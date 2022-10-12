“The trailer for ‘M3GAN’ is high camp and already being meme’d to death” links

I’m genuinely obsessed with the trailer for M3GAN. It is looking camp in the eye! The memes are already fantastic! [Gawker]

Selena Gomez’s AppleTV documentary has a trailer. [OMG Blog]

Aubrey Plaza tries too hard to be unique. [Dlisted]

I also want to know what happened with Keanu Reeves and The Devil in the White City. Who will replace him? [LaineyGossip]

Nicole Ari Parker’s incredible Valentino. [RCFA]

I’m not so enamored with Jessica Chastain in this orange Mouret. [Go Fug Yourself]

Khloe Kardashian had a precancerous melanoma removed. [Just Jared]

Review of David O. Russell’s Amsterdam. [Pajiba]

Remember that guy who claimed Democrats put BLM and Biden tags on his house? Yeah, he faked the whole thing. [Buzzfeed]

Herschel Walker is disgusting. [Towleroad]

Cute cat accessories for your little fur monsters. [Egotastic]

The Republicans are still triggered by Joe Biden loving his son Hunter. [Jezebel]

Annabelle has 24 hours to respond to #M3GAN pic.twitter.com/LaWy2Fah80 — Freida Slaves (@cxrodge) October 11, 2022

M3GAN talking to chucky and annabelle pic.twitter.com/ue2MFmB0of — wiLL (@willfulchaos) October 11, 2022