Kim Kardashian is paying for private security at her kids’ school because of Kanye

Say what you want about Kim Kardashian, but she cares about her kids and she’s a hands-on parent in a traditional sense. As in, the kids go to a private school, she spends money on special tutors for art and music, she spends a lot of time with the kids, etc. Kim and Kanye West share custody, although the kids are primarily with Kim. It was that way when Kim and Kanye were married too – Kanye would go off for weeks and months at a time and Kim was the primary parent. Well, Kanye has learned what all abusive men learn when they’re getting a divorce: he can hurt his ex through the kids. He can throw big public tantrums about access to the kids and the kids’ education. Well, in the past six weeks or so, Kanye has been focused on how the four Kardashian-West children need to spend half of their time at Kanye’s Donda Academy, his half-assed, cult-like “school.” Kim has refused. The kids go to a good private school and it would be completely absurd for the kids to spend half the time at Kanye’s dumbf–k narcissism school. Well, Kanye’s so mad about it that he announced the name of the kids’ private school and now Kim is paying for extra security at the school:
Kim Kardashian isn’t taking any risks when it comes to the safety of her children. The Skims founder recently hired additional security to guard her kids’ private school after her ex-husband Kanye West revealed its name in numerous social media rants, TMZ reported.
Kardashian is paying for the additional security, though to be clear it’s not to protect her progeny from their dad; the “Kardashians” star is concerned that because the Yeezy designer revealed the school’s name anyone can show up and potentially harm the students.
West, 45, has been on a full self-guided press tour ranting about how he would prefer his four kids — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — to attend his newly opened Donda Academy, where parents reportedly have to sign NDAs despite the fact that the school has yet to be accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges.
In early September, the “All of the Lights” rapper said he and Kardashian, 41, had a “good conversation” about their kids’ education. The “Heartless” rapper proposed his “idea” that the children should change their schooling to three days at their current private school and two days at Donda Academy in Simi Valley, Calif. “This is co-parenting,” West captioned the screenshot of the text message via Instagram.
However, it appears any headway the former pair had made has come to a screeching halt, as West told Tucker Carlson that he isn’t willing to “compromise” when it comes to education.
“All they do is take all the celebs kids and throw them into this same school,” the rapper said about his kids’ current school, claiming that the administration tries to “indoctrinate them.”
“Right now we’ve come to a compromise — but I’m not finished because I don’t compromise — but we’ve come to a compromise that my kids come to my school after school and they learn choir.”
Yeah, Kim needs to go to family court and have the lawyers sort this sh-t out. I realize that Kim is trying to keep the peace while also disentangling herself from Kanye, but this has been completely dangerous for a while. Kanye directly targeted Pete Davidson and he would not think twice about targeting the kids to make some kind of point. He already is – Kanye is trying to make it too dangerous for HIS CHILDREN to go to school. Kim really needs to involve the family court and the lawyers in this because it’s so bad.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Backgrid.
She really needs to get full custody. Those kids shouldn’t be around him at all, at least not when he’s like this.
+1
He needs a 5150 and to spend some time in a psych ward.
A 5150 hold is only for 72 hours and Kanye doesn’t meet the criteria of immediate danger to himself or others. A 5250 hold is for 14 days and involves a judicial proceeding. We no longer lock up people merely because they are mentally ill. Kanye doesn’t like taking psychotropic meds. No time in a psych ward will fix that. Also, a good chunk of Kanye’s behavior is merely because he’s a jerk. And FTR, I have bipolar disorder and have spent time in a psych ward.
I really feel some type of way that Kanye can continue with these manic episodes with children involved and they promptly put Britney in conservatorship to manage her entire life.
Here at the top of near the top to say I don’t want to hear sh!t about sex tapes, magazine covers, reality television, antique dresses or law school.
This is uncalled for. This is dangerous. I don’t give a f$#k if you don’t like Kim Kardashian. It DOES NOT MATTER when it comes to this. There is absolutely and utterly no excuse to be made that Kim deserves this, invites this or “is just as bad”.
No.
@Miss Owisyn, I’m with you.
Agreed.
A whole word!
Agreed…
Absolutely agree. F Kanye. Hard.
both this and what is coming out about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie really put to shame any comments about how women should “just leave” an abusive relationship. If these two women with all the money, fame and connections in the world struggle to keep their families save, then imagine how many times worse it is for people without that extra layer of protection.
Abusive men are dangerous and it’s time we stop admiring the Kanyes and Brads of this world because they’re so “talented”.
I don’t even know anymore.
She knew who he was? She participated in his stalking if Taylor, she knew & had kids with him.
Ok, a case can be made that she didn’t
know it would be THIS bad.
Did any of us know it would be this bad?
Black people knew, tried to warm for years but damn.
Here we are.
Team kids, those babies deserve better.
Kanye chased her for years and she kept him in the friendzone. She only dated him after the Kris Humphries backlash and that was the only legit time the KarJenners may have eventualy disappeared. Anyways he helped breathe new life into her fame quest and opened A list doors. That was clearly worth it to her until now,and Kanye does seem to be getting worse this is beyond just a giant ego.
Don’t get it twisted. He may have pursued her for years but she was absolutely into getting with him when it all went down. He’s an abusive punk but that man gave her a certain credibility that she craved and that has had a trickle down affect for that Kar-Jenner family.
Exactly. She and her mother used a mentally I’ll man for ratings. I don’t have any sympathy for her. I’m scared for the children who are now in danger thanks to the bottom feeders on one side of the family and the deranged on the other.
@Kokiri, @girl_ninja, How are you guys serious with the nonsense?
No nonsense kid. All facts. She was already famous but she wanted a certain status and got it with him. Periodt. Let’s just hope that she and her children are protected to the fullest extent because he is capable of anything.
@girl_ninja, I’m not calling nonsense because of your facts. The nonsense is the dehumanization of her based on those facts. What do your facts has to do with the abuse she is currently getting from that man?
You should read both comments again. There is no dehumanization of Kimberly there. You can be concerned for a persons situation w/o lying about who they really are.
What? Black people knew that THIS would happen? Really? Come on.
Kanye’s been a d*ck for a long time but he completely unraveled these past few years. It doesn’t matter anyway because the kids definitely did not “know” so what are you even saying?
He really does not give two sh*ts about his kids. Do we remember that Kim was robbed at gunpoint? This isn’t some vague danger, she has already experienced the fallout from being famous and people knowing her location and this sh*thead tweets out his kids’ school??? She needs a restraining order.
Emmi, my apologies.
Sometimes what’s in my head doesn’t translate well to type.
I meant that Black people knew he was a pos, not that anyone could have predicted this level of behaviour.
I hope that clarifies.
Sadly, I’m not sure what family court could or would do. In my state, judges wouldn’t see this as a threat to the kids (even though it absolutely is). Here’s hoping CA family court has precedent since your state has more celebrities. There is basically nothing men can do that will prompt the state to sever their access or decision-making, it’s entirely on the ex wives to appease abusive or unmedicated/unpredictable spouses.
This! Bipolar disorder/sociopathy/malignant narcissism is not a reason to loose custody, only if the effects…become bad enough.
Kanye may be beyond erratic, but think about what Brad Pitt did.
Family members don’t have that many legal options for mental illness, until it gets to a conservatorship (which is the other side of the coin and it’s own problem).
By the time they get out of the court system, the kids will be old enough to tell their dad how they feel. It’s not what a kid should go through. But unless he actually tries to hurt himself or another physically, he’s going to kanye.
It’s tough. It’s like trump. They are missing the part of their brain that would give them the perspective of consequences. We are asking them to act a way they don’t actually have the ability to.
At the same time f them and the terrible effects that their a@@holery have on everyone and everything they touch.
It concerns me that he thinks co-parenting involves no compromise and enabling the egotistical ideations of one of the parents. Co-parenting involves a lot of compromise and is about setting your own personal agenda to work together for the best of the kids. In no way is it best for kids to switch between schools daily, even if his school wasn’t a crackpot academy. He needs to have some serious limits put on his parental rights.
Family court may not be able to sever his parental rights ( and Kim may not ever be interested in doing so) but they can put legal might behind issues like schooling, put a gag order in place for personal information like school location, supervised or no visitation rights, etc. Now I doubt he would follow these but if he didn’t then she had the courts backing to enact repercussions.
What legal repercussions could the court hand down if he violates orders? I thought it was only jail time. Which wouldn’t do him any good. Could that be used to force him to get medical attention?
The problem I have with this is that Kim keeps using the kids herself. She keeps putting them in her instagram. And all her other social media. She keeps using them to keep her name in the papers also. I know most of the younger people feel if your life isn’t on social media you aren’t living. But we shouldn’t even know these kids names much less where they go to school or what they did this weekend.
Oh man, imagine being super rich parent and having your (very young!) kid’s school be named as a place where the super rich and famous’ kids go. I would be apoplectic. This was so thoughtless to the very real risk of abductions or threats to the school. Good on Kim for ponying up for security, but yeah, I would be making aggressive legal moves by now.
This actually sounds better than when my oldest attended another private school in the same area about 10 years ago. At that time another celebrity (Charlie Sheen) with a big crazy Twitter following suggested that the school get targeted because of what he perceived as unfair treatment of his daughter. Charlie Sheen actually urged his followers to throw flaming bags of poop at the school. Parents went ballistic. The school added security at the different gates that made you give an ID every time you entered, which is apparently still the case today. At that time the celebrity’s child was already out of the school – at least here Kim is footing the bill rather than the parents.
Wasn’t the name if the school already public tho ? Kanye is going too far. He’s obviously has mental health issues but I’m not sure how much it play in his tantrums. He loves attention negative or positive.
Yes most already knew the name of the school. This is not new info. Kourtney’s kids also attend the same school. What Kanye is doing is wrong, no doubt. I don’t think Kim just now started paying for security for her kids school. I think she’s been doing this for a while now. The media is only hearing about this now because the Kardashians are once again trying to deflect from other stories floating around the internet. Ray-J had a voicemail from 10 years ago (wierd he kept it that long) where Kim is calling Whitney Houston a crackhead old hag and disgusting. She was jealous Ray-J was dating Whitney and that Ray-J was getting some fame. She says in the tape “crack ain’t wack for YOU GUYS”. Now who exactly is “you guys”? I mean if that came out of a White man’s mouth we’d call it racist.
2 of the kids Aunts went the same school
Have you guys seen that video of kids singing “Good Morning Donda” at his academy? The man is making a full blown cult and parents are paying $15,000 for their kids to attend
I have to ask what the hell is wrong with the parents?
Massive side-eye to anyone sending their kids to that “school.” It’s almost as bad as sending a kid to sleepovers at Neverland Ranch.
I mean, Kanye believers can buy his shoes, or his raggedy clothes, but to subject children to Kanye is an act of child abuse. There’s no education happening at that school. By the way, this is what will happen if we in the US don’t support public education. Wacked out parents will neglect their kids education for any number of reasons, and the kids will suffer
I don’t know why this is coming out now. Unless he’s done it again, he revealed the kids school a while ago. She was still dating Pete.
Anyone know how you can get a forced psychiatric hold on someone? I always thought they had to be a danger to themselves or others. I figured they’d take him to court for that hold over this. I was surprised when they didn’t. He’s endangering his and other people’s kids.
The article says he has done it a few times. I think the most recent time is mentioned specifically, but the “new” part of the saga is that Kim is paying for private security for the children.
I doubt that Kim waited almost a year to hire security when he already publicize the name of the kids school.
In lieu of explaining 5150 holds ad infinitum, this is a link to UCLA’s psych hospital info on holds. It’s a quick read.
https://www.uclahealth.org/hospitals/resnick/patient-family-resources
If anyone didn’t want to read this (you should though, it’s quick) it says the person can’t just be a danger to themselves and/or others. They have to INTEND to be a danger. Which is scary
@Steph
Yes i was wondering the same thing it’s a old story being retold.
okay so 1) I think she should have full custody but that’s only going to spur more of his “the white woman’s taking away the black man’s kids” rants, and that’s scary.
2) the obsession with Donda is honestly creepy? I know he was very clear with his mother but it doesn’t even feel like it’s about his mom anymore, he’s just naming things after her because he knows her death is one of the only things he gets sympathy for anymore.
3) the man is having a full blown manic attack and the media is just amping it up. it’s scary. and I don’t know who would 5150 him anymore – the Kardashians aren’t going to do it, his mom’s dead and his dad is not really in the picture. the last time he was 5150’d was because of the Kardashians. he’s surrounded himself with sycophants.
4) REALLY over him whining about Kim being sexualized. as much as people want to give her crap for saying “she knew who he was” uhhhh… he knew who SHE was. being overly sexualized was her whole thing! and he didn’t really get bad until after they were together, IMO. he does this really nasty slut shaming thing after he’s been with someone, but he only likes people who are really sexualized (Amber Rose, Julia Fox, Kim).
I hope she asks for full custody of those children. He is not stable and has shown himself to be abusive. I pray that they are safe and can have happy lives with all this going on.
I think at this point her hands are tied because while Kanye still has a platform and left unchecked, he’s a danger to her family, and not just her kids. He could literally say anything, true or not. So at this point it’s easier to keep the peace while lawyers are working behind the scenes.
My ex a narcissist with a antisocial personality disorder. I have learned how hard it is to not say anything. I am so impressed by this woman, who has one of the top five social media platforms in the world, for her ability to stay quiet. She’s biding time, letting him show who he is, keeping records, and keeping her kids safe. She’s also letting her kids know their dad so they won’t make up stories in their minds about who he is. She’s not talking about how abusive he was to her, which he was. She’s pushing that down and focusing on her kids. Big ups, Kim.
Agreed!! Jesus, I don’t think I would be able to do this. I’d probably have burned him and his life to the ground by now, imagine the things she must know, or have proof of. I commend her for protecting her children by remaining silent but I hate the whole Kardashian thing they have “we don’t speak ill of our ex partners because our mom showed us how to be respectful and be one big family etc” He’s an abusive monster – where do you draw the line?
She posted pics of her kids with their school uniforms on a few years ago. You could clearly see the name of the school on the uniform. This is not new info. Anyways, Kanye is insane. He’s a racist, a sexist, and just an all around a$$hole who truly hates women. I feel sorry for those kids.
Yes I remember someone mentioning this before, such a dumb and dangerous thing for Kim to do I hope she learned from it. I agree with everything said about Kanye I’m still surprised it took some people to know to cancel him.
Yes I agree about with your comment above, deflect deflect deflect that what the Kardashians do best .
I don’t know if you watch TMZ at all? But there used to be a guy named Van Lathan who worked on the show. He just recently said on his podcast that during Kanye’s 2018 visit to TMZ, Kanye told the staff he “loved Hitler and Nazis.” TMZ chose to edit that sh*t out but did air Kanye’s comments about slavery being “a choice”. Kim and Kanye had not separated yet. Everyone knows the Kardashians are in TMZ’s pockets. I really believe Harvey Levin chose to edit the Nazi part out because he has a deal with the Kardashians and getting “breaking news” from them. He didn’t want to make them mad. I’m disgusted by all of this. Kim is no innocent victim here. She protected Kanye for years in order to benefit herself. The only victims are the kids.
Wow I don’t watch TMZ didn’t know that, but I did see Van Lathan latest comments about Kanye on instagram. I’m not surprised about Harvey Levin editing out the Nazi part the man he is just as vile and disgusting as Kanye.
I couldn’t agree with you more about the Kids I hope they have someone in their life that is not out to exploit them or use them as accessories.
@ Coco
Kanye also did an episode of “The Shop” with LeBron James, but it won’t be aired due to certain remarks made by Kanye. I don’t know what the remarks were but they must have been bad. Now, what I’m wondering is why is everyone trying to protect Kanye? Let it all out for everyone to see and hear ! Let people see the kind of person he really is. I find it hard to believe during the whole time Kim dated him and during their entire marriage Kanye never talked about his true beliefs with her? Was she ok with this sh*t? All those years and he never spoke anti-semitic remarks in front of the Kardashians? I find that very hard to believe. I mean, it’s possible, but hard to believe. I sure hope he doesn’t say this sh*t in front of his kids. Racism is learned. He shouldn’t be allowed to own a school. I heard the Donda Academy isn’t even accredited.
I used to read a blog of a woman who posted her child’s entire bus route to school with a Google map including all the pickup spots for every child on that bus with her kid. I wish I was kidding. People are shockingly stupid about things like this.
Le Bron’s kids go to the same school as Kim’s do
@ Fortuona
Oh that’s interesting. I heard during the show with Lebron, Kanye said some homophobic things and went on another anti-semetic rant as well. I can understand why they don’t want the show to air, but at the same time, did Lebron not call Kanye out on any of the horrible things coming out of his mouth during the show? I hope he did.
Who. On. EARTH. Puts their kids into a school started by Kanye West?!
I seriously want to know what these parents are thinking.
I was wondering this too! The only people I could imagine doing this are Kanye’s employees and other people who have a financial interest in stroking his ego.
All I can see is his school being a sweatshop for his ugly sneakers.
I feel sorry for those kids.
He might kill them someday. I would not be surprised. Heart breaks for these kids.
That is absolutely a possibility and the scary part is that even with all the security they can afford, the law isn’t likely to take the threat seriously. He hasn’t specifically threatened them. He’s threatened others in their orbit, but yet he still walks free with no real monitoring of his actions. We’re seeing what abuse is like for the multitudes of women who can’t afford security and are afraid to leave.
He made numerous threats towards Pete Davidson on social media and nothing came of it. It’s like this dude thinks he’s above punishment. So far, he seems to be getting his way. I wonder if his hatred for Pete had more to do with Pete having Jewish ancestry than him dating Kim. It all makes sense now.
@ME – Yeah, that could definitely be a factor. Normally that would make me really angry, but in this particular case I’m more concerned that he made very public threats that were not sufficient reason to have him held for psych evaluation. If a team of the world’s best psychiatrists evaluated him and said he’s in a no way a danger to himself or others, I’m not sure I’d believe it but at least could feel due diligence had been done. What does it take for an abusive husband/father to be seen as a credible threat?
“What does it take for an abusive husband/father to be seen as a credible threat?”
Sadly, we all know the answer to that.
I also feel sorry for the other families at that school. Their privacy and safety are also threatened by Kanye’s disclosures to his very large social media audience.
Reading about how the kids go to a good school and have tutors gives me so much hope for them. It seems like the Jenner girls barely got an education. But if school becomes a scary place for them … this is really awful on so many levels. Kanye needs to be removed from any possibility of interfering with their educations.
I believe that the Jenner kids went to the same private school as the current Khardashian kids. Kris pulled them out to get home schooled and I think Khloe also dropped out of conventional schooling at an early age. Hangs my head in shame that I know all this (and I never watch the show).
“Homeschooled.” Look, we’ve seen plenty of young celebs who were tutored on set get into and graduate from good universities. I’m not bashing alternative styles of education, but I don’t trust the KarJenners to take schooling seriously if the kids aren’t in a formal learning environment. (I also have never watched the show, but who needs to? I get the exact amount of info I want on this site and no more than that.)
I know in my custody agreement, I have control and decision making power over education and extracurricular activities, while my ex has power over medical decisions and religious choices. I think that is a pretty standard arrangement? But Kanye seems to be very antagonistic towards amy official, legal resolutions about divorce or custody so who knows…..
Friends it’s time really to educate ourselves about coercive control and the tactics used by those who exert such pressure. All abuses are under this dangerous umbrella and it is not keeping us safe from rain like they claim. Time is up I will brave the rain alone, assholes. These men as do scared and their response is to clutch harder to limit choice for women. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO CHOOSE and so is Kim. Thank you for the timely reminder about legal protections for our children. I can’t imagine how much shorter my bondage would’ve been if I’d actually had resources in such a manner (or any manner would’ve been better than none) but I know now that is a temporary fix, the geographical change and location of the victim (1st time typing that word as I’m going through this) is a necessary first step, it’s the removal of the shrapnel in your side. However, that’s when the bleed starts and it’s really hard to get your wound to stop bleeding on your own without serious and competent professional support. It’s like the thing that is hurting you being gone is causing you to almost die bc you had to pull something out of you that was staving off the blood flow (bad childhood programming from abuse and emotional wounds from them) so it reminded you of the pain but also kept it at bay and then when you get it out you need help ASAFP bc hello, there is no word for the wokeness you feel and the idk identity crisis that hits when you realize you’ve been living your life in service of men or protecting men or catering to them bc you are fucking terrified and trapped and they have everything you need to leave and get away and all the money and maybe they get your kids after bc their words and lives matter and we women are the expected support chattel system. We are smeared as entitled when we stand up for ourselves in these situation and don’t get me started on the women who allow men to abuse women while simultaneously abusing the same woman and being gratified with her suffering. We can’t keep leaving men bc they limit our choice to a criminal level and then move on without doing the work. Oh my gosh I’m so sorry about this comment. I’ve just been rescued from my abusers (Monday) and I’m very emotionally raw, fighting to be believed while I get through all of this and absolutely terrified that I truly did not know I was being abused, was convinced I was LUCKY bc I had a roof over my head and was allowed to sometimes choose between a specified group of choices that were not terrible of foods he liked and would allow, activities, places, until all of my choice was gone and I kept having accidents (orchestrated) and had to piss and shit in a bag while barricades behind a door and I don’t have my kitty mouse and if I think about the prison I just left that I made as comfortable as I could scavenging what I could and conserving any resources available to me while being brainwashed that we were low income and actually was in a very high income family of wealth from a very expensive place who have been exploiting me and rationing what they believe my share portion should be AND IM NOT MARRIED TO HIM and there are guns involved and I’ve said RED FLAG 🚩 and am still having to present my trauma for inspection and verification while attempting to navigate the bureaucracy and trying to get someone to check on these men who exploit women and at least the illegally obtained firearms for fucks sake and I’m so very exhausted and likely should not be commenting I just get so much comfort from this site and the inclusive and real support of women has been such a lifeline to me since 2006 ish. Good god what a run on. I’m out of the home since mon but the terror and danger is real. Sorry I’m such an idiot (also understatement of my life) but I’m trying and I thank you all for keeping a celebitches head up and on as straight as it could’ve been, under the circumstances of extreme duress. What a bunch of crap, THE PATRIARCHY. oh gosh I’m so sorry
@nicegirl Please don’t apologize, even though I know it’s a reflex action for most women. The trauma you have been through is horrible, and unfortunately leaving an abusive situation is traumatic in itself as can be the aftermath. I have been there, am still dealing with the wreckage.. I feel the rawness and pain in your comment and just wish I could send love and light and healing through the internet to you. Stay strong and be kind to yourself through your journey.
@DarkBadger thank you so much I appreciate you so fuckign much with this and I’m gonna collect the love and light till my heart lets me feel it but oh my god thank you so much I can’t even say dblive long and prosper ok 🖖 💕 tysm
Nice Girl, thank you for sharing.
Leaving an abusive situation was the hardest thing I have ever done, but it is worth it. Things will be HARD, but they will also be BETTER. You are in a better place now, literally.
🖖
My previous comment disappeared….am I only allowed to comment if I agree with the article?
lol that’s usually how it goes tbh
Wow….that’s frightening that the comment section is only for those in agreement.
Nicegirl, I’m sorry and I get it. It’s wild that men who abuse women all seem to follow these same patterns. It’s not ok that as victims we feel guilty and ashamed about what happens to us and the men who commit these atrocities feel nothing and lose nothing. You’re in the hardest and most dangerous times. Be careful, stay smart, and know you are not alone.
OhHey thank you so much for the love and reminders too re safety bc I have been forgetting that at a ridiculous level I am truly ashamed to note and omg I can’t believe I wrote that stuff I’m so embarrassed now thinking about it so I’m gonna let my son have his phone back for a while bc I am feeling so stupid but I really appreciate your support more than I can say rn w my ridic brain. Seriously thank you and I love the screen name so cute tysm
I’m scared for Kim. His behavior gets more and more frightening and erratic.
i always knew it would end badly between kim and kanye, but damn, i really underestimated just how crazy it’d get.
can’t believe that man is making me feel bad for a f-cking kardashian.
@taris…I know, right?!! I never, in a million years, ever thought I would feel ANYTHING towards that family. I truly loathe what they promote, stand for..ect.
However, that being said..those poor babies. They are the ones who truly suffer. It’s ALWAYS the children 🙁
Poor kids! I do feel bad for them but I have a hard time scraping up sympathy for Kim when she knew exactly who he was and went along with his bullying (cough Taylor Swift) until it affected her fake ass. She kept paying other women to gestate babies for her because she sure as hell isn’t giving up her body or plastic surgery to do it herself (I’m never gonna buy that most of these rich women “can’t have babies”- they don’t want to and pay poorer women to do that work for them) long after he became dangerous. Kim wanted her way and got it. I’m glad she has the money to keep her kids safe unlike most women in her situation.
Did she really think Kanye was just gonna be reasonable about this?! This is pretty much expected.
He’s putting every child at his children’s school in danger as well as his own children. His episode on LeBron James’ show The Shop was just pulled because it consisted of Kanye’s “hate speech” and they didn’t want to edit out all of it. The man is out of control and dangerous. He should have no more platforms.