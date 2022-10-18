Why are King Charles & Camilla making a show of displaying Sussex photos?

Last week, King Charles had his weekly meeting with Prime Minister Liz Truss. Truss is currently taking the UK down in a blaze of glory – I’ve never seen a world leader create so much havoc in their first month on the job, it’s astonishing. While that is definitely a story – as is the fact that Charles greeted Truss with “dear, oh dear” – too many people focused on the fact that Charles had a somewhat notable photo in the background:
Last week, King Charles took his first weekly audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss at the palace. In a short video of their greeting, released on Twitter, viewers can see several photos of the family displayed around the meeting room. Among them is a photo from Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s wedding.
The image was taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle following the Sussexes’ wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel on May 19, 2018. It shows Harry and Meghan surrounded by members of their family and bridal party—including the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. The now King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Kate are also in the photo, as are Kate and William’s children, boys and girls from Harry and Meghan’s bridal party, and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.
You might say, okay, big whoop. Yes, these people all “speak” in these completely bizarre codes instead of communicating with one another directly and openly, but is it really that weird to think that Charles would display a photo of the Sussexes? Then something weird happened – Queen Camilla did a photo shoot with Chris Jackson and she also made sure to display a photo of the Sussexes in her background.
Queen Consort Camilla made a sweet nod to the royal family in an official picture shared at the weekend. King Charles’ wife, 75, was photographed in the Morning Room at Clarence House, on the 64th anniversary of the publication of the first Paddington bear book with several of the Paddington Bear toys left by royal fans in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth following the announcement of the Monarch’s death on September 8.
It was revealed yesterday that the soft toys will be given ‘good homes,’ just like the ‘real’ Paddington Bear, and are to be donated to vulnerable children supported by the Barnardo’s charity.
After the release of the picture, eagle-eyed fans noted that the Queen Consort had surrounded herself with pictures of the late Queen and the royal family. One snap showed the Queen Consort, the King, with the Prince and Princess of Wales, their three children and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the occasion of Prince Louis’ christening in 2019.
Two major photo-ops featuring photos of Harry and Meghan, both done within a week? Charles and Camilla are both sending a coded message to and about the Sussexes, and to the press. This is honestly Charles wanting to have it both ways though – he wants the freedom to brief against the Sussexes and threaten them about their projects and play the victim, while also making a big show of “see, they’re still family, we still love them.” That being said, I still believe that this year, Harry and Charles have been in communication more consistently than most people know. The one tabloid story I believed completely was that Charles asked Harry directly not to speak about him either way. Harry has kept up his end so far, all while his father has briefed against him all year. I think it’s also worth noting that some of the “Charles and Harry have drama with each other” storyline is being pushed by William.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Charles needs to just stop it. Camilla took attention from the charity by having those photos there. Very clueless of c and c
Yes… Thank you
Those two are asking for a big Karmic b*tch slap with their shannigans.
They display photos of The Sussexes b/c their handlers who have links with The Daily Mail and The Sun tell them what they want to see. Photos of The Sussexes create more “stories” for these trash newspapers than photos of W&K do. Also if its “the media” bashing The Sussexes then the RF can turn around and actually say, “well we’ve never said anything on the record about them and also look here are photos to show how they are still loving members of our family.”
I would be very interested to find out how much of this is courtiers politics and how much comes actually from the top. It’s always notable how silent people are when Harry and Meghan have been out of the spotlight for a while and how much everyone starts to blab when they step out. Because there probably are private conversations that courtiers are not privvy to.
These two are very passive-aggressive.
And do they really want a cookie for donating the bears to charity? What else could they do with them? They won’t all fit on Andrew’s bed.
I actually thought that was nice, I had assumed they would just be trashed. So nice to know they are being cleaned etc and donated.
Trashing them would be a violation of their deeply held environmental principles. A landfill somewhere outside of London with hundreds of Paddington Bears.
Bahahaha!! Choked on my coffee reading this!
OMG @ Brassy Rebel!! “ They won’t all fit on Andrew’s bed” … hilarious!!
Some people have extraordinary vision for details or a lot of time on their hands. I totally missed it in both photos. If they truly cared they would clean up the hatful comments on their social media and issue a statement to stop the racist hate targeting the Sussex family. Displaying a photo means nothing.
Exactly right on. That’s all they need to do, and they won’t, and it continues.
@Cessily, truly. My goodness, a lot of fuss over nothing!
And if we are going to make it into something: are there any photos of Camilla’s children in her photo op?!
(Sincere question – I can’t make out any of those photos and I wouldn’t know what/who to look for anyway).
Huh. Paedrew’s bedroom was an…interesting choice of venue for Camilla’s photo shoot, wasn’t it?
That was the first thing I thought when I saw the photo! I hope she referred to the laminated “which bear goes where” photo from the side table drawer so Andrew won’t go ballistic.
The first thing I thought about after seeing that pic is Andrew’s creepy doll collection.
@Miranda, 🤣🤣
I don’t think it’s telling that they have pics of the Sussexes, I think it’s telling that they don’t have personal pics and/or anything more recent than the wedding.
It was the same thing the last time TM went on air. They did a montage of pics with him and Meghan, based off her eyebrows he had nothing past 2010.
So I do think that is telling and interesting; I also think its funny how its a pic from Louis’ christening and not Archie’s (fine to have displayed, but funny how it’s “this shows they support the Sussexes! There’s a pic from a family event that was about another grandchild where they were present!”)
but I also think that part of is that for the most part, they only display photos that were officially released or that they want to be officially released (i.e. this is a way to show the public a certain photo without actually posting it on social media etc.) So even IF there were pics of Charles holding Lili or whatever, that would not be displayed in this kind of setting (and I doubt there are any such pics.) That’s also why we don’t see pics of Camilla’s family in the background.
Something random – remember when Philip died, and some private photos were released, showing him at Balmoral or with some great-grandkids etc? I kept thinking we were going to get some pictures like that of the Queen after the mourning period but nothing.
I’ve been hoping for a photo of the queen with Archie and Lilibet but I also understand why it won’t be released if ever.
I do think it’s weird that they only have the wedding photo on display. I hope it’s just a matter of it being the only photo they have and nothing more than that.
Yes!! I found it kind of weird that none of the family statements were accompanied by personal pictures as they had been with Philip. I thought maybe they were saving them and would release on the day of the funeral but obviously not.
The only thing I could think was this was the death of a monarch and they wanted it treated as such – no “granny” photos.
I think it’s because Charles is now in charge and not The Queen. He wouldn’t think of such a kind gesture.
Yep, said as much below. These are the official photos we’ve all seen, nothing more recent, nothing more personal, nothing indicating ‘family’.
I don’t take stock in the display of photos of Harry and Meghan. The Palace did this when the Queen was alive and at the same they were briefing and smearing them in the press.
Good point.
Camilla has children and grandchildren from her first marriage. She could have put their pictures up.
This is so “see? I love you, Harry. Forget how I banned your wife from Balmoral and banned you from that reception to honor yoir grandma, anfcmade you wear a suit instead of a uniform at grandma’s funeral, with modified medals removing grandma’s name. Please drop your book and your Netflix and Spotify and come back. I need someone to deal with your lazy ass brother and lazy ass wife.”
They haven’t got a single clue, have they?
“…..and my reign will be an absolute disaster without your help. Dear oh dear.”
In the video with Liz Truss, there’s also a picture of Charles walking Meghan up the aisle, I think.
I do think this goes back to something I have said (and others) a few times before. Charles, on some level, knows that he needs to be on good terms with the Sussexes. He’s not dumb. he knows they’re popular, he knows the whole mess has made him look bad, he knows he got such good press around their wedding, etc.
But then it’s like he gets in his own way and just can’t help himself because he HATES that they’re more popular than he is, since he’s the KING and they’re just a duke and duchess, and he HATES that the situation makes him look bad, and so on and so forth. So its like on the one hand he seems to know what to do, and on the other he just can’t stop himself from trashing them to the press constantly.
Also to add, this is not something new from Charles. There have been a few events over the past year or so at Clarence House where there are Sussex pics prominently displayed.
Charles wants to portray the image of a loving father so that when he strips the Sussex kids of their titles, the press will say that it is for their own good.
The real photo display test will happen when C delivers his first Christmas message as King. Will he do the right thing by H or will he play up to his tabloid mates and shame him as he did after TQ’s death?
I think at Christmas we will see a few pictures of the Queen, either by herself or with Philip and the kids, and maybe a new portrait of Charles, William and George.
Hmm i don’t know about them communicating more. Outside of the funeral that is. I think charles has had a bigger role in this smear campaign than we all realize. Yesterday there was an article discussed about Geidt being forced out in favor for someone pro charles right? Well personally i think that that was the moment charles became the head of the family and the queen took a step back. All this mayhem happened under his leadership
The first smear against Meghan came from CH.
@amy Bee: well that just proves my point even more
@Chloe, I agree with everything you wrote.
@Chloe Well past experience when he was married to Diana has proven that Charles can’t bear to be less popular. That’s why he gets along so well with Camilla, she’ll never outshine him or be more popular than he is. Sad little man.
By so clearly displaying these photos now, Charles and Camilla make it obvious that the previous absence of pictures was a hugely barbed act of passive aggression. This is a desperate plea to family unity at a time when they fear Harry’s book, the documentary, and the public’s warming to H&M’s display of dignity throughout the funeral. It’s awful, scheming behaviour.
@Sparrow, I agree with you completely, but it’s giving their defenders the ammunition they need, even if we can see through it immediately: “How can people say they treated the Sussexes badly? They even have photos of them displayed in their home!”
😒
The silent, passive-aggressive messaging with family photos is so phony and hypocritical — I’ll never believe any monarch (including the late QEII) is responsible for the photo array placed for public consumption. The courtiers (Edward Young under the previous reign) are choosing which photos to display to send their subversive messages. I’ll accept that CIII’s current Secretary has a more benign view, or is simpler smarter about how important the Sussexes are to the monarchy, than Young, who clearly despised them — but I’ll never forget that Young was Charles’ creature. Whatever, it’s a reflection of how immature and conflicted CIII is about his younger son and his family and freedom.
Couldn’t agree more. See my post above.
With all due respect, does he truly love his son?
Does he share any interest in his son’s well being?
Can he think about his son’s growth dispassionately and just be happy that he has matured into a ‘fine young man’s?
Or he just wants to continue to take him for granted and to control him?
All that comes to mind is his awful comment “Whatever love means”. I don’t think he has it in him to love anyone but himself.
@Jaded that’s what keeps coming to my mind whenever we talk about whether Charles loves his sons or not. I honestly don’t think he knows what love is. He loves Camilla because she loves him – or at least gives him what he thinks is love, which is attention, coddling, etc. I think for him that is love, and you almost can’t blame him bc of how he was raised. That’s part of what Harry meant when he was talking about generational trauma. But he has done the work to repair that trauma, and Charles obviously has not, which he CAN be blamed for.
I think Charles resents Harry in the same way he resented Diana, because he knows that Harry is currently the ONLY royal who is beloved in the same way that Diana was. And by that I mean even widely loved by non-royalists, something even the Queen couldnt really claim.
Charles SO desperately wants he and Camilla to be beloved, and I think it KILLS him that Harry has that and he doesn’t.
And I completely agree that a part of him knows that he needs the Sussexes for the monarchy to endure, and I think he hates that too.
If the queen had chosen the photos, they would have been of her horses.
Good grief! This looking at background pictures to see who’s up and who’s down reminds me of the Kremlin during the cold war. Searching every little nuisance to figure who’s up next.
PS: A bit off thread……if a streaming service like Netflix can “scare” your monarchy, perhaps its time for a different form of government or a different monarch.
In a word, gaslighting. Thankfully it is so apparent.
It beggars the question; why would Harry believe that these people have his best interests for even a second?
What I’ve noticed is that there are no pictures of them alone. No pics of Charles and Camilla with Harry and Meghan at an event or together in a park. Because they don’t exist. You keep trotting out the same photos of THE ENTIRE FAMILY because you never spent a moment alone with them where someone took a quick snap or had special private instances of togetherness. So, no, these aren’t photos of the Sussexes. They happen to include them.
Interesting point, @thatsnotokay
THIS!
These group pictures are dated by now having been taken several years ago. They’re just dredging the bottom of the barrel for old photos. Nothing updated is displayed, nor any personal photos with C&C, so these people can miss me with their bogus show of family unity and closeness.
Hard to know what is going on between Harry and Charles, on one hand there is a picture through de window of Charles walking down the stairs with Harry and Megan for de Late Queens wake l think in BP all seemed in good enough form, but then he still hasn’t given those titles which l think he should of made a statement weeks ago, ??
He doesn’t have to make a statement if the online service at BP reflects the new titles after the Queen’s death.
Any statement will be legally rescind the law as regards to the Sussexes children.
If that is his intention, why cowardly wait for a reason to do so?
Just do it.
Everything done by the BRF is calculated to a ‘T’. Every photo displayed, the words spoken from their mouths, their mannerisms and behavior. So this continued display of these photos of H&M certainly mean something but yea like everyone else is saying – the fact that they continue to brief against the Sussexes is very telling about the true motivation and intent. End of the day these people are a dumpster fire and they need to go. The world has moved on from this antiquated display of crusty inbred ‘royals’ for the sake of some contrived pomp and circumstance.
More ineffective pr games! I can see Andrew fighting with the “royal” children over getting first pick of the teddy bears and yelling at staff to find a second acceptable bedroom to put them in!
Yeah these old ass photos aren’t the flex they think it is. TRH Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will be grandparents and the BRF will still be posting these same photos like it was yesterday. It just further emphasizes the deafening silence surrounding the tantrum throwing C-Rex regarding taking the Sussex children’s HRH titles (yet still refusing to acknowledge they were ever Lord and Lady), the brewing lord Mountbatten scandal, the Ghislane interview reassuring the principal a-holes that she won’t spill the tea, and most importantly the crumbling of the UK economy and serious incompetence of its leadership.
Someone on twitter called Liz Truss Margerine Thatcher and I can’t stop laughing every time I see her now. The situation is a disaster, it’s astonishing how quickly she’s managed to make everything worse.
Heh–she got her head handed to her today by the Finance Minister quashing her budget cuts. 🤣🤣
If anyone here has the time/inclination, I need a short “Liz Truss for Dummies” synopsis of her, because I was paying so much attention to everything BRF following the Queen’s death that I don’t know what awful BS she’s pulled so far.
So, am I the only one focusing more on that braw lad in the kilt than on the details of the Sussex photo story? (Blushes, fans self with tablet…nearly knocking over water tumbler whilst pondering the unexpected advantages of Royal Life.)
tldr: Applauding the illustrations. Whew! Lol
Nope you’re not alone. That fine Scotsman is the most interesting person/thing in these photos. 😉
Ahhh, yes Major Johnny Thompson. He’s Chuck’s equerry. And he is HOT.
And if Chucky Boy, the Azzhole King, ever finds out just how many people are panting, sweating, and swaying over that fine, foine man in a kilt, he’ll be out the door faster than you can say, “Don’t overshadow the king.” Poor KC3. Outshone by his servant, even.
A photo display turned into a story? The media is searching the ground for crumbs.
This.
They also always did it after the Queen’s Christmas speech, too. It’s an absolutely ludicrous way of gauging who is in the monarch’s “favor” and who isn’t at the time 🙄
I’d be more impressed if they actually displayed photos none of us has seen before, something that would indicate a continuing familial relationship. But then again, maybe not. These are official rooms, for official photos ops & meetings, so maybe personal items are not on display. But then again, again, I bet these are the only photos of Harry & Meghan they have, the official ones.
Well said.
Wasn’t the man escorting Truss also seated behind the Sussexes during the Jubbly church service?
He was very intent on their actions and words, leave it to paranoid Chawlz to place “his people” within earshot.
The most telling thing about the state of Harry’s relationship with Charles is the fact that during the Today show interview Harry refused to even acknowledge Charles or William when Hoda specifically asked about them. That spoke volumes. I don’t think Harry has agreed to anything with Charles. IMO. we haven’t heard him say anything about Charles because he hasn’t done interviews like he did in 2021 with Dax Shepard, the Oprah interview and with Oprah for TMYCS doc. He wasn’t just randomly talking about Charles. It was in specific context. If there were better communication between them Charles would be leaking that all over the place for his advantage. Remember he used what was supposed to be the Clarence House/sovereign grant briefing to brief about seeing his grandkids. Most tellingly Harry hasn’t even given his family permission to use an updated photo for birthdays. I don’t think they’re on the phone arguing everyday but I don’t believe there has been any real reconciliation. There been zero suggestion that they spent any private time together during the three weeks the Sussexes were in the UK. I think any discussions they did have were Charles trying to manipulate the situation to his advantage. At this point why would Harry make any agreement with his father when it’s so clear that Charles only really cares about himself. Lastly, the photo display is utterly meaningless in light of the complete inaction against all the abuse and harassment. I think the Sussexes probably put more meaning in the fact that Charles just hired a Daily Mail editor to be his communications secretary than a photo on a desk.
This is a plausible comment in every way.
Their priorities are no longer in synchronicity with good intentions on both sides.
Hopefully Harry has made his peace with the relationship and moved on mentally.
It is all about love, not lack of it.
I’m calling it: H&M will NOT be present at the coronation. They may issue some sort of non-commital congratulatory statement about it, but that’s all. After the hell that H’s family put them through during the funeral, I feel confident saying that they’ll never set foot in the UK again unless it’s a lightning visit for one of their charities. But coronations, RF weddings, baptisms, etc., are out.
I’ll say this: that’s an actual nice photo of Camilla with the bears. It’s nice that they’re donating those.
I think someone got face work because the leather has decreased significantly in the face area. That’s right, Camillia, surround yourself with Paddington Bears! Show your (imaginary) soft and tender side. I’d rather see her surrounded by photos of Princess Diana, but whatever. You WILL be beloved, won’t you, you vicious backstabber?
Not face work, but soft focus and a sh!tton of Vaseline on the camera lens.
I noticed that, they are finally giving poor Camila some photoshop. Not Kate-level of course but some tweaking.
Kate’s face in that wedding photo always looked so telling to me. She can´t stand being so close to Meghan´s mother.
It would have been a real gesture if they had included the photo of TQ&PP meeting Archie with H&M and Doria. What I noticed is that there is no picture of Archie at all.
The picture features the Cambridge family. Harry and Meghan just happen to be in it. Killing two birds with one stone, so to speak.
Booboocita, that works, too.
Not that into Camilla because I think she’s generally vulgar and lacking in style, but, I think this is actually a great idea for a charity. It’s very cute and a good way to recycle all those Paddington bear stuffies. As for the photos, they seem to want people to read a lot into it, but it really doesn’t amount a hill of beans when it comes down to it.