siblings are the opposite of shallow, they are the words of a young person shouldering a lot of responsibility. I’m in the tech field and I can relate completely.
What Lily Rose doesn’t understand is that it’s not only down to booking jobs: it’s the lack of stress. She started doing this for a lark (it was offered, mummy arranged it, seemed fun) at 16, with nary a thought to trouble her pretty head. Lots of other young people don’t have that experience, it’s serious for them.
And the only thing we ask of Nepo babies is to acknowledge their privilege.
Exactly, the Chanel contract just fell out of the sky and onto her lap. She didn’t have to do anything for it.
I’ve worked with a lot of models in my day and in general they are very nice. The Brazilian gals were always really funny and didn’t take themselves seriously. But what they all took seriously was their job because they knew they had to be absolute professionals to be asked back. These young women are working in some off the most expensive cities in the world and have to make ends meet. Once they do a lot of them send money back home to their families.
Strangely enough Lily is quite good friends with Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid who both make sure to acknowledge how lucky they are to be in their position so she had a literal roadmap to follow. But often lessons are learned the hard way.
I see these nepo-babies and I think about Ben Stiller doing the same thing with Franklin Leonard. At least LR is young. It’s so gross how these nepo babies (and grown ups) can’t admit to the massive advantage they have.
Yes Ben stiller was adamant he wasn’t the recipient of nepotism although everything written about him early on was he was the son of stiller and Meara the famous comedy duo. Jamie Lee Curtis and Sean penn also were two olds who were adamant that they didn’t get a break after the leg up and it’s rampant through out industries not just modeling and acting. Which is true but modeling and acting are more subjective professions where you can get jobs just because someone likes your face and presence (and NAME.) I respect those that don’t take their parents famous name (Like Jackson White from Tell me Lies). And I don’t think we should conflate this with white privilege although that is a separate privilege because if your dad is will smith you might just have a career as a teen if you want or get instant respect like David Washington gets.
Jamie Lee Curtis has very clearly said being the daughter of famous actors helped. She told the New Yorker “ auditioned many, many, many times. And then it was between me and one other woman, whose name I know but I will never say publicly. I’m sure the fact that I was Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis’s daughter, and that my mother had been in “Psycho”-if you’re going to choose between this one and this one, choose the one whose mother was in “Psycho,” because it will get some press for you. I’m never going to pretend that I just got that on my own, like I’m just a little girl from nowhere
getting it. Clearly, I had a leg up.”
Right and on point. Lily rose Depp has facile features that remind me Kate Moss by the way
What nepo babies also gloss over is the relationship that their parent/s has/have to the industry. It’s a lot harder for someone like Karl Lagerfeld to say no to LRD’s mother than to someone he has no relationship with. If your parent went to an Ivy league school and donates tons of money as an alumnus and you want to go to the same school, the university feels more pressure to let you in because they don’t want to offend the graduate and want his/her money. Nepotism has clear advantages. AN and VC really went all in and made the modeling world transparent. Well done.
Did I read that she is 5 foot 3 inches? Real question, how many models exist at that height? She does runway too right? It’s illogical to believe her being a model has nothing to do with her parents.
Standard height requirements are around 5’9. I remember saying to a group of friends in like 2013, that I expected Lily-Rose Depp would definitely become the new It girl like Cara Delevigne (who also had connections – I was wrong about it being on her level but not totally, lol). They all vigorously disagreed with me, because of her height.
LRD owes those models an apology. These women talk about the mental stress and uncertainty of their lives while this dimwit strides in on her white privilege horse and secures jobs she’d never get because of her parents. The fact so many models supported them speaks to the long-standing issue & divide that has plagued the industry.
LR’s comment about doctors is especially funny because I have a doctor friend who is the child of two doctors. And she’s super open about the fact that it made becoming a doctor easier for her: they had the money to pay for her undergrad and education, and she had access to internships and other opportunities to make med school easier to get into. They also had both experienced applying so they couple help her.
It didn’t mean she didn’t have to work hard. She worked so so hard. But it made it easier.
They had full right to roast her. She really is blind about her own privilege.
But all this takes away from the root of the problem – the industry. Lily Rose and other nepo models are just the face of the problem but fashion editors, designers, casting directors are the ones who are making all of the nepotism possible. Let’s not forget that
I mean a lot of these fashion editors/designers/casting directors are also nepo babies. Nepotism begets nepotism
There’s a song called “common people” by The Pulp that encapsulates this entire situation.
One of the lines is “if you called your daddy he could stop it all”, which is why they’d never be “common people”.
That’s what she doesn’t get. Her safety net is ginormous.
She’s not a pretty girl. She’s not an interesting girl, with something to say. She’s not a good actor, she doesn’t emote in pictures. She’s less than vanilla, because vanilla adds flavour & depth.
She’s just some twit who has the fortune to be born to whom she was.
I watched both trailers for “The Idol” and I have to admit (reluctantly) that she’s engaging as an actress and might actually be good. I also read the entire Elle article and looked at every picture and thought, “Meh”. There is (IMO) nothing memorable or particularly unique about her print work. Even though she *might* be a good actress (could just be good editing), she STILL got in that room because of her name, and that still bumps you to the front of the line every time. If your Dad is that messy and public about it and you can still get in the front of the line, you are absolutely privileged.
This entire Twitter thread is crazy. So many stories, so many models supporting Vittoria. Christ, even Naomi Campbell and Elsa Hosk liked it.
Ireland Baldwin’s tik tok had some extremely insightful things to say on this subject.
I saw that. She acknowledges her privilege and talked about the differences she had as a nepo model. Like having a hotel room to herself at a show versus the other models cooped up together in a small “model apartment.” She also had some insightful things to say about following your famous parents and still wanting to be seen as different from them. She’s a thoughtful young woman.
She made some comments here where she truthfully admitted her privilege and that seems to be it? After her ranting during the Depp case she doesn’t strike me as thoughtful.
Glad she’s getting called out for that tone-deaf article. She came across as flippant, privileged, and an idiot to her own advantages.
She’s 6 inches shorter than the basic requirements to be a model, you’d think that would give her a clue that she doesn’t even belong in the same league as real models. She’s cute but not a real model. I can only imagine how she must be laughed at by actual models, but too dumb to even realize it.