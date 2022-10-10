The Princess of Wales wished the English rugby team luck, not the Welsh team

The Women’s Rugby World Cup is happening right now. The group stage is still going on. Apparently, there is no “British women’s rugby team” – there are national teams, meaning there’s a Scottish team, an English team and a Welsh team, and they’re all in competition currently. Back in February, the then-Duchess of Cambridge was given the patronages of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union, meaning she’s the patroness of record for all of the English rugby teams (men’s and women’s). She took over those patronages from Prince Harry. The thing is, now Kate is Princess of WALES. And her first “video of support” as Princess of Wales was to… wish the English women’s team good luck.
Yeah, again – Princess of WALES is telling her patronage, the English women’s rugby team, to win it all. When the Welsh women’s team is also playing. As is the Scottish team. I realize that she did this for her patronage, but surely she could, I don’t know, wish all three BRITISH teams well?
Also: I actually looked it up, the red coat she’s wearing in this video isn’t the same one she wore to Wales last week. At least she didn’t record a message to the English team on the same day and wearing the same outfit as her visit to Wales.
Her “hair” is starting to look like straw. That’s all I got.
I noticed that too.. 🥴
I’m not British, but even I know how delecate this is and will not act as if England, and only England, is the United Kingdom when I’m there.
How can anyone make this mistake while being Princess of Wales? Just don’t get the stupidity.
They still employ amateur league sycophant staff. These mistakes will continue to happen.
True. She also has zero interest in her job and its changing profile. She gets up, does what she’s told, has her gin and tonic, retires for the night.
It didn’t take her long to F it up. They can’t think outside of what is in front of them.
We knew it wouldn’t take long for her very first gaffe as POW to present itself. She’s nothing but consistent in that way.
As meghan made it very clear, the staff is slow, lazy and incompetent. Gets confused when asked to work. Great example here with a patron that is completely clueless. If she had real interest in the patronage and/or the sport, she or somebody on her team would have pointed it out – she only does and reads what’s prompted
The polite and best thing to have done would have been to wish all the players a good game. But we are writing about the Cambridges/Wales and doing the right thing or saying the right thing is not a part of their vernacular. Long May they continue to show how dumb and insensitive they are.
If anyone has a link or information where i can understand how the Royal family actually help these patronages!? They have hundreds, is work being actively done behind the scenes for them or its just the publicity when they go cut ribbons and accept flowers. What is the WORK they are doing ?
There have been studies that show having a royal patron does nothing for fundraising or financially helping a patronage. It’s all PR for the BRF. A reason for them to dress up and go out in public. “Look at my pretty dress while I hyena grin at children!” “Look at me while I go to a sporting game, associate me with your team spirit!”
And, she was reading a prepared speech — prepared by her staff, who are sooo bad at this, and she has no ability to read the drafts of this and TELL HER STAFF to fix it. FFS. She’s not only Princess of Wails, she’s the future Queen Consort of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth. At some point she really ought to start acting like she’s part of a bigger role than just a patronage.
I found it weird how long she paused between each sentence. I kept thinking she was done because she was being quiet for so long and then she’d say another sentence. Is someone literally holding up big cardboard cue cards and she has to wait for them the fumble around with them between each sentence?
It comes across as though this is her first time reading it.
Which it probably is.
Messaging aside, this is an underwhelming video. I would have thought there would be more pep in her message. Is it perhaps a cut that was accidentally posted online? Or are we thinking she is “one take Kate” and only recorded it once?
Yeah it was a super awkward video, especially the ending. I know the part about the alarm clock was supposed to be endearing or relatable but it just fell flat.
The alarm clock part was so hilarious. You just know the staff included it in the message to try and make Kate seem edgy, but as per usual she made it fall flat. Especially when you know she has zero intention of actually watching the matches at 3am.
She was absolutely reading from someone holding up cards or a teleprompter or something. You’re all right that that was probably the first time she was seeing the speech. It was just so flat, blah and meh. Forget comparing her to Meghan — I’m certainly no public speaker and even *I* would at least attempt to add more “oomph” to that little spiel. She’s hopeless.
And they have been coaching her for a decade.
I sometimes wonder if her struggling to do any sort of “speech” (which I am putting in quotations marks because this video was not a traditional speech at all) is because she’s focusing all her energy on trying to do her accent. So she pauses at awkward places because she’s thinking about how to say the word in the accent she puts on.
This red coat isn’t the same as that red coat. This is the reason why both the BM and the RF can’t let go of Harry and Meghan – because most everything the RF does is incredibly dull. There’s the occasional stupidity and criminal behavior to liven things up, but if H&M weren’t set up as the supervillains, there’d be nothing to say about the RF.
She sounds like she has a mouthful of marbles. She’s trying so hard with that ridiculous, fake posh accent that you can’t understand what the hell she’s saying. Who thought it was a good idea for the PoW to not acknowledge the Welsh team? The same incompetent people working for Meghan?
So did Ma Mids instruct all her kids to sound posh? Otherwise it would be silly for her to be the only Middleton with a toff accent. To be honest i dont even know what a posh English accent is(other than the very distinct late Queens way of speaking)..Hugh Grant and Liz Hurley sound posh to me.
To my ears, it sounds like she’s doing a terrible impression of Claire Foy’s QEII in The Crown.
Pippa does not sound this posh. What’s interesting is that Pippa’s accent seems perfectly fine and middle class enough that there was no reason for Kate to change hers. (Pippa did an appearance on the today a while back so you can hear her speak)
And hearing Pippa speak confirms that Kate’s accent is not natural as they attended the same schools.
LOL that’s funny bc I actually thought she was more understandable here than she normally is. I didn’t need subtitles to understand her LOL.
I thought she was a bit better, too, but by god she’s got a struggle on with that voice. I am sure the way she speaks, which is different from how she used to, is an added burden to her public speeches. She no way spoke like that growing up – it’s very placed and a hard hold for her. Sad thing is, she can’t switch it off now, even at home, so her kids will always have known this fake brittle voice. Heaven knows what her family make of it. Carole probably loves it, but the others? I suspect she’s been told to scale it back but there’s no going back to a completely comfortable way of speaking for her.
@ Sparrow I always wonder,does she speak in her normal accent at home and what about Wills he knew her i presume when she didnt talk like this!
For Noki. You see, this is where I think she’s made a huge rod for her own back. I don’t think she can turn off the voice. She’s got staff around a lot of the time, for one. Also, I don’t think it would work, going back and forth with an accent for someone like her; perhaps for a trained actor, but not someone like her – she could slip up. I was talking to a friend of mine who has been around the fringes of this group. She’s very well spoken but was saying that in this kind of company her voice gradually becomes more and more Downton Abbey. I suspect this happened to Kate at school, in order to fit in. But it is much worse now. Thing is, I’m not sure what happened at St Andrews. It is more relaxed environment, with a slightly more diluted class thing going on. Maybe being around William all the time made sure her voice continued its upward trajectory. That her voice kept its fake persona intact at uni is proof of something a bit sad – she probably had very few friendships beyond William’s, and that she didn’t bother to broaden her horizons by making friends from different backgrounds. That is one of the huge life changing experiences of tertiary education, and she likely did nothing to embrace it.
Wow, either utterly tone deaf or purposefully signaling to Wales her contempt for them.
Wales was big mad about this. In the same position in the past, Harry has said may the best team win. Looks like Kate put a foot wrong here, ending her lifelong record of never putting a foot wrong (just kidding as we’ve seen her bum).
LOL!
And her fanny …
Man the Welsh were mad yesterday. Which is understandable when you’re the princes of WALES. A title she’s been gagging for for decades with absolutely no thought how to represent the people of Wales.
She personifies the Peter Principle. Being promoted to your level of incompetence. In her case that was two promotions ago.
Is it just me or did it look like she was about to cry at the very end?
Yes, I saw that. Weepy. Who knows, that video could’ve taken a long time to film because she finds this kind of speaking so difficult, and she’s tired. Homelife could be awful, which many of us suspect. And Or, she’s on something?
It astounds me how bad they are at everything they do but then again their entire outlook is regressive and outdated.
Their administrative teams are hand me downs of generations past, the sons and daughters of Lord so and so; each one just as out of step and clueless as the last.
Abolish the Monarchy, please. This is too painful to watch.
OMG she’s had 11 plus years to prepare for this. Hell her whole life has been dedicated to getting this POW title and this is what she does with it ?! Damn
Karma has arrived! If she were an adult, she should have noticed this huge gaffe and acted accordingly. But she’s just as clueless of the optics as the rest of those fools who ‘work’ for her.
The Women’s Rugby World Cup is being held in a Commonwealth country too, but Kate can’t mention that either?
As Kate can only just manage to read what is written on cue cards then I’d look to the staff at KP to do better… But can they? Recent revelations suggest not?
I Botox – what’s happened to her face? That’s not what Botox does to you. Is it her thinness? He face looks out of proportion – her eyes look further apart than they were, or maybe it’s her brows?
Oh, there is plenty of botox there, believe me.
You’re right, botox is definitely present. But the problem with Kate is the fact she has zero weight on her face. If she wants the full effect of botox to make her look younger, she needs a balanced diet for starters. Otherwise, she’s just injecting useless toxins into her face to prevent the inevitable droopiness that is going to happen in 5 years. On some angles that process has already begun.
The woman changes from day to day. When she’s out and about she looks done in. When she can get her official photographer to do take the photos, as with the funeral, she looks like a soft focused picture, no lines. And when she is in these short videos, it’s as if she’s behind glass somehow. That is botox plus plus plus.
She’s also using her hair to hide part of the left side of her face which is usually a huge no no in videos.
And if you don’t have the sound on you can really notice how she blinks so much and moves around as she is talking. It’s distracting and really unprofessional.
The Duchess also noticed this, down thread. It never occurred to me. She’s hiding a botched eyebrow, apparently. You two are good at spotting the techniques. I can see botox galore, but not the poor job someone’s done, other than over doing it in the first place.
Wow! The phrase “a special kind of stupid” comes to mind. Why is their PR game so awful?? Leave it to this branch of the RF to do the complete opposite of the right and simplest things. They certainly are proficient in angering people and half assing things so there’s that!
Is this the red blazer she wore to the rugby match last February? When she was cosplaying Diana?
Isn’t William patron of the Welsh Rugby League? Why not do a joint video, that could have been cute? Probably hard though if he’s in London/Norfolk and she’s in Windsor….
A joint video WOULD have been cute, and thoughtful. But these two don’t do that very well.
This jacket is different as it’s made of a boucle fabric ( the little loops are the telltale sign). The other coat was just regular wool from what I can see.
Why is she so shaky?! I actually understood her this time but yeah, this is wild her not mentioning any of the other teams.
She is incredibly nervous when speaking formally, so she has a nervous bounce going on. Also, it gives her a beat to talk against, which she might have been told to do by a speech adviser, which sounds odd but I suspect she is so anxious about it, it’s the best advice the expert could come up with to give some kind of natural cadence to each sentence.
I noticed she tried to style her hair to swoop infront of the permanently botched eyebrow from all the botox. Nice try, Keen 😉
Bloody hell, you’re good! Nice spot.
With the current climate in Wales not happy being saddled with another English PoW, Kate and KP staff failed to read the room and commit this act of tone deafness. This was plain stupid.
Perhaps I am weird but I am totally fascinated by her facial movements. In a previous article post I commented that I was trying out that tonsil revealing guffaw in the mirror and could not do it. I’m now trying out the strained toothy grin shown in the picture after the video. My arm is getting tired holding my iPad so I can see the grin and try and replicate it in the mirror. I can’t do it for more than a second or two, it’s unnatural.
I wonder if this is something she has come up with herself? Or has she been advised by the gold standard advisors that this is what she should do? Is it, as other commenters suggested, a way of minimizing facial droop from age and Botox?
Back to practising in the mirror …