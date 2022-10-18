Netflix released new posters & a new defense for ‘The Crown’ Season 5

I imagine that Netflix executives are already popping champagne ahead of the November 9th release of The Crown Season 5. They’ve barely spent any money on promotion and The Crown is already receiving millions of dollars of free publicity because King Charles is a sad, petty man with no chill. You could argue that perhaps Netflix delayed the release of the posters and trailer by a few weeks out of respect for the Windsors, because QEII passed away last month. But I’m not even sure about that – this could have been the original schedule, and they were waiting until the final three weeks before the premiere to drop all of the goodies. On Monday, we got new posters for Season 5. On Thursday, we’ll get a full-length trailer. The one thing I’ll note about the posters is that I’m enjoying how they styled Dominic West to look so mealy and weak.

Anyway, this past weekend was full of Tory elders, John Major, King Charles and Prince William all throwing tantrums about Season 5 and the ‘90s storylines dramatized therein. John Major’s spokesperson released a statement fussing about how Peter Morgan never fact-checked any storyline with him (Major) and that none of The Crown’s scenes with prime ministers are ever accurate, blah blah blah. It sounded like it was written by the Tory operatives around King Charles. Well, Netflix actually responded:

The latest season of “The Crown” is on track to air on Netflix on November 9, with Imelda Staunton set to take over the role of the Queen from Olivia Colman, who portrayed her in seasons 3 and 4. According to Netflix’s description, season 5 centers around the Queen “approaching the 40th anniversary of her accession.” Netflix responded to the furore on Monday, with a spokesperson saying in a statement: “The Crown has always been presented as a drama based on historical events. Series 5 is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the royal family – one that has already been scrutinised and well-documented by journalists, biographers and historians.”

[From CNN]

Yep. The Crown is not pretending to be a documentary. But the Windsors’ insistence on nitpicking every single thing about Seasons 4 and 5 have me convinced that Peter Morgan has hit several raw nerves. “One that has already been scrutinised and well-documented by journalists, biographers and historians…” Netflix could always just dramatize Charles’s Dimbleby interview word for f–king word for two episodes and let the chips fall where they may.