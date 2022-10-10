“Chris Pine cut his hair and fulfills his Hot Grey Wolf potential” links

Chris Pine cut his hair and now he looks like a distinguished silver fox. The silver really brings out his amazing eyes. Best Chris! [Just Jared]
Jessica Biel’s Giambattista Valli gown is one of the worst things she’s ever worn, but at least the event was for a good cause. [RCFA]
Mindy Kaling is such a great voice actress! Here’s the teaser for HBO Max’s Velma, which already seems a bit too self-referential, but I get it. [OMG Blog]
Fat Bear Week outsells Shark Week, I’m sorry. [Dlisted]
I’m gonna pass on Triangle of Sadness. [LaineyGossip]
The Glass Onion cast was out and about to promote the movie. [Go Fug Yourself]
Are novels, as an art form, over? No. [Gawker]
Review of Mila Kunis in the Luckiest Girl Alive. [Pajiba]
SNL’s “Try Guys” skit was tone-deaf and stupid. [Buzzfeed]
Brittney Griner could be released by the end of the year? [Towleroad]
Genie Bouchard & her twin sister are cute. [Egotastic]
Another domestic violence story ends in murder. [Jezebel]
Chris looks like a dream.
I ❤️ Fat Bears
Anything called Triangle of Sadness is reminiscent of Trump, Bannon and Giuliani. Nope nope nope.
I know people say Chris looks like his Dad, but naw, that face is all his Mother’s.
I think he looks a lot like his dad but I don’t think (anybody correct me if I’m wrong) that his dad was thought of as a heartthrob at all? His sister Katherine looks like their mom and he looks like their dad, to me.
I remember his dad from the tv shows CHIPS and The Bold and the Beautiful. I would say he was always considered a nice looking man, if not exactly a heart throb. (Soaps use to cast attractive people whether they could act or not.) Chris has his eyes
Ok, damn, I have a thing for older men — or men who are younger than me, but LOOK older. Pretty boy Chris Pine never did it for me, but THIS GRAY look he’s sporting has got me all in a tizzy.
@Mireille … Love the look, but Captain Fine is only 42-years-old so I think this solid gray look may be for his now post-production film titled “Poolman,” in which his role as the main character is friends and contemporaries of co-stars Danny DeVito and Annette Bening. This film is Chris Pine’s first Directorial project, and he co-wrote the script with Ian Gotlier as well. Unfortunately, there isn’t yet a release date.
His gray locks (well, his recent salt and pepper look) may also be for a pre-production film titled “News Flash,” in which he portrays 46 or 47-year-old Walter Cronkite on the day of and the days following John F. Kennedy’s assassination on November 22, 1963.
I was 8-years-old and recall sitting on the floor in front of our black and white TV with my mother crying in the background as Walter Cronkite announced to the country that President Kennedy was dead. I was also sitting in front of the TV two days later when Jack Ruby shot Lee Harvey Oswald during a live broadcast of Oswald’s transfer from local to Federal custody.
Oh, wow looking forward to seeing Chris in those projects!!!! Playing Walter Cronkite!!! Maybe an Oscar-baity role for him? Thanks for the heads-up!
Chris is so so beautiful my goodness. Also pass on Triangle of sadness lol. The Jessica Biel dress was tragic.
Jessical Biel is beautiful. The dress does nothing for her. I love to comment on fashion and styles, but I have no words about this dress. I’m trying to put myself in the designer’s mind set on what they were thinking when creating this…dress…but I got nothing.
Got my Glass Onion tickets! So looking forward to this. Loved the first film and have been doing a Christie reread during All Of This.
I saw the trailer for ‘Triangle of Sadness’ last week and it made me more interested than reading reviews had. Although, sadly, one of the young actors in the cast recently died.
The international film I’m really looking forward to is Park Chan-Wook’s ‘Decision to Leave.’
This is the best Chris Pine has looked in aaaaages. SO beautiful.
He truly is a great beauty, love the new ‘do.
We have a problem with restricting womens rights. Even if you call the sheriff and the dv line and everyone knows how unstable and dangerous the white male well employed from generational wealth person is/capable to be and no one helps you and it’s like, wtf. We need to enact change to the way we allow women to get services, it’s way more than abortion. We make women go through a human dummy HEY IDIOT screening in life to share necessary lifesaving information about men TO PROTECT THEIR INTERESTS (and it’s all to support access and 1%economic power bullshit) and women who are in service of them and the white lower culture. Wtaf. Why are women required to throw themselves under the bus and get hit before they are believed? I just cannot with the direction of the world today. Thank you all for everything
Jessica is so so beautiful even if she is married to Douche of the Century..JT, but man, she has horrible taste in clothes or a truly terrible stylist.
Jessica looks like a topiary in a Melania trump garden of doom
Yes! Topiary. I was trying to think what she reminded me of and that is it.
Meant to say white power culture not lower. Smdh
I went from “wow Chris Pine looks hot!” to “wow, Jessica Biel’s dress is the worst”. It was aesthetic whiplash.
I will be forever grateful to this site for introducing me to Chris Pine. What a good-looking man, and clearly a mensch.
Finally, Chris Pine has a decent haircut!
Check out Hell or High Water + The Outlaw King both on Netflix
Chris Pine is more than a pretty face, he is very good in both of these movies.
Hell or High Water is a story of 2 poverty stricken Brothers, with a good twist.
Also Gil Bingham and Jeff Bridges.
To the poster who said that Chris Pine’s hair is unlikely to be natural because he’s only 42….yeah, this happens to plenty of us at that age. My mirror confirms.
Read the review of Luckiest Girl Alive, and yes it should come with a disclaimer before watching.
Violent and not a good take on it’s subject matter at all.
Why does Netflix have so many “violence to women” shows? Real life show about serial killer Dahmer? Absolutely not.
I am very close to cancelling Netflix. I find next to nothing for entertainment available lately.
Comedy, or even a Nature show would be most welcome.
Chris Pine looks so distinguished and classic. BTW, men don’t go grey on schedule. (I went grey at 44, my Dad went great in his late 30s). With that said, I think is great for CP to embrace a new look. (Proof “Nice’n Easy” isn’t a )necessity.) Jessica B is so beautiful, surprised at her choice. Most “adventurous” haute couture is atrocious and should stay on the runway and then promptly in the recycling bin after the fsshion show.