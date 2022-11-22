Princess Kate will go to Harvard during the Waleses’ three-day Boston trip

The Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales will apparently be in Boston for three full days. The Boston trip is the whole shebang, they’re apparently not going to visit any other American city, nor are they building in a day to simply be tourists, which kind of sucks? Yes, it will be a Boston winter, but there’s so much cool stuff to see in and around Boston, so much Revolutionary War history and so many places steeped in American history. Which just shows you how superficial Prince William and Kate are – to them, Boston is “the Kennedys” and they’re keen about “the American royal family” and that’s it. That’s as far as they go. Anyway, more details of their big three-day trip have been revealed:

The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit the US for the first time in almost a decade this month when they jet off to Boston for the Earthshot Prize Awards. Prince William and Kate will spend three days exploring the city and meeting with local organisations before joining activists, policy makers and performers for the glittering ceremony on 2 December. The awards were founded by Prince William to ‘discover, celebrate and scale the best solutions to help repair the planet’. The five winners will be announced on the night. The princess will also spend time at the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, a world leader on research into the lifelong impact of experiences in early childhood, which is a subject area that has become a tentpole of her royal work. The centre has been a long-time supporter of the Royal Foundation and the Centre for Early Childhood. During their trip, which will take place between 30 November and 2 December, William and Kate will attend a special event with the Mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu, as well as a visit by the prince to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum with Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, of the fabled political dynasty. As well as learning about the climate-related challenges that Boston faces, The Prince and Princess will also take time to meet with those who are working to support vulnerable members of the local community. They will hear about the efforts of Roca, a non-profit organisation working for nearly 35 years to bring public systems together in a cohesive approach to save and change the trajectory of the lives of high-risk young people.

[From Tatler]

“The princess will also spend time at the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University… The centre has been a long-time supporter of the Royal Foundation and the Centre for Early Childhood.” Oh, God. Buttons is going to Harvard. She’s going to sit there with Harvard researchers – people with PhDs and million-dollar grants – and talk about how, in her extensive research, the Early Years are important, and not enough people know that! She might even show them her keen Five Big Questions survey, the one she threw together after promising some big new project for a year. Anyway, I’m definitely underwhelmed by this itinerary. It’s like they were trying to pick the most boring events possible. Maybe, despite the reporting to the contrary, William and Kate are not trying to make this trip into some huge, make-or-break international story. Or maybe they don’t know how to draw international headlines for doing anything but “be colonialist flops.”