Tina Brown: ‘It’s not very pleasant’ to be poor D-listers like the Sussexes

Tina Brown’s The Palace Papers came out earlier this year, to much disappointment. Many royal-watchers hoped that Brown would be fair and even “journalistic” to the Windsors, but Brown was largely co-opted by the palace machinery she should have exposed. The Palace Papers ended up being largely asinine, especially when it came to the then-Cambridges and the Sussexes. Which isn’t to say that the book and the promotion was wall-to-wall lies – Brown ended up accidentally telling the truth a few times, especially when she spoke about why Harry and Meghan are such a huge threat to the monarchy. Brown just wasn’t saying that like it’s a good thing, like good for H&M for creating an American royal court and telling their truth! No, Brown made it sound like H&M are dreadful for going away and living their lives and not agreeing to be abused in the UK. Well, Brown spoke at the Henley Literary Festival over the weekend and she had much more to say. File this under “British People Britsplain America to British People.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are poor by Hollywood standards, according to Tina Brown, who joked that “Elon Musk is still single” if the Duchess fancies trading up. The royal biographer, author of The Diana Chronicles and The Palace Papers, was responding to reports that the Duchess is house-hunting in California.
According to local reports, she has been shopping for a “private estate” in Hope Ranch, an upmarket community a few miles from their current home in Montecito.
“Yes, and at some point it might be more than a new house she’s looking for,” Brown joked, adding: “Elon Musk is still single, that’s all I have to say.”
Speaking at the Henley Literary Festival, Brown said: “It’s not very pleasant to be a D-list celebrity who, for them, doesn’t have enough money. It’s a wholly different game to be with those super-rich people. In Montecito, where they live, their $14 million mansion is a humble cottage compared to what these other people have.”
Brown, the former editor of Tatler, Vanity Fair and the New Yorker, spoke to many people closely connected with the Royal family for her latest book, The Palace Papers. She claimed that the Duke of Sussex’s tell-all biography may never be published.
“They are now in this bind, where they’ve taken all this money and Harry has made this book deal where he’s supposed to spill everything about his horrible life as a royal, but now he’s actually tortured about it because he understands there is no way back if he does it. If the book continues, I don’t think there is any way for Harry to return. So my view has always been that the book won’t see the light of day. The window is beginning to close but I always thought at some point a deal would be made and Charles would have to pay back the advance to stop Harry writing this book.”
Asked what advice she believed Diana would have given to her son if she were alive today, Brown said the princess would have advised him to return to the family fold. Brown said: “Diana was very pragmatic. I think she would have said to Harry, ‘This isn’t going anywhere. You need to make a deal and find a way to come back.’”
Yeah, no – Diana would not tell her younger son to return to the abusive system which tried to destroy her and warped her two sons after her death. What the f–k is Tina Brown smoking? It’s completely insane to watch all of these royalists try to reimagine Diana as a conservative Establishment figure who wanted nothing more than to protect the institution. She was not that.
As for what Brown says about the Sussexes… they’re literally living in a giant mansion in Montecito, one of the wealthiest enclaves in the country. If they sold their home, they would turn a huge profit because the value of that kind of California real estate has skyrocketed. As for not having enough money… I’m so, so glad that the Sussexes got out when they did and had the chance to set themselves up financially, because the very second William became Duke of Cornwall, he would have cut them off anyway. People like Tina Brown act as if Harry and Meghan left the cushiest financial situation in the UK – they did not. And it would have been so much worse for them financially when Charles became king.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
It’s too early for this shit. She sounds like a bitter, unpleasant person and while I’m not a fan of the “WWDS” (what would Diana say) game, I’m sure Diana would rather move in with them and play with her grandchildren by the pool than tell her son to dump is wife, break up his family, and go back to the family that already kicked her to the curb. Unbelievable.
I’m really shocked to hear about her former roles.. she sounds completely unhinged.
So. Much. Projection.
Before they were too rich; now they are too poor… when I think this is for a British audience…their audience of royalists must be made up of some of the thickest people you have ever met given how they swallow one thing and its complete opposite! Meghan did expose to the world how racist salty island really is! The USA is racist but at least the entire population isn’t gaslighted and happy to be…
Tina Brown is what it looks like when life takes everything at once: looks, money and influence. She was once the “bombshell” editor of several high fashion outlets. Now she’s a dowdy nobody who has to write the lowest, least enticing form of tabloid journalism (“Royal rota”), that sells less than a runaway fart from Kim K. Her life is a mess and she needs to lash out.
Wow hahaha. I love everything you just wrote.
💯
She’s struggling to stay relevant on the backs of H&M, and it is a bad, bad look. We see you, Tina.
All of these royal reporters are cloistered and out of touch. Their writing comes across as first drafts of bad British tv shows from the 70s. Tina Brown has lived and worked in America and still sounds like an anachronistic buffoon who assumes the entire world values the inane British class system.
Enough with the “D-Listers” nonsense. If they’re so low down in the “celebrity” scale why do the likes of Tina Brown and her cronies feel the need to write/comment about them on a daily basis? There are plenty of “A-Lister” royals TB could write/comment on so, why is she always bringing up H&M at any given opportunity? Silly hateful woman. *SMH*
Oh to be “poor” like the Sussex’s!
They need or want to be Elon Musk rich or Oprah and Rihanna rich. And just because they aren’t the level doesn’t mean door are closed to them in certain circles. I would argue it’s the opposite. I’m sure they are drowning in invitations and business opportunities. Everyone wants a piece of the Sussex pie.
And, once again, keep dreaming about that memoir being cancelled. It won’t. The book is set. What Salty aisle DOES need to worry about is how many bombshell interviews Harry will do for them. Oprah 2.0 anyone?
From what I understand, once William took over the Duchy of Cornwall, he wouldn’t be responsible for the Sussex’s expenses, that responsibility would fall to the monarch. The real trouble would be when William becomes king (in many different ways).
This is correct. They wouldn’t have been under William’s control until he was king which I think was the bigger concern, financially.
So the Sussexes finances would have still been under Charles as King or William would now have been the one to sign off ?
Charles
Return to what Tina Brown ? The Monarchy is in decline and their days are numbered. Prince Harry has found his freedom.
I mean, they’re literally two of the biggest stars in the world, but sure D-list, I guess.
Why do these people keep insisting that Diana would want Harry to stay in the Firm? Diana would have set herself up at least part time in their guest house, if not in her own wing in the house, lol. She would love what they’re doing.
They don’t even sound like they’re on the same plane of reality anymore. Just living in a totally different world.
Sometimes I wish Harry would just make an announcement that he’s not “coming back”. Ever. Just undercut all of these so called experts like Tina Brown with their endless jabber about Harry “missing royal life” and what “Diana would have wanted”. And lol about calling the Sussexes mansion a ” humble cottage”. I guess she hasn’t heard its got 472 bathrooms.