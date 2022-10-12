The Sussexes will receive the RFK Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award

For a moment, I got scared that the group Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights has something to do with Robert Kennedy Jr., who is an anti-vaxxer nutjob. But no, this group is independent of RFK’s son. Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights gives out awards in recognition of work on racial justice, social justice and human rights. Previous recipients of the RFK Ripple of Hope Award include Dark Brandon himself, Joe Biden, Stacey Abrams, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, George Clooney, Dr. Fauci and Desmond Tutu. This year, the Ripple of Hope Award is being given to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights today announced that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been named this year’s Ripple of Hope Award laureates in recognition of their work on racial justice, mental health, and other social impact initiatives through their Archewell Foundation. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be honored alongside previously announced laureates Frank Baker, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Siris, and Brian Moynihan, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of America, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“When The Duke and Duchess accepted our award laureate invitation back in March, we were thrilled. The couple has always stood out for their willingness to speak up and change the narrative on racial justice and mental health around the world,” said Kerry Kennedy, president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. “They embody the type of moral courage that my father once called the ‘one essential, vital quality for those who seek to change a world that yields most painfully to change.'”
The Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award has honored exemplary leaders across government, business, advocacy, and entertainment who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to social change and worked to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights.
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have demonstrated a lifelong commitment to building strong and equitable communities, advancing the global dialogue around mental health, and advocating for a better world – both on and offline. They co-founded Archewell Foundation in 2020 with a mission to uplift and unite communities. In a short time, they have done so in remarkable ways: from supporting Afghan refugees seeking resettlement to uplifting families in the United States in need of paid parental leave; investing in organizations working in Ukraine, to partnering with the NAACP to create the first-ever Digital Civil Rights Award; working with the World Health Organization, People’s Vaccine and Global Citizen to champion vaccine access globally, to raising funds to purchase doses for frontline health workers; among many other initiatives.
Something that makes me mad is that in the list of Harry and Meghan’s achievements, they aren’t being recognized for their early support of Jose Andres and the World Central Kitchen. While Andres was already a humanitarian figure, being supported by Meghan, Harry and Archewell really raised the profile of WCK significantly, and Andres was able to raise so much money off of that.
Anyway, it’s well deserved and I’m glad Harry and Meghan are being recognized. By the Kennedy family (minus the anti-vaxxer). What’s funny is that Peggington is completely desperate to cozy up to the Kennedy family, meanwhile the best Kennedys (Kerry Kennedy, Maria Shriver) are publicly standing up for Harry & Meghan.
The Ripple of Hope Gala is scheduled for December 6th in New York. That same week, the Prince and Princess of Wales will be in Boston for Earthshot. LMAO!! Do you think Meghan and Harry will fly to New York for the gala? What a side-by-side image that would be – the Sussexed being fêted by Kennedys, Democrats and New York power brokers, all while Peg & Buttons preen and keen in cold-as-f–k Boston. Peggington is going to be so mad, he’ll demand Michael Bloomberg buy him a United Nations speaking slot!
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is seen during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss the on-going federal response to Covid-19 on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.,Image: 610355620, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: usage worldwide, Model Release: no, Credit line: Greg Nash – Pool via CNP / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
LMAO i truly hope Meghan and Harry attend,they will be all glam and loved up while the Keens barely acknowledge each other in the Boston snow.
Well with any luck, this event will be before earthshot. That way peggy and his wife can copy keen anything harry and meghan do. From the handholding to the outfit meghan wears.
It’s weird that the Earthshot event doesn’t have a date yet. I was on the JFK Library website and it still says “stay updated for more details.”
Eurydice – doesn’t that just sum up the Peggingtons though? “We promise we’re so keen…but stay tuned for more details.”
@SussexWatcher – I expect it from them, but not the JFK Library. The beginning of December is a difficult time to schedule anything the last minute. There probably won’t be as many holiday events as before the pandemic, but space for private events is at a premium in Boston at any time of the year, let alone during the holidays. And don’t even think about last minute catering.
Plus, the awards aren’t for Will. They can happen without him. But the recipients have to know when they have to be there, also the speakers and any entertainment they’re planning. Even if the whole thing is virtual – that still needs scheduling.
The Earthshot event is December 2.
@Lightpurple – I wonder where this came from. It’s not on the JFK Library website, not on the mayor’s calendar and not on the royal calendar.
Local Massachusetts news (Mass Live) reported the date as Dec. 2. I don’t know what their source was.
I, too, wonder when earthshot will get around to announcing their finalists? Maybe they are too busy updating William’s various titles to bother with the actual finalists. Oh well, the finalists can scramble to find flights and accommodations at the last minute.
Lightpurple, I also read that the Earthsh!t event is December 2nd. There will be not copy keening. It should be quite interesting to see what happens in Boston.
Man if its December 2nd the RRs are going to say that H&M are just trying to imitate the Keens and step on their newscycle by going to NYC. I’m glad that this award was announced now.
But the funny thing is, as we all know, the Wales dont really have a news cycle. They’re only in the news for a day really, at most, no matter what they’re doing. It’s why they have to do these slow drips of pictures and such to make it seem like they’re more interesting and busier than they actually are.
I can’t wait for the keens to meet with 0 fanfare and then 3 days later M&H showing how to really do it. Lolol I bet peggs and jeggs cancel.
Well deserved
Very well deserved ❤️ So proud to be a Sussex supporter ❤️
It’s so well deserved and wonderful to see, again and again, how the rational, non-racist world sees the Sussexes – in the company of global change-makers and past/current presidents!
I don’t see why the Sussexes wouldn’t go. And yes, the Wails and the trashloids will have a fit. Oh well, get the tiny violins ready.
Well deserved. This will certainly chafe the haters because H&M are being acknowledged freely and earned it – unlike others who are given participation awards and the awards would more than likely go to others who deserve it if that was a choice.
Oh boy will this chafe. I mean, H&M are supposed to be D-List celebrities, lmao.
But seriously, this is so well deserved and highlights the work Archwell is doing (the rota rats love to blahter on about “Netflix cameras” while ignoring Archwell, so I love it).
Yes, yes, yes. Not only they donate money, their names recognition and ears to several worthy causes, but they are creating content and spreading awarness of several important themes.
Meghan´s podcat dethroned Joe Rogan on Spotify speaking about feminine- and feminist-issues.
This is their power and for this they should be celebrated.
” Service is universal”
I love this for the Sussexes, Archewell foundation, and all the organizations supported by Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. Doing the work is what matters because service is universal.
You absolutely nailed why they deserve recognition…I hadn’t even considered how monumental Meghan’s dethroning of JR’s podcast is in the context of audio streaming history by promoting peace and human (woman’s rights are human rights!) rights. Knowledge and awareness trumping misinformation and hate!
I’m still waiting on all the think pieces on how Meghan’s Archetypes broke JR’s “Goliath” hold in the dude-bro-dominated podcast world with 5 only episodes.
I must confess that I have never listened to a joerogan podcast……just the thought of that mess gives me the creeps. But i dont want to click on it on any of my devices because i dont want to give it even the tiniest semblance of support. All I know of that podcast is what ive read about it, especially during the height of covid when, it is my understanding, it came under heavy fire for its stupidity about the vaccine, etc.
Actually, the first time I heard rogan’s name mentioned, was by Prince Harry during his guest appearance on Dax Shepherd and Monica’s Armchair Expert podcast! lol
“ The Ripple of Hope Gala is scheduled for December 6th in New York. That same week, the Prince and Princess of Wales will be in Boston for Earthshot.”
Ahhh hahahahahahahaaa!! 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
Do you think Meghan and Harry will fly to New York for the gala?
Oh, they will be there with bells on. And wouldn’t it be PERFECT if this aligns with the release of Harry’s memoir? Pop over to New York, accept an award, do some late night TV show appearances. 😘Chef’s Kiss😘
Earthflop is on Friday, December 2nd. I think WIl and Kate will be back in the UK before the 6th.
Where did you see this?
Eurydice, I think the person who tweeted the date deleted their tweet because they spoke too soon.
lulubrown, I read the same thing that the other poster read. It was last night and it definitely said that the Earthsh!t awards was scheduled for December 2nd. What’s of more interest is that there is no longer a mention of any date. The Award to the Sussexes were publicized at the same time. Do we think someone decided to change the date? If so, why?
Happy the Sussexes foundation Archewell is continuously acknowledged. The Sussexes are building quite the legacy for themselves and their children. While the gutter UK press is focused on house value and money , the Sussexes are focusing on living their best lives and dreams while helping communities. This is the 2nd award their foundation will have received. The prestigious NAACP award and now the award from the Kennedy Center. I can only imagine the number of accolades their foundation will continue to earn. For such a young foundation it is building quite the résumé. Happy for this couple. Imagine knowing this since March without the gutter press knowing.
Archewell Foundation was also honored with a special award by Human First Coalition for its support of work done by Human First Coalition. The Human First Coalition is an organization that supports and advocates for Afghan refugees.
Maxine and Petra – yes about the awards. It’s so amazing to me how much they’ve done in such a short amount of time (and partly during Covid lockdowns). I’m so happy they’re being recognized by such big and important organizations. The Sussexes continue to impress and inspire…and win awards. And I love this for them. Service truly is universal. I cannot wait to see what the rest of the year brings. Book PR tours, podcasts, and Netflix specials, oh my!
Do you know……….the best thing for me about how H&M are quietly going about getting massive things done thru Archewell, is that those shidt-water drinkers on Salt Island are trolling about “netflix cameras” and “spotify deals” and “no content yet” and whether or not H&M are “wearing microphones” and the value of their house and whether or not theyre moving and gloating that their global appeal is waning, etc. lmao
While salt island is blinded by all this faux concern, SussexSquaddies like myself cant wait!!! for a Netflix documentary on aaaaaalllllllllll that Archewell has accomplished since it was formed in 2020. Hoping that his will drop by January, to start the new year with a bang……thats after H’s memoir dominates the xmas season.
And the icing on that cake: there will be NO mention of the institution that H&M escaped from.
It sounds like they will attend and I definitely think they will, this is a big award and I am sure they will want to accept it in person. Plus, it’s a gala lol I really want to see what Meghan will wear.
Actually, the Kennedy family is all over both events. The Earthshot ceremony is being held at the JFK Library and Caroline is very involved with the library and its foundation on which she serves as a director. Whether she attends the event is another question but her son John usually subs for her if she can’t attend big events at the library. As the events are a few days apart and it’s a short flight or a 4 hour drive, it’s likely several family members would attend both events. Maybe Ambassador Caroline can negotiate a detente
Doesn’t matter. Peggy will still stomp his feet around whining “The Kennedy’s are supposed to be MINE!!! Mine! Mine! MINE!!!”
And don’t forget: New York—Diana territory—was supposed to be Bully and Keen’s to conquer. Now they get a slice of Boston…where I hope they get pelted with beans by trusty college protesters.
@Lightpurple Seriously doubt the Kennedy family would get involved with family foolishness since they are dealing with quite a bit on their own. I do believe the Sussexes are being honored for their philanthropy and the Cambridges are borrowing the Kennedy library for their group.
I was joking.
And the library is owned by the National Archives. The US government decides who can rent it for other events. Caroline and son Jack do often show for big events or events that have special meaning for her, like the Profile in Courage awards, anniversary events, and some book signings – she’s approachable and hilarious – but I doubt she would come up from her job in Australia for Will & Kate or that she’s at all interested in their family squabbles.
@Lightpurple I don’t know how involved the Kennedys actually are with this, but it says on the website that the awards are in partnership with the JFK Library Foundation. So does that just mean its a partnership bc they’re using the presidential library? If so that’s kind of funny bc the PR push from Earthshot is definitely “KENNEDY!!!”
Oh we know they’re all over both events. that’s part of what makes this so fun lol. William thought he had a win over Harry by getting Earthshot associated with the Kennedys. He doesnt lol.
And the timing of this is just so…*chef’s kiss!
Can you imagine thinking you’re coming to America to conquer the public and upstage your brother and “that woman” his wife, and co-opt the (problematic, yes) Kennedy brand, and all of a sudden your every move is turned on its ear and karma spits icy snow back in your face?! Well deserved, William!
It really is hilarious. Couldn’t happen to a more worthless couple, karma is delightful.
Congratulations to Harry and Meghan, this is spectacular news!
Don’t know if anyone remembers, or even knew, that initial announcement of the Earthshot Boston gathering was made on July 20th, which was also the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. No doubt someone thought that was a clever tie in, but apart from a brief mention of the fact in a DM article, I don’t think many/any other people knew that. I was already very aware of the 50th anniversary via family members, so the ES info just clicked for me…
One couple is renting space to hold an event, the other couple was invited to an event specificity to be recognized and honored for their humanitarian and charity work. There is a big difference.
My comment disappeared.
I was saying that the timing of this could align with the release of Harry’s memoir and I could see him doing a few talk shows like Colbert and Daily Show with Trevor Noah while in town.
Sure hope Harry’s book is released during this time and he is able to support it by appearing on those shows, that would be epic.
Maybe they’ll do joint appearances because Meghan still hasn’t been able to promote her podcast, and I imagine the docuseries will be debuting right about then….
Thatsnotokay, yes please! Although I might actually pass out with happiness if they appeared together on the Daily Show and/or Colbert’s show. As the sole guests. That would be incredible. Please let that happen.
I was so happy to hear this yesterday. First, obviously, bc I love seeing them acknowledged for their work and their efforts and how much they have done in a short period of time and how far Archewell has come. They really are proving that service is universal and has nothing to do with being royal.
Secondly, my petty side loved this bc you know someone was throwing things in Windsor. The same week as Earthshot Harry and Meghan are at another Kennedy foundation/organization getting an award?? Sorry not sorry, no one is going to care about W&K EXCEPT for the whole “will they see Harry and Meghan” question which will be amplified if the Sussexes are in NYC while the Wales are in Boston.
It seems like the Kenndy’s are trying to overshadow Earthshot. One event is a Keen event put on by the Keens for the Keens. The other event is the Kenndy family recognizing Harry/Meghan…..BIG difference
The National Archives rents out the library for outsider events; the family doesn’t get involved. I was joking above.
@makeeverydaycount, they accepted the invitation and award in March. This award was organized long before the Boston trip
I’m glad the press release mentioned that this was accepted back in March, BEFORE the earthshot Boston thing was announced. Because you know William and Kate’s deranged fans will try to make it seem like the Sussexes did this on purpose to overshadow the Cambridges, like Harry and Meghan scrambled to arrange something to just compete — but the dates indicate it could have been the *opposite.* Lol.
I already saw a deranger tweet whine that celebrities receive awards but Royals are better because they give out awards. The nutters are going to have a hard time with this one. I couldn’t be happier for the Sussexes to be honored this way. I suspect C-Rex is going to have to be rushed to hospital with a mysterious but serious ailment the day before in an attempt to ruin this event for H&M.
Yeah they don’t call them derangers for nothing. And did William turn down the BAFTA award for his documentary if Royals only give out awards? Wouldn’t getting a BAFTA just make him a “celebrity”? And if King Tampon gets sick then wouldn’t the Wails need to stay home/ fly home? Oh dear!
No, it won’t be Charles. I think the Wales will get papped out in Windsor with the kids, getting ice cream or hot chocolate or something, lol, in the days leading up to Dec 6th (or on Dec 6th or 7th) and it will be billed as “quality family time before Mummy and Daddy go to the US!”
Also, didnt Earthshot get a BAFTA??
Saw that too! Unfortunately (for them) there’s a long list of awards listed on Charles’ wiki.
That’s hilarious considering Harry won the Atlantic council award for humanitarianism and no one said it was a celeb thing, ha!
That’s hilarious, especially since the royals give THEMSELVES awards all the time — including faux military rank, ribbons, titles, etc. Having someone else give you an award is one thing, but the royals GIVE THEMSELVES awards, and how pathetic is that?
@Mrs Krabapple Very good point. And hilarious.
Now a “proper” Father would publicly praise/congratulate his son and DIL on receiving such a prestigious award. A brother who is looking to make contacts in “overseas” would Tweet his congratulations. Instead absolutely nothing. Shame on the BRF for ignoring the recognition given by those in “overseas” for recognising the hard work of H&M.
Laura D – you are exactly correct. AND…Not only should Chucky 3 congratulate them, as I have said like a broken record, the new king is getting his wish for a slimmed down monarchy. H&M are setting the example of self-reliance and resourcefulness. No one else in that family would have the capacity to do what the Sussexes are doing (for themselves).
Yes, where is the pride in the son and dil who look for opportunities to help and serve others? Where is the congratulations for a job well done?
If they tweeted support, it would expose their own shortcomings and make more glaring, the fact that they (Charles and William – especially William) are non-achieving good-for-nothings fleecing the British public in exchange for waving and cutting ribbons!
To me this has been the biggest sign that the british royal family is pretty toxic, their lack of pride in each other. I noticed it for the first time several years ago when I was watching a video of Princess Leonor of Spain give her first public speech, I think she was 12 or 13 at the time. Her whole family was there and the camera had several shots of her parents and younger sister looking so proud of Leonor and I remember thinking the British Royal Family has never done something similar. I can’t remember the British royal family ever showing pride in what another member has done
100%!
I noticed it with TQ when she was all over praising only Phil, Chuck and Will for environmental efforts when PH (of course) and Eugenie also have environmental initiatives. I thought Eugenie was more impressive at the COP than the “working” royals.
Good for them. But as a general statement, this kind of stuff where rich people’s foundations celebrating other rich people’s foundations rubs me the wrong way. The U.S. should just tax rich people more and allocate funds for the public good, that way middle and lower class people aren’t beholden on “a few good billionaires” to help the country out.
I’m glad they’re being honored and are in good company with the other recipients of this award. However, I agree with @Naomi, too: the US is too dependent on rich people being willing to help other people out instead of being taxed appropriately.
The wealthy should certainly pay more in taxes and that includes closing numerous loopholes. However, even if by some miracle the American right wing which is totally beholden to wealthy interests allowed that to happen, there would still be a need for effective and targeted philanthropy. There will always be a need that government cannot or will not fulfill.
I agree with you. I appreciate celebrities/public figures that use their platform for good but philanthropy shouldn’t be that much of a thing in society.
i live in an European country with a very high tax rate and philanthropy here is not as prestigious as it is in the US for example. I couldn’t name a single award given out to Philanthropists. People expect that the government takes care of the downtrodden because that is what a huge part of our taxes are paid towards and as such, the country I’m in, ranks amongst the highest in terms of social mobility. I completely understand why it is necessary in countries like the US , but for me, Philanthropy is a failure of Government.
Philanthropy in the US isn’t just for the “downtrodden, ” it supports the arts, museums, libraries, music, cultural events, churches, environmental issues, animal welfare, historical preservation, politics (sigh), etc. Many of these organizations receive grants from local, state and federal governments, so tax dollars go there, too. But this is a big country with thousands of local public interests. You can’t ask taxpayers in Alaska to support a house museum in New Hampshire, but maybe individuals who love old houses will donate. It’s just not something than can be managed in a central way.
Our taxes also support the arts, museums, sports etc. I mentioned the downtrodden because that was to me the most important aspect.
Find myself wondering if all social, environmental, and equal rights needs are being met in your country or everyone there is just assuming everything is fine because “that’s what we pay taxes for” and philanthropy is “not as prestigious as in the US”. The anti-immigration sentiments currently roiling most European countries indicates not everything is wonderful. And Italy just elected an openly fascist government. A government which won’t be supportive of the needs of the poor and marginalized communities.
Hahahhahaha! Love this ! I hope they come to my hometown! We love them here in NYC.
Can’t wait for all the meltdown articles 😂
Speaking on behalf of geography, New York isn’t that far from Boston. If it’s cold-as-f-k in Boston, it’s not much warmer in NYC. But, in any case, December isn’t that cold around here – just enough so you can wear your fancy winter outfits.
Too hilarious about the dueling Windsors/Kennedys. I can imagine William consoling himself with elevated rank – “JFK was president and I’m POW.”
Congrats to H&M – your work is making a difference and it’s great to see the acknowledgement. And, I’ll even throw a provisional congrats to Will. If this leads him to becoming more active and charitable, that will be a good thing.
Eurydice, when I read that they are getting this award, I thought about Bobbie Kennedy. I was just 8 when John died, but almost a teenager when Bobbie died. I was paying more attention to news. I always liked Bobbie, and the more I learned about him the more I liked him. I really didn’t understand why my teacher was crying when John died, but I was very sad when Bobbie was killed. That adds another layer to this award for me. Congratulations to the Sussexes!
Congrats to Harry and Meghan.
Yes. Congrats. Happy for them.
In Irish Boston? I wouldn’t be surprised to see protests. THAT would be an image, the Sussexes celebrated and the Waleses booed. *Sigh* A girl can dream.
Is Boston that Irish? I have no idea, but if so you’re right! I live in Ireland and the reaction to the Queens death was something 😆 during a game that day people in the stadium were chanting “Lizzie’s in the ground”.
Is Boston Irish? OMG! I don’t think I know many in Boston who aren’t Irish. This could be absolutely brutal for W&K.
Boston is about 20% Irish descent, south of Boston even more. But I don’t think we’ll see a lot of anti-royal sentiment. The Kennedys are of Irish descent, too.
This makes Cara Kennedy Cuomo look pretty foolish for writing those tacky opinion pieces about Meghan. Oops!
She’s a tool just like her dad.
It will be interesting to see how the royals and their various propagandists respond to this. Here are the people who actually do the work recognizing the work done by H&M who are so often sneered at or ignored for their extensive philanthropy by the royal propaganda outlets. 👀🍿
So….I have always believed that the smear campaign continued after the Sussexes left to ensure their failure. To ensure that Harry would come crawling back.
After the Oprah interview, discrediting them was added. If they were discredited all the things they said in the interview could be denied.
The release of the slew of books over the summer were two fold:they were throwing everything they had at them – final push to discredit and they were pre-emptive – given the planned release of Harry’s book.
What do the Windsors do now. They may have been moderately successful in England but elsewhere…nah
I love this (almost) overlap of events! Bill and Cathy will make a little ripple in Boston on a Friday, then on Monday, H&M will splash out in NYC. Book drop, doc drop, superb late night show appearances, super glam gala wear. The epic side by side media comparison will steam the wrinkles out of Bill’s shirt. Wiglets askance indeed!!
I think Bill & Cathy are quietly separated….She has been looking very unhappy lately & is scary skinny….
“Scary skinny” is right. She’s emaciated. I’m feeling a tiny, tiny bit of concern.
Good for them! And yes I do hope they turn up to the ball because I enjoy Meghan’s ball gowns (totally selfish reason I know)
Congrats to Meghan and Harry…Wishing you continued success.
I think you’re right. They’re desperate for Harry to come back (alone) and trying to ruin their independent lives and success must have seemed like a good method to terrible people.
One thing is clear- Harry and Meghan have created a niche as global activists and philanthropists, just like the Clooneys, Angelina Jolie and Malala Yousefzai. It’s why I laugh when British tabloids claim they’re being shunned by Hollywood. H and M never set out to be part of the Hollywood mix. Their goal has been clear from the start and even with the podcast, Meghan is still doing activism.
They’ve become a go-to duo for major players in the world of philanthropy and activism; that’s why the NAACP sought them out and Archewell was recently given an award with Sen Blumenthal. I mean, they went to NY and the US ambassador to the UN made herself available to receive them!
Plus, just now, the Director of the World Health Organization himself just tweeted out his support for Harry and Meghan getting this award from the RFK organization. You just know William is big mad! This is how Pegginton wants to be seen on the world stage! Lol
Once again, what a colossal mistake the queen and rf made taking courtiers advice to smear and ostracize the Sussexes. Imagine how much better for the rf if there were tweets going back and forth saying congrats and good luck. But the horse is out of the barn now so the rf will continue the smear campaign and continue to be the laughing stocks of Europe, who the Danish rf DO NOT want to be compared to. If someone had the guts and foresight when the Sussexes left (or any time after) to say we are going to openly support H&M in their new private life so much unnecessary pain could have been avoided.
More proof that the Windsors are organizational lightweights. They would fail at anything they tried if it weren’t for their royal status. They don’t even know how to use PR to benefit themselves. They let the biggest stars for the institution go. All of the Sussexes good work ought to benefit the royal family as they build a post-Elizabeth future, but no.
So the Windsors have paid out millions to settle a sex abuse case, a King whining about pencils, a king forever associated with tampons btw, a royal family member on a reality TV show. The Sussexes are winning international awards, partnering with aid organizations around the world. In the UK, the media would have you believe that the Sussexes are the problem.
Make it make sense.
I’m happy for them. They deserve it. I’m also disappointed by what they didn’t mention. Maybe bc their is a timeframe? Like work done between certain dates. Idk. But I can’t believe they mentioned their work with medical/vaccine equity without mentioning Sentebale. It literally helped save a whole generation in Lesotho.
That being said, yesterday I commented on the article about the timeline of upcoming projects and how petty I am bc I love that is probably coming out in Dec. This just adds to my glee. No one is going to pay attention to the Wails. It will be so funny watching the BM meltdown.
Congratulations!!
Well deserved.
This is a big deal.
My parents loved RFK — the father, not the lunatic son. The Ripple of Hope Award is so named because of a speech Robert F. Kennedy gave at the University of Capetown, South Africa, in 1966 (a speech in which he argued for social justice and human dignity … I wrote an essay about it in high school).
Here’s the key quote: “Each time a man stands up for an ideal, or acts to improve the lot of others, or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope, and crossing each other from a million different centers of energy and daring those ripples build a current which can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance.”
The whole speech may be read here: https://www.jfklibrary.org/learn/about-jfk/the-kennedy-family/robert-f-kennedy/robert-f-kennedy-speeches/day-of-affirmation-address-university-of-capetown-capetown-south-africa-june-6-1966
Meghan and Harry and their foundation are a perfect choice for this award.
A few things:
I have a family member who worked for RFK. They absolutely hate Meghan with a passion, and I’m so pleased that this award will fry their ass! I can’t wait to hear their take on it.
@MIA. The JFK Library is located in Dorchester and next to South Boston which are predominantly Irish neighborhoods of Boston. Boston is the city with the highest Irish population in the USA. So there’s that.
I’m hoping that Harry & Meghan have already booked late night appearances for December 1st & 2nd. That would be EPIC. The Prince & Princess of Weasels, BM, Courtiers and sycophants wouldn’t know what to do with themselves. Maybe they should compare diaries with H&M 🤣
Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and the Team @ Archwell. They are so inspirational and well deserving of awards & accolades.
Thank you for sharing the info about the award. It has an impressive legacy and the speech is epic .
Congrats and well deserved. They both seem to be thriving in this space, global activism on several issues, and it seems like they really care and find it fulfilling.
On a side note, that photo of Meghan in red? Harry’s face is like “I know, right? My wife is awesome!”
I googled Kennedy Cuomo and MM but didn’t see anything. What did Cuomo write?
Wonderful news, and a well-deserved award. Tina Brown’s head must be exploding. Wonder what spiteful drivel she’s going to come up with now to entertain musty book nerds.
I hope Meghan makes time to be on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and skip the two faced people on the morning shows.
Colbert is VERY anti-monarchist, like aggressively so. He won’t have time for Harry or Meghan if his previous segments on them are anything to go by. Trevor Noah is a better about even though he’s made fun of the royals. Considering Meghan’s speaking voice it’d be great to hear her on WNYC or something like that.
The Wails guested on a radio program for World Mental Health Day, and all they could do was produce a word salad of half sentences, despite the fact that they head the mental health charity, Heads Together. The next day, the announcement comes out that the Sussexes are receiving a BIG award for their work on mental health through their charity, Archewell, which they secretly accepted in March. The ceremony will be held on the same week and in the same venue as Earthflop, which was announced a year ago, but doesn’t have an official date yet. The differences don’t get much clearer.
There was an article that criticised their ‘mental health’ stance on the basis that a) they’d done nothing and b) they’d mistreated Meghan. It was quite something amongst all the usual praise for the Wails.
I’ll try and find it again and link below.
Got it – it was in The Kit, Sarah Laing, October 11th. Some quotes from the article – refreshing to read a bit of the nonsense being called out:
“Whatever they say in public, this (Meghan’s suicidal ideation) is the context that will haunt any contemporary, royal conversation on mental health, the unaddressed ‘do as I say, not as I do’ that kicks up a Twitter storm every time Will and Kate open their mouths.”
“Like last week when William sent out a rare, personal tweet to call out the dangers of cyberbullying on youth mental health – a statement that loses much of its authority the moment you remember it was in fact cyberbullying, fuelled by vicious tabloid media that the royals didn’t stop and may even have colluded with, that led to his sister-in-law considering ending her life”
Burn. The journalists know exactly what went down.
Link here for full article. It’s a Canadian publication and author.
https://thekit.ca/culture/royals/kate-william-meghan-markle-mental-health-day/
I agree with Kaiser re: them raising the profile of WCK. The Ron Howard doc was in the works if I’m not mistaken but didn’t come out until this year. If I’m most mistaken McKenzie Bezos also gave WCK 100million and Bezos too? I can’t remember. But also, their convening ability for vaccine equity deserves more credit so I was glad to see the WHO boss shout them out on Twitter. If I remember correctly, the global citizen boss gave Meghan the credit for calling the corporate side and getting £300m pledged to vaccine equity. That is HUGE!
Anyone think William might end up cancelling the Boston visit, and use his new [cough] *duties* [cough] as the excuse? He hasn’t even announced the names of the finalists yet, so it doesn’t seem like he’s very keen about this. Or, is he working on something big to go in the exact opposite direction, planning how to make his event the biggliest event in December and overshadow the Sussexes? I kind of lean toward the former. William is lazy a.f.
I do. This was my thought when it was first announced. Pegs and Wigs won’t have the gumption to show up in Boston. I think the Wails will want to steer clear of the US press, so they’ll conjure some plausible excuse to cancel. They should know we won’t go easy on the Wails. They can’t dictate squat to our journalists and their court injunctions don’t apply in America. Their complaints/threats/warnings will find us entirely unbothered.
Soft diplomacy, my ass. We don’t want those do-nothing a**holes here.
LMAO at Peg & Buttons
Bravo, Duchess. And well-deserved.
oh look at those poor D listers hangin’ with Kennedys, Clintons and Biden. lol
Love this for them!
For goodness’ sake, DO NOT keep reminding those Cambridge/Wails of Boston for Earthsh!t. Maybe they’ll forget, like I always do. Please spare the people of Boston.