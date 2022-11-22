The Sussexes’ Netflix docu-series will come out on December 8th, omg

Last week, People Magazine confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries will come out in December. We still don’t know the name of the series, nor have we seen a trailer (sob), but Page Six claims to have a release date and the original name of the series, which they’ve now changed:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly anticipated Netflix docuseries will hit the streaming platform on Dec. 8, Page Six can exclusively reveal.
It was initially thought that the show’s release would be delayed due to backlash over the most recent season of “The Crown,” but Page Six confirmed last month that the streamer would be moving forward with a December release date.
The series, which will showcase the ousted royals’ “love story,” was once called “Chapters,” sources tell us, but the couple are believed to have changed their mind. The new title has not yet been made public.
They originally called it Chapters? Eh. I wonder if Deadline will apologize for their asinine Baz Bamigboye “report” about how “Netflix is rattled by King Charles and they’re postponing the Sussexes’ docu-series.” By all accounts, the series was always supposed to come out in December, about a month after The Crown, and here we are. That’s exactly what’s happening. Meanwhile, this curious thing happened yesterday:
Meghan Markle fans were put through a confusing series of unfortunate events today after NBC announced that the Duchess of Sussex would be making an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on December 7 – only for her close media pal Omid Scobie to furiously deny the news just minutes later.
The mystery surrounding Meghan’s alleged talk show visit began on Monday after NBC published a story on its website stating that the mother-of-two ‘will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ next month.
However, moments later, Omid, 41, took to Twitter to furiously deny the report – insisting that ‘someone at NBC didn’t get the memo’ and claiming that Meghan, 41, is not scheduled to make an appearance. ‘Looks like someone at NBC didn’t get the memo!’ he wrote. ‘Despite an announcement via their various PR channels, Meghan isn’t scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show.’
It’s now been confirmed that the blunder was on NBC’s part – as they admitted they erroneously said the Duchess would be appearing on the talk show. A representative from NBC confirmed that they made a mistake: ‘Earlier today, it was inaccurately reported that Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex would be appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on December 7.’
The NBC piece – which has since been deleted – initially stated that Meghan would sit down with Fallon in order to discuss her recent projects, as well as the Sussexes’ upcoming Netflix documentary, a project that has already sparked furious controversy, even before its premiere.
Yeah, Meghan was reportedly due to appear on The Tonight Show in September, but she had to cancel all of her appearances in New York that week, following QEII’s death. I’ve been wondering if Meghan promised the Tonight Show booker to try to come later, and honestly, it would make perfect sense for Meghan to do talk show appearances that week in New York anyway. Meghan and Harry are due to receive the Ripple of Hope Award on December 6th. Surely, they’ve booked other appearances for the NYC trip? So I kind of wonder if Meghan’s appearance was supposed to be a surprise? Or maybe she’s going on Colbert!! Maybe we’ll get another magazine interview too.
