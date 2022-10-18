Julia Roberts tried the Barbiecore trend at the ‘Ticket to Paradise’ LA premiere

I keep thinking that this George Clooney-Julia Roberts movie is called Ticket to Ride, but no, it’s Ticket to Paradise. Should it have been called Ticket to Ride, and maybe they could have licensed the Beatles’ song? Hm. Anyway, after promoting this film for more than a month, the cast came together last night for the big Hollywood premiere. Julia Roberts did something new for this promotional tour: she wore a girly dress. She’s been doing tons of menswear-inspired looks for her appearances, and she’s stayed very covered-up in almost boxy, shapeless looks. Now here she is in the Barbiecore trend, wearing a Greta Constantine gown. While I love seeing Julia try the Barbie-pink trend, this dress is bad! The taffeta, the sleeves, the stupid ruffled skirt. It’s too “prom dress” for 54-year-old Julia. I also think it’s sort of interesting that Julia’s husband Danny Moder hasn’t come out for ANY of the premieres. They generally don’t do red carpets together, but still. PS… Julia’s earrings are Chopard and they are SPECTACULAR.
Meanwhile, Amal Clooney wore a gorgeous Alexander McQueen dress for the LA premiere. She’s strung together several great fashion moments in a row over the past month. I have no idea if she has a stylist or anyone helping her at this point, but there’s been a real improvement. (I hate her shoes though.)
Kaitlyn Dever – who plays Clooney and Roberts’ daughter in the movie – wore Miu Miu. This is cute and age-appropriate and flattering? I wish it was a different color, but it’s fine.
Bonus knocked-up Billie Lourd!
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.
Ticket to Paradise came out in Europe already, so I’ve seen and it’s super cute. Exactly as expected, no plot twists or anything fancy, but it was really fun to watch. George and Julia have great chemistry. I recommend it if you love a funny rom com.
Julia’s dress is awful imo, but she looks like she’s having a great time so it makes it far less of a travesty. Love the colour on her with those earrings and her hair though! She’s so beautiful.
Love the Miu Miu too, they’ve been putting out some really great (and v wearable) clothes. I feel like they’re taking Chanel’s spot with beautiful/classy outfits, Chanel has just fallen off a cliff.
A hideous 80s prom dress for sure! The color is the best thing about it. I like the neckline though especially in contrast to whatever that black dress/ ugly button down shirt look was. Julia’s hair looks better like this. If you are anywhere near my age, it’s impossible not to hear Eddie Money’s Two Tickets to Paradise when you see anything about this movie. I like the notion of Ticket to Ride much better!
Julia makes that dress work, ruffles and all. She looks radiant. George, on the other hand, looks pinched and pained in these pictures. Back playing up again?
I liked it. So great to see Julia in a gown. She’s our comfort queen, so I always take that into account when judging her outfits.
I love the dress and color on Julia.
Not a fan of all the “age appropriate” criticisms I’ve been seeing about fashion on this site. It seems younger actors get called out for looking matronly if they’re covered up and mature actors get called out for ruffles? Yikes, let’s stop with this line of thought.
It looks way cheap but the color works for her and compliments the earrings and she is clearly having fun in it.
I hate the style of the dress but actually love the color on her, and those earrings are to die for. Her hair and makeup is perfect with the statement earrings and the color of the dress, so despite hating the actual dress, overall I weirdly think the look is a win?
Amal looks great too, I do think she might have gotten a new stylist or something.
I want to see this, it looks cute and fun and we need more movies like that lol, but I won’t see it in the theater, it will be streaming.
I agree with all this. The dress isnt terrific, but she looks lovely. The color is great on her. Amal is stunning as usual. George is too grey colored to be wearing that color suit. Black would have been better or maybe a charcoal grey.
I don’t hate it. The dress fits her perfectly and she looks good in this hard-to-pull-off color. The toned-down styling was a good choice, it works on her with her presence and her smile.
I love all the looks here! I get really bored with the same old same old looks from people. I definitely would not have predicted that dress on Julia. I love when people take risks.
I actually don’t hate the dress. It’s kind of fun to see Julia wearing a really vibrant color for a change. She looks really pretty. Whenever she’s with Clooney, she especially glows. I still believe she has the hots for him, even though she plays their relationship off as just buddies.
I think in pretty much any other colour I would dislike this dress (and objectively I dislike most of the components) but I love the crazy pink and she looks like she’s having a blast which is also selling it to me. More silly fun fashion please.
I like the dress but then again, I live in the south. We like pink here. A lot.
This movie has been out in Australia for awhile. Whenever I hear the title I always get the song “I’ve got two tickets to paradise..” stuck in my head.
I love Julia’s dress! But I love a deep v. I feel like I probably wouldnt like it on me though
Meh, I like the dress.
I’ll take George over any of them, lol. I like the Miu Miu dress the best. Julia’s is a shapeless pink mess, but at least its not black.