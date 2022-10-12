Mike Tindall will be a contestant on ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’

Remember when everyone on Salt Island was losing their collective hive-mind at the thought of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex doing a tacky “reality show,” which as it turns out, is just a docu-series which they’ve produced through their Archewell production company for their Netflix contract? Harry and Meghan are getting PAID to have final edit on their story. The Windsors wish they had that kind of deal. Instead, the Windsors are left with this kind of tacky reality show appearance – Mike Tindall will compete on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. His paycheck will be anywhere between £30k and £500k. Sad.

Mike Tindall has agreed to be the first royal on prime time reality TV, The Sun can reveal. The former England rugby ace will join next month’s I’m A Celebrity in the bug-infested Australian jungle. Mike Tindall, 43, is married to the late Queen’s granddaughter Zara Phillips is the ITV show’s biggest signing. He will appear alongside stars including Boy George, comic Seann Walsh and DJ Chris Moyles. Details of Mike’s deal remain a closely-guarded secret, but a source told The Sun: “It’s a massive coup. Mike has had a box seat for some of the most important moments in royal history for generations. He is sure to be discreet, but his sheer presence means this series will be an absolute must-watch.” Mike, who lifted the 2003 World Cup with England, wed Zara in 2011. The couple have three children — Mia, eight, Lena, four, and Lucas, one. Mike has since become a key member of the royal inner-circle.

[From The Sun]

So what you’re saying is that Mike Tindall is profiting from his royal connections by being paid to do a tacky reality show? Fascinating. I mean, that’s what they’re leading with – the reporting isn’t leading with “former rugby player and podcaster.” They’re leading with “he’s a member of the royal family!” I thought that was impossible…? Yes, granted, Mike has never had a title and he’s always had his own private income streams. But he’s truly profiting from being part of the royal family, right?