Prince William ‘can be intolerant’ but it’s only because he ‘cares’ so much

If I ever commissioned someone to embiggen me for my birthday, I would not choose Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine. Seward (C-word) is old-school – she will defend the monarch and cast aspersions on everyone else, although I do think Seward is somewhat fond of Charles and Camilla. Seward was tasked with saying *something* about Prince William’s 40th birthday and she begrudgingly did so. She actually called William “intolerant” (lmao) and made it sound like William does nothing all day but stare out the window and wish he could run away like his brother.

Ingrid Seward tells the Mirror: “Prince William has a growing influence over the institution of the monarchy. He is respected and his opinions are acted upon. He can be intolerant but it is not because he is disagreeable but because he cares. He wants things to run smoothly and when he and Kate were ridiculed during their Caribbean tour last March, he was understandably furious. As far as he was concerned, someone should have read the current mood of the country and acted upon it long before the schedule was arranged. “William is strongly intuitive like his late mother and has her same longing for emotional security. He has found this within his marriage and the family environment Kate has created. He has had moments of wanting to break away from the restrictions imposed upon him by his royal life, but his sense of responsibility prevented him from doing so. “William was always a thinker and is able to rationalise any given situation which makes him a trusted support for the Queen and a growing influence over the royal family as a whole. He is a moderniser and knows the dead wood of the family has to be cleared away, hence his impatience with the Prince Andrew situation. He almost certainly sees the duke as someone who could bring the institution into more disrepute. He wants it dealt with and is not afraid to say so, as it is he who will be picking up the pieces not his uncle.” Ingrid explains William and Harry’s relationship: “Despite appearing to do so, the two boys never got along particularly well. They sat together for TV interviews on their joint causes joshing with each other but they were never very good friends. Kate went a long way to encourage their relationship and although William has always looked out for Harry, he feels at the moment there is nothing more he can do. Instead, he is concentrating on what he knows he can achieve rather than wasting time on things he can’t change. He knows what’s in store for him and he knows how tough it is but with the help of Kate and support from his father the Prince of Wales, he remains positive and optimistic about his future.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

“He can be intolerant but it is not because he is disagreeable but because he cares…” Ah, William doesn’t have any tolerance for anyone who doesn’t “care” in the same way he does, about the same things he cares about. Makes him sound… small-minded and intolerant. “William is strongly intuitive like his late mother…” He’s actually not? I realized that about William years before the Sussexit disaster, before Meghan even entered the picture. William is not an empathetic, intuitive person. He THINKS he is. He thinks he’s got great instincts, like his mother. He does not. He is perhaps the most tone-deaf and emotionally constipated person in the entire family, and that’s saying something.

“The two boys never got along particularly well… they were never very good friends…” Interesting. It’s almost as if the latest talking point is that Harry and William were already falling apart before Meghan. Weird that Meghan got the blame for “ripping apart the brothers” for years. Anyway, words Seward used about William: furious, intolerant, break away…