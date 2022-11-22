Princess Kate will go to Harvard during the Waleses’ three-day Boston trip

The Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales will apparently be in Boston for three full days. The Boston trip is the whole shebang, they’re apparently not going to visit any other American city, nor are they building in a day to simply be tourists, which kind of sucks? Yes, it will be a Boston winter, but there’s so much cool stuff to see in and around Boston, so much Revolutionary War history and so many places steeped in American history. Which just shows you how superficial Prince William and Kate are – to them, Boston is “the Kennedys” and they’re keen about “the American royal family” and that’s it. That’s as far as they go. Anyway, more details of their big three-day trip have been revealed:

The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit the US for the first time in almost a decade this month when they jet off to Boston for the Earthshot Prize Awards.

Prince William and Kate will spend three days exploring the city and meeting with local organisations before joining activists, policy makers and performers for the glittering ceremony on 2 December. The awards were founded by Prince William to ‘discover, celebrate and scale the best solutions to help repair the planet’. The five winners will be announced on the night.

The princess will also spend time at the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, a world leader on research into the lifelong impact of experiences in early childhood, which is a subject area that has become a tentpole of her royal work. The centre has been a long-time supporter of the Royal Foundation and the Centre for Early Childhood.

During their trip, which will take place between 30 November and 2 December, William and Kate will attend a special event with the Mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu, as well as a visit by the prince to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum with Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, of the fabled political dynasty.

As well as learning about the climate-related challenges that Boston faces, The Prince and Princess will also take time to meet with those who are working to support vulnerable members of the local community. They will hear about the efforts of Roca, a non-profit organisation working for nearly 35 years to bring public systems together in a cohesive approach to save and change the trajectory of the lives of high-risk young people.

[From Tatler]

“The princess will also spend time at the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University… The centre has been a long-time supporter of the Royal Foundation and the Centre for Early Childhood.” Oh, God. Buttons is going to Harvard. She’s going to sit there with Harvard researchers – people with PhDs and million-dollar grants – and talk about how, in her extensive research, the Early Years are important, and not enough people know that! She might even show them her keen Five Big Questions survey, the one she threw together after promising some big new project for a year. Anyway, I’m definitely underwhelmed by this itinerary. It’s like they were trying to pick the most boring events possible. Maybe, despite the reporting to the contrary, William and Kate are not trying to make this trip into some huge, make-or-break international story. Or maybe they don’t know how to draw international headlines for doing anything but “be colonialist flops.”

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar and Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

90 Responses to “Princess Kate will go to Harvard during the Waleses’ three-day Boston trip”

  1. Digital Unicorn says:
    November 22, 2022 at 8:03 am

    I think the itinerary is being designed to make them look ‘intelligent’ and ‘focused’ on what they are currently keen about. Its a sad attempt to make them both look statesmean (typo and it stays) like. They are trying to make the Sussex’s look like vapid Hollywooders.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      November 22, 2022 at 8:07 am

      Kate is so fake. She had time to get a degree in this.

      Reply
    • Bananarama says:
      November 22, 2022 at 8:08 am

      Little do they know how much we love our vapid Hollywooders over here 😂

      Reply
    • Maxine Branch says:
      November 22, 2022 at 8:11 am

      I think the opposite. The Sussexes repair roofs on homeless centers. Provide baby diapers for centers who serve mothers, fiancé 5 food centers for World Central Kitchens., etc. while the Cambridges are still learning and evolving. Statesmen like, I think not, more timid because they are only known for gaffes. Imagine scholars having to entertain a real dummy. The Sussexes are as far away from Hollywood as the Windsors are from intelligence

      Reply
      • LULULULUBrown says:
        November 22, 2022 at 8:48 am

        WOW. That’s how you ether someone.

      • Blue Nails Betty says:
        November 22, 2022 at 9:27 am

        The Sussexes are like President Jimmy Carter. They genuinely care about their fellow humans and they take effective action and use what they’ve got to help bring attention and money to organizations who need it.

        The Waleses are like Republican officials who blather nonsense, shake a few hands, then toddle off to go count their money and brag about their meaningless award.

    • equality says:
      November 22, 2022 at 8:18 am

      Another archetype for Meghan: the “vapid Hollywooder”. She could have Jolie on for her work and Jen Garner for her Save the Children work (which I”m sure has had more impact than any of Kate’s work.

      Reply
    • First comment says:
      November 22, 2022 at 8:18 am

      I agree digital unicorn.. we have Kate and Harvard in the same phrase….that’s enough for them to show relevance and intelligence

      Reply
    • SURE says:
      November 22, 2022 at 8:26 am

      Agreed @DU! I also wonder whether it’s a case of lowering expectations unlike with the Carribean “charm offensive” disastour. They’re probably still hoping for a PR win based on those strategically lowered expectations. Perhaps there’s a children’s slide at the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard.

      Reply
    • L84Tea says:
      November 22, 2022 at 8:27 am

      Let’s face it. Late just wants a Harvard sweatshirt she can jog around in like Diana did.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      November 22, 2022 at 8:33 am

      And it’s projection once again because the vapid ones are Kate and William. Kate sounded like an idiot when she was with Dr. Biden and these Harvard people will be laughing at her here too. For the sake of the money being donated they won’t say much but Kate has not sounded intelligent on any issue ever. This is not someone who had a shot at an Ivy League school on her own merits.

      Reply
      • windyriver says:
        November 22, 2022 at 9:49 am

        I’m confused about what money is being donated. The article is implying that the Harvard group has been supporting the Royal Foundation – “The centre has been a long-time supporter of the Royal Foundation and the Centre for Early Childhood”. That last is Kate’s thing. If Harvard was giving anything, hard to imagine it’s money; maybe Kate had a phone call with someone there a couple of times, to show that they’ve been “collaborate[ing] on new solutions” (as per Foundation website).

        I don’t know why they put her/themselves in these situations, with such qualified people doing significant work, when it’s so obvious what a lightweight she is – which will be completely clear to them within the first 30 seconds..

  2. Tessa says:
    November 22, 2022 at 8:05 am

    This is so embarrassing. Real scholars in the field listening to Kate who brings her charts.

    Reply
    • MoBiMom says:
      November 22, 2022 at 8:17 am

      This.

      Reply
    • Bananarama says:
      November 22, 2022 at 8:17 am

      For a preview, watch the video of her doing a “round table” with Dr. Jill Biden at a school a few months ago, it’s excruciating. It’s mostly a bunch of softballed questions posed by her smarmy effette simpering private secretary in the kind of condescending tone one reserves for young children giving a presentation about a baking soda volcano at a science fair. Meanwhile the look on JB’s face is like wtf is happening right now, and I think at the end she even comments alluding to how weird and short and pointless it was lol. It’s very clear to everyone but Kate that these events are just 10 minute opportunities for Chris Jackson to take pictures and flex his retouching skills.

      Americans aren’t interested in hiding their disappointment in British royal intellect so I imagine this is going to be pretty intimidating for her and an absolute joke for everyone else. What I would give to be in the room after she leaves lmao.

      Reply
      • Lorelei says:
        November 22, 2022 at 8:26 am

        @Bananarama, excruciating doesn’t even cover it. That was so, so embarrassing, and you can see the moment that Jill realizes it was purely a photo op.
        Also, the day of that round table, someone on here posted the transcript of Kate’s exact words and I hope somebody can find it again because it was actually SO much worse when you read the utter nonsense that came out of her mouth. And she had pages of notes right on the table in front of her! Yet she still couldn’t manage one coherent sentence. Beyond mortifying.

        And the icing on the cake was watching her struggle trying to answer a question about Lilibet that she clearly was not expecting as the whole thing wound down and everyone was packing up their stuff, getting ready to leave. You could tell she was ambushed (and pissed) so she mumbled out some sort of lame response.

      • Green girl says:
        November 22, 2022 at 8:27 am

        If Kate had any shame she would be mortified just thinking about that disaster with Dr. Biden. She was out of her depth and it showed.

        That she is planning something similar in Boston is absolutely mind boggling and is indicative of the arrogance from that court.

      • Harper says:
        November 22, 2022 at 9:01 am

        Here’s one part of Kate’s presentation at the Biden roundtable: “I’m really interested in how we can best prepare the next generation to become parents themselves, so actually the focus isn’t you know, um, on parenting itself, it’s actually on how we can give them the tools so that they are having their babies and raising their children with these greater tools and I think that is the way that education all the way through the system I think that would be really powerful. Um (big gulp) but yes, in terms of my own journey it’s been about education and um, I’ve really started to get into this work to see what we could do to prevent some of today’s toughest social challenges whether it’s addiction, poor mental health, violence, things like that in the home and ah, um, you know, I …” The word salad and jazz hands and awkward pauses continued on for a few more minutes.

        I’m very interested in seeing if she upgraded her robot settings to include bigger words for the Harvard team, or if she just thought the Biden thing was a homerun and hasn’t bothered to improve her impromptu speaking skills.

    • alexc says:
      November 22, 2022 at 8:30 am

      And worse yet she has no embarrassment or shame about being a total fraud completely out of her depth amongst actual experts. She gives new meaning to the word lightweight.

      Reply
    • LaraK says:
      November 22, 2022 at 9:31 am

      The problem is that Kate is so unaware of how empty she is. She wants to be on the same level as these people.

      Contrast that to Meghan, who also talks to people with much more expertise and clout than her. But she makes the talk about giving them a platform and learning. Not about self aggrandizement.

      Kate will totally bring up the fakakta survey that my nine year old thought was dumb. Poor Harvard.

      Reply
  3. Lissen says:
    November 22, 2022 at 8:07 am

    The jokes write themselves. SHE went to Harvard!

    Reply
  4. 4pibs says:
    November 22, 2022 at 8:09 am

    Well this is going to be hilarious 😂

    Reply
  5. Southern Fried says:
    November 22, 2022 at 8:09 am

    I hope she does bring her pie chart and mumble nonsense while Willy looks pissed off, it’ll be funny.

    Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    November 22, 2022 at 8:09 am

    I’m sure she will meet with the researchers et al at Harvard who will all be very polite to her and then as soon as she walks out they’ll roll their eyes and say “thank goodness that’s over”.

    Everything else seems predictable – meeting the mayor, meeting with Caroline Kennedy (since Earthsho was originally supposed to be at the library, right?), etc. I’m not surprised they didn’t include any historic sites or anything. Do they ever include anything like that in their tours, if its not a major landmark like the Taj Mahal or something?

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      November 22, 2022 at 8:15 am

      I’m waiting for them to turn up at the White House – you know they want it. A photo op there with the Pres and First Lady is absolutely on their list – they want to show the Sussex’s who has the ‘real’ power and status.

      Reply
      • Emily says:
        November 22, 2022 at 8:41 am

        I think the Bidens will be busy Entertaining the Macrons who are on a state visit from France from 1,December.

    • Belli says:
      November 22, 2022 at 8:15 am

      Did she and her team learn nothing from her experience with Dr Biden? Or did they get enough positive coverage from the fawning press that they’re trying that again and it doesn’t matter that she was embarrassingly vapid and uninformed?

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        November 22, 2022 at 8:19 am

        I am sure she thought the event with Dr. Biden went very well. I don’t think she has any clue how she comes across and no one is going to tell her.

      • Digital Unicorn says:
        November 22, 2022 at 8:24 am

        kHate is as vapid as they come – she will have taken their politeness/good manners as a sign that they think she’s great and wonderful. We know she doesn’t have any good manners or basic politeness.

        kHate and Ma are takers, the thought of giving anything is enough to send them into a fit of the vapours.

      • Lorelei says:
        November 22, 2022 at 8:29 am

        Wouldn’t the Bidens host Charles and Camilla, since Charles is the actual head of state? These two are lightweight dimwits and the entire world knows it.

      • SURE says:
        November 22, 2022 at 8:46 am

        @Lorelei C&D as Prince and Princess of Wales were famously entertained at the White House by the Reagans so W&K could still be hoping for the TB lost-in-the-80s fairytale.

      • Lauren says:
        November 22, 2022 at 9:03 am

        Based on the comments under the youtube video I just watched of the roundtable Kate has no idea what people who are critical of her think

      • LULULULUbro says:
        November 22, 2022 at 9:28 am

        Belli- Kate’s bad performance with Dr. Jill Biden was trending on Twitter, and the Royal reporters were embarrassed because a Journalist, a PR person, asked who thought that was a good match-up. Plus, Sussex Squad had a video of the whole exchange.
        Back in the USA, it didn’t fare well. The News reporters asked why KP’s people tried to silence Andrea Mitchell. They called the whole thing Bizzare. Especially how quick it was.

    • LightPurple says:
      November 22, 2022 at 8:30 am

      The library event space is physically too small for the number of people they invited. As for historic spaces, the MGM Music Hall is adjacent to Fenway Park, it’s literally built on the former players’ parking lot, so they’ll see historic Fenway Park, not that either of them knows anything about baseball.

      And they had better be polite to Mayor Wu.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      November 22, 2022 at 8:37 am

      The researchers will treat her like they would do with a visit by Ivanka Trump. They will politely nod while the privileged entitled person spouts silly words and then laugh at them when they leave.

      Reply
  7. Amy Bee says:
    November 22, 2022 at 8:10 am

    I do wonder how long Kate is going to keep up with this pretense. I don’t know why KP is trying so hard to make Kate into something she’s not. She would be better off visiting a children’s hospital or an old people’s home.

    Reply
  8. Tessa says:
    November 22, 2022 at 8:11 am

    Oh come on a tentpole for her royal work. Lolol. It is all about her wardrobe. Can the center arrange to put a slide in the building so she can make a grand entrance. These are leading scholars and Kate would not be able to fully understand their work. Kate did not want to bother getting a degree because research means more work.

    Reply
  9. ML says:
    November 22, 2022 at 8:13 am

    “The princess will also spend time at the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, a world leader on research into the lifelong impact of experiences in early childhood, which is a subject area that has become a tentpole of her royal work. The centre has been a long-time supporter of the Royal Foundation and the Centre for Early Childhood.”
    Why does this center at Harvard support the Royal Foundation? How much money and how has this money been spent?

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      November 22, 2022 at 8:35 am

      Not financial support. And not long-time supporter. They “collaborated” on Kate’s report. The only mention of Kate’s Center on the Harvard website is a link back to the Royal Foundation’s press release about the report.

      Reply
    • Aurora says:
      November 22, 2022 at 9:09 am

      Reading the title and then seeing the pic of Kate ridiculously going down the slide made me laugh so hard. Celebitchy is so hilariously shady with the pic selections.

      Reply
      • Mabs A'Mabbin says:
        November 22, 2022 at 9:55 am

        It’s why I’m here. The snark meta is strong within Celebitchy, complete with visuals.

  10. Jillian says:
    November 22, 2022 at 8:13 am

    They’ll never get the sort of enthusiastic reception they’re wishing for in the US. Maybe if they’d pulled themselves out of their own asses for a spell, they
    would understand that the Kennedys are not it these days (my god, Chris fucking Pratt married one). These two idiots really do live in the 60s with their racism and snobbery (and dowdy old fashioned clothes, KATE), how bizarre

    Reply
  11. Eurydice says:
    November 22, 2022 at 8:13 am

    Sorry, if you’re looking for celebrity excitement, Boston is not the place. We have universities, hospitals, museums, science and banking and lots of non-profits. And our restaurant kitchens close at 10:00 pm.

    These seem like perfectly normal events. The only reason they might be boring to the general public is because William and Kate are boring. Imagine the same itinerary with Harry and Meghan.

    Reply
    • SquiddusMaximus says:
      November 22, 2022 at 8:32 am

      Darling, you forget that Harvard University is such an overlooked, underappreciated institution that will benefit sooooo much from Kate’s distinction. :-/

      Really a champion of the people, these inbred chads.

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        November 22, 2022 at 8:47 am

        Well, President and Fellows of Harvard College was founded under King’s Charter, so there’s a “connection.” But, having worked there for a good part of my life, I can tell you that NOBODY and NOTHING confers distinction upon Harvard – rather, as far as Harvard is concerned, it’s the other way around. And they have plenty of experience with visiting kings, potentates, presidents, moguls, and general all-around rich people – not all of whom have been the brightest bulbs. This meeting will go fine.

  12. Snuffles says:
    November 22, 2022 at 8:15 am

    It wasn’t enough that Kate looked like a dimwitted lightweight in front of our First Lady. They’re going to do it again by putting her next the Harvard intellectuals. Her ignorance is going to be on FULL display.

    Reply
  13. Miranda says:
    November 22, 2022 at 8:15 am

    As if Caroline Kennedy hasn’t been through enough tragedy in her life, now they’re inflicting these 2 on her?! That poor woman.

    Reply
  14. caitlin says:
    November 22, 2022 at 8:16 am

    It’s not clear to me which country is paying for this but regardless, what is Boston actually getting out of this? People are being inconvenienced and taken away from their duties and important work to entertain these 2?

    Reply
    • SquiddusMaximus says:
      November 22, 2022 at 8:35 am

      Oh. I don’t know, maybe Kate will debase herself by going to a women’s/children’s shelter by Mass General. Right? Or is it too much to hope they’ll do anything but rub elbows with the similarly rich and entitled?

      Reply
      • Blujfly says:
        November 22, 2022 at 9:25 am

        She should go to BCH and show support for them given the threats and stress they have been under due to caring for transgender children. Speaking of both mental health and childhood development. Can you imagine? She would never.

    • Zazzoo says:
      November 22, 2022 at 9:31 am

      I don’t understand the point of the visit. And why specifically Boston? And only Boston?

      Reply
  15. Lorelei says:
    November 22, 2022 at 8:17 am

    This part doesn’t even make any sense (not that any of it does, but still):

    “The centre has been a long-time supporter of the… Centre for Early Childhood.”

    How can it be a “long time supporter” when Kate’s Centre (aka ‘The Center For Kids Who Can’t Read Good’) is, what, around two years old? If that? And has accomplished quite literally nothing?

    I swear to god if they didn’t constantly try to make everything she does come across as GROUNDBREAKING and AMAZING, it would be a lot easier to tolerate. Like, if they’d specifically say that Kate is going to Harvard’s established center in order to glean ideas for her own nascent project or something like that. But they’ll probably write about it as if Harvard’s center and Kate’s are equally prestigious, impactful, blah blah.

    Who knows, maybe she’ll surprise us. But I’m not holding my breath.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      November 22, 2022 at 8:29 am

      Harvard and London School of Economics both “collaborated” on the first “major research project” report that came out of Kate’s Center for Keenness. It was a thing back at the beginning of the year.

      Reply
    • Sophie says:
      November 22, 2022 at 8:29 am

      According to their website though, under the collaboration tab, there is no mention of this programme in Harvard! The whole website in fact, is a puff piece for Kate! Only under the Find Help & resources there are some references for this centre. But, again, nothing like a collaboration or joint research that can produce applicable results!

      I truly believe that, as always, the BM is creating fiction, without the due diligence.

      Reply
    • Agreatreckoning says:
      November 22, 2022 at 8:34 am

      LOL @Lorelei. Right! The announcement for the “launch” of the Centre for Early Childhood was June 17, 2021. The broom closet hasn’t turned two yet. But, sure, Harvard’s Center on the Developing Child has been a “long time supporter”. The spin is entertaining.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      November 22, 2022 at 8:48 am

      Kate never showed any interest in early childhood development until the Friday before Meghan’s Grenfell cookbook was announced in September 2018. Becky English got a call from kate or Carole to try to highjack attention for that project and they called it broken Britain because they didn’t even know they would call this. It then took years before they did anything more on it and then they tried to pretend that kate has been working on this for years despite no press coverage of her interest prior to that.

      The survey remains a joke because it is not something that would even pass a first year psychology course because it doesn’t measure anything of value and it is no different than a poll that many news organizations take.

      And we have heard nothing further about this centre located at KP, where kate has not been seen after Adelaide cottage was announced as a residence. So this is all just spin no different than what we saw Ivanka and Jared do when they were given the advisor positions. The main difference is that many Americans questioned by Ivanka and Jared did anything related to government because they were simply there because of who their family was, which is no different than William and Kate.

      Reply
  16. Sophie says:
    November 22, 2022 at 8:20 am

    Awwww, look at them trying too hard! Mumbles will be so out of depth, it’s going to be hilarious, while Prince of Pegging will be all uncomfortable looking like a cucumber! And @Kaiser, I really don’t think that “William and Kate are not trying to make this trip into some huge, make-or-break international story”. I think they are trying to preempt any negative reaction from objective reporters!

    Reply
  17. Steph says:
    November 22, 2022 at 8:23 am

    I think they finally got the message that they can’t compete. This itinerary is designed solely for photo ops. They will not be talking. They know it won’t be wall to wall coverage but they won’t have any public gaffes either.

    Off topic 1: even with the awkward angle, she looks good I’m the pink jacket. Wish I could see the whole outfit though bc she’s known for “almost” when it comes to dressing.

    Off topic 2: the pic of her in the sweater and outdoor jacket is the first time I’ve noticed her hair being so frizzy. I think that’s one of her biggest style failures. She keeps going for looks that her hair texture doesn’t support. Her hair isn’t meant to be straightened which is why it frizzed up like that in that weather. She should have had it pulled off her face with product that enhanced her natural waves/curls.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      November 22, 2022 at 8:31 am

      Maybe in her college days, I remember seeing her hair looking naturally wavy. Not sure about curly though. Most of the time, when she wears it curly, isn’t it straitened first and then curled? Asked by someone who air drys her hair but looks amazing a few times a year when it’s cut and styled by someone else.

      Reply
  18. girl_ninja says:
    November 22, 2022 at 8:25 am

    Kate should ask Pippa to come along on the trip since Pippa is the one with a degree in Physical Education, Sport and Physical Literacy focusing on early childhood development. Or maybe Pippa can write some notes down on some index card for KKKate to throw out at the folks at Harvard. I’m sure they are looking forward to taking time out of their work to babysit Keen.

    Reply
  19. Tessa says:
    November 22, 2022 at 8:26 am

    She can talk about how being a mother of three children making her an expert and read from a script. In the post accent. Is she really so clueless that she feels she can talk to experts and scholars. If anything the scholars should be giving a presentation and she could.listen.they are famous is the field . Kate is a dabbled since she never really puts time in learning.

    Reply
  20. Shelly bean says:
    November 22, 2022 at 8:26 am

    Caroline Kennedy is the Ambassador to Australia, not Britain. Strange they had to fly her all the way back to the US just so the keens could meet a Kennedy.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      November 22, 2022 at 8:41 am

      @Shelly Bean, I’m not sure where Rory Kennedy is currently based (I think NYC?) or if she has anything to do with this or the Ripple of Hope awards.
      (IMO it seems much more likely that she’d be involved with RoH and attend that ceremony since it’s in honor of her father.)

      Anyway, coincidentally, Rory is good friends with and has collaborated & partnered on projects with Liz Garbus, who is working on Harry & Meghan’s Netflix show. Rory and Liz co-founded a production company years ago. So W&K should definitely not expect an enthusiastically friendly greeting from Rory, if they happen to cross paths. 🙃

      Reply
  21. CC says:
    November 22, 2022 at 8:42 am

    Some people act like Meghan is smarter than Kate, but Meghan only went to Northwestern while Kate went to Harvard!

    Reply
  22. blue says:
    November 22, 2022 at 8:51 am

    Matchy-matchy earrings & pendant are bourgeois, imitating actual Victorian/Edwardian parures. I’m surprised her stylist let this pass.

    Reply
  23. aquarius64 says:
    November 22, 2022 at 8:57 am

    Kate was a mess with Jill Biden. I bet the Wailses tried to crash the White House state dinner on Dec 1 and got turned down. That dinner is for France.

    Reply
    • Roo says:
      November 22, 2022 at 9:16 am

      Oh god, can you imagine, Aquarius64? They surely had some courtier call the WH social secretary and mention several times that Egg and Khate would be there and would love to meet the Bidens, but the social secretary refused to take the hint…LOL.

      Especially after the early years conference disaster and Princess Anne making the comment about Biden farting, I’m sure the WH has no time for this family.

      Reply
  24. Nopity Nope says:
    November 22, 2022 at 9:02 am

    I would love for them to be show their commitment to mass transit by taking the T…getting stuck on the Red Line with 30 minute delay en route to Harvard would be exactly what they deserve.

    And hoo buddy. The traffic impact on these two gallivanting around between Fenway and Harvard/Cambridge…Mass Ave and Storrow will be useless for days.

    Reply
  25. Seraphina says:
    November 22, 2022 at 9:06 am

    The jokes just write themselves with this headline.

    Reply
  26. Plums says:
    November 22, 2022 at 9:30 am

    I think it illustrates how enmeshed I’ve become in the keen narrative on this site that I read the headline and laughed. It’s not even a joke! It’s purely fact based. Kate will go to Harvard. And I lol.

    Reply
  27. Jumpingthesnark says:
    November 22, 2022 at 9:39 am

    Do you think she’ll show up to Harvard wearing a whole lot of oversized and inappropriate jewelry?

    Reply
  28. Over it says:
    November 22, 2022 at 9:49 am

    I know what Harvard can do for mumbles Mcbutton, but what can the mute do for Harvard? Like what exactly is she bringing to the table? As for pegging along, sigh, that’s literally all it seems he will be doing.

    Reply
  29. Blithe says:
    November 22, 2022 at 9:54 am

    So, what are the odds that Kate unearths a Harvard sweatshirt just like Diana’s — and wears it at least once during this tour in an effort to create her own “iconic” association with Hahvahd?

    I was really hoping that Will and Kate would also be visiting either DC or NYC — where at least one visit to a school or a community center would include a cutely earnest kid publicly asking a question about “Princess Meghan”. Oh well. I’m looking forward to hearing more about Kate’s visit to Harvard. Quotes, videos, Harvard logo sweats….I’m here for it!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment