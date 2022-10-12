King Charles III’s coronation officially scheduled for May 6th, Prince Archie’s b-day

Last week, the rumor going around London was that King Charles III’s coronation was loosely scheduled for June 3. As it turns out, Charles didn’t want to wait that long and have his coronation bump up so close to Trooping the Colour. So now his coronation is officially scheduled for May 6… his grandson Archie’s fourth birthday.
Buckingham Palace announced via Twitter on Tuesday that King Charles III’s coronation date has officially been set.
“The Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey,” a statement on behalf of the royal family read. “The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort.”
Her Royal Highness, who was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch for 70 years, was just 27 when she received her coronation at Westminster Abbey.
Charles will be 74. His birthday is coming up in a few weeks on Nov. 14.
According to the royal family’s official website, representatives of the Houses of Parliament, Church and State, prime ministers, leading citizens from the Commonwealth and representatives of other countries are invited to attend the ceremony.
[From Page Six]
I originally thought it would be a Spring coronation, and my guess was mid-May. He’s going for early May, the first Saturday of May. I wonder if Archie’s birthday was a factor whatsoever? I doubt it – it probably didn’t enter Charles’s mind, nor did any of the courtiers double-check. Right? Or do we believe that Charles did this on purpose? I’ve already seen comments from some of the British commentators, suggesting that Harry and Meghan better not use Archie’s birthday as an “excuse” not to come to London. Weird vibes all around, honestly.
As for Queen Camilla, yes, she will be crowned alongside her husband. That has been Charles’s plan for years and years, and Queen Elizabeth only signed off on his Rottweiler scheme earlier this year, a lifetime ago.
Charles and Cam did an event in Aberdeenshire yesterday and I swear, I didn’t mean to laugh so hard at the horse photos.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: The Royal State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top proceeds towards St. George’s Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 724210447, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Setterfield / Avalon
-
-
King Charles III and Camilla Queen Consort attend a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire for their organisation and support following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at Station Square, the Victoria & Albert Halls, Ballater.
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Aberdeenshire, Scotland, United Kingdom
When: 11 Oct 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
King Charles III and Camilla Queen Consort attend a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire for their organisation and support following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at Station Square, the Victoria & Albert Halls, Ballater.
Featuring: Camilla Queen Consort
Where: Aberdeenshire, Scotland, United Kingdom
When: 11 Oct 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
King Charles III and Camilla Queen Consort attend a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire for their organisation and support following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at Station Square, the Victoria & Albert Halls, Ballater.
Featuring: Camilla Queen Consort, King Charles III
Where: Aberdeenshire, Scotland, United Kingdom
When: 11 Oct 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
King Charles III and Camilla Queen Consort attend a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire for their organisation and support following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at Station Square, the Victoria & Albert Halls, Ballater.
Featuring: Camilla Queen Consort
Where: Aberdeenshire, Scotland, United Kingdom
When: 11 Oct 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
I will forever question what kind of state the Queen was in when she suddenly gave her blessings and signature to ‘Queen Consort Camilla.’ Why didnt she bless this when she was much healthier?
I’m sure it had something to do with Andrew, to ensure Charles wouldn’t chuck him under the bus once he became king.
Isn’t our tinfoil tiara theory that Charles traded bailing Andrew out to get this in return?
Edit: hadn’t seen Jayblue’s comment when I was typing this!
“Tinfoil tiara” ❤️❤️❤️
Of course, their Petty King knew it was Archie’s B-Day. Seriously we all know that Charles was told this and he didn’t CARE. We shouldn’t make excuses for Charles. What an idiot
@MakeEverydayCount..I totally agree with you. Charles is an idiot and has ALWAYS has been one. When I look at the pictures, what quickly comes to mind is that Cowmilla sure has morphed into a horse face. Truly scary!
Sorry, Not Sorry.
Erm we are talking about the coronation of a British King. Archie’s 4th birthday is rather inconsequential in the scheme of things. Let’s get real.
And how “consequential” is the over-blown, over-expensive coronation of a figurehead? Especially when he is having a big over-blown party a couple of weeks later that he could combine with the coronation in the interest of saving money.
@PrincessK
I agree. A fourth birthday? While worth celebrating, not a huge deal in the grand scheme of things.
KC3 will also, usurp Lilibet’s Birthday sometime in the near future with another big event… He wants to override their Birthdays far into the future with major events in online search engines. Colonizers have always done this sort of move against the peoples they wanted to control, by replacing sacred spaces with their own so called achievements to diminish the original celebration. So when Archie and Lilli’s Birthdates are searched – KC3 accomplishments will pop up over H&Ms Kids. How sadistic and petty…
I’m telling you…he waited until she’d gone for a nap before issuing that edict. 🤣
Charles have no idea when Archie’s birthday is. He doesn’t care.
Charles only cares about Camilla, himself and his kingly power.
Again Charles showed his lack of regard for his son and his grandson; the black grandkid doesn’t matter. He and his courtiers would never have done this to George.
In fact, he’s giving Harry and his family a reason not to come to his coronation.
Harry, please sent the memo ASAP: “were not coming. The only celebration we’ll have on May 6th next year is Archie’s birthday.”
One observation though:
If they are forst to go (have to go), then 3 out of 4 US-based Sussex family members have been forst three time in a row and in a few mounts, to (out of planning) spend their birthdays in England (first Lilli, then Harry, now Archie too?
A coincidence, RF power play, or … a way to disrupt their family life/union?
correction: please sent = send
It’s a coincidence. come on now. I don’t think the Queen decided to die so that her mourning period overlapped with Harry’s birthday.
Becks- I think it’s more like “some folks intentionally helped QE2 off to the pearly gates while H&M were in town” if anything. So they’d go to the coronation. Harry’s b-day was just coincidence. And even that theory is super far-fetched. But, didn’t they euthanize George VI to make the papers? So maybe…not that far-fetched.
@Rapunzel – supposedly, yup, that’s what happened (I’ve read about it from more reputable sources, I guess it still might be kind of an urban legend though? but I thought it had been confirmed.) But he was on the brink of death anyway, it was just a matter of getting it into the morning papers and not the evening papers.
the only reason I don’t think someone similar happened to the Queen is because Charles wasn’t present and Camilla had a big thing planned with Jenna Bush Hager. I think if they were going to kill the queen in such a way, Charles would be there.
and yeah if we’re going to play along that that’s what happened, then I think would have been to make sure Harry attended the events etc. (like he wouldn’t have if he had to fly from California?) but that’s not the same as planning her death to force him to spend his birthday in England lol.
@Becks – have actually been wondering – and it’s not like me at all to think along these lines! – anyway, been wondering if the fact that TQ was at Balmoral, a place she loved, and that Harry was actually physically present in the UK, contributed to her readiness to pass on. Have seen something like this happen twice in my family; my BIL’s father, ill and W/C confined, was determined to be at his grandson’s wedding, and passed away less than 3 weeks later. My SIL’s father, in rehab after yet another hospital stay, passed four hours after hearing his granddaughter had been born.
Whatever hoops TQ had to jump through to make sure Harry and family could attend the Jubbly (I’m thinking some things, like the idea of H&M’s solo walk into church, must have met initial resistance), she knew that with Harry already there, he’d be part of the elaborate ceremonies from the very beginning. Whether the small humiliations dealt out to him along the 10 days of events were part of her original plans for her funeral, or just a little icing on the cake courtesy of KC, we’ll never know.
Windyriver, same thing happened with my uncle. He had pancreatic cancer, and was very ill, close to death. My aunt was at his bedside, holding his hand, talking to him. He hung on until a few minutes after midnight, and then smiled at her, and died. I am convinced that he held on those last hours so as not to die on what would’ve been their 35th wedding anniversary.
@windyriver, my grandmother and father-in-law did this when my dad and husband, respectively, came to town. So I do believe it happens. I’ve even heard the medical community acknowledges this “holding on”. But that would mean granny really did love him. That we will never know.
@windyriver I certainly don’t think that’s impossible. I honestly always thought that she was going to die shortly after the Jubbly, I think it was clear she was holding on for that, for whatever reason (the jubbly itself, the family implications, whatever.) You do hear so many stories about how people who are dying hold on for one last thing – to see someone they loved, to see one last big event, etc.
We were talking in the Wales’ Windsor post about how the family knew she was declining and W&K were waiting for her to die so they could move to Windsor Castle, and the one thing about that that is ringing false for me is that I think if she were that bad off, and if the family knew she was expected to die very basically any given day, then I think H&M would have visited her in Balmoral when they were in the UK, either before or after they went to Germany. I also wonder if Eugenie would have moved to Portugal if she knew her grandmother was about to die.
Agree. Archie’s birthday is the very last thing on KC3’s mind if it is at all in his mind. Archie is going to have a wonderful birthday Celebration in sunny warm Montecito next to his loving mother and father and sister and friends not with his stuffy royal toxic relatives who probably won’t even send him a birthday card
@KAP
H&M and their kids are living rent free in KC3’s head every waking moment.
You best believe…
Charles has no clue either what SERVICE and SELF-SACRIFICE mean: both Russians and Ukrainians have been dying by the hundreds every single day since February 2022. The death toll on both sides is catastrophic. A part of Europe is losing an entiere generation of its healthy youth. And in the meantime, a CORONATION IS BEING PLANNED WITH POMP and diamonds and draoes and expensive wine, IN THE MIDST OF A BLOOSHED 😔. Worse, Trooping the Color will showcase military planes as a gig while a part of humanity dies from those same equipments 😢. Really, King Charles? Compassion is gone. Decency is lost.
If Chuckle the Turd was a decent king, he would downplay his coronation, which has to take place for dynastic reasons, but he would cancel Trooping the Color out of respect for the casualties on both sides, if that war was to extent to May. I don’t see anything colorful about troops, right now. Everybody agrees that Charles can’t read the room, but I’m afraid it’s worse: this is a king who cannot read the world.
Sumptuous glitzy exclusive lavish ceremonies when people are murdered 2500 miles from London!? Meghan, Henry, please boycott that nonsense if our fellow humans are still at war.
Correction: #drapes#
The way you phrased this, as if both sides are equal, is bothering me. Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia is committing every war crime in Ukraine. Russians are establishing r*pe camps, kidnapping children, torturing people to death, and bombing playgrounds. It is good when Russian soldiers die in Ukraine, because that is fewer Russian soldiers to prosecute Putin’s vile agenda. Meanwhile, many of the Ukranians dying are civilians, and many of those are children.
Prince Archie never figures into Charles’ thoughts, other than being a nonentity due to his Black blood.
Believe me, prince archie figures very much in his thoughts whenever he wants to benefit himself with good press and exploit his grandson… he chose this date to show the world that they are not a racist family because as a “grandfather” he wants to ” share”his coronation with his “beloved” mixed race grandson birthday
Honestly, that was my first thought, but what are the odds that Charles and the people he’s hired to be on his staff are the sort of people who are smart enough to even exploit that sort of thing for good publicity?
Can you imagine, Charles picking Archie up and giving him a kiss, like he actually gives a f*ck about those children? Talk about using children as a prop. Paging Nury Martinez! This is where she should be directing her disgusting criticisms.
I doubt Charles gives Archie and Lilibet much thought. I still cannot understand how Charles can be crowned alongside Camilla when their marriage was against CofE rules and, because of that fact, the Queen couldn’t attend the civil marriage service because the monarch is Head of the Church of England.
It’s no use looking for logic or consistency in the CoE. The ultimate irony of all that drama (and for that matter, much of the drama surrounding the marriage of the Duke and Duchess or Windsor, and Princess Margaret and Peter Townsend) is that the CoE was essentially founded on divorce anyway!
Charles was a widower and Camilla’s first marriage was in the RC church so could be disregarded. The way their wedding went down was more about how much people hated queen side-piece and not wanting public protest. She never used the PofW title because the public would not accept it. They were even claiming then that she would be called Duchess of Lancaster to propitiate the public because they wouldn’t accept her as queen. We’ll see. Things are going to change a lot with the terrible government and winter coming.
Charles was not a widower. The rules of the church were relaxed by then had he been a widower Diana would have had a royal funeral and would have had the her royal highness title and Charles could not go public with Camilla which he did after the divorce Camilla and Andrew marriage was never annulled
Both Charles and Camilla had ex spouse’s Andrew and Camilla marriage was recognized and there were two children if that marriage
As far as the church is concerned, divorces are invalid and don’t count. So when a spouse you divorced in a civil court dies you become a widower in the eyes of the church. Because you were never actually divorced as far as they were concerned.
Note: don’t know if this is all churches, but it’s pretty much the Catholic view and I’m supposing other religions which don’t accept divorce have a similar logic. Details may differ, of course.
The Church of England was founded by a man to enable him to divorce his first wife. Then he murdered 2 others. So.
And that unbearable Rees-Bogg contended today that the Coronation is a religious ceremony that the taxpayers should pay for even in harsh times.
The rules were relaxed for Charles. The church had strict rules about a marriage to a divorcee and other woman in the first marriage.
I mean, are there really any rules to the CofE? Let’s be real, Henry VIII created it to serve his dick, nothing else.
I saw on twitter that there are some sporting events on June 3….some big EPL games or something, I’d have to go look it up to confirm. So not sure how big a factor that would have been, but if they want viewing numbers (and ease of transportation in London), it might have been a factor.
I honestly don’t think Archie’s birthday had anything to do with this. I know that’s not a popular opinion among Sussex supporters, but I feel like there are so many moving parts with this that his birthday really wasn’t part of the equation. But, do I think the RRs are going to have a field day running with this for the next 7 months? Absolutely.
I do think its sort of messed up that they’re going to have this big coronation with flyovers and a parade and all that (I’m assuming at any rate) and then do it all again in a month for Trooping. Just wrap them into one big event like they did with the Jubbly this year.
I agree with this take. The birthday was a non-factor for Charles and his team. I do think as much as the royals are concerned with removing themselves from time and being timeless, spending so much on a lavish coronation while the British people are struggling financially is not a great look.
I agree, I think it wasn’t a factor but also when they realized that it would be a stick that the media would use to continue to beat Harry and Meghan with, they probably didn’t mind very much. Maybe even found it convenient.
Very curious to see what Harry does – he’s obviously been dutiful to the crown, but how much of that was for the Queen? I can totally see him coming back for the coronation, and if he does, I don’t get it at all but I hope he doesn’t get slagged for it.
He could’ve chosen ANY DANG DAY of the year…..why Archie’s B-day. He’s PETTY as F!
Hmm. I think Archie’s birthday is a happy coincidence that will fuel interest in the coronation.
Do I think Chaz the Third has thought of such a thing? No, but someone in the courtiers’ circle has thought of it, I am sure.
I also wonder if some of these people have worked with Chaz for a long time. They know he likes to be the center of attention and is jealous when the media draws attention to the Sussexes. Why pass up a good opportunity for entertainment.
I agree – this has nothing to do with Archie’s birthday. If people want to get fussy, they could complain it’s the same week as Charlotte’s birthday. In any case, even if Charles was on good terms with Harry and his family, there’ll be only one coronation and Archie will have many more birthdays.
@Becks1 I agree with you and came to write the same. I don’t think his birthday was part of the equation.
The courtiers may not remember Archie’s birthdate, but Charles’ PR person is a former deputy editor of the DM. I’m sure he’s aware of the connection. That alone makes me curious how this date was chosen, and/or, how things will be played in the tabloids in the months to come.
Wow. Just… wow.
Talk about a face 🤣 ONLY a mother could love. Between princess Catherine skin, queen consort Camilla and Sophie, Beatrice. Meghan had no chance to thrive. Then throw in she’s articulate, engaging, beautiful, hard working and knows what she’s doing
@What: 😅😂🤣
Out of all dates he chose Archie’s birthday…I hope they don’t attend but we all know they will.
Honestly next years coronation might be the measure and indicator of just ‘How Done’ the Sussexes are with their rotten family. Something tells me Harry is still very vulnerable and will give in. Hope Meghan and kids stay far away!
Harry would be a fool to go and cruel to bring Meghan with him, his trash family have shown time and again they will attack her in the press, he shouldn’t expect her to tolerate that for his family, no matter how much she loves him.
Harry does not, and can not, force Meghan to do anything. If she goes it’ll be because she wants to. I hope none of them go, or only Harry if absolutely necessary (I read there’s some duke thing he has to do?), but it’s her decision. The press will attack her either way.
I hope they don’t go.
I hope they skip King Tampon’s funeral as well.
I believe the whole family will be in England for this. Harry will go, Charles is still his father and he still has love for him. Meghan will go, she loves her husband and wants to support him. She may have to grit her teeth and bite her tongue every day they are there. As the saying goes “grin and bear it”. The children will go, there is no way Harry or Meghan will miss being with their son on his fourth birthday.
I think they are going to go and I think it will be closer to the Jubbly than the funeral. they will attend the bare minimum and that’s it. We won’t see the children. Archie will likely have a bday party in California the week before or after and will have a celebration in England that weekend, much like Lili did last year. William and Kate will probably be busy so won’t be invited, LOL.
Becks1 maybe Namny Maria can take Louis to the party he is the only Wales who might bring a good time with him 🙂
Oh No the will they won’t they games begin. I wonder if Harry had plans to go. I hope they say early on either let’s stop all the media games.
You can’t convince me this wasn’t done on purpose. Those people can’t just let the Sussex family live their lives in peace. I’m really looking forward to all of the royal blowhards think pieces about whether Harry will attend the coronation instead of spending the day with his son and if it indicates which family he is more loyal to. Fingers crossed they don’t attend.
Same, @ Gossip lover. This was done on purpose.
Agreed. I don’t know why people pretend otherwise. Just look at the ammo Chucky Fatfingers gave the tabloids with this. They’ll be talking about how this was a snub for months.
The courtiers who took Meghan’s name off Archie’s birth certificate and blew a gasket because Harry didn’t tell the paps that her water broke have all of a sudden magically forgotten when Archie’s birthday was? No way. I believe they went back and forth between the June date and the May date and in the end decided that the May date was more beneficial for effing with what Meghan and Harry would want for their family (a quiet birthday for Archie in CA) in addition to providing C-Rex cover if H&M blank his coronation. The courtiers are manipulative and this was too good to pass up.
Except that this would have been planned with government leaders etc as well. This wasn’t just Charles looking at the calendar and picking a date. And, the June date being discussed was a day before Lili’s birthday, so that would have effed with the Sussexes too. So either day would have provided him cover if H&M don’t attend (personally I think they will) etc.
honestly, I think this is about charles wanting his cake and eating it too. I think he wants his fancy coronation and I think he wants a big trooping in June, and this way he gets both.
I agree that this was done on purpose. I think it’s Charles setting a “test” for Harry to see if Harry will prove his loyalty to KC3 by choosing to attend the coronation instead of centering his child’s birthday.
The release of the book is an important parameter. If the contents causes a turmoil at the Palace, the Sussexes might decline to attend. I’m under the impression C3 doesn’t want to see them at either event.
I bet Archie’s birthday will get more coverage
Actually I think the coronation on Archie’s birthday means that Charles’ coronation will get more coverage. Also (which will P off Charles big-time) the Sussexes (who live in “overseas”) will once again be front and centre of the news cycle because of it.
Personally, I’m in the camp that Charles didn’t realise it was Archie’s birthday because he pays little (or no) interest in any of his grandchildren. However, if it was done deliberately it’s a bit of an own goal because he can never forget Archie’s birthday again!
These are good points. Has he done it to whip up a media frenzy and get some tv figures for his coronation? I’m a Brit and I can’t see anyone caring, unless there’s a bank holiday in the offing. Has he done it because he knows M&H will be busy with Archie or even at home in the States, which he hopes will give them a useful reason to decline an invitation without looking like they have snubbed him? If they do attend, imagine everyone on the DM – “they’ve left Archie at home, what about being with him on his special day…”, even if he is more than likely in the UK with them it’ll be “they’ve left Archie for a couple of hours on his birthday..” blah blah blah.
Well, seeing that Harry was seated strategically behind Charles, this is maybe another attempt for Charles to ride the attention given to Sussexes
Well, well, well, look who wants to run for the grandfather of the year award!
Charles either decided to upstage his grandon OR, worse, did not even think about it at all.
My money? Charles´s mind is so busy with finally becoming King and having his forever tampon with him that nothing matters to him. The courtiers came with the date obviously knowing too well as they are the ones writing the birthday wishes on social media, and of course they will use this as a stick to beat the Sussexes with : ” how dare they not come- it is only a child´s bday” ” this is the last straw, let´s take their titles away.”
They obviously do not want Harry there in any way, shape or form. They struggled to find a place in all the ceremonies so far for Harry and him not coming would be a great relief for the courtiers, who are the ones handing the operations after all.
As for the ” family: Chaz does nor care about Harry, William hates Harry, KKKate Hates Meghan and Camila secretely hates everyone but they pay her bills and amuse her, so she stays more out of habit as she will never find a man as emotionally dumb as Chaz to play dumb games with.
Every word of this I agree with. This entire family is hate and bad habits and alcohol.
To moderatelywealthy, I totally agree 100% with your assessment and view of all parties involved. I am hoping that Harry and Meaghan do not attend so that viewership of the the Tampon King is the lowest rated of all shows in the United Kingdom and the world.
Eagerly awaiting Toxic Tom’s rant about HOW DARE ARCHIE HAVE THE AUDACITY TO BE BORN ON THE DAY OF CHARLES’ CORONATION.
Oh, I think he knew. This is the guy who chose to visit Wales on Prince Owain Day, the guy who allowed Prince Harry to wear a uniform in which the ER2 had been removed, and considered having his coronation the day before Lili’s birthday. All of these these were picked to pieces by the British press. The likelihood that Archie’s birthday was completely unknown to everyone involved with planning this event and yhe day it’s to be held on is nihil. What a t’ird!
My only issue with this is that I think this date was planned before the Queen died. I think a date was chosen every year for the last few and next few years and which one would depend on whether or not the Queen died that year. Just like all the rest of the plans for the funeral and coronation.
@Steph, I’m not sure they could plan the coronation before her death? I’ve now looked up a bunch of coronations in a bunch of European royal families including the BRF from George III on, and there does not appear to be any rhyme or reason as to choosing a date at all. Margrethe was “coronated” less than 24 hours after her father passed away, George6 about a half year after his brother abdicated, QE2 more than a year after her father’s death, King Willem-Alexander on Queen’s Day…If they had decided on a number of days, they probably would have announced that immediately (as in, KC gets to wear a heavy, bejeweled hat 240 days from this date, blah, blah) as opposed to leave it uncertain for more than a month after QE2 passed away. This choice, his estranged grandson’s birthday, is a really bizarre choice.
I think I’m in the minority in this but I think the Sussexes are refusing to go and Charles picked Archie’s birthday to save face. That way he can pretend that they passed because of Archie and not because he’s a POS.
I hope you are right, Peach. I will lose some respect for Harry if the go to this abomination of a Coronation.
Diana should be being crowned and not old horse-face and Harry knows it! Add to that all the shameful treatment at the funeral and Harry would be foolish to just willingly stick his head in that noose. No going without his wife either. She’s not a side chick like the consort.
I hope youre right as well, Princess Peach. The Palace is hanging their hopes upon Harry having too much class to embarass his father by correcting the record. King Tampon the Coward has to hide behind a 4-year old in order to save face.
I can see a lot of dignitaries sending representatives to this coronation, especially the United States. Far too cumbersome to come back for many. Those in closer proximity will probably come. All of the crisis going on in that country and this old man could not figure out a better way to handle this coronation? I can visualize the Sussexes attending, Arriving the day before and leaving the day after.
Maxine Branch, that’s what I think. If they go, and it will be H&M and not just H, they’ll go to the coronation without the children and back home again. I could be wrong, but I don’t think H&M will play any bm games with the children. So, it just depends on whether they go. I honestly can’t see H going alone. I doubt that he’s going to let them disrespect her by stating only H is invited. We’ll just have to wait and see.
Well, the tabloids will have stories for days on this so clicks will be raining money over at the DM. Isn’t that what this is all about?
The DM has to mention H & M to make it interesting, otherwise no one cares about Chuck & his side piece getting crowned. But people might care whether the Sussexes show up or not.
Oh so Harry and Meg shouldn’t celebrate their son’s once in a lifetime 4th birthday but should ditch the preschooler and go be at Chuck the backstabbing bish and horse face Rottweiler coronations just to please the Royal rats? Hmkay!!
They weren’t around for Lili’s first Easter.
Not seeing the link between Easter and a BD.
Easter is only a big deal if you are religious or have a lot of other traditions associated with it. In my family its not really a big deal, we get together for it more because “yay spring” than anything.
Who here remembers their first Easter? Anyone?
William was not around for Charlotte’s first Easter either. He was attending Jecca’s wedding overseas over Easter weekend.
They managed to celebrate Lili’s birthday during the Jubilee. The coronation itself is only supposed to be an hour long – there’s no need to hang around for the parades and whatnot.
Some have said that it’s due to it being the anniversary of King George V’s coronation. Still, you’re the new monarch, choose your own date, leave your own mark. Charles is the poster child for nostalgia.
George V’s coronation was June 22
George VI’s coronation was May 12.
Neither coronation anniversary is May 6th.
I think May 6 was George V’s accession day, so there is a historical connection. Courtiers are supposed to be old pros at all this pomp and circumstance stuff, so I’m sure they would check the dates. However, it may have been chosen because it was a long weekend? I’m sure Archie was not even a thought, so they wouldn’t be aware that it was his birthday. Now they’ve just created a whole new situation to keep the RR busy for half a year.
I don’t think its a long weekend, I just checked. May 1 is a bank holiday, May 5 is not. Wonder if they will bump the earlier date to May 5?
So if H&M walk out the door and spit during the week of any other royal’s BD it is a big deal in the BM. The courtiers and KC have to know this. Hard to believe that it’s not deliberate. There are 30 full other days in May.
I’m going to go out on a limb and say that the moving parts involved in a coronation probably take precedent over a 4 year olds birthday. Kind of annoying, yes, but I don’t think it’s an obvious FU to the Sussexes. My daughter just turned four and she couldn’t tell you if we celebrated on her actual birthday or another day (we did both). It’s no big deal at that age. My guess if they attend the coronation and celebrate Archie with a small thing the day of and a party the next day- just like Lili and the Jubbly.
And now we will have constant “Will they or won’t they attend” for the next 7 months. Yay. It was like this for the statue unveiling, the Jubilee and now this.
Those horse photos!
“Is she a reliable ride or does she buck?”
King Chuck: “She has her moments, don’t you Camilla”
If the Sussexes feel they have to come then I hope its only Harry. After Charles supposedly “banned” Meghan from coming to Scotland with her husband because she wasn’t family, then she shouldn’t bother to acknowledge that old fool ever again. I really hope neither of them goes.
Thank goodness it’s a Saturday and will cause less disruption to our daily lives, I was dreading another bank holiday. That’s all I’ve got.
May I ask a potentially silly question, @SarahCS? Why isn’t the coronation taking place during Trooping the Colour? In the Netherlands, Queen Juliana’s birthday was 30 April, which became the “Queen’s Day” holiday. Since Queen Beatrix was born in the winter, she officially celebrated her birthday on her mother’s birthday. Both Beatrix and Willem-Alexander were coronated on 30 April for this reason—and it was already a holiday. So no additional disruption to Dutch citizens. Why if KC wants a more sober style doesn’t he follow suit?
ML, I wondered that, too. It would make sense to do all of it at once. It seems that this is an additional expense that’s unnecessary. They could go forward for future coronations for Trooping, too. It sounds like Chuck doesn’t want to “share” his moment.
Ugh, now they will start harassing Meghan and Harry to attend. Then write millions of stories as to why they were not invited, then Charles is extending an olive branch and invited them, then how they were not gracious and etc
F all of it and hope they stay at home or where ever they want except there… why subject themselves to this nonsense again?
Starting in 1,2,3…
If Harry chooses to not attend, it will be okay, considering how they were treated at their grandmother’s funeral.
The royal planner is giving them cheap seats next to the Yorks and probably will have the BBC place the cameras on him as much as possible. That’ll too much, even if it was an hour long.
I just hope Harry and Meghan don’t go.
I agree. I cannot see the point in being their.
The space cannot accommodate more than four egos.
If I was treated the way they were at the funeral, I would never step foot near the royals again. What would be the point? Charles and co. literally used the queen’s death to try to embarrass and humiliate them. You can’t go much lowers than that, but I’m sure Charles will try….at the coronation.
A big deal was made about how Meghan “isn’t family” which was the reason given to disinvite her to Balmoral. Why should she go to the coronation? The Royal family openly and publicly hates her. They’ve made it perfectly clear that she isn’t welcome. Why should she travel to the UK to be shit upon some more?
I don’t think Archie came into mind at all. I can’t decide what is sadder, if that’s bc Charles doesn’t care or bc Charles completely forgot about him.
I also think the date was preselected. Like, of the Queen dies in 2019, the corot will be x, is she dies in 2020, then x, etc.
Oh… When will the British let go of all these expensive and unnecessary pomp and pageantry, especially now when the country is in an economic crisis.
I don’t get why you wouldn’t roll it up with trooping, nobody wants to see that kind of pageantry twice within the space of a couple weeks.
As for Harry and Meghan, they should just go ahead and have a birthday party for their son. After all, they are not working royals, right? “So sorry, grandpa, but we’ve already booked an entertainer and everything!”
Combining it would be a good idea economically and for not wearing out their “subjects” with all the nonsense. I guess, KC wants more than one special day.
The poor horse deserves so much better.He is an innocent animal
@Over it I love this comment and agree 100%
A caring monarch, who’s concerned for the welfare of his subjects would’ve said ; you know what, because of the current economic crisis with so many struggling to eat adequately and heat their homes, let’s scrap trooping of the colours and combine it with a coronation. Save some money on all the millions that will be spent on security etc!!
I hope Harry flies in solo and out again the next day.
Either Charles is really trying to run for grandpa of the year award, or they’re just going to use this date as a convenient way to never have KC3 wish Archie a Happy Birthday publicly ever again. Also, cue the next umpteen years of raging and gnashing of teeth from the British tabloid press about how any attempts to celebrate Archie’s birthday are all just “taking the attention away from Charles WAAAAAAAAAAAAH”. These people set their own selves up to be victims, don’t they.
Either way, I’m pretty sure that the people who scrounged up the date were a) not Charles, and b) 100% the sort of people who couldn’t be f-cked to remember that this is Archie’s birthday. And once reminded of that fact, they were probably gleeful about “sticking it” to Harry and Meghan or w/e, bc all of these people suffer from the worst sort of main character syndrome to ever exist.
Archie: Why are all these people here and airplanes flying and fireworks?
Answer: ‘Cause it’s your birthday, Archie!
Yessss 👏
Actually if H&M were agreeable to it then having Archie on the balcony watching the planes flyover with his grandfather on his birthday would be a lovely gesture for the lad. I know George, Charlotte and Louis will also be there but, as it’s Archie’s birthday he should be the grandchild receiving all the fuss.
KKKKhate would never, EVER let any other child get the attention that her three absolutely deserve……lololol
girl needs to take that day and wash her wiglets. js
My dad’s birthday is July 4, and when he was little he thought the parades and fireworks were for him because it was his birthday. 🙂
So is the Tampon King going to let him keep his title or take it away ? Wouldn’t put it past him to declare this on his birthday. The royal gift.
Anyone wanna bet how the 74 year old King Chuck the Turd will throw a tantrum,or perhaps some sinks,on his his shiny hat ceremony was overshadowed by a four year old toddler who also happens to be his, grandson? Please god let it happen. I hope really really that the King Archie dominates the newscycle, for any good reason, because you know that the Wails will bring out their big guns, I mean kids.
Oh, and whether they chose this date purposely or not, after this, he’ll certainly never forget his first mixed race grandson’s birthday.
Dying at “shiny hat ceremony” 😂
What would utterly RUIN Chuck’s coronation is if Harry turned up with his wife Meghan visibly pregnant. No one would be able to talk about anything else.
A third Sussex baby would be amazing!
H&M have publicly said “two kids” as they also mentioned the planets resources in regards to overpopulation
If Harry wants to give his family another opportunity to humiliate him and Meghan because he still holding on to hope of reconciliation and whatever BS loyalty he still has left to the crown that’s his business.
Stockholm Syndrome.
Charles only cares about Camilla, himself and his kingly power.
Again Charles showed his lack of regard for his son and his grandson; the black grandkid doesn’t matter. He and his courtiers would never have done this to George.
In fact, he’s giving Harry and his family a reason not to come to his coronation.
Harry, please sent the memo ASAP: “were not coming. The only celebration we’ll have on May 6th next year is Archie’s birthday.”
One observation though:
If they are forst to go (have to go), then 3 out of 4 US-based Sussex family members have been forst three time in a row and in a few mounts, to (out of planning) spend their birthdays in England (first Lilli, then Harry, now Archie too?
A coincidence, RF power play, or … a way to disrupt their family life/union?
correction: sent = send
I don’t understand why he continues to set himself up for failure. The birthday wouldn’t be that big of a deal if they were all on great terms. However, now everyone is going to be talking about Archie’s birthday on his coronation , and chucky poo is going to be furious that a four year old is overshadowing him.
And then it will be Meghan’s fault.
I don’t think this was done on purpose. As in Charles and his courtiers purposely picked this date because it’s Archie’s birthday. I doubt any of them even remembered and even if they did they probably just shrugged their shoulders and moved on.
Seconded. This is expecting there to be a lot more caring than actually goes on.
I wonder if Charles chose Prince Archie’s b-day as a not so subtle message for Meghan not to show up. I’m sure he wants both his sons there for the sake of appearances. Outright banning her would be a bad look, so he’s given her an excuse.
I doubt he knows when Archie was born.
This is so far in advance. With Harry’s book and the docuseries and Archetypes podcast, there’s going to be something the Sussexes do which gets one or both of them “banned” from the coronation. I truly believe Charles intends to find something with which to prevent the Sussexes from attending. The date, if chosen intentionally, was chosen with that intent: to make the Sussexes not come.
I’m calling it now: there’s gonna be some “betrayal” or “outrage” preventing Chuck from allowing the Sussexes to attend.
I fully expect Harry’s memoir to set of a firestorm that burns what’s left of the bridges between Harry and Charles/William.
Buckle up, y’all: it’s gonna get wild.
Didn’t Harry say at some point that he wouldn’t attend a coronation held at Westminster Abvey, as that’s where Diana’s funeral was?
Gilda, I understand that was a report in Private Eye. Do we believe that Harry actually said this? I doubt anyone knows how he feels about the coronation. Well, except for Meghan.
I think H&M should definitely use Archie’s birthday as an excuse not to go to this stupid 💩 show. They’ve disrupted their lives enough this past year for royal events. Archie is entitled to a big, splashy fourth birthday 🥳🎉 with all his friends. And his friends are in California, not London.
Harry was playing polo on Archie’s third birthday and they were in the UK on Lili’s 1st birthday. Harry won’t use Archie’s birthday as an excuse. The only way Harry won’t be able to come is if Charles doesn’t invite him.
Harry doesn’t need an excuse not to attend (although he has many). He can simply decline the invitation with regrets. “No” is a complete sentence.
And the Palace has set a precedent for rescinding Sussex invitations to events with the reception before the funeral. Who’s to say they won’t make a habit of that?
Charles is really a despicable man , but anyway Harry will attend the coronation and I don’t know how anyone can doubt about that but Harry is going 💯💯. I’m waiting for him to release a statement [like he did for the jubilee] and say he is coming to “honour” and celebrate his abusive father.
They don’t care.
They specifically checked that it wouldn’t interfere with big sporting events (public interest) and that both Archbishops were free.
The Queen missed lots of family christenings over the years, and I’ve never heard of her or Charles spending birthdays with grandchildren.
Monarchy trumps family when it comes to state events.
There is something really ghoulish about the fact that royal staff have been planning out details on a yearly basis, around “if TQ dies this year or next year.”
I suppose they already do this with Charles too.
Man, this family is creepy in a million different ways.
May 6 is also the date for the Kentucky Derby, a big horse race in the US. People especially in KY will be into their mint juleps, big hats, barbeque, and betting the ponies across the country. Chuck’s crown will take a back seat. It will be covered by US media as a news event, but not with same level as the queen’s funeral – unless the Sussexes are there.
I’m just looking forward to the hashtag battle, #KingCharles vs #KingArchie. Let the cutest King win!
He probably does not know when his grandsons birthday is, but his courtiers sure do. I am just praying it isn’t covered in the USA or if it is they price tag the event and interview british republicans for commentary. I won’t tune in either way, but I’m sure I will see clips on social media. I will be looking forward to a fourth birthday photo of little Prince Archie, he and his sister Princess Lilibet are gorgeous children.
First weekend in May, baby! That’s the Kentucky Derby!
The man could not have chosen a worse day, US-wise, except maybe Super Bowl Sunday. Thanksgiving could go either way.
This date falls within a Mercury retrograde period. With that in mind, KCIII’s reign may not turn out the way that he hopes. Isn’t there a Nostradamus prediction that he’ll abdicate the throne?
I believe you’re correct about the Nostradamus prediction.
Boxy Lady, if he abdicates, isn’t their personal wealth taxes? If I understand what others have explained, there’s no tax as long as it passes upon the death of the Monarch to the next Monarch.
Judging from the funeral cruelty, is it KC3’s plan to bring the Sussex family to England for his coronation then strip the children”s titles after the family made the effort to come? It would be delicious red meat for his base to read the headlines about the humiliation the King inflicted on this family.
This had nothing to do with Archie’s birthday because I doubt Charles knows his birthday or even thinks about him. Charles does not love or care about Harry or his family. All he cares is about is Camilla.
As for Harry, there is no way in hell he should attend this. That wretched Camilla will be crowned just a few feet away from where Harry’s mother’s coffin rested. Camilla humiliated, tortured, gaslighted, and smeared Diana. She was Charles’ accomplice is making Diana’s life lonely and abusive. To have to sit there watching that the culmination of decades of cruelty heaped upon his mother feet away from where her dead body once lay would be a humiliation on top of whatever further humiliations Charles, William, the Middletons, and the British media have in store for them.
I hope they stay away far away from that cursed ceremony to cement Charles’ reign over a crumbling nation.
Theory 1- They probably checked with a spiritualist, tarot card reader, not sure what the right term is, for a day that will bring luck . You know what I mean, the kind of person that tells a king if he goes in battle on Tuesday he’ll be successful but if he goes on Thursday, he will be defeated.
Theory 2 – they crossed their fingers and hoped if they picked one of the kids birthday the Sussexes may not show up. I can see the reply now, sorry can’t come, we already booked Disneyland for Archie’s birthday party.
That weekend is also the first May long weekend in the UK (may has 2 long weekends), and i wonder how much that also played a role. It also means we won’t get an extra long weekend, the cheap bastards.
Announcement: 6th May 2023 The Coronation of The Queen of Hearts HRH Princess Diana and the bestowing of Prince and Princess of Hearts on her beloved son Harry and daughter in law Meghan. By decree of the People’s Princess, in memorium.
LET’S ALL HAVE A PARTY AND DRESS UP IN FLOWER CROWNS AND GLAD RAGS TO CELEBRATE IN OUR COMMUNITIES AROUND THE WORLD!
So those photos of Camilla made me ponder who is it that resembles her? Someone semi famous….and I finally remembered. Rielle Hunter, John Edwards side piece and baby mama.
Totally different clothing choices but same bushy hair and long face.
I laughed at the top horse photo and I make no apologies for it.
Agreed. Also it’s likely other large scale cultural events will be held on the other Saturdays in May. May 6th was probably the best date available.
C’mon everyone. Their calendars are set nearly a year in advance. I assume they needed a Saturday in the spring. They undoubtedly had some legitimate conflicts on other potential dates. And it’s a four-year-old’s birthday. He likely won’t even remember it. Birthdays happen every year, nobody can avoid having conflicting events on some of them.
Now, if it had been Archie’s wedding, say, then I think you might have something to hang a conspiracy hat on. But a four year old’s birthday is, simply, not that big a deal. Certainly not as big a deal as a once-in-a-lifetime coronation. This family makes enough messes of its own, there’s no reason to manufacture more.
Archie will have many more birthdays. It’s not that Charles is stealing joy from a four year old. It’s that every year for the rest of his life, Archie’s birthday will be about Charles. Even when Charles is long gone, it’ll be a reminder of Charles punishing H&M in any ways he could. He’s a hateful, hateful man
Some people suggest to change Archie’s birthday. It wouldn’t surprise me a bit if this is what M&H do without fanfare — they’ll pick a different day to celebrate Archie that’s all about their love and joy as a family.
CRIII: It’s a simple matter; Archie just needs to change his birthday/date. /s
I say that if he REALLY wants them to come to a coronation on their son’s birthday, then they should be allowed on the balcony so that little Archie can be properly honored! 😎
Coronation Day set on the same day as Archie’s birthday is a coincidence. Nothing but the feckless Windsors would see it as anything but that. It will give RR ink-filled reams. If Charles were a great human being and the Windsors were a loving family and not a bloody institution, his little grandson would appear on the balcony, and he would hoist him up to wave to the crowds. That would be the greatest “ahh” moment Charles would ever receive in his whole benighted life. However, that will never happen. One must keep reminding people who the line of succession is lest they forget.
I’m gonna say Archie’s bday wasn’t a factor at all in choosing the date. In fact I don’t think Charles even knows Archie or any of his grandkids birthdates. He just doesn’t care. I think when he was made aware that the date was Archie bday he was just like, “Oh well”. Very indifferent. I just hope whatever Harry and Meghan choose to do, whether that be attend or not everyone respects their decision and doesn’t bash them either way. Obviously they know what is best for their family and mental health
I’m going to say #AbolishTheMonarchy and the date is a narcissistic ploy. It’s important to keep them close enough to punish, choosing the child’s birthday keeps that tether going, regardless of whether H & M chose to attend or stay at home. The coronation is forever associated with Archie’s birthday and Charles with Harry and Meghan. Close enough to harass, even if they try to set a boundary and distance.
Of course I have to ask with the Camilla/horse pics, which one is the horse? It sounds threatening to say the Sussexes had better show up for the coronation. Who do they think they are? The Sussexes are not and never were puppets for the English people. They should focus on the Cambridges and try to micro-manage them because they are on mega-welfare from the citizens who can’t buy food or heat their homes.
Worst. Grandad. Ever.