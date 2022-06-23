Prince William: ‘Discrimination’ is a familiar experience for Black people in 2022

A fashion note about the Duchess of Cambridge’s appearance at the statue-unveiling yesterday. Kate wore a £1,370 Alexander McQueen blazer which was actually a repeat – she wore the blazer during the Flop Tour. During the Flop Tour, she paired the blazer with slim-cut trousers which fell just at her ankle. It was one of her better looks, even though she paired the suit with a peasant-y orange blouse which didn’t really go. All of that means that after Kate saw Meghan wear her crisp, white, wide-legged Valentino suit, Kate went out and got wide-legged trousers to copykeen Meghan. It’s disturbing to see this level of copykeening.
Anyway, I wanted to talk about Will and Kate’s appearance again because William made a speech. This angry, constipated, racist man actually spoke about racism and discrimination.
Applauding the contribution of the British-Caribbean communities on Windrush Day, Prince William said, “My family have been proud to celebrate this for decades — whether that be through support from my father on Windrush Day, or more recently during my grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee, as people from all communities and backgrounds came together to acknowledge all that has changed over the past seventy years and look to the future.”
“This is something that resonated with Catherine and me after our visit to the Caribbean earlier this year,” he continued. “Our trip was an opportunity to reflect, and we learnt so much. Not just about the different issues that matter most to the people of the region, but also how the past weighs heavily on the present.”
Reflecting on his and his wife’s recent visit to the Caribbean, Prince William said it served as an opportunity to “reflect” and “learn” about issues facing black men and women, and “how the past weighs heavily on the present”.
He added: “Sadly, that is also the case for members of the Windrush Generation who were victims of racism when they arrived here, and discrimination remains an all too familiar experience for black men and women in Britain in 2022. Only a matter of years ago, tens of thousands of that Generation were profoundly wronged by the Windrush Scandal. That rightly reverberates throughout the Caribbean community here in the UK as well as many in the Caribbean nations.
“Therefore, alongside celebrating the diverse fabric of our families, our communities and our society as a whole – something the Windrush Generation has contributed so much to – it is also important to acknowledge the ways in which the future they sought and deserved has yet to come to pass.
“Diversity is what makes us strong, and it is what reflects the modern, outward-looking values that are so important to our country.”
“Words cannot make up for the hurt and anguish caused but lessons have been learned,” he said. Many of those who came to Britain found jobs in the National Health Service or with public transportation but were also victims of racism, as Prince William acknowledged.
[From People & STV]
The passive voice here is extraordinary. The Windrush scandal is still ongoing, people are actively being harmed by the British government, people still have not been appropriately compensated for being unlawfully detained, abused and deported. And Willy is all “lessons have been learned, no more questions!” But this is extraordinary too: “…Who were victims of racism when they arrived here, and discrimination remains an all too familiar experience for black men and women in Britain in 2022…” This constipated man said that sh-t with a straight face. He said that after his years of blatantly racist and discriminatory behavior towards his sister-in-law. That being said, it’s not like he wrote that line. It was written for him. He just performed it and had no idea what he was saying.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Backgrid.
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220622-
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge during her visit with with Prince William to ELEVATE at Brixton House in London to meet with younger generations of the British-Caribbean community, and other diasporas, who represent the next generation of British creative talent, to mark Windrush Day.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220622-
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge during her visit with with Prince William to ELEVATE at Brixton House in London to meet with younger generations of the British-Caribbean community, and other diasporas, who represent the next generation of British creative talent, to mark Windrush Day.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220622-
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument at Waterloo Station, to mark Windrush Day. The statue – of a man, woman and child in their Sunday best standing on top of suitcases – was designed by the Jamaican artist and sculptor Basil Watson.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Floella Benjamin
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220622-
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge during her visit with with Prince William to ELEVATE at Brixton House in London to meet with younger generations of the British-Caribbean community, and other diasporas, who represent the next generation of British creative talent, to mark Windrush Day.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William with Guests
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220622-
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge during her visit with with Prince William to ELEVATE at Brixton House in London to meet with younger generations of the British-Caribbean community, and other diasporas, who represent the next generation of British creative talent, to mark Windrush Day.
-PICTURED: Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220622-
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge during her visit with with Prince William to ELEVATE at Brixton House in London to meet with younger generations of the British-Caribbean community, and other diasporas, who represent the next generation of British creative talent, to mark Windrush Day.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
The lack of self-awareness is stunning.
In all seriousness, I screamed at my phone when I read this headline
ETA @Omono, this makes me want to go back and rewatch Broad City. That episode is hysterical
The audacity and entitlement is stunning as well.
“The lack of self-awareness is stunning”.
Not only that, William also ‘supports’ the current UK government – both our Houses passed a bill authorising the transfer of refugees who came to the UK by non-legal means to Rwanda and, needless to say, almost all refugees are PoCs. The first flight out was stopped but now the UK wants to abandon the European Charter of Human Rights because it’s not (my words summarising it) fascist enough.
Baldimort is so out of touch!
But wait, surely shhhhhh it’s all better now because there’s a statue…. Right? See? Now all the colonists feel they’ve done something it MUST be better.
At this point I’m just gonna need the Cambridges to stay away from black and brown people. They’re just human props to them.
I love broad city and this is giving me flashbacks to that episode when Ilana wore a white power suit and didn’t think about how it sounded to celebrate her white power suit as she celebrated profiting off of her unpaid Black and Asian interns
Well Vogue UK.. reminded KKate of her White Power suit that she took inspiration from Meghan yesterday. They took the item down but the internet is forever.
The jig up on cosplaying Black live Matter
Well, Kate loves to stand out when she dresses. Vogue was just saying it real.
The places she has worn white lately:
Grenfell memorial
Windrush statue unveiling
Jamaica military parade
What’s the common denominator?
That said, she wore white at the jubilee carriage ride too but still that’s not the image vogue chose. Lol.
yes! hahahahha so true. Love this, and love that show
@Jais Don’t forget she wore white (oh, sorry, ‘primrose yellow’) to the wedding of a Black woman.
I was going to give Keen the benefit of the doubt by saying that her blazer is still tailored to death to her body, but then I saw the side-by-side of the pants and the shoes…are you KIDDING?? The Single White Femaling is through the roof. This woman has zero shame, none.
And Bully just gets off on spouting the obvious and ignoring the elephant in the room. He KNOWS people are going to make the comparison to the way he treated his SIL. Is he really doing this because outrage is the only way people will pay attention to him and his wife? Caucasity doesn’t even begin to describe it…
We’ve seen her fashion sense though. She can’t do modern unless she’s copying someone in what looks good. The wide legged white suit is great on them both.
And as for the speech… KP and PW are not thinking about any comparisons to Meghan’s experience because in those rings of Toryism and British white aristocracy, they legitimately don’t realise people might be paying attention to how they treat PoC versus what they say they do. They also truly believe that if they say they see something bad, it’s a gold star moment for them and just as valued as if they actually changed the bad thing.
Over a decade in this country and 100% for these rings of class and politics, they don’t actually Want it change the system that inherently benefits them so they’ve learned if they act appalled by it and how they got where they are despite this terrible system (generational wealth? What’s that??) (white) voters respond. And that’s how we have Boris Johnson over a party that ran on a platform of giving everyone high speed broadband internet and a 4 day work week (without pay cuts).
Didn’t William “joke” about his food delivery guy getting beat up? Come on.
Yup. He and his mates had ordered Indian food and the poor chap who delivered it was taken down by Willnot’s security and pinned to the floor. He and his loutish friends had a good larf about it.
Oh come on. There’s no need to make things up. He was joking and it was very clear at the time. I doubt there even was any delivery guy and and if there was his race and class are something only the person delivering or the one receiving the food would know.
Ummm…..there was definitely a delivery guy, it was done as part of a podcast, they had Indian food delivered. Security didn’t actually pin him to the floor but William sure made a joke about it. The delivery guy was in the room delivering food, so he interacted with William and the podcast hosts.
@Oona — https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/12254709/prince-william-jokes-uber-driver-frisked-kensington-palace/?utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=sunmaintwitter&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1596017038
Even if he was joking it was in EXTREMELY poor taste and only shows what a racist, elitest POS he is.
I’ve seen it and it was a pretty typical joke, the kind pretty much anyone in the UK could make. Where did you see the actual delivery “guy”, care to point him/her out to me?
@oono – the fact that that’s a pretty typical type of joke to make in the UK is NOT making the point you think it is. It just makes the UK in general look worse. Geez.
The delivery guy left the menu or something and the podcast hosts made a joke about how “yeah like you’re ordering from there again” and then the frisking joke happened.
I mean it was over a year ago, so the details are hazy in my mind and I don’t care enough to go back and look up for the minute by minute play by play, but your defense of his elitism and racism because “its a typical UK joke” is…..not the defense you think it is.
its like when people used to insist the poor treatment of Meghan wasn’t bc she was black, it was because she was foreign.
William joked that Uber drivers are “frisked on the floor” by security when takeaway curries are delivered to Kensington Palace. What is funny in joking about something that would be stressful and demeaning to anybody? If it wasn’t about foreign people why be specific about when curry is delivered?
Anyone who has ordered from Uber eats would notice that the delivery people tend to be mostly non white people because you see their name and picture in the app. So yes joking about an Uber delivery guy getting frisked is racist.
And even if he isn’t being racist he’s being classist by joking that it’s cool for a person who does their job for minimum wage deserves to get frisked by the rich white man’s tax payer funded security. So there is no scenario where this joke is acceptable. At best William was just a rich asshole, but more likely also a racist and classist rich asshole.
And that’s how the Tories keep screwing the working class because idiots defend this shit.
The “details are hazy” and you cannot point him out?! Geez indeed!
So Oona, making a “joke” about a brown person being frisked by security while delivering food is the kind of good, clean fun that’s “pretty typical” in the UK???
Wow! Oh, okay. No wonder Meghan was treated so viciously.
Which “brown person” is is that you are talking about precisely? Care to point him/her out?
I feel they should stop being invited to black and brown centric events too. I dunno man, what do they really bring to the event? Money? Awareness? Why are they invited? Pressure?
Lololol!
Yup! No New York for you!
This is beyond disgusting, this man should be the last to talk about racism and discrimination specially after the way they treated Meghan and the flop tour.… that’s all I got.
I like how that woman instinctively keeps the children away from the Keens. That’s a protective stance. Don’t want Kate terrifying them with crazy eyes.
I noticed that too. Who knows what decisions were happening at the event, but it looks like she’s keeping the children/students AWAY from PWT and Catherine.
Before appearances WK have had it said in prep statements they do not want to be touched and what interactions with whom is approved. Standard for Royals I’ve heard. I think WK requested to not be touched and that’s why the kids are being held back.
They were not approved of.
In fairness, touching is a major security risk. Poison can be delivered from a seconds-long touch.
That said, there’s no reason vetting couldn’t be done in advance. The lack of such minimal effort is lazy and condescending.
They touch plenty of people that they interact with. If poison was that big a concern, walkabouts where they shake hands without gloves wouldn’t be allowed.
It has been reported that black journalists/media outlets were barred from attending because of not being part of the RR. Ironic when somebody is giving a speech about discrimination.
The structure is is so entrenched. Even if William was sincere and knew what he was talking about, there’s so much that needs to be dismantled.
That’s so gross if true.
It’s true according to this piece. I also don’t think it’s a coincidence that this journalist is the one that made William’s ‘war is alien to Europe’ comment go viral
https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/windrush-day-waterloo-monument-scandal-b2106445.html
Empty platitudes from William. They refused to release diversity stats for KP last year, the palace opts out of equality legislation so no recourse if there is discrimination, black Britons would have been excluded from being office staff at the palace until approximately 90s. The only POC senior royal in modern times was driven out in less than two years and the briefed about how they hated working for an American. Royal reporters even admit someone could have made the Archie skin tone comment but just out of ignorance. This is all before we get to racist comments by Philip, Margaret, the queen’s mother etc. They are the last people to talk about celebrating diversity. The fact William even can shows how shielded the royal family are from real scrutiny.
Kate adopting Meghan’s style is long line of like cultural appropriation/ white washing. It’s like when a black artist would make music or a cultural act popular & then a white artist would adopt it & make it palatable to the masses.
The double standards jump out as suddenly we don’t get articles saying how the queen doesn’t like royal ladies wearing trousers etc. all of that fake protocol criticism was just the press’ way of saying Meghan was unsuitable.
It has always been protocol for royal women not to wear black except at memorials/when in mourning, not to wear coloured nail varnish, not to dress sexily. The queen mother, and queen always preferred women not to wear trousers. It was said when Cherie Blair wore trousers at Balmoral the queen mother was “mortified”.
The only reason Kate doesn’t get criticised for these things is she’s the future queen. The palace and press don’t want the monarchy to end, so they’re doing everything they can to protect the image of the heir and his wife. If they were the spare and his wife they’d be flamed daily. I do believe a royal made racist comments but the difference in the Press coverage of Kate and Meghan isn’t due to racism, it’s the way the press always treat heirs and spares and their wives.
They broke the rules in the 90s by criticising Charles and Diana and that nearly destroyed the monarchy. They don’t dare do that to this generation because they think that will be the end, and the press doesn’t want the monarchy to end, they want to keep making money off it.
Whoa, that’s really bad. Makes sense though since they usually only work within the rota system.
Yeah, one was originally invited to go and when it came out that Will and Kate were going to attend she was told to stay home because there would be no room. And she was originally invited.
Everything thing they do, think, everything about them keeps getting worse the more we learn about it.
Harry and Meghan wanted to break free of the RR system because they sought, in part, even handed reporting. W&K don’t want that AT ALL. This was shameful.
Wow, just wow! So, William is giving a heartfelt speech about discrimination while not allowing black journalists to report on something which possibly affects them or someone they know. Seriously, you couldn’t make it up!
It’s bad enough that William and his wife are there in the first place but, for them to allow black journalists to be frozen out of this of all events, just so their RRs can report on Kate’s White Power Suit beggars belief.
This needs to trend about him denying black journalists for his speech about racism.
Yeah, no.
What an absolute show of power because he KNOWS (and his team knows) he won’t be called out widely by the media. It’s like he’s daring them to do their jobs knowing full well they won’t.
They are such awful, awful people and they get by solely on the complacency of the masses.
Look at his face. He is smirking! He is getting off on this knowing full well that he is going to be called a hypocrite for the way he treated his SIL. He probably asked for this gig so that he could rub Meghan and other Black people’s face in his hypocritical crap! What a sh*t snake!
I’m beginning to think that William is trying to take down the monarchy from the inside. Did he really believe that he could say these words and that no one would point out the hypocrisy?
No. He’s just that stupid.
I’m gonna slightly disagree here — I mean, I totally think he is that stupid, but in this particular case I think it’s his ego. The pants wouldn’t dare contradict their future future KING!!
The passive voice stands out so much here. They “were wronged” – wronged by whom, William?
I know he didnt’ write this and probably didn’t even read it before reading it but yikes. he should also stop acting like the Flop Tour led him to reflect on anything except why his vacation got ruined by the Jamaican prime minister.
Kate’s copykeen look yesterday was SO obvious. If she hadn’t switched out the pants, and kept it as the suit she wore in the Caribbean, then it would have been completely fine (maybe still reminiscent of Meghan because the pantsuit look in general for Kate is a post Meghan phenomenon). But switching out the pants just took it to full on Meghan cosplay.
Exactly. His family literally are the wronguns as Brits would say.
Did you happen to see Vogue’s headline about Kate’s ‘White Power Suit’? LOL.
She’s worn white a number of times when meeting or being around POC. Is there a message?
Exactly…is a white ‘power suit’ or a ‘white power’ suit?
@Jane LMFAO. On point Freudian slip by Vogue.
Stop it.
Amongst the many reasons this bugs me, is the reference (often made) to the ‘past’ impacting the present and how important it is to remember the ‘past’, as though everything is fixed now and race and class inequality doesn’t just manifest in different and more covert ways now.
If I may take a moment to highly highly recommend Akala’s ‘fire in the booth’ freestyles – particularly part 1 and 4 – on this topic. They are on youtube and you will not regret it!
The audacity! The sad part is that William likely doesn’t even believe that he’s racist at all…
Just my own personal thoughts on the copykeening. I don’t think there is anything wrong with liking another person’s style and thinking ‘I love that look and would love to dress like that’. Liking a certain look and then making it your own is fine. What I can’t wrap my brain around is the going out and buying pieces that are identical or eerily similar, and then parading around in them like a carbon copy as if you’ve always dressed this way and didn’t run to your personal assistant the second you saw the original worn pulling a “I need those wide leg white pants now!” I’ve said repeatedly here–it doesn’t matter why Kate does this, be it insecurity, trolling, attenton-seeking–no matter the reason, Kate makes herself look unstable when she does this.
L84Tea, ITA, and I think some of that reasoning is starting to filter through social media to a wider audience. I mentioned yesterday something to effect that she chose a white supremacy outfit. It didn’t make me think of Meghan when I saw the photo, it made me think of KHate in her white dress standing in the jeep. I have a real problem believing that these two are that stupid. I think they know that they’re racist and don’t care.
I swear she believes that William secretly admires Meghan so she is going to be as Meghanesque as possible. Before Meghan joined the family, William was not so openly dismissive and contemptuous of Kate. When he met Meghan, he probably compared her with Kate and realized that he had gotten the shitty end of the stick while little brother had won the real jackpot.
If your actions do not match your words how could anyone believe anything he says. They need to stop this because until he apologizes and acknowledges the racism, harassment and hate leveled at members of his own family (which he orchestrated) he is just spewing hot air.
As for creepy Kate, she obviously needs psychiatric help desperately. The cosplaying is just disturbing, blatant and gross at this point. Nothing looks good on her anymore her clothes wear her because she no longer has any figure or body to wear any style without looking emancipated, because she is.
I have to give Kate a pass on the outfit change. It looks so much better with the wide legged trousers. She might be copying outfits that look good but she needs to because she has zero fashion sense otherwise despite having all the money to dress herself well.
Never has the saying, all the money in the world can’t buy you taste, been so true.
I’m not willing to give Kate a pass. She has had more than ten years to observe how smart this sort of suit is and how good it would look on her, and how appropriate for many of her duties, and to seek advice if she didn’t trust her own instincts. But she ignored the obvious until her brother-in-law married a woman who wears this sort of suit, and suddenly Kate starts dressing this way. Coincidence? I think not.
Diversity is very important, just not in our family.
Very much not a racist family.
Diversity isn’t important amongst his staff either.
He makes sure he calls Kate Catherine from this speech it shows he has no clue to say the least
Yes, that also jumped out at me. Who is this Catherine, and if she exists, is she a better duchess than the one currently in play?
Kate Middleton: “I saw Meghan Markle wearing army pants and flip flops, so I bought army pants and flip flops”
Omg, yes! You have my vote for comment of the week.
HHAHAHAHAHA yes
LOL
Of course he’s gonna talk about racism now after being exposed all over the internet and none of the his right wing media buddies are raging about it. They just ignore it and pretend it didn’t happen. I guess that can be good and bad for William.
Over 70 million people saw the Oprah interview talking about the racism they experienced in that family, Harry’s clip is currently going viral with him reminding people about the racism and lack of support they experienced in that family.
William was trending for days with his racist comments about Africa, then for the colonial cosplay tour and again for his comments about war being alien to Europe. That’s his image.
The lack of outrage from the British rags is actually not helping him at all because his “PR” message stays localized.
So William is still seen as a racist because no one’s checking for him on a daily basis except his mainly racist royalist fan base.
Until they apologize to Meghan and acknowledge her and what they’ve put her and harry through none of this will work. It will only alienate them from their own fan base.
If anything I would suggest people retweet that Harry’s clip under comment sections if they try to deify Will for reading a speech he didn’t write about racism. That’s all they need to see..Harry’s own words.
Exactly this, @Simone. William (and through her actions and wardrobe, Kate) know what plays to their fan base.
Oh, but he had to wait for his 40th birthday. Now, he’s finally come into his own and is hitting the ground running…or is it putting his best foot forward…or is that Kate’s foot…I’m so confused.
Eurydice, perhaps KHate should show us her peacekeeping abilities by solving the racist problems in the UK. She’ll be GREAT! She’ll dress FANTASTICALLY. She’ll MUMBLE. All will be well.
These two 😤
In terms of Discount Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette and their lack of intelligence and basic human decency…. WHAT ELSE 🙄 is new
“Whom the gods wish to destroy they first make mad.”
“Not to speak is the great betrayal” – Rivers of Blood Speech 1968
Enoch Powell in Birmingham on April 20, 1968.
It is emcumbant on the British Government to compensate the remaining 93% of the Windrush victims.
No speeches.
I really don’t think any thing said by Enoch Powell is supportive of the Windrush generation. That speech was used as a call to the far right in the country at the time.
I am aware of that, it started the open hostility toward the West Indian immigrant in the UK to present day.
It is the precursor for the self-harming Brexit.
I mean…as a major “discriminator” I guess he would know.
William has no shame.
This is peak British racism. We acknowledge you face discrimination but I’m not going to dismantle my own white supremacy structures. Or even apologise to my sister in law
As for Khate. I thought she was a diplomatic dresser, why would you wear something that can be described as a “white power suit”
‘Words cannot make up for the hurt’ which is why the Windrush community and Caribbean people are demanding compensation – for the offence caused, for the personal injury and distress, for 400 years of slavery and colonialism, for the stolen wealth that enriches the British monarchy to this day.
It’s also really wrong that BIPOC kids continue to be used as props for these disgusting parasites. Kids are people, they have feelings and instincts, and they can pick up when people don’t like them or mean them well. As impressionable children, they should be protected, not subjected to these experiences with William and Kate.
Agreed, especially about the children. Kids can smell insincerity.
Unpopular opinions here……..
1-They just DON’T GET IT. They feel like progress has been made (it has) and it’s all in the past (not quite). They DON’T see that in light of past gains there is room for continued progress or even what that looks like in the real world because they are in a bubble.
2-I used to think Meghan would have helped with this huge oversight/blind spot and then that if they mended fences with his H’s branch of the family they would help but honestly, I think its a bit too late because they have spent too much time in too small a bubble mixed with the entitlement of their upbringing. Harry was never the golden boy. He knows what it’s like to be “othered”. That plus Diana’s influence upon the spare and the aftermath of her passing freed him from the same cage that formed his brother. It made him inclined to step out and connect with the world around him. Growing up the scapegoat and distraction was ironically a privilege that kept him loosely attached to the BRF, freed him to see differently in light of who his mum was and what she taught him, gave him a desire for “more” and enabled him to be someone who connect, find love and be active with someone outside his bubble. The Cambridge’s mindset, worldview, elevation is so different H&M would just have been spinning their wheels in exhaustion and being gaslit and psychologically spent staying and trying to work with them. As a black woman from the Caribbean living in the US, who has lived, worked, learned languages in multiple countries, I have come to realize that with some people there will be no common ground on some issues. Our upbringing, experiences and worldviews just don’t allow me to influence them in that way. I can’t spend my emotional resources and lose my peace of mind when they are either determined not to get it or just can’t/won’t from me or maybe ever.🙇🏾♀️
3-I still think the rift with Meghan was less over her being black and more about a conglomeration of her not being of an expected mold (a certain station, background, nationality, mindset, experience). She was DIFFERENT in many ways. She was independent, industrious, global-minded, and that was simply as some American civilian/celebrity. She is nothing like H’s former loves who at least got that society/social structure or understood the way the BRF worked. Sure she is black and that was unheard of but she was a foreign woman who challenged them but also didn’t fit into what they expected of the wife of a spare. It wasn’t just “that black woman said/did XYZ”, it was this person (who is not of us/doesn’t get us) isn’t conforming to what we expect and want and is making US feel othered”. THAT was new and uncomfortable! H had been someone who was supposed to walk in the shadows. M was not made for the shadows. I keep thinking of that pink dress and hat that looked not her style but yet she was STUNNING! There was no way her light could be dimmed. She’s naturally charming. She could not fit into the role they cast for her but I think it went beyond being black it’s very much influenced by so many other things. Their ideas for how to engage the world couldn’t rise up to the standard and level she set for herself and she and H had united on. They are so much more charming and forward thinking and together they couldn’t help but steal more of the spotlight than was desired and expected from the future king. IMO, it was crash and burn after that event they did together.
4-This is one of Kate’s better looks. I like the fit of that jacket on her. I’d even go so far as to say……this is one time she may have looked better than Meghan in a mimicked outfit?🤷🏾♀️ Please don’t crucify me!🥴
I don’t think most of your opinions would be that unpopular here. I don’t agree she looks better than Meghan did but these are totally different styles and anyway the oversize trend is more Now and Kate is never Now.
About your second point – I think what shocked us all is that most of us probably expected some bumps in the road with Meghan’s acceptance into the family but none of us thought that these people were so hateful that they had failed to learn any lesson at all with Diana and were so racist that they actively were going to set out to destroy her, which is exactly what they attempted. It is really…astounding.
About your third – her dynamic American nature was a part of it but it was also the racism that was the huge factor. That was the key part of the character assassination since day one, with the “Straight Outta Compton” articles, implying she would stab Kate when meeting her, the snickers at her wedding, the silence when her baby was compared to a chimp, the “concerns” about how her child’s skin color would reflect on the monarchy. It was why nobody took her work seriously and why staff members wouldn’t either. It was why members of the family felt confident they could smear her. Even now, it plays a huge role in the public perception of her. And the constant remarks of “well, we just didn’t trust her from the beginning!” are classic racist dogwhistles. So that’s the only part where I really disagree.
I agree, and while I like K’s outfit I do not think it was appropriate to wear it on wind rush day. She could have worn a black owned designer or even reworn something
Yeah they can’t get it. No one but Harry has ever left the gilded tower or aristocratic bubble long enough to actually experience anything that would enable them to empathise with others. (Forget the middletons and their pseudo-aristocratic middle class or the faux middle class of being in Norwich as an ambulance pilot). They think, and the people around them nod yes, that this sympathetic drivel is the same as empathy. But it’s not.
And Meghan was definitely too many otherisms at once. There is absolutely a subset that believe princes marry nice white blondes (brunettes if ya nasty) and she was already breaking their assumptions. And it was far too much for royalists. But it was even more so for the media, and once they left, the audacity of it just completely severed any idea a royalist could even sympathise with her experience or theirs as a couple. My future MIL titters regularly about how we’ll laugh and do xxx “when they get divorced” believing I agree as though I don’t share quite a few traits with a mixed race North American, and just might not wish ill on the happiness of a couple with two small children?? The loyalists will never see past the leaving long enough to acknowledge any sympathy. But then these are the same people who vote for the Tories who ruined their livelihoods because the tories now say the north matters (during voting season) and then act baffled that 3 years on they haven’t actually helped any local economies.
So black journalists were not permitted to be at the Winrush ceremony? KP obviously didn’t want hard questions asked, especially about Meghan, Try to block black journalists or any critical journalist when you come to the US. You will go through some things, Cambridges, that will make the Caribbean Flop Tour look like a picnic.
@AQUARIUS64
Won’t crucify you, just disagree with who wore it better, and racism was part of the take down of meghan. However you are as entitled to your opinions, as I am.
The constant smearing, and level of the vicious attacks on meghan goes far deeper than your simplicity. Please don’t take my comment the wrong way, it is just my observations, as a woc. Comparing a newborn to chimpanzee, is beyond not getting it. Did the firm say one word, or have that mess pulled?.
Sorry aquarius64 my comment was for kc, please accept my apology.
Well of course Egghead and Keen wouldn’t say anything substantive about the life-ruining decision to kick thousands of Windrush immigrants out of England. Boris Johnson just insisted at a press conference that the African state, criticized last year by the UK for its human rights travesties, was one of the safest countries in the world. We all know the BRF is firmly onside with his *Conservative* values.
The Keens strategy to have a few pics with the blacks for the archives is clearly an obvious ploy on their part. It’s just a shame that they’re racists.
As everyone has hinted to above, Kate is clearly cosplaying Meghan, but I also wanted to add my two cents from another angle.
Notice that Kate is choosing specific outfits and styles when engaging with events celebrating black people. My theory is that today’s outfit was chosen deliberately to draw comparisoms with Meghan and it has worked. Kate is literally saying ‘look I can be just like Meghan’ right down to the Urban tailored suit and funky earrings. I am just amazed that we didn’t get an assortment of thumb rings and layered chains to complete the Meghan-morphosis.
It’s so insulting it’s comical. And that is my point. I feel that W&K, their courtiers and other fluffers have had so little interaction with the blacks that we inevitably get these horrific scenes.
Also for the non Brits in the thread the lovely older black lady also dressed in white is called Baroness Floella Benjamin and she is a national treasure. She used to present a children’s program called playschool and if I remember correctly is now in her 70’s. I wonder if Kate’s people called up Floella to ask her what she’d be wearing and that spurned Kate to make sure she would not be upstaged …?
Flower, I can dig everything you’re saying, but your repeated reference to “the blacks” is really cringey.
We tend to refer to ourselves as Black people, not “the blacks.” Nor do we call White people “the whites.”
Just my quick 2 cents.
Beverley – I think I should have made it clearer that I’m a black woman using that phrase deliberately to show how the Aristo set see black people as ‘others’.
Yes! I get it now. I appreciate what you’ve conveyed. Thanks for correcting my assumptions.
Unbelievable how he could say all that with a straight face after all he, Kate and their team has done to harm Meghan.
They don’t believe their actions towards Meghan constitute racism. In their minds, their hateful attitude is not about her race, or at least this is how they justice it. Maliciously motivated racists are everywhere but I would argue that the bigger problem in this world is ignorance and arrogance. This is in fact the very problem that a lot of folks have: a lack of awareness about their internal biases and how their behavior and decisions contribute to the systemic marginalization and ‘other’ization of people of color. IE: white privilege.
What I love most about that group photo is that William and Kate can be cropped out of it and no-one would notice. In fact they look as if they’ve been stuck on the end solely for that purpose. *Fingers crossed* future photos of the event will just be Floella, the children and the statue. 😉
@Flower – yes I can remember Floella when I was a kid; you’re right she really is a “national treasure”. 🙂
Khate always looks so manic at these events. The overdone cheese when speaking to children is so irksome. You’re 40 already for goodness sake.
Also, she could’ve worn a Black designer here. What a missed opportunity to showcase a Black British designer, but what do I know?
They were the wrong folks for this job.
All I see is Kate playing with a camera and having a good time. (Was there no slide for her to play on?)
@Lulu
You are so right, and the excuses used as narratives for their behavior, is tired and boring.
F Willy and Katie and their weak ass non apology and ability to continue to do nothing to right the wrongs they continue to benefit from . Also on behalf of Meghan, another f them for contributing to her racist treatment in the uk.
No shiz, Prince Dumbnuts.
I teenager I work with saw me reading this article and we chatted about it and she goes, “anytime Prince William opens his mouth, everyone should just be like, ‘whatever hoe!” And I think that’s beautiful and needs to be the official response everyone he talks, especially about racism!
they are only there to give smiles and handshakes-nothing more nothing less. their governent is doing some things that are not too good against black folk-maybe the Camebridges need to start working there.