“The trailer for ‘M3GAN’ is high camp and already being meme’d to death” links

I’m genuinely obsessed with the trailer for M3GAN. It is looking camp in the eye! The memes are already fantastic! [Gawker]
Selena Gomez’s AppleTV documentary has a trailer. [OMG Blog]
Aubrey Plaza tries too hard to be unique. [Dlisted]
I also want to know what happened with Keanu Reeves and The Devil in the White City. Who will replace him? [LaineyGossip]
Nicole Ari Parker’s incredible Valentino. [RCFA]
I’m not so enamored with Jessica Chastain in this orange Mouret. [Go Fug Yourself]
Khloe Kardashian had a precancerous melanoma removed. [Just Jared]
Review of David O. Russell’s Amsterdam. [Pajiba]
Remember that guy who claimed Democrats put BLM and Biden tags on his house? Yeah, he faked the whole thing. [Buzzfeed]
Herschel Walker is disgusting. [Towleroad]
Cute cat accessories for your little fur monsters. [Egotastic]
The Republicans are still triggered by Joe Biden loving his son Hunter. [Jezebel]
Annabelle has 24 hours to respond to #M3GAN pic.twitter.com/LaWy2Fah80
— Freida Slaves (@cxrodge) October 11, 2022
M3GAN talking to chucky and annabelle pic.twitter.com/ue2MFmB0of
— wiLL (@willfulchaos) October 11, 2022
M3GAN Thee Stallion pic.twitter.com/q6l4zoS0zB
— Nelson Carvajal (@nelsoncarvajal) October 11, 2022
Why does that doll Megan look like the Olsen twins?
Dead! I’m sure that’s intentional.
I do wonder why they wanted the doll to be White, blonde, and blue eyed. There’s gotta be a reason for this. The whole “Karen” thing? I mean this doll goes ham on people in the movie and has quite the attitude lol.
I actually thought it was Elizabeth Olsen the first time I saw it
My gosh, the dancing and the spider-like stalking of the poor boy. Definitely camp.
I thought the doll looked more like Chloe Grace Moretz.
I love Jessica Chastain’s look, it’s stunning.
I LOVE Blumhouse. I think I’ve seen every production, but you can’t go around marketing them as serious movies. It’s what I watch on Saturday nights curled up with my dogs. They bring the perfect balance of suspense and absurdity. You know they’ll get creepy without being gross or terrifying.
I hope that Khloe Kardashian is using the correct terminology.
There are several types of skin cancer growths with melanoma being the most serious and deadly.
Not all cancerous growths are called melanoma.
If this is indeed melanoma and her second growth removed she better buy stock in sunblock and use it religiously.
Hershel Walker is very disgusting. He personifies disgust.
I’m so glad someone has also confirmed for me that John David Washington cannot act. I want to give him a chance, but he’s is unable to convincingly deliver lines, and I can only assume that he keeps getting booked as a favor to Denzel (who is just sooo good that I can’t believe he hasn’t told his son to do something…anything to improve his craft).
I’ve tried….LAWD KNOWS I HAVE TRIED…to give John David Washington a chance…at this point…I AM DONE…because there are too few roles and WAY TOO MANY ACTORS WITH TALENT…out there working at Trader Joe’s waiting on their break…Denzel had gravitas & talent…FROM DAY ONE…I was watching “A Soldier’s Story” again the other day…and in one of Denzel’s FIRST onscreen role…he made you forget the TITANS he was working with….
Please Big Hollywood Movies…move on from THIS!
He got great reviews for his performance in Black KKKlansman – with Adam Driver, as directed by Spike Lee.
That M3gan trailer was so good. Two things that freaked me out…the way she chased that boy on all fours, and the tiktok dance she did lol. Creepy as f*ck. I’d watch this movie for sure !
You just wonder if they write in these types of scenes in movies these days with social media virality in mind. Probably little doubt on that point.
As a child that was bullied…INCESSANTLY at a young age…(colorism/classicism ain’t no joke 😪)
This M3GAN movie HITS differently for me
What in the name of Blythe dolls is that?!??
Man I really hope Devil in the White City gets made. there’s so much potential for it to be a really good miniseries. I feel like the same thing happened with In the Garden of Beasts – it keeps getting pushed as being in development, but I’m not sure anything has happened yet (I had read that Tom Hanks was tapped to star but not sure if that’s still happening.)
Do you know how much of the story focuses on HH Holmes? I’m a little bit weary (and wary) of serial killer miniseries, but as I understand it, the book isnt exactly *about* his deeds so much as they are on the periphery.
King Charles: Please make a movie for the masses which will condition people to become afraid of the name Meghan
Movie Industry: Here you go