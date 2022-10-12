Tina Brown: Duchess Meghan needs something else besides a ‘grievance brand’

Over the weekend, Tina Brown spoke at the Henley Literary Festival and she made a lot of news by talking sh-t about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. She called them D-listers (Michael K is so proud!) who are poor compared to other celebrities and their $14 million mansion in the wealthy Montecito enclave is nothing but a humble shack. Brown suggested that Meghan is looking to trade up to… Elon Musk. It was all pretty disgusting, but it’s worth noting that Brown is a British woman Britsplaining America to a British audience. It’s become abundantly clear over the past five years that no one in the UK understands the American audience, American celebrity or American business/brand culture. Speaking of, Brown was at it again, this time at the Cheltenham Literature Festival. Because she knows the best way to get attention is to mention those “D-listers” Meghan and Harry, Brown once again had some sh-t to say:
Meghan Markle needs to build her own brand that isn’t just based on her grievances if she wants to be a global business success, a royal expert has said. Asked how long-lasting the Sussex brand can be across the world now the couple are semi-outside the royal fold, ex-Vanity fair editor Tina Brown said Prince Harry, 38, would ‘always be royal’ as the son of King Charles and Princess Diana. She told the Cheltenham Literature Festival yesterday: ‘He will always have the iconic status that that has. He does have an identity, his Invictus [Games] has an authenticity and people relate to that.’
But she insisted that Harry’s wife, Meghan, 41, needed to find and focus on a cause of her own. She said: ‘I think Meghan does really need to find the thing she cares about the most and develop her own sort of brand that isn’t just a grievance brand, that is actually something we recognise as hers. It’s hard to find that and I think she hasn’t yet found that but I think she could if she rows back from the focusing always on what didn’t work.’
Brown, who was speaking to promote her latest book, The Palace Papers, said on stepping back as senior royals, the Sussexes hadn’t anticipated the challenges of life outside the palace operation.
‘The Sussexes didn’t realise how hard it was to create a rival platform. You’re essentially at the mercy of PRs who [specialise in making people look good]. The people who achieved it, the George Clooneys and the Oprahs, they are very good at it. It’s very difficult when you want to be above it. It’s much harder than it looks.’
Brown told the Cheltenham audience that ‘the jury is out’ in the USA over Harry and Meghan’s popularity.
‘Given that they’ve now staked their livelihoods on product, on entertainment, it’s going to be about what they do. Meghan’s first Spotify podcast about Serena Williams was very successful – she knocked America’s number one podcaster, Joe Rogan, off the top spot. She’s got a good podcasting voice. They have to prove themselves now in the gladiator arena of entertainment.’
Brown added that Harry’s book was ‘a huge mistake’ but that he was now under a lot of pressure to publish. ‘I wouldn’t be surprised if he feels [that it’s a mistake] but the truck has rolled along. It’s not just the advance. The publisher has a lot staked on it. I think it’s a huge problem for them. I feel really bad for him at the moment. If he doesn’t do the book I think it’s a real mess, business-wise and if he does do the book it will really alienate him from his family. No matter how bad things are, no one wants to be alienated from their family.’
Meghan’s Archetypes is literally the top podcast on Spotify, and every Tuesday, hashtags about Archetypes are trending for hours, giving the pod millions in free publicity. Meghan’s using her pod to platform women’s voices exclusively and deconstruct gendered and racial stereotypes and dismantle patriarchy. It’s not a “grievance brand,” it’s a brand about women’s empowerment and women literally using their voices in society. Which is the same “brand” she had in the UK, only these f–king people robbed her of her voice and told her she couldn’t use her platform because it would make Kate cry lazy white tears.
As for Harry and Meghan “proving themselves” in the entertainment arena… insert Usher’s “watch this” GIF. Harry’s memoir is going to be a bestseller, and their Netflix docu-series will probably be the most-watched Netflix program… after The Crown Season 5. LMAO.
(Okay, so I just looked it up – currently Archetypes is #3 on this week’s Spotify charts, behind Kim Kardashian’s new pod and the Joe Rogan Experience. To be fair, this week’s episode was extremely heavy.)
The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex as she meets well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex look at floral tributes laid by members of the public on the Long walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.
19/09/2022. London, United Kingdom. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, watches the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaving Westminster Abbey in London at the end of the State Funeral Service.
Duchess of Sussex Meghan at the State Funeral of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Hi Tina, go write about your paid royals, why do you care so much about the Dlisters?
Oh ya and go f yourself.
If she didn’t mention the “D-Listers” she would be speaking to empty chairs. Nobody and I mean NOBODY is interested in the Wailes, not even their own fan base. And as far as Meghan’s brand, did she not see when Meghan was introduced as part of the fab four. She literally stated she was for women empowerment and that women need to use their voice? Meghan is using her voice.
Tina Brown – dumb as rocks!
I’d love to know her definition of D-listers. To me, A,B,C,D reflects the circles you travel and are welcomed in. Heads of the UN, the WHO, Melodie Hobson, Tyler Perry, Oprah, Google, Stanford, the Bidens, NAACP. I mean, not sure what world she lives in, but those don’t sound D-list to me.
Meghan has LITERALLY been pushing the SAME “BRAND” (empowering Women❤️Girls) SINCE SHE WAS A CHILD WITH TELEVISION RECEIPTS TO PROVE IT😒
I can’t with this tripe.
Truly this! I mean, women empowerment has always been her brand and there is considerable evidence from her past charitable work and the things she has championed publicly. But yes, do go on Tina with your lies.
Also, this is a classic racist tactic when a person of colour particularly a black one uses their voice in a way they deem a bit too freely- they tell you to stop complaining and moan about misplaced grievance and moving beyond it.
@Sunny, exactly this.
Also, Tina B offering business-related advice is hilarious, given that she was a financial disaster as a magazine editor. Just SHUT UP, Tina.
Brown never did make The Daily Beast profitable–and that could have been a online sure thing.
So, Tina Brown is apparently a ‘women’s rights’ advocate who created a Women’s World Summit to promote the voices of women leaders that are not heard. Yet here she is, grinding another woman’s reputation into the ground to make a dollar. I guess her support depends on if the women belong to a certain approved group?
So Tina’s just lying. Or projecting. Or both. Does she do anything but complain about Meghan these days? She claims Meghan isn’t rich and successful — I wish I were 1/10th as rich and successful as Meghan! I’d consider myself quite wealthy and wildly successful if I were. But Tina — nothing but a jealous liar who’s parasitized other women her whole life. Pathetic.
“Does she do anything but complain about Meghan these days?”
RIGHT?!!!
Talk about having nothing but a “grievance brand”.
so UN-selfaware…
@whatWHAT, Tina Brown is a racist woman with nothing better to do than be a huge bully towards Megan. It’s getting very sicking. Megan has ALWAYS wanted to help women. You’re absolutely spot on about her being so very UN-self aware!!
Projecting. The irony of claiming someone else has curated a “grievance brand” when you’ve made your entire job reporting on your perceived faults of ONE person…
Tina seems to be the one talking about the same thing over and over. She is the one who needs to find another topic. And how stupid does she have to feel after saying the Sussexes are D-list nobodies and then they get the RFK award? The same one that George Clooney got, btw. Keep talking yourself into a deeper hole Tina.
Precisely! She should be ashamed but has no shame. And no relevance, hence the shit talking.
“no one in the UK understands the American audience, American celebrity or American business/brand culture. ”
— the problem is that Americans keep hiring these same morally bankrupt shitty media people to RUN and GATEKEEP so much American media! Esp. print. NYC is swarming with Brits in media and Americans think they’re all smart/posh bc of the stupid accent, even if the accent is like, Essex bimbo.
Tina ran New York magazine, THE most prestigious of all magazines. Anna Wintour at vogue/conde naste. It’s been going on forever but got really noticeable a decade ago:
https://www.nytimes.com/2013/06/24/business/media/britain-as-a-breeding-ground-for-media-leaders.html
They all sucked but keep failing upwards. 🙄
Wrong messenger but i get what she is getting at. Someone who had a good balance of serious topics,empowering women and the over looked and as well as having a ‘lighter’ side was Oprah. But Meghan is still forging her new brand away from an actress,and she still has her story and experiences to tell before expanding into whatever else.
What do you mean?
When Tina is talking about grievances, she means talking about royal life.
That said, The Bench wasn’t about grievances, her long list of Archewell partnerships isn’t about grievances. And she can be fun and silly as well, see Ellen interview and prank.
Meghan is just getting started. I’m sure we will have more fun stuff too. Still have me fingers crossed for the revival of The Tig. I would kill for some lifestyle brand stuff from Meghan.
People seem to keep looking over. It’s only been two years since they left. And most of one of those she was pregnant, or had a newborn. Plus the pandemic. They did all of this during all that. What can they do when the world is back open and they can spend more time on things.
I really want her to create a home improvement show and then channel. With cooking, raising kids, remodeling, flipping houses, farmer’s markets, crafting, all of that kind of programming. PLEASE!
@noki, it’s funny that you would use that comparison , who had more critics than Oprah in her days. Here I am hiding behind my computer while Meghan is putting herself out there trying to contribute, a podcast which I enjoy listening to.
Meghan is talking in her podcast about issues that need to be discussed. Women, for far too long, have been held back by stereotypes and gendered expectations and unwritten, but still onerous, rules.
That said, she brings an inner serenity, warmth and compassion to everything she does. Her brand is going to be just fine.
Meghan has never been “just an actress”. Her work around women and girls’ education, empowerment and justice has gone on for many years, and now that she’s in the spotlight she is taking it to much greater levels of support and global reach. It’s always been part of her brand only now it’s become her life’s work.
@Jaded..You’ve summed her life’s work up completely 🙂 I truly wish I could use my words as well as you do!
Tina Brown doesn’t have a message. She’s an entitled, old ass white woman who is about propping up that family, just as she did after Diana’s death. And I’m so tired of white people telling PoC what can or can’t be discussed, especially when it’s things that happened TO US. Every SINGLE time PoC pushback against the mistreatment we encounter, it’s ALWAYS some white person telling us how often and when we can talk about what happened to us.
Do you not understand how the mere fact that MEGHAN said “this happened to me”, Tina is saying it’s all about grievances? It’s the standard reply PoC hear ALL. THE. TIME, usually in the form of “well, not all white people”, or “you don’t know if that was intended”, “how can you tell that was racist”, “you make everything about race”, etc.
We don’t owe the Tina Browns of the world a cheerful performance.
Plus, the fact you all always end up using another PoC as a cudgel against PoC is so frustrating. Oprah got more flack when she DIDN’T keep it light, even with the “balance”, so I KNOW it’s BS.
Noki, I think I see what you’re saying and I think I agree. I really like the Archetypes podcast, I mean I REALLY like it and I like what Meghan is trying to do with it. But it’s still new, and despite its success it’s still competing in a crowded market. Tina (in this case, I know she’s said some rotten things too) is saying that Meghan needs to find the thing that will be her legacy, so that the average person associates her with that thing rather than with the whole sordid mess of the BRF. That’s not bad advice. The problem, of course, is that Tina is criticizing Meghan for not having found that thing yet, which is obviously absurd; and she’s also misrepresenting what Meghan has done so far as grievance-based, which is patently untrue.
She has not mentioned the RF on her podcast at all. She has referenced some treatment by the media that was relevant to the topic. The RR’s are the ones trying to make it about the royals.
Hahahahahahaha “…D-listers (Michael K is so proud!)…” I love that!
Meghan’s podcast doesn’t need to be number 1: you cannot deny that it’s popular nor that there is an audience for it. Meghan does an excellent job and she’s shown growth in her interviewing skills. I’m happily listening to what she has to say.
I wonder if TB is bitter because she once knew how to reach an audience and sell magazines before the internet came along and she was unable to adapt?
“ the Sussexes hadn’t anticipated the challenges of life outside the palace operation.
‘The Sussexes didn’t realise how hard it was to create a rival platform. You’re essentially at the mercy of PRs who [specialise in making people look good]. The people who achieved it, the George Clooneys and the Oprahs, they are very good at it. It’s very difficult when you want to be above it. It’s much harder than it looks.’”
Then why are they doing SO well and making it look easy?
Seriously, they have knocked it out of the park. And it’s probably because they have great advisers and they LISTEN to them. If I was homies with the likes of Oprah, Serena, Tyler Perry, the Clooneys and probably an untold amount of business experts, I would be picking their brains 24/7. And I’m sure the Sussex’s have. They’re not arrogant enough to think they are above it all and rest on simply being a royal who expects the world to roll out the red carpet for them with minimal effort.
That is such a stupid statement. They go on like Meghan had always lived in the palace and didn’t have a life where she had to navigate all these things before PH.
She sounds so stupid. and racist. And angry. They aren’t trying to create a “rival platform.” They’re trying to build their brand, yes, and they’re doing that extremely well (the Kennedys say hi, Tina.) They aren’t the ones obsessed with every move the royals make. Meghan doesnt care if Kate wears trousers or a coatdress to her next event (although she may found the cosplaying a little creepy, if she notices it.)
And I think the issue the RRs etc have with Archetypes is that its NOT about her royal life and any “grievances” she might have. Sure she makes side comments here and there, but she stays focused mostly on the bigger picture and on her guests. It’s not about Meghan trying to take down the royal family. she’ll do that in her book. (LOL.)
Brown IS so stupid, and racist, and angry — and jealous. Because her day in the sun is over, and Meghan’s is just dawning.
Meghan had a “brand” long before PH as a woman’s right activist, actress, writer, blogger, model and designer. Do these morons think if they say something everybody should just believe?
Is this woman living under a rock? Meghan and Harry have just been awarded the RFK award and they sure as L didn’t get it for “grievance.”
Stop it with the nonsense Tina, you’re just embarrassing yourself now.
TB might think that Duchess Meghan needs another brand but SHE clearly NEEDS Duchess Meghan.
Yesterday Tina said Meghan was a gold digger and Harry’s book was never going to come out. Now she’s saying Meghan has no identity and Harry is under pressure to publish the book. Which is it? I can’t wait for the book’s publishing date to be announced. What’s she going to say then?
I think the RRs do this because most people won’t remember the details of what they wrote one week vs the following week but will remember how they felt when they read them (anger, hatred). Constantly reading these stories, the anger and hatred grow week after week.
I felt that about TFG. My hatred built and built until it wasn’t healthy for me. If you asked me what some political reporter wrote in week 1 versus week 2, I wouldn’t have been able to tell you. But I could tell you that my rage was worse week after week.
It’s the same with these RRs. If I had to say what horrible thing Tina said last week or even two days ago, I couldn’t do it (and I follow royal gossip on most SM!)
TFG?
TFG -= the former guy. the president before biden.
@Mrs Manganiello TFG = That Former Guy = Trump. For the longest time I thought it stood for That F*cking Guy, until i was corrected 😂 . Still prefer my version tho!
The RR built an entire grievance brand and cottage industry of hate towards Meghan as soon as they discovered that their popular white prince fell in love with this beautiful Black woman (they like to pretend her half white side mostly doesn’t exist). They continue to refuse to accept reality (he’s gone and all of your faults) and insist on demonizing her to make themselves feel better – while lining their pockets. I mean, if they didn’t talk about the Sussexes, what other royals would they talk about? The upcoming season of The Crown should give them plenty. Lets see if they use it!
Tina Brown – pot meet kettle then. All you do is complain about people
The only ones with the grievance brand are the BRF and British media, who can’t stop complaing about the Sussexes.
This! The Boomers don’t see that the youngs see them as having the grievance culture. They are complaining about people pointing out actually, factually bad things.
There really is a big chunk of the older generation who thinks that they put up with abusive behavior and anyone who doesn’t follow that path is weak.
This “minor royals” thing is getting ugly and will certainly spread beyond Harry and Meghan. I don’t think this will have the effect Charles expects. He seems to believe it will strengthen the “major royals” but what it will do instead is make most people think that this is a shitty way to treat your family. They will lose respect for the whole institution.
Concern Fae, I’m a Boomer and I didn’t know this was a thing. I’m not disagreeing with you; I just didn’t know it. I live in a very blue state, so that may be why I’m clueless. I get as frustrated as you do with the seniors who have been brainwashed by the far right, but good grief do they have to extend that to EVERYTHING?
Tina Brown may have been someone to respect and listen to once upon a time but it’s clear that in 2022 that she’s nothing other than jealous and bitter.
So I fired my last team of painters and will happily put archetypes on repeat for the next ten days as I tackle the rest of our house. Then I will stream TMYCS continuously in another room.
Meghan can ride the hate train all the way to the top of every single bestseller list!!
Am I unique in thinking Meghan’s (and Harry’s for that matter) Brand has much more clout than George Clooney? Who, not to take anything away from him but I see as a successful actor, director, and producer. And Amal Clooney is a human rights attorney and is also glamorous. Is there any real comparison in their activism?
What does Tina Brown know about being a global success? She isn’t one and has only ever rubbed elbows with people of success. She needs to realize that nothing she does in these interviews are going remove the stink of her flop book. Move on Tina and stick to Brits you know, we Americans know what is what here in our country.
The media needs to stop promoting this woman words because she obviously has not listened to any podcast and this is blatant targeted harassment and racist bullying.
Also, google her net worth it is listed as somewhere between $100,000-1,000,000 🙄 just another bitter bitch.
I’ve seen hugely varying net worths for Tina Brown and I think this net worth number is bogus. She’s bought expensive properties in the past and the money she lost in media was other peoples. She’s also made a lot of money over the years.
Catty, bad business woman, and mean girl? Yes to all. But impoverished? I doubt it. Less money than Harry and Meghan though.
@girl_ninja, I don’t think that’s quite fair. Tina Brown was a big deal back in the day. In the 1980s and 90s she was a household name. While I think we can all agree that her prime has passed, and then some, she does know a thing or two about being in the spotlight.
I absolutely hate the cover photo for this and wish it is never used again. Meghan looks so sad and scared. It really enrages me how they treated her during the funeral. I’d rather pics used not be of her in such a vulnerable position.
100% in agreement. This photo breaks my heart every time I see it.
Actually, Brown has dual citizenship, being an American citizen too. But it’s easy to forget that with all the nonsense she is spewing. I think that’s why the Brits think she has some deep understanding of American culture that eludes them. So they have her come to these events to Tinasplain us. But the poor dear has lost the plot. She also used to be a feminist. Clearly, she’s lost that plot too.
As for as brands are concerned, Meghan’s brand is being a “Feminist.” She has long ago curated this role and persona for herself. I think people of Tina Browns generation are single focused women who thinks a women must have only one issue they champion. Meghan can be identified as a humanitarian, philanthropist, feminist, human and civil rights champion among many things. Long ago, women did not have as many choices. Think Gloria Steinem, Angela Davis etc. Today’s women have options and bless Meghan, she is availing herself of everyone she feels passionate about. What Tina Brown is doing is dating herself back to the times women did not have as many option and women did not use their voices to articulate their concerns. I pity this old woman who is is ragging on about a woman she has never met and probably never will because she is not in the same stratosphere as she is.
Tina Brown, and others like Barbara Amiel, basically targeted rich, powerful men to pave the way for them to attain levels of celebrity and wealth in their careers they would normally not have reached. So yes, TB is dating herself with this jealous and completely false narrative about Meghan. She can’t stand it that this *upstart American parvenu* has attained what TB never really did, and has actually become an embarrassment in media circles.
So this is Tina’s new grift then?
She dined out on that lunch with Diana for decades now she is an expert on what Meghan and Harry should or shouldnt do.
Seems to be the same grift as all of the other so called royal experts/insiders. They once had some limited access and then milk that for the rest of their lives. And the irony is the cry all night long that the Sussexes use royal connections to make a living.
It’s always driven me nuts that people called her “fair” about Diana. It is not “fair” to both sides an abuse situation.
“No matter how bad things are, no one wants to be alienated from their family.”
This is so SO close to saying the quiet part loud. They truly thought, no matter how badly we treat Harry, he can’t leave. That’s their whole worldview in a nutshell there — no matter how bad it is, you’re stuck. They can’t wrap their heads around how wrong they are.
But Harry doesn’t seem to be alienated from his family. Not the ones he cares about, at least. Eugenie and Jack flew half way around the world to stay with them this year, others came to Lili’s birthday, and I’m sure he’s still close with the Spencer fam.
He’s alienated from his dad and brother, and per his Me You Can’t See interview with Oprah, I CAN SEE WHY.
People with functional, loving parents never understand how someone could *possibly* be estranged from families. It’s not until you listen to the Tom Markles of the world that you’re like, “oooooooh, yeah, I wouldn’t tolerate that toxicity in my life either!”
I’m no contact with a huge chunk of my family. My life is so much more peaceful, calm and content. I was my large family’s scape goat and noping out has done tremendous things for my mental health and just my day to day life. Do I want to be alien rated from my family? Yes I chose that. Would I preferred to have had a family that didn’t abuse me to the point where I had to make that choice? Sure but that’s not reality.
But Harry is not alienated from his family. He lives with them.
He may have been estranged from some of his relatives.
A fitting option if relations are toxic and beyond repair.
It would be best to live separate lives while loving everyone, even if it is impossible to like the individual(s).
It is all about a peaceful existence.
Tina “Tiny Brain” Brown keeps looking in the rear view mirror thinking she’s gonna spot Meghan lagging somewhere behind her and doesn’t realize that our girl is light years – literally LIGHT YEARS – in front of her. It’s too funny. 😂
Alex, I’ll take ‘My Book Is Tanking So I’ll Say Anything for Attention’ for $100. Answer: Who is Tina Brown.
I guess I’ll have to give Archetypes some plays. I only listened to the first two. I don’t like that she dropped to number 3 after the funeral. I do know that this week’s episode is about “Crazy Asians.” I think racism might be playing a larger role in the ratings than it being heavy.
So self check: I have a distinct lack of interest in east Asian American stories. I’m going to do better. The only shows I can think of to watch are straight off the boat (and don’t know if I should watch bc of Constance Wu being sexually harassed on it) and Crazy Rich Asians. Any recs?
so last week’s episode was about the Dragon lady archetype for east Asian women, but this week’s (with Constance Wu) is less about Asian stereotypes as much as just stereotypes about women in general and what it means as a woman to be labeled “crazy.” There is some cultural and racist aspects to the conversation, but its not like last week’s podcast.
You should also check out the one with Mindy Kaling, that one is GREAT.
Try the movies “Always Be My Maybe,” with Ali Wong (and Ali Wong’s stand-up specials) … “The Wedding Banquet” … “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” … “Saving Face” … “The Half of It” … “Eat Drink Man Woman” … all are fantastic.
You can find them on various streaming sites. These are just off the top of my head, because they’re favorites in my house.
So what would have been an acceptable amount of time “after the funeral” to resume regular life? Three weeks, three months, three years? The royals resumed their jobs, and she resumed hers. (And as much as royal reporters want to accuse Meghan of making everything about her royal life, Archetypes is not at all.)
But yes, Mindy Kaling is great. This week’s is pretty heavy, but Mindy was much lighter and more fun.
@molly it’s not about an acceptable time frame, it’s about timing. I thought I was 2 eps behind but I’m 3. After the treatment she got with the funeral I just want her to be number 1 as an FU to all the Salties on that Island. It’s a pride thing on my end. That’s my girl so I’ll support getting her further up.
@Steph- ahhhh, I misread your post, sorry. (I thought to meant that you didn’t like that she released episode #3 after the funeral.) I understand what you meant now, and I agree, get her back to #1.
She’ll hit #1 soon enough. Fingers crossed.
Is she talking about the same Meghan who had a lifestyle blog and over 3 million followers? The same Meghan whose clothes sells out the minute she is photographed in them?
If Meghan came out with a hair care line, a skin care line, a jewelry line, I will be buying. If she started a restaurant chain I’ ll be eating there, yoga studio? sign me up. Her own show on HGTV, I’ll be watching. Can’t say the same about anything related to Tina Brown.
How would she know any thing about building a global brand, uh? This mediocre miserable woman who keeps riding on H&M coat tails? If it was not for them no “literary fest” would give a,toss about her. She needs to take several seats, that old biddy!
The only people I see with a grievance brand are the royal reporters. Their bread and butter of late is major grievances against the Sussexes, Meghan in particular.
Damn Brown is out here giving old school Miss Anne energy. Every time she tries to go after Meghan, the news cycle and the universe laughs in her face. Makes her seem both incredibly bitter and worse, ill-informed and out of the loop. She is so desperate for Sussex content and no longer has a clue.
On a bright note, I love the idea of Meghan teasing Harry about how if he doesn’t straighten up she’s going to leave him for Elon Musk. I bet they giggle and giggle over that.
Tina needs a platform that doesn’t involve riding on Meghan’s coattails.
It has to hurt that the first job that Meghan does after stepping back from royal life, pays more that Tina’s earnings for her entire career.
Why else would she be so bitter?
By now Spotify has recouped its investment, by the numbers.
The new users increased advertising monies.
So why the h would Meghan pay this woman any mind?
Her last comment was responding to real estate ‘news’, a sales gimmick.
She laced her remarks about the selling price of the Sussexes property.
What she failed to realise was what was the original asking price, and considering that who owns that property, should they decide to sell, they will top the original asking price.
Tina Brown should be aware that the Sussexes are not actors, nor celebrities, unlike Mike Tindall.
Meghan is not selling toilet paper, a worthy endeavor unlike writing books filled with attacks on a vulnerable woman
The only good news is that “attack” books do not sell.
Last but not least Grayson Carter was a better editor for Vanity Fair, I had a subscription under his tutelage for almost 6 years.
Bravo Well Wisher!
She must be the most jealous woman in the history of jealous women.
Well, there’s Kate. I think Angela Levin barely edges the rest out, even Kate. It’s close, though.
Sounds like Tina Brown needs something else besides whining about a person she doesn’t know, who is focused on her own life, and doesn’t give people like Tina a second thought. How sad and pathetic people like Tina are, trying to build their career based on tearing others down.
Mm I wonder the Archetype is for the Tina’s of the world whose only goal in life is to tear down other women on the way to the top
Meghan needs to find an interest and focus on a cause, Tina? It’s called Archewell. And she and her husband were on the cover of Time for it. And they are receiving a big award for it.
I have a friend that whenever you post something on IG or FB, she thinks you’re talking about her. It’s always:Girl, get over yourself. It’s the same with these people, why do you think someone is talking about you? Get over yourselves and thanks for letting the Sussex family live rent free inside your head.
I was under the impression Tina Brown was a respected journalist, but no, she is a low rent gossip hustler.
GQ’s awards in November which Meghan is supposed to be getting and maybe a video link?
LO AND BEHOLD THE BELOW ARRIVED FOR A NOVEMBER ROYAL EVENT!
We got this invite to another extravaganza event which we are paying for no doubt when school kids are not being given free school meals due to lack of money.
We declined as do not recoginse any allegiance to this king or queen or approve of the waste of money at this time in the uk and world emergency.
The Lord Mayor’s Show is one of the nation’s most spectacular and historic events. It involves some 6,500 participants, 70 floats, 20 military and civilian bands, together with dozens of horses and carriages, and the magnificent Gold State Coach. Its purpose is to convey the newly elected Lord Mayor from Mansion House, in the City of London, to the Royal Courts of Justice to swear an oath of allegiance to the Sovereign, in a procession dating back to 1215. PIC is taking part for the first time, an exciting milestone for us, and will have a penguin themed float, to match our logo.
This invitation is for you and an adult guest to join us on our float, alongside PIC employees, and volunteers from our charity partners. We would like to highlight that due to the nature of the event, participants will need to be fit and able. As an attendee, you will need to climb a set of steps to access the upper deck of the bus and will be required to stand at regular intervals during the show. Limited seating will be available. The invite is on a first come, first served basis so if you would like to attend, please me know at your earliest convenience.
sammi, “and will have a penguin themed float”. LOL
These salty English don’t get it: Americans see H&M as Americans, as in, hard-working, ambitious, and willing to do for themselves. As such, we respect and admire them. As opposed to the English Royal Family, who are basically on fancy government assistance. For people in the D List, Tina Brown sure spends a lot of time talking about them.
The thing is, whenever POC push back against racism and injustice, we are told to stop complaining and that no one cares about our “grievances”. This is typical. Completely ignore/excuse the abuse while blaming and chastising the abused.
Tina who ?
The podcast would resonate with more people if experts, like psychologists, sociologists, etc., focused more on solutions
squared, well that would be lovely, wouldn’t it? These issues can’t be solved by a one liner. These are issues that all women need to be pushing back on. Not one person. And, I’m wrong.
We need men to be pushing back on this crap, too. I believe educating us on what the different tropes are for POC women is a place to start. Believe me, as a woman working from the early 70s I’m well aware of the issues for women in the workplace. What I wasn’t informed about was the tropes that Asian women specifically face. We ALL need to calling it out when we hear or see it. If there’s another solution to this, I hope someone tells me.
I think what is needed is what you said for ALL to start calling these things out. Meghan’s podcast is making people aware to do this.
Shut up, Tina. Keep the Sussexes’ names out of your mouth. You make money when you aggrieve the Sussexes’ with your constant bullshit. Make bank without them, if you can You’re so mad that they’re your bread and butter!