Julia Roberts tried the Barbiecore trend at the ‘Ticket to Paradise’ LA premiere

I keep thinking that this George Clooney-Julia Roberts movie is called Ticket to Ride, but no, it’s Ticket to Paradise. Should it have been called Ticket to Ride, and maybe they could have licensed the Beatles’ song? Hm. Anyway, after promoting this film for more than a month, the cast came together last night for the big Hollywood premiere. Julia Roberts did something new for this promotional tour: she wore a girly dress. She’s been doing tons of menswear-inspired looks for her appearances, and she’s stayed very covered-up in almost boxy, shapeless looks. Now here she is in the Barbiecore trend, wearing a Greta Constantine gown. While I love seeing Julia try the Barbie-pink trend, this dress is bad! The taffeta, the sleeves, the stupid ruffled skirt. It’s too “prom dress” for 54-year-old Julia. I also think it’s sort of interesting that Julia’s husband Danny Moder hasn’t come out for ANY of the premieres. They generally don’t do red carpets together, but still. PS… Julia’s earrings are Chopard and they are SPECTACULAR.

Embed from Getty Images

Meanwhile, Amal Clooney wore a gorgeous Alexander McQueen dress for the LA premiere. She’s strung together several great fashion moments in a row over the past month. I have no idea if she has a stylist or anyone helping her at this point, but there’s been a real improvement. (I hate her shoes though.)

Kaitlyn Dever – who plays Clooney and Roberts’ daughter in the movie – wore Miu Miu. This is cute and age-appropriate and flattering? I wish it was a different color, but it’s fine.

Bonus knocked-up Billie Lourd!

Embed from Getty Images