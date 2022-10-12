“The trailer for ‘M3GAN’ is high camp and already being meme’d to death” links
I’m genuinely obsessed with the trailer for M3GAN. It is looking camp in the eye! The memes are already fantastic! [Gawker]
Selena Gomez’s AppleTV documentary has a trailer. [OMG Blog]
Aubrey Plaza tries too hard to be unique. [Dlisted]
I also want to know what happened with Keanu Reeves and The Devil in the White City. Who will replace him? [LaineyGossip]
Nicole Ari Parker’s incredible Valentino. [RCFA]
I’m not so enamored with Jessica Chastain in this orange Mouret. [Go Fug Yourself]
Khloe Kardashian had a precancerous melanoma removed. [Just Jared]
Review of David O. Russell’s Amsterdam. [Pajiba]
Remember that guy who claimed Democrats put BLM and Biden tags on his house? Yeah, he faked the whole thing. [Buzzfeed]
Herschel Walker is disgusting. [Towleroad]
Cute cat accessories for your little fur monsters. [Egotastic]
The Republicans are still triggered by Joe Biden loving his son Hunter. [Jezebel]

  1. Shannon says:
    October 12, 2022 at 12:36 pm

    Why does that doll Megan look like the Olsen twins?

  2. NorthernGirl_20 says:
    October 12, 2022 at 12:51 pm

    I love Jessica Chastain’s look, it’s stunning.

  3. bettyrose says:
    October 12, 2022 at 12:56 pm

    I LOVE Blumhouse. I think I’ve seen every production, but you can’t go around marketing them as serious movies. It’s what I watch on Saturday nights curled up with my dogs. They bring the perfect balance of suspense and absurdity. You know they’ll get creepy without being gross or terrifying.

  4. Whatnow says:
    October 12, 2022 at 1:02 pm

    I hope that Khloe Kardashian is using the correct terminology.

    There are several types of skin cancer growths with melanoma being the most serious and deadly.

    Not all cancerous growths are called melanoma.

    If this is indeed melanoma and her second growth removed she better buy stock in sunblock and use it religiously.

  5. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    October 12, 2022 at 1:03 pm

    Hershel Walker is very disgusting. He personifies disgust.

  6. Lemons says:
    October 12, 2022 at 1:07 pm

    I’m so glad someone has also confirmed for me that John David Washington cannot act. I want to give him a chance, but he’s is unable to convincingly deliver lines, and I can only assume that he keeps getting booked as a favor to Denzel (who is just sooo good that I can’t believe he hasn’t told his son to do something…anything to improve his craft).

    • Lala11_7 says:
      October 12, 2022 at 1:22 pm

      I’ve tried….LAWD KNOWS I HAVE TRIED…to give John David Washington a chance…at this point…I AM DONE…because there are too few roles and WAY TOO MANY ACTORS WITH TALENT…out there working at Trader Joe’s waiting on their break…Denzel had gravitas & talent…FROM DAY ONE…I was watching “A Soldier’s Story” again the other day…and in one of Denzel’s FIRST onscreen role…he made you forget the TITANS he was working with….

      Please Big Hollywood Movies…move on from THIS!

    • The Recluse says:
      October 12, 2022 at 5:10 pm

      He got great reviews for his performance in Black KKKlansman – with Adam Driver, as directed by Spike Lee.

  7. ME says:
    October 12, 2022 at 1:13 pm

    That M3gan trailer was so good. Two things that freaked me out…the way she chased that boy on all fours, and the tiktok dance she did lol. Creepy as f*ck. I’d watch this movie for sure !

    • Spade says:
      October 12, 2022 at 6:26 pm

      You just wonder if they write in these types of scenes in movies these days with social media virality in mind. Probably little doubt on that point.

  8. Lala11_7 says:
    October 12, 2022 at 2:02 pm

    As a child that was bullied…INCESSANTLY at a young age…(colorism/classicism ain’t no joke 😪)

    This M3GAN movie HITS differently for me

  9. Miss Owlsyn says:
    October 12, 2022 at 2:43 pm

    What in the name of Blythe dolls is that?!??

  10. Becks1 says:
    October 12, 2022 at 3:29 pm

    Man I really hope Devil in the White City gets made. there’s so much potential for it to be a really good miniseries. I feel like the same thing happened with In the Garden of Beasts – it keeps getting pushed as being in development, but I’m not sure anything has happened yet (I had read that Tom Hanks was tapped to star but not sure if that’s still happening.)

    • Miss Owlsyn says:
      October 12, 2022 at 3:58 pm

      Do you know how much of the story focuses on HH Holmes? I’m a little bit weary (and wary) of serial killer miniseries, but as I understand it, the book isnt exactly *about* his deeds so much as they are on the periphery.

  11. RealRoyalCommentary says:
    October 12, 2022 at 8:16 pm

    King Charles: Please make a movie for the masses which will condition people to become afraid of the name Meghan
    Movie Industry: Here you go

