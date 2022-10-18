Mike Tindall ‘did not seek permission’ from King Charles to sign on to a reality show

Last week, we learned that Mike Tindall has signed on to be a contestant on I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, a popular (if lowbrow) show in the UK. What was very interesting about the announcement was that producers led with the fact that Tindall is “part of the royal family” and some kind of witness to royal happenings which they’re paying him to gossip about. If they led with “he’s a former rugby star and successful podcaster,” perhaps people wouldn’t have as much sh-t to say. But it’s clear that Tindall is “trading” on his connection to royalty and being married to Princess Anne’s daughter (and King Charles’s beloved niece). Well, it looks like there is some minor pushback from Buckingham Palace:
When the royal family first courted a primetime television audience, Cliff Richard, dressed as a leek, was chased by John Travolta; Tom Jones hurled fake hams at Toyah Willcox; Prince Edward threw a strop and Meatloaf almost had a fight with Prince Andrew after flirting with the Duchess of York. To say The Grand Knockout Tournament of 1987 — later dubbed “It’s a Royal Knockout” — was a PR disaster would be something of an understatement.
Now, 35 years on, Buckingham Palace is wondering whether fresh embarrassment could be heaped upon the Firm amid reports that Mike Tindall is to join the next series of I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here!.
It is understood that Tindall, who is married to the King’s niece, Zara, 41, did not seek permission from Charles before agreeing to take part in a show where “bushtucker trials” often involve gorging on animal genitalia.
But with Tindall’s appearance likely to earn the couple, who do not receive public money, a six-figure payday, Palace courtiers may find that pleas to reconsider fall on deaf ears. Are the Tindalls, the “no-nonsense” royals, set to become the faces of a new, modern monarchy? Or could Tindall’s transition to TV star be as unsuccessful as Edward’s?
The former rugby player, a member of England’s 2003 World Cup-winning team, could pocket as much as £150,000 for taking part in I’m a Celebrity, according to experts. The show is returning to the Australian jungle for the first time since 2019, when Covid-19 restrictions forced production to move to a castle in Wales. Other famous names expected to join him include the singer Boy George, who could receive the show’s highest fee yet, and the DJ Chris Moyles.
Last year, to derision in some quarters, he told The Times “you always worry about money” and that Covid had put paid to some of his speaking gigs. “I was very fortunate that I had a couple of ambassadorial roles, so you know there’s money coming in, but sponsorships won’t last for ever,” he said. “You’ve got to plan . . . and what’s coming down the line in terms of school bills, fees to pay . . .” The couple have three children: two daughters, Mia, 8, and Lena, 4, and a son, Lucas, 1.
The rest of the piece is a surprisingly thorough examination of how often Zara and Mike trade on their royal connections, and how much money they’re making from their lucrative sponsorships, appearances, etc. Zara, like Mike, was a professional athlete, an equestrian and show-jumper. She has/had lucrative sponsorships because of that, although she plays those a bit closer to the chest. And that’s just the thing – Zara and Mike don’t have titles, they’re not working royals in any sense, they aren’t “publicly funded,” although they do live on Anne’s estate. Why would they need Charles’s permission to do anything? The most shocking thing about this is how little money Mike is getting for this reality show though – ONLY £150,000?? He’s going to sell out his wife’s family on a cheesy reality show for such a relatively paltry sum? Tasteless.
Tindall is not a royal. Even if his wife got a princess title he still would not be a royal because he married her.
True, but you know as well as I do that it’s the only reason why anyone —outside of hardcore rugby fans, I guess — even know who this tool is. There is no WAY he would have gotten this opportunity if it wasn’t for his wife.
I don’t understand their complaints re: money. They live on Anne’s estate, so (presumably) they don’t have mortgage or rental payments to make. They’re covered by the security there, too. Anne must be fairly wealthy on her own (?), her mother was one of the wealthiest people on the freaking planet, so it’s not like Zara and Mike need to worry about putting food on the table. The entire family gets a sweet deal as long as they drive Range or Land Rovers, which I’m sure the Tindalls likely do. Both of Zara’s grandparents died recently, and it’s likely that she received a hefty sum in their wills. She makes money via her sponsorships and he probably makes something (if not much) from ads on his podcast.
What else do these people want?! Yes, they have to pay for their children’s education, but ffs, it’s not as if they’re so far in the hole that Mike needs to take a role on this tacky-ass show. The Tindalls acting like they’re strapped for £ is laughable — actually, no, it’s offensive—considering what it actually means for regular people to be struggling.
I’m glad it’s being covered at all, but the Fail should be absolutely blanketed with articles and op-eds about how disrespectful this is to her majesty, who probably isn’t even cold yet, and how she’s spinning in her grave at this offense. Because that’s what it would look like if Meghan signed on to do some trash show like this (which obviously she would never).
I also just have such a negative reaction to this guy every time I see him. He looks like a caveman who just wandered out and was put into a suit. (My apologies to cavemen.)
@Lorilei Look, I don’t the guy but he’s not just known to ‘hardcore’ rugby fans. ALL rugby fans be they old enough around the world knows who he is. Just to say yeah, he would totally get a gig like this without the RF connection. They need their old athlete quota. Having said that, it would definitely have been a factor in the invitation probably more so given the Sussex situation.
Yeah, Tindall is a jerk but he was part of the 2003 Rugby World Cup winning team and is known around the world by rugby fans. The “old athlete” slot was filled in 2021 by French footballer David Ginola (again, you have to be of a certain age).
So connection with UK royalty goes for the bargain price of £150, 000 of which the £ is tanking.
The 150k underscores why the royals and press felt so very damn confident that the Sussexes wouldn’t make it on their own and come back. Why is just non stop mentioning the Montecito house bathrooms, the millions from Netflix and Spotify – they’re still in shock at the size and scope of the Sussexes success.
Also shows how limited theses people are: rugby player never learned anything else so can only lend his face and make recognition. Same for the equestrian. Didn’t even try to transition with those skills to start a rugby training camp or horse riding school, bc ventures like those are *work* are need managerial and business skills, the ability to know what you don’t know in order to hire the right people, etc. If your life is dresses and working out and brunches with the girls/ golf or telly, working out, beers with the mates… Kate and William are the splurgy version and it goes down the line of decreasing titles/wealth.
They thought Meghan only functioned with a script and a camera. Harry got attention because he was royal. They paid zero attention to the work these two did because they don’t pay attention to work, just the result. So they didn’t understand how Sussexes would get successful results.
It’s all just embarrassing. Grown people being this stupid.
@Lurker25: So true!
Great comment! Their biggest mistake was completely underestimating Meghan. They thought she was some kind of briefcase model showgirl. Again, showing how bad they are at vetting people.
The royals actually hired a DM reporter for a royal service position, a guy who had a known byline and could easily be found online. Of course, he spent his 2 months or so as a footman taking pictures of the royals eating out of tupperware, witnessing Edward and Andrew treating staff like crap, and then of course, writing an exclusive story.
I’m not sure what courtiers do. Maybe they spend all their time polishing their medals. They don’t seem to work. That no one could look up Meghan’s resume and see all the philanthropic work she had done, nor could anyone see any role that she could play in the institution, is quite frankly, a dereliction of duty. The courtiers are completely incompetent. They are an absolute joke of an institution. I truly believe that the royals, and the courtiers, believe that the UK exists to serve them and not the other way around. They are lucky that they have the inertia of the public on their side, because these folks can’t function outside their guilded cages.
Completely agree. There’s no understanding of how to make a go of life and create a living. Even with Princess Anne declining titles, they still had no idea of what is a “normal” life.
@Lurker25. Yess, that’s it! Excellently phrased.
@Lurker25 wow, nailed it!
I wouldn’t be surprised if William knew about it and let it go b/c Mike always tows his side.
@Murphy, I agree 💯
He did not seek permission from the KING?
I do believe we are firmly in “slap in the face to the Monarchy” territory.
LOL
Was he blindsided?!?!
@Becks beat me to it 😂
Has the abuse of another pen been overshadowed by Mike Tindall’s announcement??!! Is the monarchy in safe hands still?!!???
How many bathrooms are in their home/chateau/lodge/castle?
It’s okay for the Tindalls to earn an income, but the Sussexes? Forget it!
The Sussexes are/were the designated mules, just no one remember to update them to that fact.
So they have to be poor to work for, and accede all validation to the heirs and the institution. /s
Despite what the press says this is not the first time Tindall has been on a reality show. I think the difference this time is he will be required to talk about the Royal Family. Btw, it’s just been announced that Zara is the new brand Ambassador for a equestrian clothing line called Musto. They have to make money any way they can.
Zara has been an embassador for Musto for literally years.
Really? So why did Musto put out a new promo introducing her as their brand ambassador today? Did they feel that nobody knew who she was and that she worked for them?
@amyBee it’s a new campaign. She’s brand ambassador for this new line.
The way most equestrian “sponsorship” or ambassadorships work isn’t so much that the company pays them anything. They just give them free shampoo or feed or saddles, in exchange for using them in advertising etc. Usually the riders tag their sponsors in social media posts, etc. I don’t know amy pro riders making much money that way, but it helps cut down on expenses.
A royal isn’t trading her name for shampoo and feed. Zara’s Musto contract is over 1 million pounds per year. It’s speculated that she ears up to 2 million per year in total from her endorsements.
Their go-to tabloid Daily Mail said It is around 500k her endorsement with Musto. I believe it because they seem desperate for money. If it was in the millions I don’t think Mike Tindell would be going on a show for 150,000. No offense but Zara is a D-list royal.
@Lulu, but still, considering these people don’t have to pay many of the basic living expenses that we peasants do, £500.000 a year is a sh!t-ton of money. (I mean, it is to me, at least! Especially if I lived with Mommy and didn’t have to worry about a pesky mortgage.) All they’re really responsible for is feeding, clothing, and educating their kids. The fact that these two are crying poverty is disgusting. FFS
“Last year, to derision in some quarters, he told The Times “you always worry about money” and that Covid had put paid to some of his speaking gigs. “I was very fortunate that I had a couple of ambassadorial roles, so you know there’s money coming in, but sponsorships won’t last for ever,” he said. “You’ve got to plan . . . and what’s coming down the line in terms of school bills, fees to pay . . .” ”
How broke are these two????!!
They do not own their own home, do not need to pay for security. So what are they spending their money on? If they are worrying about school bills and fees they must be really broke?
I think they mean “worry about money” as in, “How will I continue to pay fees at the poshest, most exclusive clubs, go on luxury vacations, wear top fashion, and otherwise keep up with all my aristo friends, [when I refuse to actually work]” not “worry about money” as in, “do I buy food or pay for heating this month,” like so many in the UK.
When they say things like “school bills, fees to pay,” etc., I bet they think it makes them relatable, and yet all it does is highlight how privileged they are…
I think Mike is saying they need to strike while the iron is hot. Eventually their main source of income, sponsorships, will dry up and they need to bank what they can now.
this is what I think he was saying as well, which does makes sense from that perspective, if you ignore the broader question of WHY do the Queen’s grandchildren need to strike while the iron is hot, why didn’t she make provisions for them? ( maybe she did and this is just about wanting more money.)
I think the way the british royals handle money is just so toxic; the queen was a billionaire but left it all to Charles (so we all assume, so lets just go with that) so then you have these other royals who are on the edges, who can certainly do embarrassing things to earn money, but Charles and william won’t part with any of their money, now or in the future, so that they dont need to do these embarrassing things.
I do think that’s a HUGE part of why H&M got out when they did, the whole “striking while the iron is hot” thing. Yes, for their mental health obviously. But I think they knew that NOW was the time to make their mark and establish themselves (and not have to do it by selling milk in China) and achieve financial independence. It would be much harder to do it in 20, 25 years when William runs everything.
@becks1,
It’s possible that they are all on an allowance. And I bet it’s probably monthly or quarterly. So they are provided for, just drip drip drip.
Now for the rest of us, that’s normal. That’s how paychecks work. But artisocrats pride themselves on not being money managers (insert anti-Semitic snobbery here), like they pride themselves on not being intellectual or trying too hard. Even looks – you were supposed to be a little sloppy with makeup like a slash of lipstick and puff of powder and out you go! – to fit the horsey outdoorsy “country” snobbery. (Kate never gets it with those wiglets and Botox. I bet she’s mocked mercilessly. You’re supposed to be like Camilla, all leathery crows feet.) At least that’s the old school artisto way. The “gentleman athlete” thing that screws over so many Olympic hopefuls is an extension of this
Anyway, back to the money. I think they ARE provided for, probably to the tune of several million, minimum. But they can’t touch the capital and spend in excess of their allowance. So – broke.
Well the working royals get a stipend (basically a paycheck) from the sovereign grant, but I’m not sure about the others. Maybe Charles does give them an allowance, who knows?
but in general I DO think that the royals, even ones like Zara and Mike, have a lot more money than they want people to think. Pleading poverty is just kind of the gig, right? It makes people feel better about the royals as an entity I guess if everyone is convinced that they are all poor so have to live with Mummy because there is no other option.
@SolidGold, apparently I will never learn to read all of the comments before typing my own; I said the same exact thing upthread. What is with these two assholes crying poverty? The audacity!
@DK, ita, but wouldn’t the fact that they’re royals pretty much grant them automatic membership/entry to those kind of things? People seem to fall all over themselves to be associated with a royal, even a minor one like Zara.
I just dislike both of them so, so much.
Zara is also filming an ad to bring in some $$$. They read the room and realized Uncle Charles is a tightward and they shouldn’t count on any handouts. No money from Liz or Phil?
Bill and Cathy have 4 homes. Why not toss one the Tindalls way so they don’t have to live with their mother?
What a stingy family.
LOL, @solidgold!
I think Zara was hoping to get the position of managing Liz horse stables. When that position (and $$$) fell through, they went into ” do whatever it takes to earn a buck ” and thumb their noses at Charles for passing Zara up.
But Zara and Mike weren’t chosen by God!
God must’ve been blinded by those shiny buttons in choosing Kate.
Like Peter Philips, Zara and Mike have also done paid interviews with Hello magazine.
Mike Tindall is an opportunist and a bellend.
So right. He is odious. I think there’s a certain amount of RF fondness for him – he’s their bulldog brute, the one who tells it straight when they can’t. Yuck.
He’s mutton dressed as lamb…and apparently has an eye for the laydeez too.
Aristos tend to be cash poor. They make up for it by being massive snobs though.
I’m guessing Betty didn’t leave any blessings in her will for anyone but the heir.
Fun fact: Andrew PB was so perpetually broke that Camwhore used to hide from the fishmonger when he came to collect his money.
Proof that all of his tough talk about H&M is just jealousy of their success.
That part.
Aud. I’m saying this twice today to you, that’s a really good take! I can see this idiot’s grandstanding coming from a place of envy. Are you British? Let’s hope he has to do the worst challenges, eat cockroach testicles, and work hard for that money. It will be seen as tacky as hell that Anne’s son in law is doing this show. Talk about letting the side down and being seen grabbing the money. Tindall is a grubby bulldog who spouts nonsense. I wonder what he will be told not to say, over and over again, before he gets dropped into the jungle.
I think that the Royals thoughts that Meghan and Harry would fail and come back with the hat in their hands Begging to come back . When that didn’t happen instead they succession with projects and awards the rest of the royals like mike were angry and jealous and that’s why Mike was shit talking the Sussex’s so much while mike and Zara are having to sign up clothes deals and tacky Reality show they are bitter and angry. Charles is definitely not giving any of the none working royals any cash their definitely going have to use their royals adjacency to get gigs and jobs they will definitely be trading on their names . I wonder if mike will be called out for or will the British media twisted things to make it seem like it okay for mike to appear on a Reality show.
The royals and media absolutely thought they would fail and go running back. I remember all those media cartoons showing Harry and Meghan as beggars. Instead Harry held another successful IG, lead a group through African Parks, and linked up with philanthropics and SV to work on Travelyst. Meghan has a successful podcast and sooner or later the Netfilx programming will debut.
Piss Morgan already wrote how Mike will be excellent add on the reality show. So the Fail is supportive of Mike’s gifting.
Does it get more D list than this?! The Royal Rota keep talking about how the Sussexes are D list but I don’t see them doing low brow crap like this type of reality show. The Tindalls are definitely D list if not worse.
If TQ neglected to provide for children and grandchildren, expect more of these types of behavior. Mike is just the tip of the iceberg.
If C-Rex remains tight fisted and keeps ignoring the needs of the rest of the royals, the gloves will come off. Having them be dependent on the whims and goodwill of the monarch is toxic and does them a great disservice. I suspect the spilling of many embarrassing and/or humiliating secrets to commence shortly!
I hope all the secrets are spilled. There is nothing aspirational or admirable about that family.
OMG C-Rex, I love it.
@Chantal, from your keyboard to god’s ears!
My God, he showed disrespect to his new King. Bastard!!!! And a reality show? Betrayal!!!! William and Charles MUST do dodgy, shitty stuff to Mike and his whole family now. Oh, he’s in with the white supremacists? Then that’s alright, Mike. I hope they slather him in goo and make him swim across a pond. You don’t mind being humiliated to make a pound, do you, Mike, Mr. Bell End.
I lived in Cheltenham when Zara and Mike bought a house there. They spent tons of money renovating it. I used to run by it, but all the security felt uncomfortable, the house was very close to the road. They used to have a Bentley convertible that they would drive around town in, white with a black top. I’m not sure what happened but the house got sold and they moved back onto Anne’s estate.
A white Bentley convertible??! How new money of them, how Posh and Becks. LOLOLOL
I howled at the white Bentley! It might be a cliche, but it’s too true that money cannot buy good taste.
This is what we need more of from you British CBers lol. this kind of gossip and info.
Wasn’t there a security issue? As in they couldn’t get free RPO protection and would have to pay for it themselves so they moved back home to mummy’s estate where they’d have paid security?
It sounds to me like Chuck E Three’s trying to control the narrative but as other rightly point out, they don’t (officially) depend on him so why should they ask ‘permission’.
I think there’s a bigger point where people across the family would largely do as the queen wished out of respect for her. He assumed most of this would carry on to him now that he sits in the big seat, not realising he might have inherited the crown but you can’t inherit respect.
No, you can’t inherit respect, but Charles can still chew his ass out. Put a story in one of the tabloids that he’s not “pleased” by Bellend’s action. That it’s not seemly of a royal-adjacent. Then Will could defend him or echo Dad. Interesting either way.