Tina Brown: Prince Harry is a bigger problem for the monarchy than Andrew

This week, Tina Brown appeared on the Wall Street Journal’s In The City podcast. She is still promoting her latest book, The Palace Papers, which was a massive disappointment. Brown has been co-opted by the Middletons and Kensington Palace, but even then, her arguments made little sense. In Brown’s narrative, Harry is a pathetic, enraged, hen-pecked dolt who only decided to move to America because Meghan didn’t like playing second-fiddle to Will and Kate. Brown’s narrative is also that Harry (and only Harry) desperately needs to come back because the monarchy needs him. Someone suggested that several people wrote The Palace Papers and none of them were communicating with each other. Anyway, this week Brown claims that Harry is a “bigger problem for the monarchy” than Prince Andrew.
During the podcast, Brown said that “the monarchy seems more reassuring than ever, but that monarchy is at a frail point because everybody knows this is the last jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II and the question of how they will feel British after the queen dies is a big one.”
According to Brown, Princes Charles will become a transitional monarch to “get things in shape for William.” She said William and Kate will need to balance the gravitas of the thousand-year-old institution with their “more European, less traditional” way of doing things.
Brown said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to leave their royal roles is a bigger headache for the British royal family compared to Prince Andrew. In light of Andrew’s settlement with Virginia Giuffre, Brown said she thought that though the optics of Andrew appearing in a prominent position at Prince Philip’s memorial service in March were “distressing”, those future problems have been “ring-fenced, because people understand that, OK, every so often the queen is going to want her son next to her.”
Brown added that though this may be the case now, “that won’t happen when Charles is king and it won’t happen when William is king.”
In terms of who has the potential to cause greater problems for the royal family moving into the future, Brown said she felt it is not Andrew, but Harry who holds that title.
“I think Harry is a bit more of a problem,” she said, “because you never quite know what he’s going to do next. He keeps them all on the back foot wondering where the bombs come from.”
Keep in mind that Prince Andrew is currently dodging another process server in another civil lawsuit all about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. Keep in mind that last week, Andrew was all geared up to launch his comeback at Garter Day, where he would walk in the procession alongside Prince William and Charles. Andrew isn’t “ring-fenced.” He’s still manipulating his elderly mother. He keeps trying to slither his way back into public life. And I say: let him. Andrew is slimy, contemptible and monstrous and they still protect him more than they ever protected Harry.
All that being said, I know exactly why Brown says that Harry is a bigger problem for the monarchy. She’s saying that because it’s true. The Sussexes are the big show and they revealed the Firm’s racism, prejudice, incompetence, short-sightedness and laziness. They brought glamour, inclusion, warmth and heart to the table. Seeing how the Firm reacted to Harry and Meghan has been eye-opening for a lot of people, and it continues to be eye-opening. This isn’t over.
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220417-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the Invictus Games athletics events in the Athletics Park, at Zuiderpark the Hague, Netherlands.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220417-
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry attend the athletics section of the fifth edition of the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for military and veterans who have been psychologically or physically injured during their military service.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
Netherlands and France Out – The Hague, Netherlands -20220421-
Prince Harry watches the Powerlifting contest during the 5th Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220420-
Prince Harry helps the Netherlands team paint a bench in the Zuiderpark during the Invictus Games at the Zuiderpark
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220329-
Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew
The Queen arrives in Westminster Abbey accompanied by the Duke of York for the service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip.
Netherlands and France Out – The Hague, Netherlands -20220421-
Prince Harry watches the Powerlifting contest during the 5th Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220420-
Prince Harry fist bumps a United Kingdom supporter as he attends the Indoor Rowing competition during the Invictus Games at the Zuiderpark.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
Glad to know pedophiles and rapists are less of a “problem.” Tina Brown is trash.
It’s wearying, but I’m starting to accept that there is a certain ilk in England that does not think paedophilia or sex trafficking is a bad thing, let alone criminal. Andrew has other issues that may bother people more — his grifting, financial shenanigans, even the freaking teddy bears. But, yeah, Harry’s the one harming the sacred monarchy.
A man who walked away with dignity, with no histrionics, in order to have a happy, less stressful life with his family is, in her eyes anyway, consideredworse than a sex offender? What planet am I on? What century is this? Maybe the narrative was that Kate did not want to play second-fiddle to Meggan? I don’t know, but if one narrative can be true, then so can the other. This Brown woman is absolutely despicable.
she didn’t say he was worse. she said he was potentially more damaging. which I think is not wrong. Andrew is an embarrassing sweaty nonce. but he can be kept quiet as long as they pay him.
Harry is a free agent, and living proof that royalty is pointless. AND he has a thick stack of receipts. he’s clearly not trying to dismantle the monarchy. but leaving and thriving without it reflects extremely poorly on the grifters in the palaces. what exactly are the British people getting for their money?
I think that sentiment – that Harry is more of a problem for the monarchy than alleged rapist/pedophile Andrew – perfectly encapsulates all that is wrong with the monarchy.
It’s amazing Tina Brown can’t see the harm such statements make; even more amazing that the BRF can’t see that, but I hope they are at least aware that the entire rest of the world (minus perhaps the rest of the British aristocracy, to C-Shell’s point) sees the problem.
I mean, how clueless do you have to be to not realize what a damning statement that is, damning not about Harry but the BRF itself?!
I was thinking the same thing, they are the ones showing the true face of the Monarchy by publishing rubbish like this. Some people are reading this and seeing how disgusting the BRF and the BM is and yet they blame it all on H&M. The will accept the nonce but not the bi racial duchess.
considering that Ghislaine had been to tina brown’s house, it makes sense she’d rather point attention at harry https://twitter.com/gumby4christ/status/1152291554557644801
Wow. Certainly seems like Tina Brown has/had a cozy relationship with Ghislaine. Jeez, 2016 Ghislaine attends VIP Women’s Brain Health Initiative event moderated by Tina Brown. puke
People wonder how Epstein and Maxwell dodged any accountability for so long. It’s always been hiding in plain sight. They rubbed elbows with NYC high society for years. It gave them an air of respectability that only money can buy. They groomed VIP’s right along with their victims.
Indirectly I know well how a pedo can be so close to people that should know better. How people they associate with close up tight to protect these criminals and keep their helpers in comfort long after the ring leader passes.
I also know how easy it is for family to cut them off. That the BRF has yet to do this is insulting to all victims.
How sick Tina has to be to make these statements against Harry over Andrew. And how close to Maxwell she must have been.
So much for TB’s claims to have been put off by Epstein.
And what to make of Vicky Ward, another British born ‘American journalist’ who teamed up with TB & Weinstein for Talk. Interesting how the tabloidy types hang together.
I also get it too. Andrew is showing that he, an individual, is a flawed character and a criminal. Harry is showing that ALL of them as a family and as an institution are flawed. He’s pointing out the inconsistencies, the lack of empathy and the disdain for everything and everyone that’s not like them. I’m glad they’re terrified.
He’s pointing out how inhumane the institution is – even towards the people that embody it.
What she said about Harry is true, but she is not giving the right reason why Harry is the bigger problem. Harry is the brightest STAR in the Royal Family that’s why she is comparing him to Andrew. She is trying to diminish his glow. What she wants to say but can’t is that the Cambridges will forever be in the shadow that Meghan and Harry are casting over them.
If you don’t want someone to reveal how awful you are, maybe work on improving yourself. If they were the loving family they try to pretend to be, PH wouldn’t have anything to reveal on them.
“He keeps them all on the back foot wondering where the bombs come from.”
1. What bombs?
2. Such incendiary language meant to imply that Harry is some sort of terrorist attacking the monarchy, instead of the forced out grandson who literally just participated in grandma’s jubbly at her request.
The Queen, who is the head of the institution, seems totally fine with Harry and Meghan. Harry said they talk often and she tells him things she can’t share with anyone else. So what is Tina’s problem? If she was so upset with what Harry has said she would refuse to speak to him. She gave him security for his visit and H&M got a nice procession into the church during the Jubilee.
Tina finds marrying a biracial American more of an issue than a pedophile. How sick is she?
Truth bombs, @Rapunzel. Truth bombs.
@thatsnotokay-
I mean, sure, the RR and BRF want us to think Harry’s exposing and leaking “truths” the family doesn’t want out, so you are right. The author means truth bombs.
But my point in saying, “what bombs?” was that I don’t think Harry has really reveal any truth bombs. I mean, sure, he’s said truths, but they’re only bombs if you haven’t paid attention. Anyone carefully paying attention wasn’t surprised by anything Harry said. It’s all pretty much been confirmation of what we already suspected.
Rapunzel, TB has been using that language all the way through, yes, implying Harry is some sort of terrorist. Bombs, ieds, explosions, he’s lobbing grenades etc. She’s truly a disgustingly awful creature.
He is also showing how much service one can do as a non-royal. He is showing, every day by his success and happiness, how unnecessary and outdated the monarchy is.
He truly is a huge problem for the monarchy, but not for the reasons ol’ Tina thinks.
Yup. Now we’re getting a peek behind the curtain (the monarchy).
Exactly this. Harry and Meghan have proven that royals can do more to help people, all while completely supporting themselves. They don’t need a monarchy to make them do something (*cough* Cannot and Willnot *cough), this is who they are.
The biggest thing to keep in mind is there are many photos of Maxwell and Brown archived and floating around social media. Many photos have been dusted off Ms Brown seems to have many close friendships with alleged and convicted sex offenders and zero experience with genuine love and respect from what I can tell.
@ Cessily says:
“……. there are many photos of Maxwell and Brown archived and floating around social media. ….Ms Brown seems to have many close friendships with alleged and convicted sex offenders…..”
Makes one go HHHHMMMMMMMM!!! and ponder out loud if tinabrown was an enabler of ghislainemaxwell in the latter’s procurement of underage girls as sex slaves for powerful men.
Was tinabrown ghislainemaxwell’s enabler? Supporter? Assistant? Sponsor?
Is this why tinabrown is throwing mud at Harry & Meghan because she knows that every racist out there knows that using Harry & Meghan’s name is how you get folks to “look over there, not over here.”
So many questions about tinabrown’s motives.
Harry is a problem, because he cannot be controlled by the media? by his abusive brother?? by fear?? slander??
Harry is a problem, because he cannot be starved into submission?
So far, Harry had refused to settle the lawsuit against the sun, despite Bowers and now Tina Brown.
Murdoch owns WSJ.
He’s a problem because he shows how outdated and surplus to requirements the monarchy is. As the world modernized, the Windsors survived by adapting. First, they held themselves out as the ideal family, but what happened between Charles & Diana showed that to be a lie. Then, they tried to position themselves as living lives of service, but Harry has shown that anyone can live a life of service (and Kate & Will have shown that not everyone in the monarchy does).
Tina Brown is so far removed from reality . I cannot believe anyone is defending Andrew .He is proof that entitled pompous assess can buy their way out of crimes .
Lol, every part of this is so stupid – from the first sentence, which is just a word salad of jumbled pronouns – to the idea that “European” means “less traditional” – to the idea that W&K could possibly be called European. I love the part about Andrew being a lesser problem because they know what to expect from him – like rape, grifting, lying, stupidity – you know, the usual. But, yeah, Harry will be a problem.
Speaking of word salad: “The monarchy seems more reassuring than ever, but that monarchy is at a frail point because everybody knows this is the last jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II and the question of how they will feel British after the queen dies is a big one.”
Love the header picture!
#1 problem for the future monarchy — so why do we have to pay for you? We love Harry, he’s still doing all sorts of good charitable things. Why can’t you all get a job?
We all joke about that “Service is universal” dispute but that is at the very core of the monarchy’s weakness – why can this work only be done by people supported by hundreds of millions in tax dollars and subsidized luxury housing? Answer – it doesn’t and that is what Harry and Meghan are proving daily.
Word.
Harry is a problem, because he cannot be controlled by the tabloid media?
by his abusive brother??
by fear??
slander??
Harry is a problem, because he cannot be starved into submission?
So far, Harry has refused to settle the lawsuit against the sun, despite Bowers and now Tina Brown.
Murdoch owns WSJ.
Sell those books Tina! Work it girl! Stick it out with the losing side. Meanwhile Harry and Meghan keep on winning.
This woman is despicable. I am just so happy that Harry is no longer part of that institution…. And they can’t fathom that he chose his family over those vipers
Hear me out, I agree. Harry (and Meghan) are a big headache because they have shown and continue to show they get the job done and they do it well – and they left. H&M show the world how backwards, antiquated, lazy and racist this family actually is. Andrew – well Andrew they can shut away somewhere with lots of money and keep him quite. they can CONTROL Andrew, they can’t with H&M. THAT is their headache and problem. The BaRF chose that.
As far as my biggest laugh: Princes Charles will become a transitional monarch to “get things in shape for William.” Yeah OK, you go with that.
I agree too. I saw this headline and thought, “well, of course he is.” Like you said, they can control Andrew to a large extent, they can’t control Harry.
Harry and meghan could really damage the monarchy if they told everything that happened behind the scenes; if Harry told everything he’s seen over the course of his whole life. I don’t think they will do that, but you know the firm is worried because they COULD. And of course that comes back to what other people have said above – if you don’t want someone to reveal how awful and problematic you truly are (you = the BRF here), then don’t be that awful and problematic.
And then we have what you mentioned @Seraphina – that H&M show how to “do” charity work in an effective way in the 21st century and its not about “learning” at every engagement.
Harry has seen the “business model” and wants no part of it. They’re afraid he’ll spill “trade secrets.” As in, it’s not just the Yorks who are grifters, it’s the whole religious, serfish, millennia-old thievery the institution itself is built on!
I agree, too. She’s right, though for the wrong reasons. Harry proves the idiocy of so much of the institution and he knows where the bodies are buried. Andrew’s only power comes from the protection of the monarchy and from being able to traffic in info. He should be prosecuted and imprisoned, but he means nothing.
Harry means a lot.
Betsy, well said.
I agree to some extent. The BRF can control Andrew – however, I don’t think that they realize exactly how BAD protecting Andrew makes the look to the larger public who aren’t ardent royalists. A song called “Prince Andrew is a sweaty Nonce” climbed the UK charts ahead of the Jubilee! I think they underestimate how damaging this protection of Andrew is to them long-term.
Harry may tell uncomfortable truths and outshine them in the international arena – but by protecting Andrew so much really sends an appalling signal to public at large.
This is a good point. the family’s protection of Andrew is a big problem because of how bad it makes them look and they don’t seem to realize that.
And not only all of what has been discussed on this thread, but if H&M can make it on their own and still do “work” (using the BaRF’s terminology) why does this BaRF need to have all they have given to them????? CUT THE PURSE STRINGS – They will survive just fine and that’s also another “headache” H&M bring to the table.
They’re terrified of Harry’s book.
I’m sure Harry’s book will be about his experiences. Maybe focused largely on his military experiences and his overall adulthood. Finding his way. If that is scary to them… wow.
The Keens as more European? Than *Charles* the man who actually speaks another language? The Keens who just let it be known they don’t even like Scotland? The Keens are Little Britain personified, with no interest in the world outside England except for vacation, shopping, and photo ops.
Exactly. I took it to mean the European republicans stereotype: don’t believe working is everything. Long lunches. Shorter work weeks. Vacations as life. Which does sort of fit, if shorter work week is no work week.
Which is fine except the Cambs don’t believe working is ANYTHING
I actually believe Tina that the Firm, RF, RR, and the Uk gov’t agree with this pov re: Andrew. They’ve been trying to roll him out a few times and my theory is they’re going to be doing this for a while as a) it creates a good comparison for Chuck and Billy who say they do not want him at anything and keeps the focus on comparison rather than what the royals are actually doing b) They’re going to do this quite a few times – rolling out Andrew in the hope the public will get tired of hearing it so when it happens it won’t be a surprise. It won’t go down well but the attention won’t be as grand.
As long as Prince Harry is popular and making alot of money, he’s a threat to the Monarchy. The monarchy is an incredibly fragile thing and the fact that H&M are the biggest threat to it will never not be funny to me.
Tina Brown should write a book about why the upper crust of society befriended people like Jeffrey Epstein & that Maxwell b!tch. And why the RF takes up for criminals instead of the hardworking & generous Sussexes.
Calling Rowan Farrow…
Meanwhile, the Sussexes are getting on with it.
The part that always kills me is that these people never seem to process the absolute s-t they have to spew. Imagine saying this and thinking that you’re helping. That this is how a ‘good’ family would act and wanting to support them. Imagine writing a piece comparing a guy who left his position of privilege and power for his wife to a pedophile and saying the former is the Real bad guy. And allowing that to go out under your name. Truly, I cannot wrap my head around it.
It’s true but not for her reasons.
People expect someone in a royal family to be a white man who uses and abuses his position of power to get what he wants (frankly, being in the U.K., there are a lot of white men who secretly admire this) and then is shunned and locked away while complaining about how people can’t adore him anymore. Completely expect it, doesn’t even raise an eyebrow here.
A prince who doesn’t need public money to be wealthy or live a (semi) lavish lifestyle, who can speak passionately, authentically and eloquently on topics that actually affect the people of the day, and takes actions to benefit others while putting his own money to use and raising people’s spirits with his personality?
That second one is what makes people go hmmm when they look at the people they’re financially supporting.
Although the second option makes those same white men who envy the ability to abuse power feel angry because he points out that maybe being flawed isn’t an aspiration and they could be better than they are. So there you get the DM comment sections.
The biggest threat to the British Royal Family is their First String starting lineup. The next threat are RR who are clearly living in an upside-down world. Harry and Meghan just shined a spotlight on how awful they all truly are 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️
Whatever, Tina.
The Queen and Prince Charles can right the wrong by being bold enough to bring Prince Harry and Meghan back on a part-time basis.
They are not coming back professionally as long as the symbiotic relationship with the rota remains. The Sussexes want Charles and William to apologise and tell the tabs to lay off. They can’t and they won’t. Do not forget Jason Knife inserted himself into the Fail trial and for what? Buckingham Palace said nothing about that. Neither did Clarence House. The Firm has never shown any support and instead ramped up the attacks. They’re not coming back to the Firm in any professional way because it has shown 0 changes, yes 0. The ostrich Queen has said NOTHING about the racism faced by them – either cos she won’t or she can’t. Harry and Meghan have more freedom professionally now. The toothpaste is not going back into the tube.
Maybe they want a family relationship with Charles in some form but professionally, no. It is done. You can’t dismantle the British Media, it is a beast to be fed. Harry and Meghan won’t feed it part time.
This. It will never happen.
The only way they can right the wrong is by apologizing and doing what they can to clear her name, her name that THEY sullied with this investigation and the press attacks and what Knauf did. They never will.
You make it sound that Charles can just dictate that Harry and Meghan return and so be it. Harry and Meghan coming back as part time working royals is never going to happen. That ship sailed two years ago.
Besides their real world obligations why should they go back. Right now they can do what they want, earn they own money, say what they want, support charities of their choice and Harry has the freedom he craved for so long, also Meghan can choose whether she wants to wear pantyhose on a given day or not.
Nina–damn straight. And just on the most basic quality-of-life level, who in God’s name would pick a musty, snake pit of a mortuary over a sunny peaceful Cali estate? 😉🤣
there is not a chance they would ever do that. They have made it quite clear in every public statement and action that their loyalty is to the Queen, not to the BaRF, not to Charles, and not to Britain. That loyalty ends with the death of Elizabeth. Her funeral will be their last public appearance on that salty island.
I wonder, why hasn’t Charles ever got on a plane and flown to California to see his grandchildren? Or William? one would think that a man who loves his son would find a way.
The only reason TQ and Charles would offer an olive branch to the Sussexes is because Prince Baldy and KopyKeen are doing SUCH a bad job (when they do work, which isn’t often) that they literally eff up every opportunity to bring goodwill to their roles. Charles and Mummy know that Meghan and Harry have the magic touch, the compassion, thoughtfulness and intelligence to enhance the BRF’s work, but they would have to take on secondary roles that would require them to kowtow to the Cambridges and that ain’t gonna happen. Harry’s had a taste of freedom, out of the clutches of the Rota and the whole Machiavellian environment. No way he’d go back into that snake pit.
TB is right. Harry is a bigger problem for the RF than Andrew. TB just chooses not to say how fucked up that is and what it says about the RF. TB ignores huge parts of the story so that she can continue to be a monarchist, royalist, and supporter of the RF.
the fact that he *is* tells volumes about the state of the BaRF
Of course Harry is a bigger problem because he is the number one trigger for the FFK, the number one obsession of the FFK, the reason behind the moves the FFK now makes. He is unconsciously pulling the strings of the FFK. As long as the monarchy has William in it, Harry is a big problem.
Can you imagine how William’s head will explode over Harry’s memoir? Burger King’s name never came out of Harry’s mouth on the Oprah interview, but he’s still pissed and angry and can’t move on. He won’t like anything Harry says about their relationship, guaranteed. And, Burger King keeps saying he is done with never complain, never explain, and I don’t think there will be anyone strong enough to hold William back if Harry is blunt about their relationship, or his treatment of Meghan. I think there is an explosion incoming that will not be good for the monarchy.
Threat? H&M are the monarchy’s greatest asset, even when they are not working royals. They put that family on a global map, on a scale as never seen before. So many people outside the UK, EU, Canada and Oz started paying attention to this family only after H&M came on the scene. Tina Goebbels is surely smoking something strong.
Nah. They ARE a problem now. Because Harry and Meghan are now free to show the world they dynamic work they do. All it does is show up the inefficiency and racism of the monarchy. And anyone really paying attention will now be able to see what they did to Meghan.
The time when they were assets was before the Firm tried to bury them. Now they reap what they sow!
Yessh. For people who pride themselves on thinking/plotting decades down the line, looks like everyone fell asleep at the wheel.🙃🙃🤣
I am not suprised that a rapist was choosen over a man who cared and choose protecting his family. Andrew wasnt cancelled by charles and william from attending events, he was only cancelled from the cameras. If the public hadnt resented and condemned andrews actions i bet they had put him front and center on every event. Imagine if andrew got public support and social media fame like johnny depp, do you think he would have been sent off-camera? I bet we wont even hear stories of charles and will revoking him. To them what andrew did is normal and i bet liz doesnt see it has an issue because she grew up in an era where women were groomed like rabbits for upper class men. Harry is an issue because he is loved by many and there negative pr motives doesnt seem to bring him down. They thought he would never survive outside and would dump meghan to run back. So that there evil american wife narrative would strive
So the problem isn’t that the royal family is racist, it’s that Harry is a constant reminder how racist they are. Got it.
this pretty much sums it up much better than I said LOL.
That is a standard defense for racists in general. “No, you’re being racist for ratting out my prejudice. Waaaaahhh!”
So a pedophile who dodges service from other victims is less of a problem than a guy who left the family business and moved away. That says so much and none of it favorable.
“the monarchy seems more reassuring than ever, but that monarchy is at a frail point because everybody knows this is the last jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II and the question of how they will feel British after the queen dies is a big one.”
– this sentence is just a mess of contradictions! The monarchy cannot be both more reassuring than ever AND at a frail point at the same time. I know she uses the phrase “seem reassuring” but she’s really dancing around the uncomfortable fact that the institution doesn’t even appear to be reassuring at present and hasn’t for a couple of years.
What is “reassuring” about the monarchy? I think the Queen is reassuring, because Nostalgia, but when she’s gone, it won’t feel that way anymore.
Talk about phoning in a project! Tina Brown spent last summer holed up in her house in Quogue, Long Island, which is basically what the rest of “The Hamptons” would have been over half a century ago: a WASPy historic beach town with big shingled homes and a single, sleepy Main Street. The only place to eat is “The Club,” which requires membership. You can’t join the golf club or even be buried in the cemetery unless your family’s been there for about three generations. She’s insulated and isolated and it shows.
“What is “reassuring” about the monarchy?”
This really require a long explanation that I don’t have the energy for rn (because I’m sick) but it has to do with national identity and specifically the style in which national identity is imagined in an old monarchy like the UK. The old monarchies in Europe – especially the UK, Denmark and Sweden represent a deep continuity (especially if the institution has lasted for more a millennia in the UK and longer in fx Denmark). This actually matters on an emotional level.
Other nations, like the US has constructed a national identity that centers on rupture/radical change and that stands in opposition to the deep continuity that characterized old nations. It is a significant difference in how people relate to their national identity, to the way the imagined community that is the nation tell their own story.
For anyone interesting in this subject I can highly recommend Benedict Anderson’s book Imagined Communities.
Annel, really? What a waste of a perfectly good beach town. 🤮🤮
Yes, and who are the “they” in “how they will feel British”? Those for whom TQ is sovereign? Most of them aren’t British even now. Or maybe W&K, who are described as “European”?
I seriously doubt Charles thinks of himself as a ‘transitional monarch’. Poor Tina, so deluded.
Odd comment from her since she praised Camilla to the skies
TB can’t keep her stories straight. She writes to fill blanks and empty spaces where you might find some sort of achievements. How she was admired long ago is really sad. The high speed news cycles have shown this woman’s emptiness.
Yeah, I do kind of think it’s true that Harry is a bigger problem for them. In addition to what you mentioned, Harry is his own man, and he’s demonstrated that he doesn’t need the royals’ money. He’ll be private when he wants to be and speak publicly when he wants to do that, and there’s nothing much The Firm can do about it.
Andrew is a problem, but he’s one that they’re unfortunately very comfortable with handling. Once the Queen passes, he can be controlled by periodically giving him money. He’s never been able to live within his extraordinarily luxurious means, and any money his mother leaves him will be gone quickly enough.
Exactly. He has more charisma than all the other royals put together so they will see him as a threat because he reminds the public of how dull and bland the rest are.
Andrew is not regarded with affection by many. The royals probably feel if they keep him out of sight, people will gradually forget about him.
Murphy: Tina Brown is Stupid.
Garter Day is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain. So I looked up chivalry in the dictionary and it states…”the combination of qualities expected of an ideal knight, especially courage, honor, courtesy, justice, and a readiness to help the weak.” Isn’t it ironic that Andrew threw a wobbly because he couldn’t take part in it publicly and be seen strutting around like a puffed up peacock in a Monty Pythonesque costume thinking he deserves to be front and centre. Andrew needs a separate costume, one that involves tar and feathers, and a march to the town square whilst the townfolk jeer and throw rotten eggs at him. Then a good stretch in the stocks.
They should have sent Harry and Meghan to the Caribbean.
They would have handled it more diplomatically than W&K or E&S but it’s not their problem. Will is the one inheriting all the ill-gotten wealth, let him deal with it.
Neither W or K have ever held down full time jobs and are dumbfounded by H and M’s star power and work ethic. The Crown and certainly regent PC expects them to step up to the plate and deliver NOW not in 20 years time! Quite frankly their mediocrity and ineptness plus Palacesplanning to us peasants is the biggest threat to the monarchy and no amount of botox can fix inner hollowness!
How many column inches do you think the media devoted to Prince Andrew prior to his disgraceful outing as a pedophile, slimeball etc.? Meaning, were there articles written about his appearance at things and or charity events like Harry? HECK no. No one cares about Andrew, never really have. Or at least not like they care(d) about William, Harry, Diana, etc.
I think the real “threat” of Harry is that people care about him and what he says or does. Andrew is scum and everyone knows it, but seriously, he’s not interesting. I asked my husband (who doesn’t follow the BRF) if he knows who Harry, Meghan, Kate, etc are. Of course he does. I asked him if he knew about Andrew and he was like “isn’t he that royal relative that trafficked young women with that Epstein guy?”
I’m scratching my head because I really think they’ve underestimated the damage Andrew can yet do. There are many victims out there. Does the brf really believe that they’re never going to hear from any in merry old England? There’s a second lawsuit here in the US. If it’s successful (which I believe it will be), then won’t that help someone decide whether to come forward? If they can file a civil lawsuit rather than worry about criminal charges ever being filed, well that changes the landscape.
If the FK and FFK want to worry about bombs? I’d be most concerned about Andrew. They could easily find out how insulated their royal bubble is when it pops.
Two plus years gone and the Sussexes still drive the stories. No relevant stories about the remainders’ accomplishments so embellished topics about HM are pushed for clicks. The royals in a nutshell right now.
Andrew is the downfall of the monarchy not Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Tina, how about you focus on Andrew and leave Harry and his family alone
Tina Brown is a sycophant to the royal family her equating Kate to the Mona lisa says it all
FFS Tina, go get an actual life.
TB at WAR !!! with BOMBS !!! Which she blames on Harry?
Sheesh girl, weren’t you the one who had race questions?
Palace Poopers sales must be more disappointing to TB than we guessed.
So much this! I never comment but had to say this summed up my feelings exactly. Of course he’s a bigger problem for them. The royals were a mild curiosity I didn’t really care about until hot Harry met Meghan, but seeing what the firm did to her and what these two have done since has literally made me get in touch with our Scot roots and actively support anti monarchy causes.
I’m not sure what crack Tina Brown is smoking, but she should really consider quitting. It’s making her say insane things.
Harry leaving to make his own money is not the problem with the monarchy. It is the fact that the institution protected a pedo including most of the media and instead decided to make Harry and Meghan the problem and not seeing now messed up that really is. Regular folks see Andrew as the bigger issue and in seeing just how much Harry and Meghan were attacked for wanting to leave the system, they see how distorted the values are for the monarchy and its supporters.
Ultimately that takes down the monarchy because protecting pedos is disturbing to a lot of people. That they cannot understand that including Tina Brown, is why they are on a slow death March to their ultimate demise.
It took several hundred years, but the colonized are finally getting their revenge through Megan and Diana. The British Aristocracy are finally getting exposed for the disgusting wild animals they are. I prefer this slow pain of constant humiliation rather than the quick death of the French Royal family. It’s like they’re rotting in hell on earth, and we all get to witness it. All that money and Kate is still starving. All that money and Will is still ugly, stupid, and impotent. The universe works in mysterious ways.
Harry and Meghan living their own lives and on their own terms-making decisons about events or charities they care about without the interfereing royal manure-they can work on things the way they want without having to ask permission-what bothers the royals and the UK media is about controlling the narrative and now the Sussexes can control the narrative when and where they wish to use it I truly prefer Harry and Meghan because they get to make the decisions and how they will be performed-the senior royals will be taking orders and yelling at others about things not going right-go find mental peace.
it has been, and always will be, about just one thing: control. harry can’t be controlled by the palace. hence “dangerous”.
Imagine if the Queen ended up living another ten years…
I hope she does live another ten years. Will would be happy if she lived till 150. It’s Charles who wants to be king. And Tina Brown is a stupid cow.