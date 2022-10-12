Mike Tindall will be a contestant on ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’

Remember when everyone on Salt Island was losing their collective hive-mind at the thought of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex doing a tacky “reality show,” which as it turns out, is just a docu-series which they’ve produced through their Archewell production company for their Netflix contract? Harry and Meghan are getting PAID to have final edit on their story. The Windsors wish they had that kind of deal. Instead, the Windsors are left with this kind of tacky reality show appearance – Mike Tindall will compete on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. His paycheck will be anywhere between £30k and £500k. Sad.
Mike Tindall has agreed to be the first royal on prime time reality TV, The Sun can reveal. The former England rugby ace will join next month’s I’m A Celebrity in the bug-infested Australian jungle.
Mike Tindall, 43, is married to the late Queen’s granddaughter Zara Phillips is the ITV show’s biggest signing. He will appear alongside stars including Boy George, comic Seann Walsh and DJ Chris Moyles.
Details of Mike’s deal remain a closely-guarded secret, but a source told The Sun: “It’s a massive coup. Mike has had a box seat for some of the most important moments in royal history for generations. He is sure to be discreet, but his sheer presence means this series will be an absolute must-watch.”
Mike, who lifted the 2003 World Cup with England, wed Zara in 2011. The couple have three children — Mia, eight, Lena, four, and Lucas, one. Mike has since become a key member of the royal inner-circle.
So what you’re saying is that Mike Tindall is profiting from his royal connections by being paid to do a tacky reality show? Fascinating. I mean, that’s what they’re leading with – the reporting isn’t leading with “former rugby player and podcaster.” They’re leading with “he’s a member of the royal family!” I thought that was impossible…? Yes, granted, Mike has never had a title and he’s always had his own private income streams. But he’s truly profiting from being part of the royal family, right?
Behold the future of the lesser royals. Expect more of this tacky shit now that the Queen is gone and King C-3PO is “streamlining”. They will all whore themselves out for a quick buck eventually.
This is just the beginning 😡
Charles pulling back money thinking it will make him look good. And it will lead to all these problems. Tell all books and articles etc. Or a slow drip of details over the years for a monthly payment. Anne knows everything. So Zara does too.
This will be a disaster. Get your popcorn!!
He just doesn’t have the brains to consider secondary effects. Perhaps it’s because he’s faced so few consequences for anything or faced limitations, he doesn’t understand that most people are doing the best they can in the situations they find themselves in.
you are so so so right. and as things get trashier and trashier the secrets will start spilling.
I’d say that this guy doing this (thank you, Karma gods) is right in keeping with palace “values.” Anytime I see this guy the only thought that drifts to my mind is that he looks so thuggish.
He started looking a lot less thuggish once he got that nose job to fix the sadly predictable side-effects of a professional rugby career.
I hope the derangers start examining his clothing at every event for a hidden microphone for his reality show.
*buys stock in popcorn shares*
*buys all the wine*
*clears schedule*
Okay then. I’m ready to watch the absolute shit show of the royals melting down and making fools in themselves.
Couldn’t be worse than it’s a knockout, Royal edition
Thought it was a joke. lol
This will all be done with klass
No, Kaiser, he’s become a KEY member of the royal Inner-Circle.
Ugh. Is this stupid show STILL on? And they’re coming to Australia? That’ll be fun – it’s snake season! Those slithering, silent creatures are starting to come out of hibernation. In England is the same as Australia – that only chavs and bogans Watch the show? Talk about a comedown.
If Chuckie is really streamlining, I predict that lots of people who work in the palaces will be losing their jobs. They may have nondisclosure contracts. But if the money is right they are going to spill a lot of tea. i’m going to Costco tomorrow. So, popcorn for everyone,then? 🍿 🍷
This is indeed a huge mistake.
The thing is, a lot of use here can see beyond the PR and understand just how ugly, lazy, spoiled, and despotic the royals are.
But for a lot of people, especially in certain generations in the UK, what the RF depends on is their mystique. And that is rapidly being stripped away. Foremost, the RF’s vicious campaign against their own family members has opened them up to the same kind of treatment. And now Charles is appearing on some TV show and this guy is taking it one step further with a low-brow reality show. What’s next? Selling locks of Kate’s hair on a 2 a.m. infomercial?
What this is doing is cheapening the brand. The reason people were in awe of the royals was because they were thought to be ‘better’ than us. There was a grandeur and mystique to them. The general public does not distinguish between minor and major royal. All they’ll see is the royals doing Strictly Come Dancing, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here etc. that’s been done by z-listers, has-beens and regular Joes and the general feeling will become ingrained that they’re ordinary strivers desperate for attention. This will hasten the end of the monarchy as we know it more than anything, I think.
Better tacky, trashy celebrity stuff than living on the taxpayer’s dime. (That’s what I’d say if I were a Brit). The Sussexes seem to have to stretch it, too, but Charles should just STFU about all of it since he’s concentrating on his portfolio (billionaire) and that of the Prince of Wales and is being otherwise stingy.
Yes, blowing the mystique could hasten the end of the monarchy. Good riddance.
I think the Danish drama (divestiture of titles) may be even tackier, if that’s possible.
Let’s just say that they would have never asked him on the show if his in-laws weren’t the royal family, but that’s ok because he is white and is a bully. I have to wonder though… Is the money faucet being reduced? Is Anne getting less money to pass on to her kids?
Well I’m not so sure they wouldn’t have asked him if he weren’t part of the royal family. They really scrape the barrel some years.
Still I would bet it’s less about the money and more about him going on there to try to make the royals look good by giving some supportive stories.
To make the Royals look good on Reality TV 😮 well, well, how the mighty has fallen 😮
yeah some years these reality shows do have people on them that make you scratch your head and say “who?” And retired athletes are usually pretty reliable go-tos.
BUT they sure are leaning on his royal connections to promote this, soooo its not definitely not just about him being a former rugby star.
Charles won’t reduce Anne’s income. She is his best, if not only, ally in the family.
Now that the queen is dead, they will all monetize being royal because no one cares what Charles thinks.
You assume that Charles is not an idiot.
He might decide to reduce Anne’s cut of the loot because he thinks she’s loyal and can be trusted.
It’s probably best to just assume he’ll shoot himself in the foot SOMEHOW, the only real question is how.
Hypocrites, thy name is Windsor.
No doubt Andrew has sent out feelers for a crack at a Big Brother gig or DWTS. 500k pounds is a nice chunk of change. (I’m sorry to my UK friends and fellow posters, but I like being able to see 500k pounds as essentially 500k dollars.)
Listen, Mike is on Insta as an influencer. Doing shout outs to hotels, CBD gummy companies during the Jujubee using the Jujubee hashtags 🤣🤣🤣🤣
He is also very loose lipped especially about the Sussexes. This should be interesting.
He’s been very eager to share details about his in-laws for a long time, and I’ve always wondered why. What’s his motive and why is it quietly accepted? Or wouldn’t he be half this interesting if he was just a former rugby player who was successful in his own right? I must say I’ve found many of his comments about the royal family really immature and even stupid.
So classy this lot. Not.
That’s the thing. The Windsors really aren’t classy at all. They’re low class hooligans; practically state funded mafia as well as a state funded cult. I mostly don’t care that mike or any other non-working member makes money off the connection. As long as he keeps the Sussexes names out of his mouth and isn’t a pedophile or money bags swindler like Charles. The thing is the Sussexes are crucified for doing things that other family members already do and they do it a hell of a lot classier than just about every other member.
Basically, they’re hiding the fact that they’re little better than ‘trailer trash’ behind their titles and privileges, although that is an insult to genuine folk living in trailer parks (myself included more than once in the past) because those folks are just trying to get by these days and don’t put on airs.
So the gripe is that titled members of the family cant do these sort of things!? Because it shouldnt matter, the rules should be the same to anyone who has personal attachments to the Monarch regardless. He talked about the Queen on his podcasts so whats the difference? Double Standards!
He’s always struck me as a classless thug. Let’s watch the Rota twist themselves into knots justifying this!
Talk about D-listers.🙄
I feel depressed that Boy George’s circumstances are so reduced that he has to appear on a show with Mike Tyndall.
Ditto. I was going to say he’s a bigger draw than Tindall
Boy George imprisoned a male escort, beat him with a chain and threatened to r*pe him. I don’t like Tindall but he’s nowhere near as bad as him
Good lord, when did THAT happen? And please tell us that the escort sued Boy George for his last gold filling and won the case.
I don’t know if the victim sued Boy George, but Boy George was convicted of assault and false imprisonment and went to prison for a few months. He blames the incident on his drug addiction, but he would, wouldn’t he.
Does he need the money though he is.in my opinion an attention seeker
Lol. “We cast him because he’s a royal insider. Unfortunately, he won’t spill any tea because he’s discreet. But watch anyway because he may let something slip while he’s hallucinating in the Australian jungle.”
Welp, his “classy” brother-in-law, Peter Phillips, had that milk ad a while ago. These people have always traded in on the royal family. What H&M went through was bs. Here’s that ad: https://news.sky.com/video/peter-phillips-queens-eldest-grandchild-in-chinese-milk-ad-11913948
Of course Mikey is going to be on a reality t.v. show. Other than being a bellend, what other skills does he have?
Hahahahahahahaha.
Where’s the press outrage about this? Mike probably needs the money though.
Was Sarah Ferguson on the show I have a recollection that she was invited to be on it
Not gauche like the Sussexes who take on Vogue editorials and dedicate their lives to charitable endeavors!!!
And the self-demolition continues…
Hahahahaha I never want to hear a WORD about Harry and Meghan on Netflix again. This is BEYOND tacky.
I have no idea how this show works, but I’d laugh and laugh if the royal was voted off the island first and went home with the lowest payout.
Not really. He is very well known and respected former rugby player and commentator in the UK separate to the Royal Family.
Then why is he on this tacky show? The same show that Toxic Tom Jr was on. Wasn’t Lady CryptKeeper on a version of this show too? This is like seriously Z-list territory.
The show is tacky but its popular in the UK.
“The show is tacky SO it’s popular in the UK.” There, fixed that for you, thou great bellend defender.
@Debbie Seconded.
“Well-known” and “respected” in the UK, eh?
Over here in the US he’s only known (if, AT ALL…doubt anyone can pick him out from a lineup) for being married to Zara and cheating on her, not to mention, being a massive tool to his cousin-in-law and his wife. Funny because according to Sofiesta of Wessex, Oprah’s show is not well-known or respected in the UK. Just glad you got your Mike Tindells for that!
Good enough so you don’t have to watch it.
Actually while Tyndall IS known in the UK, I would probably take issue with “well respected”, and sub it with “tolerated”.
After all, I doubt anyone in the UK has forgotten the time that Tyndell cheated on Zara in New Zealand, just before their wedding, was called out publicly, and denied it SO fiercely that the Queen’s OWN lawyer had to get involved in his defense, only to have it turn out that their was video evidence of the whole thing, video that was shared with the world.
Well-respected, indeed. 🙄
The point is that the show isn’t all excited about casting a well-known and respected rugby player. The announcement starts out with calling him a the first royal on prime time reality tv – goes on to say what a massive coup it is to get someone who is “a key member of the royal inner-circle” and that’s why the series will be a “must watch.” It’s not about his rugby playing.
A “very well known and respected former rugby player who commentates separate from the royal family” yet still so broke that he lives with his mother-in-law and peddles gossip about his wife’s much well-to-do cousin on his poorly rated podcast to get a few more listeners and a couple of inches in the trash British tabloids! Tindall is scum…a hooligan and a thug!
Okay Zara. Go back to riding horses now girl. Bye.
A “very well known and respected former rugby player who has enjoyed the occasional ‘dwarf-throwing’ contest, f*cks around on his wife, talked recently about wanting to punch Harry in the face for leaving and thriving, and has really great (sarcasm) views on Black Lives Matter” there fixed it for you
“It’s a massive coup. Mike has had a box seat for some of the most important moments in royal history for generations. He is sure to be discreet, but his sheer presence means this series will be an absolute must-watch…. Mike has since become a key member of the royal inner-circle.
He and Zara have been together 19 years. Does tht qualify as “generations”?
So the Fail online says he’s been seen as a secret weapon for the RF previously and further down the home page is another article where Lady Louise is the RF secret weapon make your mind up which one it is that’s going to give them relevance!!! 🤦♀️🤦♀️ Forget the secret but the urban dictionary definition of weapon is appropriate for Tindall:
‘A term used to describe someone who is a spanner or a tool. A person who is extremely stupid and possibly ugly.’?😂
Everyone else is forced to share the label of “BRF secret weapon,” because Kate has decided that she’s quite literally every other complimentary label. She’s “the jewel in the crown,” “the family’s rock,” “the peacekeeper,” “the Fussy William whisperer,” “the sparkling star,” “the Queen of Hearts,” “a breath of fresh air,” “the stabilizing force,” “the glue that holds the family together,” “the steady helpmeet.”
I read that last one as “The steady helmet” and wondered if it was the name of a tiara 🤦
Heck, I remember when they were pearl-clutching over Meghan *gasp* starting a skincare line *faints*
I mean, this guy is married and has three kids, and lives at his mother in law’s backyard. He has to earn, you know.
The “first royal on prime time reality TV”? Have they forgotten Edward’s little game show or wasn’t it on “prime time”? And, TQ has at various times released home movies of the royals. Didn’t that count as “reality TV”? And is Mike actually “royal”? He has no title and isn’t a “working” royal. Isn’t that the excuse as to why he can reveal things and do things that H&M are vilified for because he was never a “working” royal and never had a title?
No titles whatsoever, how can he be called royal?
And TQ didn’t want H&M to use the word “royal” for their charities but Tindall can use it?
Yup, Harry & Meghan are the “D-listers”
Yup. Who are dirt poor, don’t forget. Why sign Netflix and Spotify deals when you can make up to $300k in the jungle?
Hahaha! How trashy!
I know people are tired of this but imagine if this was Harry and/or Meghan…
How often will he mention the Sussexes and will he receive a bonus each time he takes a swipe at them?
This could be a fun drinking game.
I want to live, so only one episode a week for me. NO binge-watching.
I wouldn’t watch and boost their ratings.
These comments are great.
Why would Mike need money tho?
Anne must be wealthy, is she hoarding all her cash?
Mike doing a reality show, next The New Gong Show starring Mike.
Btw, Boy George is supposedly worth $25-59 Million, why is he on a reality show?
And, yes I recall his past violence w/male escort.
I suspect the queen was very generous to her family and understood that she needed to offer some financial support. KCIII on the other hand is stingy. Mike may live on his mother in law’s estate but they still have bills, kids school tuitions to pay. He probably would not have done this while the queen was alive but now feels free to pursue other revenue streams. I would not be surprise if the Tindalls move to Australia in the near future.
In a matter of weeks since the queen’s death, her cousin prince Richard put his childhood home up for sale and Mike joins a reality tv show. It’s going to be interesting to see what these royal adjacent do for money going forward.
I still don’t get why there’s no trust fund for the grandchildren of the monarch, or why none of these royal women married into the aristocracy.
Other than KC3, they all have to pay taxes on any inheritance. Charles is the only one who doesn’t have to pay taxes since it’s going from Her Majesty to His Majesty.
IIRC Margaret’s kids had to auction off some jewelry including a tiara to pay the taxes.
I’m not talking about money left in a Will. Would there have been taxes on trust funds created and funded while the monarch was alive? And the grandchildren receiving income from the investment and paying taxes only on actual withdrawals.
She could have opened joined accounts with her grandchildren. Unless google is wrong, In the U.K. you do not pay tax when you inherit property, shares or the money in joint accounts you owned with the deceased.
My point is rich people find ways to pass on wealth all the time and avoid taxes, I’m sure the queen could have done the same. The idea that somehow only Charles can inherit does not quite hold true.
I’ve thought about this Athena because I’ve wondered the same thing. My conclusion is control, holding the purse strings gives the monarch control over the family.
His open disdain for H&M makes so much sense when you see stuff like this and the sponsored posts he does. For them, money is everywhere and they don’t have to crawl for it. For him, Zara, Peter…it’s quite the opposite. They have thrown their lot in with the royals because they need to be seen as favored, but it restricts them and money is probably tight.
What a grotesque gremlin. And you know it’s on the low end of that figure bc barely anyone knows who he or his wife are on sight, and everyone will already know he’ll be zipped up tight about anything royal so there’s really no entertainment value to having him other than the belt notch of “we got a member of the Royal family”
He has done interviews about the royals and mentions things on his podcast so I wouldn’t bet on that “zipped up tight”.
Wow. All that handwringing about Harry and Meghan’s fairly highbrow media ventures, and Zara’s husband is doing THIS? I suspect a retired athlete could get a spot on the show without being a royal in law, but that’s kind of the point – why the hell is he associating himself with something so tacky? He and Zara must really be in need of money.
Is he at least competing for charity? That would make it a bit more redeemable…
The Daily Mail is already twisting itself in knots trying to argue that this is somehow “OK”. Personally I don’t really care what this ghastly family get up to, but the hypocrisy is jaw-dropping. Can you imagine if Harry or Meghan had signed up to something like this? (They wouldn’t though – too much class).
Anyway, the Mail reckons this colossal bellend is “sure to be discreet”. Oh really? Because ITV have not booked him to be discreet. They want ratings. They only need to send some alcohol into the camp one night, and stand back.
“ He is sure to be discreet…”
Yes, yes, if there is one thing Tindall is known for it’s being discreet and classy.
/s
/es
/atds
Wow Wow and more Wow
My god
I think his draw is his complete obvious outward devotion to Peggington. He’s been hired to talk smack about the Sussexes. Just wait…..
Okay, the Brit press goes overboard defending Will, and supposedly it’s because he’s the heir. But why do on earth do they defend this guy?
Just goes to show the double standard. Appearing on this show is infinitely more tacky than they think releasing a Podcast is.
Harry serves his country in a war zone–twice. Creates Invictus and Sentebale. Yet he’s tossed to the wilderness while brainless oafs like Tindall go on reality TV shows with approval from the royals.
Damn, racism is a helluva drug. I’m glad these people keep showing us who they are.
Wait… isn’t this a sister show to the one SAMANTHA MARKLE was on?! Or was it Tom Jr?! In any case, this is hilarious. Mike Tindall is so trashy. The Queen literally just died and already Charles is destroying her legacy. The Tampon King will have the legacy he deserves, colossal ruins.
This is Hilarious the British media and the Royal Reporters we’re so giddy with excitement with the thought of Meghan and Harry doing a Reality show . And instead while Harry and Meghan are doing charity work with a global audience and getting awards by the Kennedys American own Version of the Royal . Mike is going to be on get me out here I’m celebrity’s it’s so tacky it’s funny to see the royal reporters trying to twisted this into a good thing it’s looks bad really bad he not going on the show to win the money for a charity he going to try the win the money for himself . I’m guessing that King Charles is more controlling the money than Elizabeth and a lot of the hanger on royals will have to actually try to work for there income no more hands out . I Thought William and mike were so close they were the best friends can’t William give his best bud his lackey some cash .
Vanessa, I wonder if someone owes ITV and this is a pay back? Will Mike Tyndell get higher viewer numbers? I wouldn’t watch it, but there might be people who would. I think Sussex supporters ought to stay far away from it. I don’t think we want to give ITV more views, and certainly not for Mike Tyndell.
WHO’s the D-lister? That show is the very definition of D -list. And the Sussexes are getting a JFK award. Do we need any more evidence at all that the UK gutter press has their heads up there salty-ass asses. JFC.
Chuck must be telling the clan they need to start making their own money. Harry and Meghan now look smart for getting out when they did.
Tindall is so gross. So unattractive. He comes across as having a dull intellect. He’s a classless thug. Don’t know what Zara sees in him, but then again, Zara is trash too.
“I’m a Bellend…Get Me Out of Here!”
How inappropriate! What an ugly bloke, especially in profile and character. His complexion is that awful pinkish white and the shaved head makes the whole package atrocious. You ain’t no celebrity! If you had managed your money better, you should have been well-off after your football (soccer) career.
Where are the complaints when Tindall puts his mouth on the Royal family, on this show or on his podcast?
Perfect casting for Cro-Magnon Tindall.