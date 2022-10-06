King Charles III’s coronation is reportedly set for June 3, 2023

Here are some photos of King Charles III and Queen Camilla (ugh) in Dunfermline, Scotland this week. Following his mother’s funeral, Charles went back to Scotland to reflect and reorganize, and then this week, they did a little tour. Charles even referenced his pen mishaps during the mourning period when he signed a local council book – after he signed, he handed the pen to Camilla and made a lil’ joke: “These things are so temperamental.” As you can see from the photos, Charles is completely jazzed to be king. He’s really enjoying himself. According to Bloomberg, a loose date has been set for his coronation too:
King Charles III is expected to be crowned on June 3 next year in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey, UK officials said.
Speaking on condition of anonymity before a public announcement, the government officials said plans are converging on that Saturday near the start of the summer although discussions over which other days will become official holidays are still going on. Buckingham Palace declined to comment.
The coronation, almost 70 years to the day after his mother was crowned, will form the centerpiece of days of celebration to mark the beginning of the monarch’s reign. Charles acceded to the throne and was named king last month following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
By June next year the king will be 74, making him the oldest person to be crowned in British history. It has been widely reported that the coronation will be a smaller, more modest version of earlier ceremonies, with space for representatives of different faiths and community groups in line with modern Britain’s diversity. Charles will be crowned alongside his wife, the Queen Consort, Camilla.
Hello Mag noted that their sources are saying that the date has not been confirmed whatsoever, and that called the June 3rd date “much sooner than anticipated.” Considering Chaz is eager to get this done fast and considering his coronation won’t be as big as his mother’s, I was halfway expecting something in April or May. June 3rd would work though – it would be close to Trooping the Colour, so June would become a huge, visible rollout for KCIII’s streamlined monarchy. We’ll see if it actually happens like that though.
Day before Lili’s bday, huh? Coincidence I’m sure…
On one hand, it is rather shady. On the other hand, it would not surprise me at all if Chuck didn’t know or care about THAT granddaughter’s birthday.
I mean, probably? there’s so much that goes into planning something like this, its much more than “let me plan it for the day before my granddaughter’s birthday.”
Oh and once again it will be Lily s fault for being born that day according to media like they did for the jubilee
I was thinking more it was a way to ensure that if H&M come they have to bring the kids for all the grandfatherly photo ops he’ll want to have for the rags…
It doesn’t matter when the coronation is or what the Sussexes do or don’t do, it will all still somehow be “their fault,” which I think they realize.
I think IF they attend and IF they bring the kids, it will be like the Jubbly – we never saw them at all except for the two pictures of Lili’s bday party.
Well, if it is going to be in June, that will give him and Bully plenty of time to sort out the mess with Harry and Meghan. He can take the lead and apologize toHarry and his wife for the appalling way they have been treated, and he can order number one song to do the same. What is the point of being King if you can’t order your own son around? Eh, pipe dreams…
That way if there is a picture of Lili for her BD, they can be accused of overshadowing KC’s coronation.
Oh the headlines will all be about Princess Lili’s birthday.
I read someplace else (don’t remember where; it was right after the funeral) that he wanted to do it on June 2nd because that’s the anniversary of the Queen’s coronation. And IMO it makes more sense to go with the same date instead of one day after? I mean, these people LIVE for tradition, rituals, continuity, etc.
(The only reason I remember this is because my birthday is the 2nd. I was relieved to hear the coronation was that day, because nobody will even bother asking me what my “plans” were, lol. Everyone who knows me knows I’ll be glued to the tv all day! And I remember hoping at the time that Lilibet would be born on my birthday.)
Well the 2nd would be a Friday. They would either have to make it another bank holiday (can the economy afford that?) or cry about the low viewership. Andv if they did it on Friday, wouldn’t they still have to hold tax payer funded events for Saturday and Sunday?
Fun fact: George the third had his birthday on June 4th just like Lili does. And George was on the throne during the American Revolution. The 3rd of June probably corresponds to C the third, but it is interesting timing if you know a bit of history.
@ML the best bit of trivia I love about the 4th June is that northwestern uni graduate Duchess Meghan gives birth to Diana’s granddaughter exactly 25 years before Prince Diana visited the university
Thank you @Layla!
https://news.northwestern.edu/stories/2018/may/princess-dianas-visit-to-northwestern-remembered-on-eve-of-royal-wedding
So June 4 is Lili’s birthday, the day Diana visited Meghan’s alma mater, and mad King George’s birthday. Brilliant:)
As a brit, The only thing I would want from this clown show is seeing Meghan in a tiara. Otherwise I don’t give a damn
Also “as you can see Charles is really jazzed to be king” lol he wasn’t jazzed when a he was confronted by a guy in wales about the cost of his stupid party on the British taxpayer
Not a Brit but I agree with you. She only got one and that too for wedding, because it’s compulsory. I’m sure they would have prevented her if they could, like that AKKK 47.
The dissent comes with the job. Chuck and Bill should know that by now.
Charles looks like he could skip! I am not saying he should be in complete mourning and wear all black, but surely there is some middle ground.
I also wish the royals on Netflix would return. I am dying to see how they’d handle the events of the last 18 months!
Camilla’s boots
Camilla’s green bag
Camilla’s brooch
I’m focused on Charles’ stocking tops. I have a lot of patterns for kilt hose, but nothing exactly like those.
Charles’ Scottish cosplay is so weird. No one else is wearing a kilt.
@MeganC it definitely is weird, I think it makes more sense when he’s attending something like the highland games where you do see more kilts, but here’s he just doing the usual type of royal events. But its like he crosses into Scotland and his suits catch on fire. At least he’s been consistent about it for decades?
@Lightpurple I think Camilla’s fall/winter wardrobe is usually better than her summer wardrobe for some reason, she has some really good boots.
“its like he crosses into Scotland and his suits catch on fire”
I just nearly choked on my foul tasting fizzy drink.
I had commented before that the coronation would force Harry to choose between Meghan and the royals. I figured since the date would be late spring, it would probably be set around H &M’s wedding anniversary in May. Instead, it’s the day before Lilibet’s birthday so Harry *still* has to choose. Unless H & M decide to bring the kids to the UK, which I’m not sure they’d want to do.
I honestly don’t see why Harry and Meghan would go after the last trip. Charles treated them terribly. It’s not worth the effort in my opinion.
Kate and will especially Kate would be rude to them again
I think she’d find a whole new Meghan if Meghan has her children with her.
Yep, Kate and William would rub it in about their new superiority over Harry and Meghan and everyone else. Who needs that when they can be free to be themselves over here?
Harry will not go. Harry is DONE with these people. What possible good is there for him to go to this ceremony, where he will be ignored, or worse mistreated, to celebrate a man who has seen his own granddaughter exactly one time?
C-Rex’s funeral mistreatment most likely killed off the one cell’s worth of loyalty that was still swimming around Harry’s conscience. Harry is loyal but not stupid. I can’t imagine why he would think he owed C-Rex any loyalty at this point. And, we haven’t even entered the mine field of headlines that are coming when the memoir is released. I say Harry stays in California and C-Rex experiences the much-deserves snub.
If Harry goes, they will get to rehash the uniform debacle all over again. They can delight in the fact that they humiliated and put stupid Harry in his place once again. Why would he go after what they did to them for the funeral?
Not really sure there’s any choice to be made. Harry would never chose any of them over his own family (Meghan and children).
The real Charles appeared in those pen clips the way he ordered around his employees but he is playing the lovable old man again sorry not buying it
Manufactured humor and relatability. Oh, aren’t I so witty and self-deprecating (two weeks and twenty-thousand workshopping sessions for one joke later)?
I’m not sure how well I can explain my thoughts on all this but here goes.
Liz was queen well before I was born and for nearly all the 43 years I’ve been alive, there are few alive in the UK who remember another monarch prior. So while we can talk about ‘King Charles’ and ‘Queen Camilla’ I don’t yet believe in them in those roles. I know it’s fact and all official/legit but in my head it will be some time (if ever) that Liz is replaced in my mental image of our monarch. None of this is helped by the fact that we all know Camilla’s sordid history and what a terrible person Charles is. I believed in Liz as queen because to me she had always been queen, these two can play dress up but it doesn’t feel real.
Maybe this will contribute to the demystification of the royals and we can finally #abolishthemonarchy
Welp, it certainly almost did the monarchy in the last time the UK had to adjust to a new monarch when the not-much-liked Prince of Wales took the throne after the lengthy reign of his beloved mother (the fact that her role in public life was essentially non-existent for the last decade or so of her reign did not help).
I think the UK might be facing a larger number of serious domestic issues now than it did when Queen Victoria died, though.
@Sarah, I’m an American but feel exactly the way you do. Your comment about them “playing dress up “ sums it up well, imo.
So on the one hand, they’re talking about how this will be a much smaller ceremony etc, and then they’re talking about “which other days will become official holidays” etc. Sooo….probably not that much smaller, huh.
I will say that tying it into the Trooping makes sense. Trooping as a birthday celebration for the queen made sense since her bday was in April, it wasn’t that far off. Trooping as a bday celebration for Charles just seems a little silly, since his bday is in November (although i’m pretty sure the tradition started before Elizabeth, I still stand by what I said.) but using the Trooping as part of the coronation (i.e. no separate trooping a week later) and then having the Trooping in future years as an anniversary of his coronation makes more sense. And then its not an issue going forward since William is a June bday and George is a July bday.
But overall, this is the chance for Charles to show people that he understands that people want something more modern from the royals, they want to see that the royals actually understand what it means to be a “slimmed down” royal household, and they probably aren’t going to want to have to pay millions for a ceremony that is not legally necessary. So this will be interesting to watch.
From off the top of my head it was Queen Victoria’s son, Edward VII, that permanently fixed the Trooping of the Color in June because his birthday was in November and it was absolutely miserable doing that horsey parade nonsense then.
NOBODY wants to see this “trimmed down monarchy”
NOBODY wants to look at the 76 year old example of what happens when cousins marry cousins
The ONLY reason people like the “trooping” thing was for the cute photos of the children, now the rascals will be gone and it will be up to Georgie Charly and Louie to learn how to be exhibited without looking terrified.
It will never happen, those poor kids, they have default terrified face
“NOBODY wants to look at the 76 year old example of what happens when cousins marry cousins” Hahahah….Hamster Jam made me shoot coffee out my nose. Bless!
Charles will deck himself out in all the finery and Camilla will wear many jewels Charles will want the large coronation although he will call it scaled down
Coronation Day, otherwise known as the new date for the BM to count down towards with a billion stories speculating as to whether the Sussexes will be there. Will they come? Will they snub the king?? Were they invited? Were they dis-invited? Will they bring Netflix cameras with them?
Oh and will harry apologize to William the classic headline from the tabs
And Wails the secret power behind the throne, peacemaker, etc etc.
Ummm I think I’m busy that day. Yeah, booked. Too bad 🙄
Me too, I gotta wash my hair that day, sorry Charlie!
I don’t see why the Sussexes would bother to come. The media keeps crowing about how there is no place for them anymore and Charles wished them well (allegedly). So send a good luck card and flowers and keep it moving.
The only thing people care about for this coronation is if Harry and Meghan will there. That’s it. No one cares about the actual monarch. The power H&M have is unbeatable.
So, expect 9 months of:
Will they or won’t they come?
How dare Harry release his memoir and attach his poor father before his coronation that he’s waited SO long for!
Or Harry should wait until after the coronation as to not pull focus!
Or Harry must bring the kids for the family portrait for the coronation!
Charles desperately misses his grandchildren!
If they don’t come for the coronation it will be ruined!
If they come for the coronation, they will pull focus and ruin Charles’s moment!
And finally, Charles will wait to approve Archie and Lili’s titles pending if they show up or not.
🙄🙄🙄🙄
Charles should be happy, in a way. Harry and Meghan and the next 9 months of stories that you accurately described (lol) will be the only reason anyone pays attention to the coronation.
Or maybe in November, Harry can do a memoir release interview with Oprah where she asks, Will you be there for your father’s coronation?, and Harry just shakes his head nope and the speculation ends right there.
I personally hope that the Sussexes pointedly do *not* go, but right now I feel like it could go either way? 50/50 at this point. It just seems like something Harry would want to be there for, but what do I know ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Lorelei, I feel the same way. I go back and forth. Harry is honorable, and if he goes or not it will be about HIM and what he expects of himself. That said, I do think what happened during the hide-the-casket show may temper his feelings about the coronation. I’ll just have to wait and see what happens.
Obviously, H&M will do what they choose to do. My personal preference is they leave the kids at home if they do go.
@Snuffles. Lol. Those are exactly the type of headlines those rats would write. This was a gift to them from C-Rex the Tyrant. The rats will be able to make loads of money until then. They will definitely want the probably titleless by then Sussex children there.
I just hate KC3’s stance: Either Harry (and Meghan I assume) come crawling on hand and feet to him begging him to be let them back into the working royals status or they (Harry and Meghan) will be cut off forever from the family’s titles, money and prestige. I feel like Archie and Lilibet will lose their heritage and their birth right too.
I read the last line as “We’ll see if it actually happens though.” instead of “We’ll see if it actually happens like that though.” and I was like oooh… spicy! I was thinking the same thing.
Glad a “loose” coronation date is set for what will be a 74 year old man.
H&M must not go to this show. They should just send love from “overseas”.
KC probably does know that C the first was Scottish and that didn’t end well. I’m curious as to how Scotland is receiving his visit especially because of the King’s Consent that made the news recently. (KC doesn’t want to provide rent relief for his Balmoral tenants.)
The proposed date is not a coincidence. The queen’s coronation day was 6/2/53. Lili’s birthday is 6/4. I will LMAO if Harry announces on his promo tour of his memoir the Sussexes will not attend.
With respect to the Sussexes and whether they will attend or “snub” CIII, I’m struggling to understand what optic these coconuts are going for. Harry, in particular, and Meghan were treated abysmally by HIS FATHER during the Funeral Ordeal. Was he thinking that would ensure their attendance at anything going forward, especially his (and Camilla’s — like Kaiser, “ugh”) coronation??! His expression of “love” for H/M building their new lives overseas seemed like a kiss-off to me, contemporaneously with and followed promptly by smears and disinvitations to Balmoral and state receptions, the uniform fuckup. And now he’s holding Archie’s and Lili’s inheritance over their heads in an ongoing attempt to make them dance to his tune. CIII’s “message” to Harry and Meghan seems crystal clear to me. They are effectively disinherited and exiled. Why, oh why, would he think they’d attend this fakakta coronation or Trooping?!
Way to screw my 70th birthday chuckles the T’ird
He does not look well at all, his pallor is noticeably gray and with the edema in his hands I doubt he will have a long reign. His celebration of his moms death is so disturbing (along with that of C, Peggy and Katie) it is uncomfortable to watch. Princess Diana was absolutely right about the kind of petty jealous little man he is. I hope the Sussex’s go on holiday and can’t attend. Why give the press a target like the funeral.
As much as I want to see Meghan in a tiara with a beautiful gown and lots of jewels and Harry wearing a coronet I really hope that they don’t attend this coronation or the Wales’ investiture. Personally I’d really like to see Harry wash his hands of his family, with 2 exceptions the Brooksbanks. In the Oprah interview he really apologized a lot for his family and the toxic environment that they created for his wife and child so I wonder when will Harry have had enough? When will he realize that their “love” for him is completely conditional and transactional?
Keep in mind that the Oprah interview was recorded in late February, before Will and KP brought the onslaught of smearing via fake bullying allegations and shady sourcing of earrings. It’s obvious that a lot has happened between then and now (Harry has refused to even mention or acknowledge Charles and William multiple times in interviews and through his spokesperson’s occasional statements). It was also pretty evident in The Cut interview that he didn’t see it for his family anymore (the reference to him having a ‘verbal eye roll’ when mentioning them) and that he was thinking of cutting off Charles for good (Meghan telling him it didn’t have to be like her relationship with Toxic Tom).
This isn’t just towards you Harla, but I’ve seen the sentiment in your last couple of sentences echoed here recently and I’m just wondering why people seem to think he’s still seeking a relationship/connection with Charles and co. at this point. It’s been obvious to me even before the Oprah interview that he was being diplomatic for the sake of his grandparents. That impression has only strengthened over the past 18-20 months.
The only event I can see Harry possibly attending in the future (think 10 years or so from now) would be Charles Funeral and maybe in the distant future William’s Funeral I don’t think Meghan would go to either funeral and would stay home
I do not see Harry at all attending his father’s coronation, I think Harry just had enough of his racist family and going to the Queen’s funeral was his last time interacting with the firm
He’ll probably keep his distance, maybe return to the UK for his charity visits but rent a different house, and have zero contact with his family
When the date is confirmed we’re going to be bombarded by the question of whether Harry and Meghan are going to attend this coronation. I hope they don’t go. As for the ceremony itself, I think they should have a regular church service instead of an elaborate ceremony. That would set the right tone.
I’ll be in Ireland, celebrating a Republic.
The best place to be.
I think that if Harry and Meghan are invited, they will go. The question is, will they be invited. My guess is yes and yes. That said, Charles is going to look ridiculous wearing all that dress-up gear in modern times. Absolutely ridiculous for 2023.
George the sixth had a traditional not modern outfit for his coronation i wonder if Charles will wear something like that
I think it’s a mistake to wait until June for the coronation . Surely there are plenty of costumes around & the crown can be re-sized to fit in a month. What if C3 doesn’t make it that long?
Best way to show empathy for the struggling economy, commitment to slim down the royal team, etc., is to have a simple ceremony without a cast of 1000s and do it quickly. The “London Bridge has fallen” plan was made long ago. There must be notes somewhere about how to crown a ruler so they don’t have to start from scratch.
Maybe they’re waiting until the new money & postage stamps are ready?
I think Harry and Meghan will be there for this event and staying for trooping.
The dream some of you have about Meghan having on jewels from the crown is not going to happen. They didn’t want to wear their stolen jewelry when she was a working royal they definitely aren’t going to loan her any for the coronation.
When they did loan her those earrings for her first big tour as a royal they made sure to leak the connection to the horrible person it came from to make her look bad.
I could imagine Meghan wearing, if she does go, a hair clip like Rose Chumawumy (sp?) did when she went to the Trump banquet. She’ll look modern, and Camilla/Kate will look contestants on the $1.98 Beauty show in comparison. (one of my earliest childhood memories was watching this show on tv–I thought I had dreamed it up, but I looked it up and it was indeed a real show).
Actually, Astrologically speaking June 3, 2023 is not a good day for KC3 to perform major important tasks and things… it marks more troubles for him and the RF. We may see more exploding pens, figuratively and actually.
I think they’ll wait for Harry’s book and Netflix doc to drop before setting a date. They’re scared and will want to wait until any backlash settles. If Harry includes anything explosive, there could be a lot of protests which would ruin the day.
This particular date is the nexus for headlines. The British population no longer have any form of democratic force to rally around.
Lizz Truss is being instructed by a think tank, (IEA) funded by ???
The only possible change is an election to determine the extent of fascism on that nation state.
The alternative reality would be in more demand.
Hence the coronation.
Someone upthread listed the varying speculations.
Specifically, for the Sussexes it will be s case of Schrodinger’s cat, famously in which imagines a cat trapped in a box that is both dead and alive until somebody bothers to look inside.
(Source Quantum Scientist blog)
and the rest, excruciating psychological pain.
Ultimately the decision whether the Sussexes attend will be based on inside information.
I suspect the need to get ahead of the truth will finally catch up with the rf.
It will present itself.
For now, it seems highly unlikely they would attend, after the last public display of oafish behaviour that they had to endure at the Queen’s funeral.
One could almost see the fear and loathing, amidst the punative smugness.
Until further notice, the coronation will be filler a article for alarmist like Netflix and Harry’s memoirs.
Meghan is Schrodegger’s Duchess in a way. She’s at the same time wrong for attending and wrong for staying away, superpositioned between those 2 places in the box until observed by a royal ratchet.
The crazy thing is they actually proved that with double blind tests.
I love this comparison!
I think H&M going to a Coronation that includes Cam the hussy- homewrecker would be a huge mistake. H&M cannot win by going. As someone above pointed out, it will either be they are overshadowing Tampon King or disrespecting him by not coming. Titles for the kids will most likely be pulled anyway (and personally, they should give them up before he can do the deed…get out ahead of him). The coronation is nothing more than a dress up party . Chuckie is already king. If he really wanted to modernize, he would chuck the dress up and just get on with being king tampon and swirling in the loo forever.
Harry and Meghan’s attendance at the Coronation should depend entirely on what happens with Andrew Mountbatten and on how he gets treated. The #1 goal is to ensure that Harry is never ever put on the same level as Andrew again (which is what happened at the funeral procession). That was disgraceful.
If Andrew is banned from the Coronation, then in a gesture of goodwill they should attend. If Andrew is allowed to participate then they should stay five thousand miles away — the statement being ‘we don’t associate with known pedophiles’. Don’t focus on Harry, focus on Andrew.
Let’s not spend 9 months speculating about whether H and M will return with their children. Let’s just assume they will pull the stunt they did with the Duke of Windsor. If they don’t mess with the title, and try to embarrass them by excluding them from events then they will show. Take away the titles and act like clowns then H and M will skip it.
They will attend even if Charles strips their children’s titles. Harry still wants to have a relationship with his abusive father and Meghan will go if her husband goes. I’m guessing they’ll bring their children too.
We don’t know what he wants.
That’s what he said in the Oprah interview and the me you can’t see
I can sense the excitement already. /s/
Trimming my nails that day so I am not available.