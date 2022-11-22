Princess Kate wore Emilia Wickstead to greet South Africa’s Pres. Ramaphosa

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa began his state visit to the UK today. This is the first state visit of King Charles’s reign, and Charles has put out the literal red carpet for Pres. Ramaphosa. Interestingly enough, the president’s wife was supposed to join him on this state visit, but she mysteriously canceled at the last minute. Upon the president’s arrival, he was greeted and escorted by Prince William and Kate, who met the president at the Corinthia Hotel. Then he had to deal with King Charles and Queen Camilla and all of the military pomp, inspecting the troops and listening to the South African national anthem.
While King Charles hosting his first state visit is a very big deal for him, it’s also a big deal for the Prince and Princess of Wales. Charles has to try to give these two 40-year-old diplomatic lightweights a crash course in soft diplomacy. All Kate cares about is the clothing and jewelry though. She wore a new Emilia Wickstead coatdress in a dark berry shade. She paired it with a £1,720 Jane Taylor hat and a £495 Mulberry bag. She wore pearl earrings which were a gift to Princess Diana and she also wore the official PoW fleur-de-lis three-feather brooch. Kate really got her hands on all of Diana’s old jewelry.
This evening, Charles will host the state dinner and of course people have been talking about which tiaras will be worn by Camilla and Kate. I’m guessing Kate will carefully select one of Diana’s favorites.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red, the Waleses’ Instagram.
The coat dress is a beautiful color.
@TulipWorthy, agree! It’s the first time in a while that I haven’t disliked what she’s worn…I actually think this is very pretty. And the color is perfect for the season. I do think it would look better without the hat— at first I thought it was one of those giant headbands. But overall I think she looks beautiful.
The Dfail calls it purple, not burgundy. Not that it matters, it is a lovely jewel tone, but it looks more like the bottom image posted here on their website. Interesting what light does to photographs.
It’s a gorgeous color on her but she has at least 5 Emilia Wickstead coatdresses similar to this in different colors.
In “Hello”, they show a “similar to buy” look, and it seems FauxDi has a matching color dress under (though I doubt she ever takes the coat(s) off, so God knows why she needs one, other than to spend the £££££s).
She really needs to find a signature *work* hairstyle. To me, this look just looks so juvenile on her for some reason. Maybe it’s the hat making it look like she’s wearing a headband ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. Just don’t like it.
The berry color of the coat, though, is gorgeous!
@beff the last pic of her coming out the car looks purple on my phone too.
The pics in the fail do show a more purple color, maybe those are outside?
Agreed. The cut of her dress perfectly suits her figure, and the prune color complements her olive complexion. For once, let’s be fair and admit that Catherine Middleton looks like herself… Or the chic version of her mom as an air stewardess.
The Royal Family is stuck in the 1950s. No modernizing is possible there.
Yup. And once again, we have absolutely no content to comment on. Just what she’s wearing. What a useless, white placeholder.
All of this.
” We have absolutely no content to comment on. Just what she’s wearing”: I wouldn’t be so sure. We can emphasize that Kate and her crown-venture partner
1- Went to great lengths to prove to the world they “are VERY MUCH not a RACIST family”.
2- Breached the protocol to welcome the South African president. They went as far as to fetch the man at his hotel. This unprecedented over the top obsequiousness is clearly customized to convey the notion that Willy and Katy are equalitarians 😂.
3- Their diversity spin doctor probably told them to do so, in the wake of the calamitous Jamaica slap across their white faces and the backlash from their Meghan treatment.
One can talk about Kate’s clothes, or discuss her brand new PR disguise as an anti-racist contorsionist. I hate everything about that Will & kate stunt. Pure humbug. South Africa’s first lady couldn’t be fooled. She refused to be an accessory to the Wailses hypocritical display of racial embrace.
The hat looks ridiculous. At first glance I thought it was one of those padded, oversize headbands-and now I wish that it was.
Same. Also, I don’t understand hats that sit on the back of the head.
At 1st I thought it was a sister wife bump-it do and I wouldn’t be surprised at all. Such a boring frump always.
The hat is 1960s stewardess.
They’re just … there, aren’t they. Chuck is in trouble. Gotta say, that berry color is absolutely to die for, it’s rich and vibrant and I would kill for a winter coat in that color.
@Emmi, if you click on the article, there’s a Karen Millen coat in a similar color and I am very tempted!! (Never mind that I don’t have the need, disposable $, or occasion for a new coat.)
Mr. Jaded got me a similar coat in a deep jade green for Xmas last year. It’s a Karl Lagerfeld design and I absolutely love it. I wouldn’t wear that hat if you paid me though.
I’ve often thought that Kate prefers this particular style of headband/hat as it’s suggestive of a crown, it might be the closest she ever gets to one.
Kate really needs an update. Her hair is almost always a miss. And Bill looks like he would rather be anywhere else than where he is. Charles has his work cut out for him with these two. They are 40 and have never worked. Kinda hard to instill a work ethic into them now. Good luck Chuck. You need it with these two.
To be fair, I actually think kate looks fine. The colour of the coat is beautiful. The hat might be a bit over the top and the dress is a bit… matronly. But it is fine for the occasion.
She’s giving off a bored look though. That can’t be fixed by a nice outfit which is the ultimate issue.
The hat reminds me of what used to be called a stewardess’ hat. The colour is gorgeous though.
@Chrissy I wonder if Kate’s mom helped her choose the hat. 😉
@Chloe, Kate always bores appearance wise. I can count on one hand the number of times a specific look stands out to me. All her looks look alike. And I don’t give her a pass because she has the best of the best at her fingertips to get a good look. She doesn’t take any chances with fashion. I have seen Queen Letizia have some fashion flops but at least she tried. We all know she doesn’t want to be a fashion plate and outshine Will, but she could do much better than what she does. And this look is a fail except for the color of the outfit. And someone should cut that hair for the love of God.
The hair. At least 6-8 inches need to be trimmed off. Whether it’s her real hair or the wig , I can see how dry, damaged and over-processed it looks from here.
@Gabby, thank you! agreed 100%
Oh look the coat dress is back!
Seeing her back in a coat dress almost makes me miss it being her “royal uniform”. At least that was her “style” instead of looking at what Meghan is wearing. Nice color too.
Honestly, same. This one is a beautiful color. I’d have more respect if she kept to this style and owned it. As opposed to copying and appropriating everything about her SIL.
@Jais ITA
the thing is, this wasn’t her style either. She dressed this way bc the Queen did, and that’s who Kate was trying to emulate. For the first 7-8 years of their marriage, she was emulating either the queen or Diana. Enter Meghan and she had someone new to work into the mix.
It’s just that she was copying this for so long that people just started associating it with her, but many of us said at the time that she needed to look at someone other than her 90 year old GMIL for fashion advice.
Yeah, this makes sense, becks1 that the coat dress style originated from an earlier copy keening. But at this point, even if it was copied originally, she could own it and make it her own. And keep Meghan’s good style out of her closet! I think it’s the copy keening of Meghan that really annoys me.
@Pumpkin,
I am in agreement, it is her style. I have no opinion about her style, it’s hers.
OMG; she looks so dowdy. Just no to the pleats & that way too big hat.
That hat is HUGE!!
She looks awful per usual. That rictus smile and dead eyes.
Oh Lord save me, the schoolgirl look again. Woman, you’re 40. Stop trying to look like you’re twelve years old with the pillbox and the curly long hair down your back; all you’re missing is a sailor top and a big hoop to roll along the street with as you run… And I’ve always loathed those Emilia Wickstead pleated dresses, she has so many of them and they’re all hideous.
My bet for the tiaras are:
–Charles will want the big press around Camilla for her first state event, so it’s Camilla who will wear a new one. I’m thinking one of the “lesser” (eg not diamond) tiaras that QEII wore, like the ugly Burmese ruby or the big sapphire one. He’ll save the Girls of Great Britain, Queen Mary’s Kokoshnick, etc for more major events like the annual diplomatic service event in early December, or maybe the state visit coming up to France?
–Kate will wear the Lover’s Knot tonight to allow the spotlight to be on Camilla, then get a new “big gun” for the December diplomatic service event (perhaps one we haven’t even seen, from the vaults) and then an even more stunning one for the coronation
The color is nice on her?
She has so many EW dresses similar to that one, wearing a new one wouldn’t bother me since she’s meeting a head of state but lordy she really has been spending her time shopping with the duchy money, hasn’t she? and almost 2000 pounds for that hat!?!?!
You know if she could get her hands on the Spencer tiara that’s what she would wear. I wonder if she has asked for it.
@Becks, somehow I missed that the hat cost that much. Almost £2000 is freaking insane for that hat
She really looks stunning in this colour. It’s becoming clear that Harry only had two items from Diana the Cartier and that blue ring to give his future wife. Kate has countless Diana jewels , I like the fact that its probably even more special to Meghan to have just those two items.
Kate doesn’t “have” this brooch either — it reverted back to QE and is part of the royal collection. Camilla has worn it before.
I’m assuming for the most part that the things we see Kate wearing that are “Diana’s jewels” were probably part of the royal collection so harry couldn’t take them with him when he left. and if Angela Kelly was gatekeeping the royal collection, she probably followed William’s orders and didn’t allow Meghan to wear anything from the collection that was associated with diana when she was a working royal.
@ Becks – perhaps? In this case the broach has been around awhile though, it came through the Queen Mother and has also been worn by Cams – I wouldn’t associate it so much with Diana as the PoW but of course a story gets way more clicks with the association so I get it.
The jewels were split down the middle as per Diana’s will. Harry got gems from Diana. Kate does not have more of the inheritance. Diana treated both her sons as special
Her will stated that she wanted the jewelry left to her sons. But the division of it was left to the descretion of the will executors. Who ultimately split it down the middle. Harry got Diana’s sapphire ring – which he then gave to Will for Kate. Something I often wonder if he regrets doing.
@Tessa, right, but my point is that a lot of the jewels we saw Diana wear were not hers, so she couldn’t have left them to Harry, like the lover’s knot tiara.
@Wendy oh you may be right about the brooch, I’m not sure I have ever seen it before lol (at least not that I can recall), my comment was more just about how it seems Kate has more of “diana’s jewels” than Meghan. That’s just because a lot of what Diana wore wasn’t “hers.”
@Noki: Megan has also worn a yellow gold torque bracelet with blue cabochons that was Diana’s. I bet Harry just got some of the less famous pieces and that Megan is more subtle about wearing them.
@Wendy and @Becks1: I doubt this Prince of Wales feather broach came through the Queen Mother, since she never held the title of Princess of Wales. When she married the future George VI, he was a younger son. His older brother, the future Edward VIII was the Prince of Wales. George VI and Queen mother were the Duke and Duchess of York on marriage, until they became the King and Queen when Edward VIII abdicated.
Speaking of the Duke of York title: it’s going to revert to the Crown when Andrew dies, as he has no sons. I wonder if it will be considered tainted for a few generations (if the monarchy lasts that long!) or if it will be given to Louis. It has frequently been the title given to the monarch’s second son. This assumes Andrew has died by the time Louis marries.
It is my understanding that there were two Prince of Wales brooches. Diana had one and then Charles acquired a different one for Camilla after their marriage. I assume the one that Kate is wearing today was passed on to her from Camilla. As for Diana’s jewels, we found out recently that they were housed at Buckingham Palace (probably for safekeeping and insurance purposes). While under the will Diana’s jewels were to have been divided between the brothers we do not know that any such division has taken place yet or, if so, that it was fairly done. Kate does seem to have acquired some of the more “important”jewels.
I stand corrected: this broach did at one time belong to the Queen mother, but its origins are two generations earlier. It was a wedding gift to the future Queen Alexandra when she married the Prince of Wales. Sounds like it’s part of the Royal collection now: http://mariannalondon.blogspot.com/2013/06/more-on-prince-of-wales-feathers-brooch.html
A different feather broach Charles had made for Camilla that she debuted on their wedding day: http://queensjewelvault.blogspot.com/2015/04/the-duchess-of-cornwalls-pearl-and.html
Pretty much every engagement she has ever done she’s worn something new and expensive – she clearly spends a LOT of time shopping and preening.
Vapid is as vapid does.
@Tessa I understand and believe that, but Diana is no longer here, who knows if her will was enforced to her specifications? And William is a bully who ended up getting the big blue( thank God ,can’t imagine Meghan’s dainty fingers wearing that horrible gaudy ring) and also demanding Meghan doesn’t wear anything else( why was that never a bigger story? ).
That hat is very expensive and doesn’t add to the outfit at all. The 1910 schoolgirl look is a bit tired at this point. The colour is nice and in something a bit more modern it could have more of a wow factor.
The shoes though are poorly matched and off side suede. She needs to go to black instead of a shade that’s close but not the same.
The thing is, her overspending may be what comes back to bite her in the a*se if William ever decides to divorce. Yesterday in the Fail (I know, I know), there was an article titled something like “What does high-living Kate think about KC’s foie gras ban?”. The article didn’t have any additional info, just a random assortment of trash news and nothing else about her high-living other than she once liked foie gras 10 years ago. This is definitely them gently sticking their needles in like they did with that article on William where they just threw in the fact that everyone knows he’s spoilt and self-righteous. She’s really done herself no favors by spending such an exorbitant amount of money and working so little this entire time – all the papers have to do is point that out. Who other than royal derangers will be sympathetic to her in one of the worst cost of living crises the UK has faced in a long time?
She looks so shiny and waxy. She really looks like a good Madame Tussaud’s wax figure.
Yeah I noticed that too. Her face is definitely looking worked, preparing for Boston I’m assuming.
There is a video of her talking and her face is so frozen that it’s barely moving. She looks like an animated wax statue in that video. The botox was set to 11 I guess.
You have to look really closely at the photos but she included the emerald drop on the brooch which she really should have removed once she decided on this color or she should have worn a different color that allowed you to see the emerald drop
As per usual Kate is wearing the brooch so the emerald hangs crooked.
Just like the tiara she wears that evening… it’s not sitting correctly on Kate’s head so the pearls are hanging crooked and are hanging against the frame. Diana’s friends probably cringe every time they see Kate wear it?
and the huge pearl drop earrings she wore to remembrance day, also crooked. do they not have a mirror?! austerity takes its toll, even on the royals. lol.
I agree with others that the outfit is dowdy and it also ages her. She suits the colour and I don’t mind the hat. The biggest issue I have is the dead cousin it on her head – her hair is just always so bad. She should just cut it to a nice shoulder length bob style and be done with it but she will never cut her hair.
She’s got that smug look on her face that she’s been sporting since TQ died – she’s basking in the fact that she got the cream she’s been chasing after for the past 20 years. The Diana cosplay is complete.
yeah, I think her smugness since the queen died is really obvious.
Being the only pretty royal at a state dinner has to be Kate’s dream. In reality, the entire day doesn’t exactly look like Kate’s idea of a good time–just a lot of standing and smiling and talking to serious adults. And then if Rose is invited to the dinner? Painful. Wonder if Kate admits to herself how hollow it all is?
The first thing I noticed is that she is not clasping her hands in front of her crotch. This is amazing! Maybe KC had a role this?
@Harper, that reminds me of the state dinner when the Spanish royals came. Kate, in my opinion anyway, came off like she was sulking, and I believe it was due to Letizia looking red hot and gorgeous while Kate was sporting that awful mauve Martha Washington dress. The way the photos read to me was that Kate was trying to stay far away from her because her need to “be the prettiest girl at the dinner” was completely in the dumpster that night. I agree with everything you said.
@Harper and L84Tea – I was thinking she has her work cut out for her if QLetizia, QMary or CP Victoria show up. Which always has me laughing when one of those women is around Kate.
@Harper, L84Tea, and Seraphina if you are looking for pretty and fashionable royals the british royal family is not the one to follow. Plus Norway, Belgium, Netherlands, and Spain all have young princesses that are actually really pretty and will start official work in the next couple of years
William looks contemptuous and his wife looks bored and vacant. If you told me Madam Tussaud lent some figures for this meeting, I would have believed you. Neither look very engaging.
It doesn’t matter how much of Diana’s jewelry she wears or how often or how well she cosplays Diana’s style. Diana was not jewels or clothes, she was a soaring personality with real empathy and compassion and heartfelt human kindness. This vacuous paper doll is not and will never be Diana and is destined to be a mere footnote in history.
Well said.
@chaine, 💯
I mean there were only two tiaras Diana really wore, the Spencer which obviously the Crown doesn’t own, and the Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot. I disagree with other commenters who think she’d want the Spencer tiara – I think Kate is more interested in “Princess of Wales Diana” than anything that evoked Lady Spencer.
I’m not sure what direction they’ll go. I think they will give Camilla something big to impress on people that she is Queen Consort whether they like it or not, lol, so maybe something like the Burmese Ruby. I think Kate will wear the Lover’s Knot but if she didn’t it’d be cool to see something we haven’t seen. We’ll never see the Maria Feodorovna Sapphire Bandeau for its ties to Russia but I wish we could, lol.
What’s wrong with her eye?
It’s not her eye, it’s her eyebrow. I’m not a Botox expert but either they went overboard on one side or the other side didn’t take.
Too much Botox injected into the middle of her forehead, it can cause the eyebrows to lift oddly (and give a Spock-like look). I only know this because I asked my medical aesthetician about Kate’s eyes and that’s what she told me lol
Something is also up with her eyes. Remember that weird photo of her at boarding school where one eye is absolutely huge and looks like it’s about ready to pop out of her head? That can happen with infections. In some photos her left eye still looks larger and different than her right. I think it is probably a combination between Botox and fillers and her already asymmetrical features.
Hahahaha, well spotted! I live in SoCal, and it’s what we call here…the Botox Blink! Princess Charlene also has a version of it at the moment. Even the best cosmetic surgeon can’t forsee exactly how the muscles will react to each fresh injection, and the new POW has been injected up the wahzoo for years!
antipodean. “up the wahzoo” is hilarious! Taking it, saving it, using it myself. Thank you.
She’s got Botox to the max right now. There is a video of her speaking (one where derangers think William is giving her a look of love) and her face is barely moving. She is totally frozen. It’s sad she’s doing this at 40 because it’s only getting worse from here. Sometime accepting a bit of aging helps in many ways. She’s clearly too vain to do that. She’s desperate clinging at this point and failing especially with the jacked up eyebrows. Also see that pic of the surprised eyes that pops up here on occasion.
Camilla gets her looks criticized but her acceptance of aging naturally should not be insulted. Camilla is what many 75 year olds look like. (The adultery stuff sure that’s fair game).
Can you imagine being President Ramaphosa, and having to make conversation with these two lightweights? Especially after knowing how they treated a POC who dared to marry into the family?
If I were him and feeling cheeky, I’d ask them tough questions about the environment (that Will could not answer), about early childhood education (that Khate could not answer), and all about Harry and Meghan’s children and what they’re planning on giving them for Christmas. LOL
Maybe they can then ask him how he became one of the wealthiest men in South Africa, about his involvement in a massacre and about allegations of his son’s corruption.
I’m not suggesting he’s an innocent. I’m just saying that these two are such lightweights. And racist, to boot.
They’re birds of a feather – Ramaphosa is as crooked as a dog’s hind leg.
Looking at the photo op, one cannot help but notice the Willliam’s demeanor. It is open for speculation and photo assumptions.
He dislikes the package deal, that includes a wife starved for the spotlight, even if she is a part of it??
He wants the spotlight to be him and the guest??
This is his show??
They are going to talk about her frock??
It is not like he is an oil painting. But again.
That HAT alone cost £1700?!
Her eye – they’ve messed up her botox, as all the photos look like this (see Getty Images) The color of the coat is amazing! I do have a problem with her choice of brooch; it is a large, dangling emerald (?) on a plum coat, with those large dangling pearl earrings. I don’t get the combination for daytime. Once again, the Queen Consort, 75 years old manages to dress better than Catherine. I think someone should speak to her about the colonist cosplay. I do think it is a very bad look for the RF. It not only reads unmodern, but it also reads we still have you under our heel.
Kaye looks her matronly best. Very much the 50s 60s era.
Very nice, vibrant color on Kate. Outfit is a bit Jackie O/ Don’t tell the midwife here with that hat. Least her fans who like coat dresses & were hoping for her to revert back to the coat dress style rather than emulating Meghan, will be happy.
She is anticipating the trip to Boston where she can channel Jackie or try to. Kate is so obvious
Except Jackie O was more modern in her fashion than Kate ever will be. (Why can’t she wear a sheath dress?? Why must she always go for this A-line silhouette?)
Also … no matter how much work she gets done, Kate will always look hard. Bitterness does that.
Every day she is solidifying into Princess of Wales. Every day she will be more rigid and stuffy and boring. She will wear expensive clothing and jewelry and accessories and will still look the same every time. This is a pretty color, but the same old same old, just as the Queen was always the same, no matter what color she wore.
She looks totally fine. Good colour, trademark Kate coat dress. Boring but serviceable.
More interested in what they may have discussed considering the history of the two countries…
Kate looks old from head to toe. As old as the institution she is a part of . There is zero youth and life in her . It’s a sad life this woman is oh so hell bent to be part of .
The coat is a really beautiful color though a bit on the long side, but I get it’s probably cold in London and they did a carriage procession not mentioned in this post. I always wonder how she gets into them because I don’t see any buttons (for once!) or zippers on it? The hat is not good though, it looks like one of those oversized headbands she loved so much for a bit but it’s actually a pillbox and just looks weird from that angle.
Ugh, “Princess Kate”?
Please stop? Pretty Please?
The smug one would like to be called that, or possibly Princess Catherine? But she’s not. She’s The Princess of Wales. And yes I know we all called Diana “Princess Diana” which isn’t correct either but she was a nice person. This one? Not so much?
Cathy, I’m going to try hard to remember to refer to her as ofWilliam.
And the usual Kate stuns in the daily mail. Is she already channeling Jackie with that hat.
A return to the coatdress. Jacqueline Kennedy, as First Lady, usually wore suits when receiving guests at the White House or traveling. She also wore pill box hats designed by Halston. She didn’t like hats and wore pill box hats tipped back on her head as does Kkkate. The color on the coatdress is sumptuous but coatdresses, oh dear. Pull up Jacqueline Kennedy arriving in Dallas in her pink Chane suitl, white gloves and pink pillbox hat. She was fluent in Spanish and French and a voracious reader.
And today is the anniversary of JFK’s assassination, too. 11/22.
She looks fine, the color is lovely.
I just find her so bland.
Yes, colour is gorgeous and the hat is ok…with all that money could we please see some imaginative and exciting fashion as she’s got the figure for it. How truly dreadful to look so unhappy…
Where is the So African president’s wife? Last minute no show?
Did a Google search on his wife. She is quite accomplished, a medical doctor, Harvard school of public health, and sister of a billionaire family.
I love that she canceled and hope it’s not a health reason. It takes aways from Chuckles’ state event.
Her face is starting to do that that lopsided drooping thing it did in Jamaica. It’s not as bad as during the Fail tour, but one side is definitely higher than the other. Why? Is that what happens with Botox? (I’m asking seriously so that I don’t get said procedure. I don’t like my forehead wrinkle, but I do like both my eyes at approximately the same place.)
😆😆😆😆 she has two distinctly different eyes. I think it’s more obvious when she does that weird smirk. I wouldn’t be surprised if her procedures make it more obvious though.
That’s it, she’s got her father’s eye shape & face shape, and then all that botox is causing issues & even more lopsidedness.
@Steph, I replied to a comment above before I saw yours and I believe that you are correct. Kate’s wonky looks appear to me to be a combination of cosmetic procedures / injections / fillers and her already asymmetrical features.
My dad used to do Botox on my mom (he was a neurosurgeon and had access to the drug). Maybe because he knew where every single nerve was located in her face or maybe the man had magic hands, but my mom NEVER looked like Kate. She looked smooth, yet like herself. That’s some shoddy work. She looks pulled and the manic expression is perennial.
every wealthy woman I know in London has had severe botox/filler mishaps. I cannot fathom how they do not have top notch treatments there but that’s the data I have.
my last visit there I was astonished by their appearances- I would not go out and about looking like they looked. so my conclusion is that London is an aesthetics desert. even Khate with all her money can’t buy a quality injection
I honestly think most of the reason for that is just bc so many people tend to over do it. They don’t realize that half the flaws they notice on their visage are things that other people don’t even clock. But bc they notice the flaws on themselves, they want all of it smoothed off, but to everyone else, it just looks overwrought and overdone.
My God, it just dawned on me today is the anniversary of JFK’s assassination.
Ah Beech, you know in my granny’s house she had a picture of JFK on de wall.with the Pope underneath lol.
Mine too! Also, my catholic grade school 🙂
You know what’s really funny for me is that, as I read this comment, my mind immediately just went, “Oh, like in Derry Girls!” (Although I think they also had a Dolly Parton picture along with the Pope and JFK).
Yes. May he rest in peace.
Yuck. I can’t believe any of you like anything about this outfit. It’s so ugly. She looks like a 90s Clinique lipstick. And everything else about the outfit and styling is just plain old ugly.
She was born dated and frumpy. A plain Jane.
Ha! I think I had that berry lipstick!! Came in one of the ‘free gift’ bags.
My go-to Clinique was rose spectrum. Then they discontinued it. I love this colour on her – for once it’s not caramels or camels that don’t match her tones. The actual dress is horrible and too long. I don’t know why she keeps going back to this design. Do you ever see anyone in coat dresses? I don’t. Some women must love them, why else does Wickstead keep churning them out.
@beaniebean – they definitely came as free gifts. I used to play makeup with them as a kid when my mom got them.
@ina- completely agree.
@sparrow- I’ve never seen someone in a coat dress irl. Idk if Wickstead keeps making them in general or if she makes them for Khadaver.
The colour of this so called coat dress is beautiful, one of my favourites. The hat, can’t believe that was nearly 2 thousand pounds, it looks like a oversized hairband !! Coat dress fits well but it looks terrible , de belt , pleats everything, very matronly.
De hair , very childest but very Kate and her eyebrow lol. However interesting if you watch their arrival William and Camilla are all smiles, but Camilla seems to ignore Kate even though Kate ture to form smiles for de camera !!!
IMHO, she doesn’t look good with her hair down. A hat and cute bun are usually her best looks (not always as we saw on Remembrance Day). I think it’s a cute hat and a cute look on someone just not on mrs wails.
She really does need to hack that crap off at the shoulders.
Instead of the P Di cosplay, she should consider aping Queen Letizia of Spain.
The schoolgirl hair is just….bad. It looks unprofessional, she should have at least tied it back.
The thing with the hair is thats its VERY ‘Sloany Pony’, go down Kings Road and you will see many aristo (and wannabe aristo) types wearing their hair like that. Same goes for being super thin.
Karen Carpenter. Scary.
I love the color. I wish she wore more jewel tones – they photograph so well on her. She has wonk eye again and needs to just lay off the Botox. I think for her this is a good outfit. Yeah it has a my spinster aunt wore this to Easter brunch vibe but I am starting to think of her as an older lady even though she isn’t – maybe cause she always comes with coat dresses and a Mary Poppins or headmaster at the pilgrim school aesthetic. I mean the bar is so low for her. So for her I think it’s a hit.
The hat is not that bad though it’s way overpriced. From the side the hat looks nice. I know her hair could use a trim but it actually photographed well here. Curls are her friend and give her limp hair a little lift. She should curl the ends more often gives it a little volume/body.
This could just be years of being married to William – which would probably kill anyone’s spirit, or it could be she has deprived her body of the nutrition it needs for so long – her eyes are dead – they didn’t used to be that way. I’d feel sorry for her if she weren’t such a vapid, jealous, racist, and petty person.
My god could these two dimwits ever learn to look the least bit welcoming?
The color works. The pleats don’t. The hat didn’t the first time. She has a similar hat in a different color. She hasn’t stopped spending despite high fuel costs. Maybe I’m silly to think she would rewear, but this is the moment she’s been waiting for. She has to show everyone her awful taste. Now I think she’ll wear a new dress to the dinner as well. A new necklace? Perhaps. She’s THIS IS MY MOMENT.
I see the coat dresses is back along with hat and purse she just added gloves… The color is same color she wore to Eugenie & Jack wedding, coat dress is the same style as she wore few days ago in Lt blue (one have pleats & other didn’t & diff color)….
Love the coat, Kate looks nice
Even with the wiglet of a different color, and the dead eyes?. Sorry but this not a new look, just a different color on the same mean skeletal girl. My opinion, but I see we differ.
Jean, she needs to go SHORTER for the hemline. I’m not sure what the pleats are about, but I know they could have added a bit of material below the waste to make this coat comfortable without resorting to pleats. I don’t like pill box hats–just a personal preference. As far as the rest of it? Well, this color is really good on her. Jewelry and shoes? She’s consistent and that probably should count for something.
I love the aubergine colour. I hate the cut. Not to offend anyone who has a coatdress like this, but I never see people in this kind of get up. It’s too long and she looks trussed up.
Isn’t the dated look simply because Carole Middleton is her real stylist? It’s what she’d wear projected onto her daughter.
I love the colour of the coat but, Kate looks more dowdy than Downton. This is supposed to be a state occasion – you know the thing we Brits do best. Where’s the glamour and glitz? These are the “young” royals who are supposed to be modernising the monarchy. Seriously, both William and Kate look around the same age as the president who is around 30 years older than they are.
It looks like an outfit from the 1940s.
I feel like all her clothes look the same, just different colors.
Her hair has got to be extensions, no?
Shoulder length would look better, IMO.
That’s all I’ve got. These 2 are so boring all there is to talk about is her outfits.
Which is weird because Diana was known for her fashion but Diana had a warmth or charisma that made her more interesting to me.
The state dinner tonight will really put the pecking order on display starting with the jewels. Cam will get first pick as QC, Charles will not let Kate outshine her on this night. And no matter how much looted jewels Kate wears, the British aristos will always see her and the Middletons as social climbing trash. It would be interesting if the Wessexes show after the title denial and Anne coming because she and Eddie supported Andrew in public.
As usual, her clothes look ugly, bc she’s the one wearing them, and she is a person with an ugly personality, which makes her an ugly person. That ugliness permeates everything, including the clothes she wears. I see this coat, and all I see is an ugly racist wearing it. That makes it ugly.
Anyway….maybe I’ve just been watching too much Real Housewives lately, but, her face is looking overly pulled and stretched and shiny. I remember that statement she put out from KP saying that she doesn’t get Botox injections. I’m gonna assume from that carefully worded denial that she doesn’t get Botox that she gets something else that does the same thing as Botox, she probably fillers as well. Her face just looks very stretched and shiny, in that very Beverly Hills sort of way, y’feel?
The press release was basically worded to say that she doesn’t get Botox from the company that was making reference to her. Because her face barely moves now and it’s clearly bad botox.
She put out a statement denying botox????!!! How did I miss that?
Wow. This is harsh
She looks very thin