Prince William & Kate are taking this week off because of the kids’ half-term

I have never been able to understand the British school system’s holiday schedule, but apparently this week is a midterm break for the young students at posh private schools like Lambrook. Lambrook students have been off since last Friday. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all go to Lambrook, and I swear, their fall term has only been happening since the second week of September? Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8th, which was the kids’ first day of school. And now they’re getting a week-long holiday. Which means the kids’ parents also get a week off from their grueling schedule.

Kate Middleton and Prince William won’t be out and about over the next few days. The new Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, are expected to take a break from public engagements this week as their three children are off from school. Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, are currently off from classes at Lambrook, where fall half term began last Friday. After the short break, the siblings and their schoolmates will return to the classroom on a favorite childhood holiday — Halloween. Prince William and Princess Kate have previously scaled back their schedules during school vacations in order to spend more time with their kids. George, Charlotte and Louis enrolled as new pupils at Lambrook on Sept. 8, the same day their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth died. Following the shock, the royal parents did all they could to support their grieving children and keep things as “normal” as possible.

[From People]

This is nothing new – for years now, William and Kate take time off from “public duties” during their kids’ school vacations. I did want to ask though, where do you think they went? Do you think they’re staying at Anmer Hall this week? With all of the shuffling of royal properties following QEII’s death, it’s widely assumed that William and Kate won’t give up any of the properties they already have, they’re just adding more. They’re keeping Kensington Palace Apartment 1 (a mansion within a palace). They’re keeping Anmer Hall. They’re keeping Adelaide Cottage. They’re adding Windsor Castle. So are Kate and the kids in Norfolk right now? Also: yes, it’s funny that William and Kate arranged that big People Magazine cover story about how they’re “stepping up” and “embracing a heavier workload” and then they promptly went on vacation.