Jamie Lee Curtis on daughter Ruby: ‘There are people who want to annihilate her’

When Jamie spoke with Spanish radio Cadena SER, she talked about how acutely aware she is of the threats to Ruby, who Jamie announced was trans last summer. She acknowledged that by simply existing, there are people who want to see Ruby dead and that scares Jamie, so she's trying to do what she can to change that. And Jamie thinks it should scare everyone else into action too.
The Halloween Ends star, 63, told Spanish radio network Cadena SER in an interview published Tuesday that increases in transphobia and hate speech against transgender people like Ruby, 26, scares her.
“I have a trans daughter. There are threats against her life, just for existing as a human being. There are people who want to annihilate her, her and people like her,” Curtis said. “The level of hatred is … as if we had not learned from fascism, as if we hadn’t learned what the result of that is. The extermination of human beings. That’s terrifying.”
“So Jamie Lee Curtis is scared, and so should you be,” she continued. “And Jamie Lee Curtis has a voice, and she’s trying to use it, and you should too.”
The actress added, “And that’s how we change things, by thinking about them, learning about them, and then using our voices to draw attention and fight them.”
The threat against transgender people in the US is frightening. Both their physical safety and their political and legislative safety. Of course Jamie is scared for Ruby. When Jamie announced Ruby’s transition, she was so excited to watch Ruby go through this journey. But as Ruby’s parent, she’s going to be keenly aware of all the threats towards her and I’m sure every crime committed against trans people jumps off the page at Jamie. This is what people like J.K. Rowling and Dave Chapelle don’t get. Whatever point they think they’re making is still being used to fuel transphobia that leads to violence and loss of civil liberties. Even if that isn’t their intent, that’s what’s happening and they refuse to acknowledge their part in it. So Jamie’s right, we all have to use our voices to shout over the ones who think their singular issue isn’t doing any harm.
In addition to Ruby, Jamie’s looking out for Lindsay Lohan, whom she wants to star in a Freaky Friday sequel with. Jamie’s already pitched it to Disney and apparently Jamie and Lindsay still talk. I’m glad. If Lindsay’s getting back on the right path, Jamie will be a good tether for her.
Nobody has ever fallen as far from their pedestal for me as Jk Rowling.
I don’t even watch or read HP anymore and I liked it quite a bit before
If I remember correctly, the core three actors spoke out for trans people and rights. Can imagine them being as wtf about this as we are.
It’s also not a one time tweet, once upon a time: it seems to be an obsesssion.
The vast majority of the cast spoke out against her. Thankfully.
As for the 3 principals, Emma Watson, who hosted A Return To Hogwarts, refused to do the show if she was involved.
It’s just so bizarre. Why is she ruining her legacy like this? Why is this issue of any relevance to her? The whole thing baffles me.
If it wasn’t so awful it would be kind of fascinating. All I can figure is she 100% believes she’s in the right, and feels that she’s standing up for something that others cannot (because of…sigh…”cancel culture” 🙄). So she is “sacrificing” and feels righteous in her actions (Yiiiiiiiikes).
What usually stops people from doing things like this is plain old self-preservation. That is, I will lose money or opportunity if I act like this. But even if no one ever bought another single solitary thing she wrote or licensed, her great-grandchildren would still live in total luxury. That’s the kind of wealth she has, so really there’s no incentive for her to stop. Well other than basic human kindness…you know, that old thing. Sigh…..
Daniel’s statement in particular (via The Trevor Project) was really impactful.
I’m a bit confused. What does LL have to do with this? Is she trans as well? Or are you just mentioning Jamie’s over all tendency to look out for the younger people in her life?
Knowing how dangerous the world is and that JK Rowling is contributing to this, I hate that I still love Harry Potter. So much. I’ve owned all the books and movies for years so I’m not contributing to her in that way. But I still want to return to Universal FL and want to go to Universal CA. I have know idea how to reconcile that.
Our 13 year old son is transgender and came out to us about a year ago. Adults will say to us how we are “handling” it so well because we just go with the flow, call him by his chosen name and chosen pronouns and don’t make a big deal of it. I always answer those people by saying it’s not something to handle, he’s just a kid who wants to be a kid and the day to day life is no different for us. He’s the one handling it so well because he has to deal with people mis-naming him, using the wrong pronouns or gender specific words and many people saying he’s “really” a girl and pretending to be a boy. Many times it isn’t intentional but there are the people who do it purposely because they are intent on judging and making life harder. My husband and I just can’t understand why it matters to anyone else besides our son. His life doesn’t impact your life in any way so let him live happily and feely without judgement.
Sending love to you and your son!
Reading your comment, I found the term “handling” to be insulting. It implies he has a problem. You “handle” problems. As you say, the problem is the jerks who don’t want him to just live his life.
Every child should grow up with parents that love and support their kids the way you are supporting your son. It breaks my heart to think of all of the trans kids who have to face bigotry out in the world and don’t even have a loving space at home to be themselves.
Congrats to your son for having the courage to be himself at such a young age! And I don’t want to say that you’re “handling it well”, because I agree that there are offensive connotations to that phrasing, but you and your husband deserve some credit for creating the loving and supportive environment that reassured him that he could confide in you. When he’s boldly living his truth at 13, that’s clearly not a matter of just “handling it” after he came out; you had to have fostered that environment from the very beginning of his life.
Sending love to your son and a prayer for safety.
It’s so wonderful to hear parents testimonies of support of their children. It is a small but well-funded and over-exposed group of bigots who are attacking trans children and their families. They and dominant media capitalize on people’s ignorance and create distortion.
There’s nothing to handle; trans people have existed for as long as people have existed.
I don’t understand the mindset of people who would threaten total strangers for just living their lives. Why is trying to shame and terrify people a “thing”?
Who thinks that’s okay to do? And could they just stop already!
Good on JLC for standing with her daughters.
There is a personality type who thinks it’s their job to police everyone else’s behavior and it sucks. We’re in a period where the media and political system caters to these people instead of seeing them as meddling busybodies.
You watch old movies and the nosy, annoying neighbor is very much a type, and harshly judged. We don’t have the same sort of community depiction in movies and TV today. Everything ends up as some little moral lesson, instead of just people in the story rolling their eyes at ridiculous people. We’re worse off for it.
And T*rfs are the worst. Trans people should just be able to live their best life without being hassled (or worse).
The funny thing is most of these policers are the “but muh freedumbs” types who won’t support vaccine mandates or gun regulations. They’re all for mandates about what bathroom a trans person can use, or what medical care trans children can receive, but they don’t want anything like being required to wear a mask to prevent killing the elderly. Or give up assault riffles to try to save children from being murdered at school.
There’s no hate like (extreme, fundamentalist) Christian love.
I’m an intersex woman with an intersex chromosonal condition (Turner’s Syndrome). It’s terrifying to tell people. They don’t understand and you don’t know how they’ll react. It’s scary because I never know if/when it’s safe to be myself. And I’m Cisgender and heterosexual.
I can only imagine what my trans brothers and sisters go through.
I had a deaf student who kept getting called his dead name by his interpreter, despite my continued corrections. It made him (the student) drop my class. My complaints about it went nowhere. The hostility towards folks who are just trying to be authentic is tragic.
Good for Jamie! The types of bigotry in this country right now are a massive, and dangerous, game of whack a mole. We can’t afford to take our eyes off of any of it. I wish there was more we could do besides, learn, speak out and VOTE.
Keep talking, Jamie! We need everyone to speak up.
Yet another thing (some) parents need to better teach their children is: Mind Your Own Bloody Business. If one of my neighbours is gay, or has a transgender child, or likes to partake in a spot of swinger action, or collects creepy dolls, or likes to get naked and eat cereal in the Moonlight at 3 am, or paint his house purple with pink stripes… how is this my business? They are not interfering in my life, or anyone else’s. Some people think they are entitled to stick their nose in where it doesn’t belong, pass judgement, and worse, want to lecture people on how they should run their lives – people who have no bearing at all on their lives. Bloody control freaks. I detest them
I’m a queer person and it’s been all over the news recently what happened here locally – a man stood up and said, with his whole chest, that LBGTQIA2S+ people should be killed at a school board meeting. People applauded him. I’m tired of living in fear.
