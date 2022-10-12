The Sussexes will receive the RFK Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award

For a moment, I got scared that the group Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights has something to do with Robert Kennedy Jr., who is an anti-vaxxer nutjob. But no, this group is independent of RFK’s son. Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights gives out awards in recognition of work on racial justice, social justice and human rights. Previous recipients of the RFK Ripple of Hope Award include Dark Brandon himself, Joe Biden, Stacey Abrams, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, George Clooney, Dr. Fauci and Desmond Tutu. This year, the Ripple of Hope Award is being given to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights today announced that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been named this year’s Ripple of Hope Award laureates in recognition of their work on racial justice, mental health, and other social impact initiatives through their Archewell Foundation. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be honored alongside previously announced laureates Frank Baker, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Siris, and Brian Moynihan, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of America, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “When The Duke and Duchess accepted our award laureate invitation back in March, we were thrilled. The couple has always stood out for their willingness to speak up and change the narrative on racial justice and mental health around the world,” said Kerry Kennedy, president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. “They embody the type of moral courage that my father once called the ‘one essential, vital quality for those who seek to change a world that yields most painfully to change.'” The Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award has honored exemplary leaders across government, business, advocacy, and entertainment who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to social change and worked to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights. Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have demonstrated a lifelong commitment to building strong and equitable communities, advancing the global dialogue around mental health, and advocating for a better world – both on and offline. They co-founded Archewell Foundation in 2020 with a mission to uplift and unite communities. In a short time, they have done so in remarkable ways: from supporting Afghan refugees seeking resettlement to uplifting families in the United States in need of paid parental leave; investing in organizations working in Ukraine, to partnering with the NAACP to create the first-ever Digital Civil Rights Award; working with the World Health Organization, People’s Vaccine and Global Citizen to champion vaccine access globally, to raising funds to purchase doses for frontline health workers; among many other initiatives.

[From PR Newswire]

Something that makes me mad is that in the list of Harry and Meghan’s achievements, they aren’t being recognized for their early support of Jose Andres and the World Central Kitchen. While Andres was already a humanitarian figure, being supported by Meghan, Harry and Archewell really raised the profile of WCK significantly, and Andres was able to raise so much money off of that.

Anyway, it’s well deserved and I’m glad Harry and Meghan are being recognized. By the Kennedy family (minus the anti-vaxxer). What’s funny is that Peggington is completely desperate to cozy up to the Kennedy family, meanwhile the best Kennedys (Kerry Kennedy, Maria Shriver) are publicly standing up for Harry & Meghan.

The Ripple of Hope Gala is scheduled for December 6th in New York. That same week, the Prince and Princess of Wales will be in Boston for Earthshot. LMAO!! Do you think Meghan and Harry will fly to New York for the gala? What a side-by-side image that would be – the Sussexed being fêted by Kennedys, Democrats and New York power brokers, all while Peg & Buttons preen and keen in cold-as-f–k Boston. Peggington is going to be so mad, he’ll demand Michael Bloomberg buy him a United Nations speaking slot!

I’m so delighted to announce that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are this year’s @rfkhumanrights #ROH

laureates in recognition of their work on racial justice, mental health and many social impact initiatives through the Archewell Foundation. https://t.co/8HDaSRwxYN pic.twitter.com/7puIyK4v06 — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) October 11, 2022