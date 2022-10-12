People: The Waleses will remain in Windsor as they ’embrace a heavier work load’

The New Royal Era involves two 40-year-olds, a collection of shiny buttons, a closet full of hair pieces and very little work. It’s kind of embarrassing for Prince William and Kate that People Magazine uses the sub-headline “William & Kate Step Up.” They’re literally 40 years old, and the media still treats them like they’re fresh out of college and starting a new job. Anyway, as you can see, the new Prince and Princess of Wales cover this week’s issue of People Magazine. Per usual, People Mag fears that W&K don’t sell well, so there’s a second cover this week featuring an interview with Christopher Meloni. LOL. Some highlights from this cover story:
Moving into Adelaide Cottage: The children are settling into a new school, Lambrook, where they began classes on the day the Queen died. A source close to the family acknowledges it has been a stressful time, especially for Princess Kate. “Things were very tense that week; it was not exactly the settling-in period they had hoped for,” the source tells PEOPLE.
The Drab Four portrait: “That was a very important image of what the modern monarchy and reign of King Charles will look like,” says Katie Nicholl, author of The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown. “They represent the future House of Windsor.”
A heavier workload, lol: As William and Kate embrace a heavier royal workload and the increased visibility that comes with it, they look forward to providing continued stability for their children at their new home in Windsor. In Windsor, the family relishes the open parkland and countryside where Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis can freely play. “They love that the kids can go out on their bikes and cycle around the estate, and they are all really excited to meet everyone,” says a friend. “It’s a real little community.”
Nanny Maria’s separate quarters: For the first time, nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo is living separately from the family. Princess Kate wants her children to have as normal an upbringing as possible under their unique circumstances and is so far bucking royal tradition by keeping George at home rather than boarding school.
The eventual move to Windsor Castle? With Lambrook a 15-minute drive from home, Prince William and Kate try to do the school drop-off and pickup most days. And although insiders say they will eventually live in the 1,000-year-old Windsor Castle itself, for now cottage life is much like it is at their beloved country retreat, Amner Hall in Norfolk, where the kids and their friends are in and out of the swimming pool. George will flop onto the sofa beside his father, while Charlotte makes a beeline for familiar guests. Theirs is a life of a “modern royal family doing normal things,” as one close family friend puts it.
The emphasis on the idea that they’re still living in Adelaide Cottage is funny and obvious. That means it’s not true, by the way. Well, I’ll say it this way – now that Will and Kate have the run of the Windsor Castle estate, I’m sure they can properly spread out. Maybe William is forcing Kate to stay at Adelaide with the children for now, but I think it’s far, far more likely that they’ve already moved their sh-t out of Adelaide and moved into Windsor Castle or one of the larger properties on the estate. They barely moved in Adelaide Cottage in the first place – they waited until the very last minute and “moved in” like the weekend before the kids started school.
As for Peg & Buttons embracing a heavier workload… notice how People Magazine can’t even get a royal source to say that. It’s just an assumption on everyone’s part, like “please, now they’ll work more, surely?” LOL, it’s still not going to happen.
I still remember when they said they had more on their plates now that Harry and Meg are gone, and they had to step up and take over more BWAHAHAHAHAHAH 2-3 years later, still nada
My word. That pic with the little girl. If you captioned that “deranged woman kidnaps adorable child” I would believe it.
Kate really takes unfortunate pics.
Kate’s already using Windsor Castle as her office. It’s only a matter of time before she and the children move into Windsor Castle.
I don’t believe they ever moved into Adelaide Cottage. I think that was a ruse so they didn’t look like ghouls moving into the castle before the queen passed.
Yep. I said as soon as they were moving to Adelaide Cottage, she’s on death’s door and they’re moving those kids into a school by Windsor so they can move right into the castle.
The discussion about moving to Berkshire/Windsor started well over a year ago though, when the Queen wasn’t having significant health issues. So at least the initial idea wasn’t about the Queen’s health and WC.
I think the delay in moving was bc W&K wanted something better offered to them, and when nothing was forthcoming except Adelaide, they accepted it at the last minute bc they knew it was temporary, because at that point the queen WAS doing poorly. (or at least Kate thought it was temporary, lol.) But I think the original idea was that they got a bigger estate in the area (remember the first story we heard was about them house hunting, I wonder if Charles laughed and said “no way in hell am I buying you another house.”)
I initially thought it was a separation house, which it was, but the fact they didn’t say that they would give up Anmer to me suggests they knew they were moving up in rank soon. Last year the queen ended up in the hospital overnight and the press had a fit because it was kept quiet. I believe that is when the family learned that the Queen’s health was declining significantly more than just “old age” and hence the jockeying for another place had started. And it had to be in Berkshire because Kate wanted to be near her parents. It is very odd that they did not ask for a place in Berkshire until a decade into the marriage. Normally the grandparents being nearby when the kids are young is ideal if they help with babysitting. But now all three are in school full time and kate still wanted to be near her parents.
@Nic see the fact that they didn’t say they were giving up Anmer to me, indicated that they did NOT know they were moving up in rank. Why keen Anmer when you are going to have more access to Sandringham itself (since I don’t get the vibe Charles plans on spending a lot of time there) or being able to more fully upgrade with Duchy money and property?
I wonder if once the queen started to go downhill (last November), they knew they would be moving up in rank and that’s when the pivot happened from a “private estate in Berkshire” to “a house on the Windsor estate.”
But your point about being close to her parents IS weird, why not push for that at the beginning of the marriage, rather than having Carole going to Anmer all the time, 3+ hours away?
This whole move has been so weird because its been clear the whole time that the move is NOT happening because of a switch in school for the kids and the RRs know what is going on and are dying to share.
I’m just picking up on this bit – after we were told that the AC move was ALL about the kids and being able to take them to school…
“With Lambrook a 15-minute drive from home, Prince William and Kate try to do the school drop-off and pickup most days. ”
Mmm. They’ve been moved 10 minutes and already it’s they ‘try’ to do the school run ‘most days’. In other words, it’s back to W&K doing sweet FA and those kids are being picked up by the security detail and the nanny MOST days….
Yes very interesting that they can only “try” to do the drop off and pick up “most days”. The bar has been lowered again.
“Embrace a heavier workload”. Promises, promises. When even the shills at People imply that you don’t work enough, you know you’re in trouble.
Embrace is the new keen
What the heck is Will’s expression on the cover? He looks rabid.
He looks like Mr. Burns from the Simpsons
“Pegs-cellent.”
@SCOOBY GANG OMG! LMAO!
LOL, I love how even a pro-Cambridge/Wales entity like People can’t really promise they’re going to work more. Everyone just assumes they will. And I know I’m a hypocrite as I’m an American commenting on this, lol, but do that many Americans really care whether W&K “step up” or not? does People need a cover story about it?
It’s clear they did not want Adelaide, and that was the reason for the delay. But I don’t think they were just waiting for the Queen to die (because it does sound like her death was a relative surprise for the royals, as these things go) – and if she had lived for another year then W&K would have just been floundering about for an estate in Windsor. Plus, remember that we first heard about the move to Berkshire in the summer of 2021, before the queen’s hospital stay, before she had COVID, etc. at that point it was conceivable that she might live another 3-4 years.
I wonder if they thought they would be offered WC anyway (even with the queen still alive), or if they were hoping that someone would kick out Andrew and they could have Royal Lodge. Again we’re back to the whole “there’s only thing that really makes sense re: Adelaide” and its that its Kate’s separation house. William moves to the castle, and no one would ever really know.
I think they did know the queen was declining in a more significant way. They decided on Adelaide at the very last minute because since they were using the move of the kids to a quieter school as an excuse meant they had to have something set up by September. And while the media was saying Adelaide for a while, nothing concrete was said until late august and suggesting that they were only moving in the week before school started.
Yeah that makes sense for the last minute move to Adelaide in August, but not for the broader picture of moving to Windsor. I don’t think the discussion last summer started because they were eyeing up Windsor Castle and thinking the queen would die soon. I think the initial move was bc Kate wanted to be closer to her mother and then once the queen started to decline in October/November it shifted to being about the kids needing to switch schools. Remember initially there was still speculation that george was going to board.
I do agree that discussion to get a place in Berkshire was not because of the Queen’s health but because of other issues. I think we both agree that moving the zoom room to Sandringham from Anmer was the sign of something more. (And wood farm being free now that Philip had passed)
But I think the waffling around about committing to another place was because they were aware of the queen declining. When they were throwing out royal lodge, the place where the Weston’s live etc… that was when they were trying to hedge their bets and see what they could get.
You are right they were doing that more at the end of last year after the hospital scare had happened. And since they were pretending it was school related, they had to commit once school was coming up and the queen was still living in Windsor.
I can see that….if they thought the queen was going to die sooner rather than later, and they would get WC, then why not stall and try to push for that.
I definitely think that one of them – William or Kate – expects Windsor Castle. It’s been mentioned too many times now from pro-Wales sources for me to think there is no interest in it. My guess is just William though bc there was such a push on how they had no live in staff at Adelaide and they’re so humble etc etc and now they’re moving to the castle itself? It will be interesting to see how this plays out. It’s almost like the Queen called their bluff by living just until the kids started their new school lol.
also, how gross, I know this is common in many families, but damn they really all were circling like vultures waiting for her to pass.
Check the Court Circular today and apparently staff meetings are now being counted engagements 🤣🤣🤣🤣
They’ve been doing that for a while. Kate counts phone calls with Jason Knauf as an engagement. It’s really ridiculous and why I can’t take any deranger seriously who tries to use Meghan’s royal engagement numbers as “proof” that she didn’t work, since we know she purposely did not put many events into the CC.
Since it has been highly reported that Meghan did not receive a salary or any compensation for her work while she was supposedly a “working Royal” she was essentially a volunteer and donated her time. So counting Meghan’s “engagements” for comparison is ridiculous imo.
I wonder what happened to the offices in KP for early years… do they still (if ever) exist? After all, the meetings would take place in Windsor in future as proof of today’s meeting. Their staff certainly does most of the heavy lifting… lol for days at Kate’s and William’s “step up”… they just step up mysteriously their numbers by counting every little meeting… I bet the visit in NI contained at least four events (including the making of a cocktail)
Both Wails need to ensure they end up with more engagements than the queen this year. William won’t have to worry as much, but Kate was well behind the queen until she passed.
But posting meetings is something both of them are done for a while. I don’t believe that Charles posts staff meetings in the circular.
Aim high, you two fools! Surely they can eek out more engagements than the queen in the year she died!
I actually doubt they will make it, without a serious fluffing of the numbers.
I read “embrace a heavier workload” as “we acknowledge they weren’t doing a damn thing before but we’re hoping they might consider showing up for something occasionally.”
God that cover. All these two do is “step up”. At this rate they’ll be touching the clouds.
Good grief, all that talk about flopping in and out of the swimming pool or cycling round the royal estate. Don’t they understand that people don’t want to hear about this even at the best of times and certainly not now when most Brits can’t afford heating? Kate, it was only the other day you were harping on about food banks This is one of the most tone deaf and insulting pieces I’ve read recently. Thing is, it keeps mentioning friends in Norfolk, and then mentions a close family friend. Yeah, right. They have no friends. Also, is the Norfolk stuff meant to imply they never had any problems living there and they are going to miss it and be missed…like Rose and that issue never existed and this move is nothing to do with any of that drama. I bet everyone in Norfolk, inc the aristocratic set around Rose, is delighted that Kate and William are off to live their ‘relatable’ modern family life with their pretend friends. The only people round at theirs will be Carole and her gang of hangers-on.
I suspect William, with Chuck’s permission, moved into Windsor Castle shortly after Angela Kelly moved into the room next to the Queen’s after her health declined. Adelaide was a smoking mirror. Renegotiations began after the TQ’s death and all of the Wails have moved in. I also think this article is C-Rex smartly telling the PPOWS that they had better start working more while simultaneously prepping the public to expect them to “work” more. Will be interesting to see what happens if the Wails refuse.
These two remind me of Roland Schitt in “Schitt’s Creek” — always pretending to work.
Consider this:
THAT is one of the best photos an international magazine could find of the Prince of Pegging.
Wow. That is awful. A real reminder of how singularly unattractive and lacking in charisma the new reps of the RF are.
Every day, the desire of these four and their sycophants to tear the Sussexes to shreds makes more and more sense. And you know what? The fact that the Waleses use bots on social media to gin up the appearance of popularity is also clear. How many of their defenders have but one to, say, 50 followers? It is all an expensive illusion.
