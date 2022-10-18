Netflix is ‘rattled’ by King Charles, will postpone the Sussexes’ documentary?

I remember Baz Bamigboye’s byline when he worked for the Daily Mail. He was one of their top “showbiz” columnists, and sometimes he had some interesting tea on what was happening in London-based TV shows and film productions. I didn’t realize that he’s now a columnist for Deadline, an actual trade paper in Hollywood. I looked at his Wiki – he left the Mail earlier this year, and went directly to work for Deadline in February. Well, I don’t know if he’s still getting his scoops from British people – sounds like he is – but he’s got a new Deadline exclusive about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “documentary” or “docu-series.” Keep in mind, the only reason we know that this documentary/series is even happening is because Meghan mentioned it in her profile in The Cut. Since then, the British gossips have been desperate to throw anything at the wall to see what sticks. Here’s where we are now:
Rattled after attacks on Season 5 of The Crown, Netflix has decided to postpone its documentary series featuring Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, until next year. The documentary unofficially had been slated to stream on Netflix in December following the November 9 launch of The Crown.
However, Netflix came under fire over the weekend from former UK Prime Minister John Major, who complained about a plot line in Episode 1 of Season 5 suggesting that in 1991 Prince Charles, now King Charles III, summoned Major to moan about having to wait to take over the throne. Major has insisted that no such conversation about a plot to overthrow the late Queen took place and described it as ”malicious nonsense.” Other establishment figures spent the weekend savaging a show that they’ve yet to see, often relying on inaccurate reports of what the Season 5 episodes are said to contain.
But following days of negative front-page stories, executives at Netflix felt that it would be foolhardy to stream The Crown in November followed by the Harry and Meghan documentary in December.
“They’re rattled at Netflix, and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary,” a source told Deadline.
The untitled documentary series produced by Netflix and Archewell Productions did not set an official broadcast date. However, officials at Netflix had stated several times this year that they’d wanted to do a royal double-whammy, with The Crown to run first, to be followed a few weeks later by the docuseries, some of which was filmed at Harry and Meghan’s Montecito estate.
Both Netflix and Buckingham Palace have been ultra-sensitive about both The Crown and the docuseries since Queen Elizabeth’s death September 8, which is when Charles ascended to the throne. It may well suit the Duke and Duchess to have the documentary delayed while they reconsider its content.
There’s also anxiety about the filming next week of the scenes that led to Princess Diana’s death in Paris. Netflix has stipulated that the crash-impact scenes will not be shown.
Netflix said Monday that ”there’s never been any documentary from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed.” Deadline has reached out to Archewell for comment.
[From Deadline]
This is false: “officials at Netflix had stated several times this year that they’d wanted to do a royal double-whammy” – Netflix officials have said nothing of the kind. British sources and royal sources have been assuming the “double-whammy” and they’ve been running around telling everyone their assumptions as fact. And is that “double whammy” quote not contradicted by “there’s never been any documentary from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed”? As in, Netflix is still saying that you guys don’t know anything, we’re going to do whatever we want and we haven’t announced anything either way. Plus, the whole argument that Netflix (a multi-billion-dollar streamer) is somehow running scared because King Charles is throwing a lil baby tantrum? Come on. If anything, Netflix will want to strike while the iron is hot and do wall-to-wall royal content through November and December. This delusional argument that Netflix is quaking in their proverbial boots about C-Rex is something coming FROM Salt Island.
PS… Now Page Six claims Deadline’s story is false and the plan is still to release the Sussex doc in December.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave to crowd on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.
Britain's King Charles III at the presentation of Addresses by both Houses of Parliament in Westminster Hall, inside the Palace of Westminster, central London on September 12, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.
London, UK, 14th Sep 2022. Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Westminster Hall.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex holds a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on September 17, 2022 in London, England.
The Duchess of Sussex looks on as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is paraded through the streets of London on the way to Windsor via Wellington Arch after her funeral at Westminster Abbey. September 19 2022.
London, UK, 19th Sep 2022. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Behind the Coffin, King Charles III walks with Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward behind him, followed by Prince William and Prince Harry and Peter Phillips, and others.
Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
The freak out over anything the Sussex do on Charles part is embarrassing and shows that his ego is held together by scotch tape. He wants to be the most popular and loved and dynamic and he NEVER has been. Outshone by his 19 year old wife. Now by his youngest son and brilliant daughter-in-law. Even though his oldest dullard son and lazy wife will do whatever it takes to appease him. Pathetic.
Outshone even by his mother.
Pathetic he is…
The sole heir of his mother’s charisma and charm is prince Harry. And I am sorry to say it but those qualities cannot be faked. Either you have them or you don’t so let’s not blame William for being a jealous stuffy dull dude because he can’t help it. Prince Harry married an equally charismatic American girl and now they are our favorite royal couple.
It’s not Willnot’s fault that he’s dull. Stuffy comes from his upbringing, but he can work on the jealousy, and get help to deal with it in a healthy way. He can choose not to treat his brother and SIL like s$%^.
“Netflix said Monday that ”there’s never been any documentary from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed.” Deadline has reached out to Archewell for comment.”
The truth at the end of the article. The British media is just shaking the trees trying to force a confirmation out of Netflix.
This right here. There it is in black and white right at the end – a few words that confirm, directly from Netflix, that the MANY stories run by the British Media on this supposed ‘documentary’ from screeching about Netflix cameras following H&M at the Jubilee to the batsh*ttery over Meghan supposedly wearing a wire on her funeral foursome walkabout to the alleged panicky re-editing of the programme after QEII died is all made up to fill pages and get clicks.
As another poster said below – Harry told us that the media create the stories, they don’t report them.
Even if there was a documentary, I can see waiting until the Crown is done or between seasons to maximize interest. Or maybe right before the coronation. The royals are really showing their insecurity with their absolute obsession with Meghan and Harry.
It’s like Spotify all over again. Lemme guess Baz’s source is Neil Sean who heard it from the stable boy at Windsor Castle.
The British Media and Royal Family have NOTHING about the lives of Harry/Meghan. ZERO. So, they fill the void with garbage.
I can believe that the show won’t premiere until next year, but I cannot believe Buckingham palace has anything to do with that.
Why do all royals think they can make something happen by putting it out there in print? They all do it. If it’s in print in one of the sycophants papers then it MUST be true. Remember the prince William is the most handsome bald man story. Or the cambridges are the most popular royals. Or peter Philips is the most popular grandchild. If it’s in print it must be true.
Well, Meghan+Harry did (correctly) say the the tabloids create the news, they don’t report it.
Translation: We at Salt Isle are rattled that Netflix is going to do a double whammy. We really want to stop Netflix from doing that. While we are at it, we also want to smear Harry and Meghan as we cannot sleep if we don’t smear them at least once a day
And twice on the weekend.
It doesn’t make sense. Why would Netflix care about the monarchy? That’s the only people who are complaining and their supporters. The Crown is shown worldwide. The can live with losing a little bit of British viewers. Also what does this have to do with Harry and Meghan? The Crown and their reality show isn’t connected. It’s amazing how Monarchists loved the first 2 or 3 seasons but now it’s a terrible show when it gets to Charles.
I don’t think they will lose British viewers though. They are definitely going to hate watch it so they have something to talk about and complain about.
If Netflix wasn’t sufficiently afraid of the Queen to run the Epstein docuseries, which devoted basically an entire episode to Prince Andrew, or Diana: In Her Own Words (and then to EXTEND that after the last season of the Crown aired),or to create and promote and air The Crown itself, then I don’t think Netflix is afraid of Charles and they’ll do what they were always planning on doing.
this article is just meant to make Charles look like he has more power than he actually has and I’m surprised Deadline ran it.
Not only trying to make CIII look like he has more power than he does, it’s also promulgating the cockamamie theory that H/M are back pedaling their content to tug their forelock to the Drab Four. It would be laughable, if it weren’t so obviously delusional. Netflix is in no way intimidated by CIII, John Majors, or anyone else. Their business model may not be as solid as it used to be before they had so much streaming competition, but, if anything, that argues MORE for them to deliver (and redeliver, e.g., Diana: In Her Own Words) as many whammies as they can to maximize viewership and engagement. CIII and his gang are really shaking in their boots! I love to see it.
Exactly. Netflix is not afraid of the RF no matter how much the BM wants us to believe it. If anything, it’s the polar opposite–Netflix I believe is pleased as punch to troll the RF and all of their shenanigans.
It’s pretty funny that Deadline is quoting John Major here as if he’s some kind of influencer. No one cares what he has to say about anything, not even his own party, which is a shame because he’s been vocally anti Brexit, Johnson, and Truss over the last few years.
John Major better keep quiet because Netflix can also add his affair with Edwina.
Hasn’t Major objected to a (crisis) meeting in the series, between him and a member of the RF, which he says didn’t happen and therefore misrepresents him? I’m not totally sure of my ground on this because I skimmed the headlines. Either way, I was surprised to see him getting involved when, like you say, he has been a welcome Tory voice of reason these past years.
Unless it comes from Harry and Meghan themselves or Netflix, I don’t believe a word from any reporter ( especially one that used to work for the Daily Mail) I will wait until December to see if we get anything.
Correction. Page six reported months ago they were doing a reality series which the Sussexes denied. Since then there’s been lots of reports about a docuseries etc because cameras were spotted with them when they went to NYC (in addition to cameras at invictus in line with the confirmed docuseries Heart of Invictus). Then in the cut interview when asked about a reality show Meghan said there’s a difference between that & a historical documentary & there’s side to their story they’ve not been able to share yet etc & basically bounced question to Netflix but the journalist said when she asked Netflix couldn’t share info.
It’s laughable to think that Netflix would respond to British tabloids & establishment figures crying about the crown with pushing back unrelated programming. Netflix literally just ramped up the promo for the upcoming series of the crown as this story dropped. The fact so many media is promoting this Deadline/Page Six take is why trust in media is down because the story doesn’t even make sense & is just not how a business operates.
Yep. People were putting together some wrong stuff there based on what very little we know about.
All we really know right now is Netflix passed on Pearl (still mad) and the Heart of Invictus is pretty much wrapped. I have no idea where the reality series stuff came from (it made zero sense) and why would they do a documentary about Archewell. No offense, they just came up about 2 years ago, there wouldn’t be much interest in it even from Netflix.
Surely what Netflix cares about is sagging subscriptions, not Charles.
If anyone at Netflix is monitoring this post, a double whammy is the only thing that would get me to renew my canceled subscription. Others might feel the same!
If Netflix was really rattled wouldn’t they be pulling the Crown instead? This story is embarrassing. The British media are very eager to show that King Charles has a lot of clout but they’re in for a rude awakening. As for the docuseries, I still believe it’s really a tie in for Harry’s book like Michelle Obama did with hers.
I believe this as well. I think a documentary and Harry’s memoir will be released together.
If nothing else Netflix is doubling down. If they were truly scared i’d think season five would have been postponed or even canned. The fact they are charging ahead and making it clear season six is still on track says a lot.
LMAO at the idea of anyone being “rattled” by King Tampon. This reminds me of those stories about how Trump used to call up tabloids under a fake name and push flattering (and wildly, hilariously delusional and fictitious) tales of his supposed prowess with women. Though I guess Chuck having surrogates to spread his lies is a slight improvement. At any rate, he’s still a reviled laughingstock to most of the world, who have never forgiven him for his mistreatment of Diana. No one cares about his tantrums, especially when it’s almost certain that they will actually boost the very projects he wants buried.
Hey, don’t forget his brand call-out! He said that he going to be a Tampax! Real king sh*t.
Charles should pair up with Tampax and bring on Meghan and the Period Poverty project. Bam! Royal rift healed!😂
Now THAT idea should be passed along to his “team”. Charles etal could actually earn some brownie points. And Tampax can ” donate” to the cause. Pass this advice onto the palace please!
Why would an otherwise reputable media outlet like Deadline hire a Daily Fail reporter? All the Fail hallmarks are in this article — outright lies, unnamed sources, ludicrous assumptions, Royal family delusions of grandeur.
Every American publication that hires these UK reporters ends up becoming unreadable garbage.
My thoughts exactly. Why would Deadline hire a British tabloid reporter to spew and regurgitate the same lies from the BM and Royal Rota. Deadline has done harm to their reputation with this nonsense. I hope other American media outlets check themselves and not allow this infiltration of BM haters whose sole aim is to takedown H&M.
The gall of this guy trying his crap British fake journalism here in America. Outright lies as the headline with the truth nestled at the end, figuring the headlines are what most remember and half or more readers never make it to the truth/reality at the end.
But Deadline is not a reputable media outlet. Once upon a time it might have been, but it ‘s been years since that. It’s just a trade tabloid that still gets exclusives because it has a lot of reach and publicists that still work with them, but if you ask any serious journalist that works in Hollywood they will tell you that it’s full of clickbait crap.
I believe there were last-minute edits to the Netflix docu-series because the Queen had died. They wanted to include that in the docu-series and edit the ‘living tense’ to the past tense; if that makes any sense. I doubt they were scrambling to remove anything incriminating. They are independent of the Firm and aren’t beholden to the King.
Charles goes out in public playing the lovable old man lol. Grinning and pulling faces wearing Scottish attire.when he is home he is in a suit all the time imo. The real Charles emerges like in his tantrums over the pens.
Yep, his petty anger is well known. That pen fury was just another example in a long list of nonsense.
In a snit all the time
Netflix was so scared that they didn’t cancel the crown but rather an unrelated show that has nothing to do with the crown or why pple are complaining. Make that make sense
It’s about further pushing the idea that HM are being punished by everyone. First the Royals, now Hollywood. They love that idea.
No way Netflix would quake in their boots about Charles temper tantrum and then cancel something totally unrelated. That’s just the biggest most obvious giveaway that it’s all bullshit. Deadline should just go ahead and be anti HM and pro monarchy with real reporters than hiring Daily Mail hit writers who lie.
Nikki Finke dies and look at the garbage they are printing at Deadline. I actually don’t mind if they want to be pro-Charles and anti-Sussex. Just do that. Don’t hide it behind a pile of lies that you know aren’t true and these bullshit made up stories. It’s just a scam. Sad to see Deadline spreading it.
Netflix has to be loving this. All this free promotion for their series, and nothing makes people want to watch something more than controversy, even fake controversy.
And to think that all chucky temper tantrums could have been avoided if he had just been a good, loving, faithful and caring husband to Diana.
THIS 💯☝️👆
Pure projection. Charles is rattled.
Why would Netflix be rattled and cave to a man who can’t even handle a leaky fountain pen? Or who can’t even hire folks competent enough to handle making sure the fountain pen isn’t leaky?
If Netflix is “rattled” by criticism from Charles The Tampon and a former failed British PM, they need to give it up now because as a streaming platform someone will always be offended by something they do. And a handful of Tories in GB is not exactly a revolt against their most successful content. And if Page Six is now throwing cold water on this unsourced gossip, it means that there is now a competition to see which right-wing rag can come up with the most outrageous theories about Netflix and the Sussexes. None of them know ANYTHING.
Someone needs to march up and down with a bullhorn bellowing, “Streisand Effect! Streisand Effect! Wake up ye Brits to the Streisand Effect!”
Ha ha. I love that. Thanks.
I called BS on this right away. Like others have said, cancelling an unnamed, unaired documentary because of some pushback about another program makes no sense….to a normal thinking person. To a Daily Fail reader or an unroyal then absolutely.
While in university,I studied Computer Information Systems specific to finance.
The concept of storagr data technology was it was stored into a large area as soup, with distinct ingredients.
My take at the advent of the spread of cheap storage, the ability to use REM and ROM separately etc has further that idea to data as a soup with gold and sh*t, the problem is that sh*t floats.
Presently, stored data is full of mis-information, disinformation, lies, more lies and statistics can easily pass for gold, gold being verifiable information.
Verifiable information is based on vetted sources, which is very scarce.
This is to say that this is sh*t, the person who wrote it reached out to Netflix and was told that there’s no documentary. He continued to write it anyway, because he was being paid to further a particular agenda.
To pauperize the Sussexes so that they, no Harry, will return to the abusive relationship with the family, to malignant gaslighting and toxic behaviours from the father and heir and their wives.
To be the beaten scapegoat who has no coping strategy but to drink and self medicate.
Netflix made one blunder, by revealing the terms of agreement with the Sussexes, the po-po tabloid culture of the UK is triggered by envy and anger.
They no longer have direct access to the golden goose to pummel him to death.
The writer, like the bots and flag-shaggers cynically, will take the “30 pieces of silver”, as they contribute to “the digging of the pit”.
(Please forgive the biblical references).
As the folk in the US continue to say ‘All skin folk ain’t kin folk. ‘
It is just the age we live in.
Forget double whammy, look at all the Sussex content coming out in the next months. Netflix will want to capitalize on all that interest in them and the royal family. Of course they do
Why do the tabloids keep putting out the story that M&H have to edit the content now the Queen has died? If her being alive didn’t halt their projects why would they have to go back and clean them up? If anything they’re less inhibited now