James Corden was 86’d from NYC hotspot Balthazar, then the ban was rescinded

Over the years, we’ve actually heard many rumors about James Corden’s rudeness and cold behavior towards celebrities, service industry workers, and even his wife. On camera, of course he presents himself as a joyful and happy guy. When the cameras are off though, he seems like an Ellen DeGeneres-level a–hole. So it wasn’t shocking to hear yesterday that Corden had been banned from Balthazar, one of the hottest restaurants in New York. Balthazar’s owner Keith McNally took to Instagram to slam Corden for multiple instances of rude and abusive behavior towards Balthazar’s waitstaff. From McNally’s IG:

James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago. I don’t often 86 a customer, to today I 86’d Corden. It did not make me laugh. Here are two examples of the funny man’s treatment of my staff. MANAGER’S REPORT # 1: ‘In June, James Corden was here on table 61. (Although this is diabolical, it happens Very occasionally in all restaurants.) After eating his main course, Corden showed the hair to Balthazar manager G. who was very apologetic. Corden was extremely nasty to G, and said:

“Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that.” ‘ MANAGER’S REPORT # 2: ‘James Corden was at Balthazar with his wife on October 9th for brunch. He asked for a table outside. Brunch Maitre D’ Allie Wolters took the party to table 301. Mr. Corden’s wife ordered an egg yolk omelette with gruyere cheese and salad. A few minutes after they received the food, James called their server, M. K. and told her there was a little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk. M. K. informed the floor manager, G. The kitchen remade the dish but unfortunately sent it with home fries instead of salad. That’s when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: “You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!” M.K. was very apologetic and brought G. over to the table. He returned the dish, and after that, everything was fine. He gave them promo Champagne glasses to smooth things out. G. said that Corden was pleasant to him but nasty to the server.’ M.K. was very shaken, but professional that she is, continued to finish her shift.’

Egg YOLK omelette? I’ll never understand fancy rich people, I guess. I know all about egg white omelettes, but I didn’t know you could just get an egg yolk one. Anyway, while it was the server’s mistake, that’s no excuse to f–king scream at someone who is probably taking care of a dozen tables. Anyway, that IG was published in the late afternoon on Monday. Seven hours later, McNally posted this to IG:

James Corden just called me and apologized profusely. Having fucked up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances. So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for 9 months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar. No, of course not. But….anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar. So Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Corden, Jimmy Corden. All is Forgiven. Xx

That… must have been a good apology. Well, we know Corden can turn on the charm when he wants to. I’ve always wondered if there’s a little bit of culture-clash with Corden too – some of his behavior is more “tolerated” in Britain, whereas he’s slammed on social media here. I don’t know, maybe I’m wrong.