Kim Kardashian is paying for private security at her kids’ school because of Kanye

Say what you want about Kim Kardashian, but she cares about her kids and she’s a hands-on parent in a traditional sense. As in, the kids go to a private school, she spends money on special tutors for art and music, she spends a lot of time with the kids, etc. Kim and Kanye West share custody, although the kids are primarily with Kim. It was that way when Kim and Kanye were married too – Kanye would go off for weeks and months at a time and Kim was the primary parent. Well, Kanye has learned what all abusive men learn when they’re getting a divorce: he can hurt his ex through the kids. He can throw big public tantrums about access to the kids and the kids’ education. Well, in the past six weeks or so, Kanye has been focused on how the four Kardashian-West children need to spend half of their time at Kanye’s Donda Academy, his half-assed, cult-like “school.” Kim has refused. The kids go to a good private school and it would be completely absurd for the kids to spend half the time at Kanye’s dumbf–k narcissism school. Well, Kanye’s so mad about it that he announced the name of the kids’ private school and now Kim is paying for extra security at the school:

Kim Kardashian isn’t taking any risks when it comes to the safety of her children. The Skims founder recently hired additional security to guard her kids’ private school after her ex-husband Kanye West revealed its name in numerous social media rants, TMZ reported. Kardashian is paying for the additional security, though to be clear it’s not to protect her progeny from their dad; the “Kardashians” star is concerned that because the Yeezy designer revealed the school’s name anyone can show up and potentially harm the students. West, 45, has been on a full self-guided press tour ranting about how he would prefer his four kids — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — to attend his newly opened Donda Academy, where parents reportedly have to sign NDAs despite the fact that the school has yet to be accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. In early September, the “All of the Lights” rapper said he and Kardashian, 41, had a “good conversation” about their kids’ education. The “Heartless” rapper proposed his “idea” that the children should change their schooling to three days at their current private school and two days at Donda Academy in Simi Valley, Calif. “This is co-parenting,” West captioned the screenshot of the text message via Instagram. However, it appears any headway the former pair had made has come to a screeching halt, as West told Tucker Carlson that he isn’t willing to “compromise” when it comes to education. “All they do is take all the celebs kids and throw them into this same school,” the rapper said about his kids’ current school, claiming that the administration tries to “indoctrinate them.” “Right now we’ve come to a compromise — but I’m not finished because I don’t compromise — but we’ve come to a compromise that my kids come to my school after school and they learn choir.”

Yeah, Kim needs to go to family court and have the lawyers sort this sh-t out. I realize that Kim is trying to keep the peace while also disentangling herself from Kanye, but this has been completely dangerous for a while. Kanye directly targeted Pete Davidson and he would not think twice about targeting the kids to make some kind of point. He already is – Kanye is trying to make it too dangerous for HIS CHILDREN to go to school. Kim really needs to involve the family court and the lawyers in this because it’s so bad.