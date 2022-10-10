Mila Kunis is so proud & smug about not standing for Will Smith at the Oscars

Mila Kunis is currently promoting Luckiest Girl Alive, which is why she’s on the cover of C Magazine. I haven’t looked at Mila the same since she and Ashton Kutcher kicked off the whole “do rich white people bathe” conversation, which lasted for months. Mila and Ashton barely wash themselves or their children and they proudly announced that last summer. Well, their dirty asses also went to the Oscars this year, and Mila used this interview to brag about how she and Ashton didn’t stand up for Will Smith when he won Best Actor (which happened an hour after he slapped Chris Rock). Predictably, Mila has a particularly smug and patronizing take on that and many other subjects. Some highlights from C:
Mila & Ashton didn’t stand for Will Smith: “The idea of leading by example, only makes sense when you actually have someone to lead. We have our tiny little tribe here at home, and never once do I want to tell them to do something if I’m not willing to do it myself. Not standing up to me was a no-brainer, but what was shocking to me was how many people did stand up. I thought, wow, what a time we’re living in that rather than do what’s right, people focus on doing what looks good. It’s insane to me.”
On her Ukrainian-Soviet roots: “I’m American. I assimilated so quickly. I don’t speak Ukrainian, and my Russian is stunted at an 8-year-old level. But I will say that this war gave me a sense of identity larger than being just American. Having kids changes your perspective. When I was in my twenties, even my teens, my drive was always ‘how can I be more successful at work?’ After I had kids, it was ‘how can I be a person that I want my kids to admire?’ So I went from career growth to self-growth. When the war broke out, my kids identified that Ukraine was a part of me before I did. They were like, ‘Mom, isn’t that where you’re from? Do we have family there? There’s a war happening—what are we doing about it?’ ”
Their Los Angeles farm: “My husband’s from the Midwest, and a lot of this has to do with his upbringing. He’s like, we’re building a farm and we’re all going to work on the farm. I’m from L.A., and I was like, we are? This has been a big learning curve for all of us. My parents make fun of me that it probably costs more to grow a tomato here than to get one at the store. But I say, at least my kids will understand the value of a tomato and how much work goes into growing it. It’s good not to be afraid to get dirty. I was just listening to a doctor who said that the people who grow and thrive in life are comfortable being uncomfortable, daily. Whether it’s learning something new, doing something a little bit scary—all of that makes you stronger.”
The family took a trip in a van: “A trip like this can allow you to love America again. You drive through a lot of red states. Clearly we were from California. No one cared. It was more like, oh, what are you guys grilling? Want to trade? What kind of beer do you have? We’d hang out, talk until midnight. The people we met were wonderful. You realize how the news can create a divide that doesn’t naturally exist, and how much more alike we are than different.”
A beach house in the “weird little town” of Santa Barbara: Back in California, the family divides time between L.A. and their home outside Santa Barbara, which offers the children a reprieve from what Kunis calls “the fishbowl.” Recently her daughter asked whether, if she were to enter her name into Google, she would see paparazzi pictures of herself. “That was a bummer,” Kunis says. The beach house, by contrast, gives them “privacy but with people. It’s a weird little town where no one cares who you are. After two days they all got used to it.”
Oh, we just take the dirty children to our quaint little beach house in a tiny, weird little town called Santa Barbara, where the beach houses go for anywhere between $5 million and $90 million! Seriously, none of those backwater yokels even understand how famous we are, it’s so refreshing, darling! We do that in between looking after our city farm, where we don’t have to adhere to drought conditions to water these precious tomatoes, my dear. But don’t mind me, I am merely an iconic heroine who has to recount my own heroics to a magazine just so they know that it was terribly wrong to stand for a Black man winning an Oscar!
Seriously though, she sounds like a complete a–hole. If you didn’t like Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, okay, fine. It was wrong and he shouldn’t have done it, there. But the slap wasn’t the greatest moral dilemma of our time, for f–ks sake. It’s not like it would occur to Mila that all of the people in the Dolby who stood for Will when he won his Oscar were actually appreciating his work? Or they were genuinely happy for their friend and colleague?
I really need white women to stop doing this…..
The Netflix movie was not great. Also, agree people need to stop acting like Chris Rock getting a much deserved slap was the worst thing.
We should spend time discussing why misogynistic jokes and shitting on a
black mans success is okay to the Oscar crowd.
Chris Rock did not need to be there that night
Maybe I’m imagining this but isn’t this the same woman who would pick up the phone and cruelly taunt Demi Moore during her breakdown after Ashton left?
Wait, what??
Ruh roh! Huh?!
So I wrote this, but now I cannot find a single article referencing it online. Can someone else help me out here?? I swear I remember reading that Demi referenced it in her memoir.
Many brave. Much strong. Snaps for Mila. Watch out, we have a badass over here…. /s
Does she have anything to say about Danny Masterson???
The unwashed stay triggered.
You would think so, but of course not. He’s friends with her and Ashton still. Ugh.
Of course not, Masterson is white.
So much privilege in these quotes. She seems terribly insular and uninformed. Your kids had to remind you to have some concern about the Ukraine? Lawd have mercy.
Thank goodness she didn’t, for the sake of the people sitting downwind of her.
I almost retched. Bleh
Does she stand up when Brad Pitt wins stuff?
If Hollywood were only this way with men like Pitt or Depp.
Slapping someone is not cool, but it’s not the end of the world and it happend like half year ago, why are people still talking about it. There are more important things to talk about.
The fact she was only reminded she was from the Ukraine only because her children wondered about the war?
The fact that she thinks she’s special for NOT standing up to clap for Will Smith?
The fact she is so facetious about growing a tomato on her multi million dollar property that was featured in Architectural Digest, then tries to play the “we’re just like the plebs” card by saying they go in a van to SANTA BARBARA????
And I thought Jennifer Lawrence lacked self awareness — this is another level!
Hahahahahahha. Truly this.
But also, MAGAs like beer and grilled food so they’re not so different from us at all! They’re great people just doing their thing and it’s all the big bad media pitting us against each other.
That was the part that really stood out to me! She needed small children to remind her that she should be concerned about the fate of her birth country and extended family? She seems really self-involved even by Hollywood standards….
A lot of what Mila says in this interview is totally at odds with past interviews.
Previously, she’s claimed to be fluent in Russian and speak it at home with her parents, family, etc. Now she’s saying her Russian is stunted at an 8 year old level.
Does she think we don’t remember her defense of Justin Timberlake, to a reporter, speaking russian?
I’m just not here for the revisionist history. She doesn’t seem that proud nor cognizant of being Ukrainian. She doesn’t even seem to give much a fuck about the war.
8 year olds are fluent in their native language. Some advanced vocabulary may be missing but spoken grammar is definitely standardized in most 8 year olds.
i dont care one way or another abt Mila but President Zelensky did praise her & her husband for being amongst the first respond and they donated 35 million. SO i wouldnt say that she doesnt give a fuck
Well. I am done with her. Life is too short to give any time to this fool.
Ugh.
As for Masterston, why isn’t he in jail yet?
Oh, that’s right, he is white and rich.
Her kids had to remind her she was Ukrainian. Wow. And she’s spoken fluent Russian before on press dockets in Russia. Now, all of a sudden, it’s only an 8 grade level as if 8th graders aren’t fluent in their own language.
She and Ashton are smug a$$holes who deserve each other. All the smoke and righteous indignation for Will Smith and radio silence on their Scientology raping pal Danny Masterson. STFD & STFU, Meg!
Wait. I thought she and Ashton raised over 30 million dollars for Ukraine? This is a strange and unflattering interview. She’s practically begging people to dislike her.
I want to like her because I enjoy her on screen but whether its print or late night, she just comes off as a woman who’s been famous most of her life and who likes to remind everyone constantly how poor her immigrant family used to be so she can seem relatable. Girl, you left relatable behind two decades and a few million dollars ago. She and Ashton both want to come across as a lot smarter than they are which never works. What bugs me most is how I think people have been telling her that she is funny when … it’s the writing. Which is fine. But on her own she’s a woman who has people had laugh at her jokes because she’s beautiful and rich and often a little flirty. It was extremely apparent during her last Kimmel appearance.
Well, apparently that bothered me quite a bit. LOL
Never forget the anger really stems from observing a Black woman being defended from public devaluing and mockery. This is the true origin of the outrage. The fact that hitting is wrong is actually the lesser point, don’t refuse to see the violence against Jada, it’s historically linked to the only power white women could exercise in slavery, cruelty to enslaved Black persons. The glee over having the opportunity to punish a Black man is something else. You can always see the individuals who would have had lynching postcards in another time.
We will never see this extended prolonged performative outrage over white men who are both convicted and credibly accused rapists and abusers.
I went to some of the nice areas of MAGA country too. I’m pretty sure we have very different views and I’m fine with that. They raised a lot of money for Ukraine. That was good. She’s usually annoying and I’m always shocked that she still acts. She still makes a lot of money from whiskey ads. I didn’t think she’d still be famous. Her and Ashton are both annoying.
Re: The Slap™️ Don’t these people understand they don’t have to have an opinion about this incident? Not only do they not have to have an opinion on it they sure as hell shouldn’t try to make that situation about themselves.
Also, what’s this about Mila taunting Demi? I haven’t heard about that.
Mila is proud of the fact that she had a beer with the magas, lol. It’s one thing to have a beer with the magas while passing through the state; it’s another to actually live in said state where these racists morons continually vote for dangerous criminals. She would not be saying “we’re all alike” if she lived in a red state.
So she is bragging about paying money to go to the Oscars ( yeah, they were not invited) and being douchebags. Yeah, this is just like them.
So this white woman, her white husband white kids meet some mangas and had a beer with them and was surprised she didn’t have a negative interaction with them?
She has a problem with Will Smith a black man but has nothing to say about Danny Masterson a white man.
I think Mila is telling us everything we need to know about her. She coming off as a tack woke and racist, that’s too fate up her ass to see the light of day.
Ok, maybe because I barely register anything to do with Ashton and Mila, but what the hell is this stuff about not bathing their children? 🤣
I could Google I guess, but I am sure I will enjoy the snarky comments I get here much better 😘
Nothing like having a beer and grilling out with MAGAs! They’re just like us y’all! Yeah confederate flags were flying and despicable things were said about other races, but we’re White! It doesn’t affect us. It’s the media that’s divisive.
That she was comfortable in that space says so much about her. The minute I see a confederate flag, statue, a “don’t ren**: in 2012” sticker, a nazi red hat – I feel unsafe, uncomfortable. I literally feel like I am in danger. And these symbols are all over red states. They are everywhere. Another thing about MAGA is they can’t keep their trap shut about being MAGA – it’s a badge of honor for them so I’m pretty sure politics came up. How nice for Mila that she blends right in with that crowd and she can trade condiments with new friends.
I can’t today. Also, that she does something generous for Ukraine (where she is from) doesn’t mean we can’t hold her accountable for defending red states. They are two completely different and separate things. I hate the logic well she was kind to White people here, so it makes it okay that she was ignorant when it comes to POC on this occasion. It’s not good enough.
It’s not good enough! And FFS take a shower!
Unless she’s regressed (a distinct possibility) she’s lying about her Russian. One of the only things I ever found cool about her was when she went off on someone in Russian. It was either a reporter or a fan heckling Timberlake during a press conference. He didn’t know what was going on but she she understood and responded accordingly.