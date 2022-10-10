“Chris Pine cut his hair and fulfills his Hot Grey Wolf potential” links

Embed from Getty Images

Chris Pine cut his hair and now he looks like a distinguished silver fox. The silver really brings out his amazing eyes. Best Chris! [Just Jared]

Jessica Biel’s Giambattista Valli gown is one of the worst things she’s ever worn, but at least the event was for a good cause. [RCFA]

Mindy Kaling is such a great voice actress! Here’s the teaser for HBO Max’s Velma, which already seems a bit too self-referential, but I get it. [OMG Blog]

Fat Bear Week outsells Shark Week, I’m sorry. [Dlisted]

I’m gonna pass on Triangle of Sadness. [LaineyGossip]

The Glass Onion cast was out and about to promote the movie. [Go Fug Yourself]

Are novels, as an art form, over? No. [Gawker]

Review of Mila Kunis in the Luckiest Girl Alive. [Pajiba]

SNL’s “Try Guys” skit was tone-deaf and stupid. [Buzzfeed]

Brittney Griner could be released by the end of the year? [Towleroad]

Genie Bouchard & her twin sister are cute. [Egotastic]

Another domestic violence story ends in murder. [Jezebel]

