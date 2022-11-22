Princess Kate will go to Harvard during the Waleses’ three-day Boston trip

The Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales will apparently be in Boston for three full days. The Boston trip is the whole shebang, they’re apparently not going to visit any other American city, nor are they building in a day to simply be tourists, which kind of sucks? Yes, it will be a Boston winter, but there’s so much cool stuff to see in and around Boston, so much Revolutionary War history and so many places steeped in American history. Which just shows you how superficial Prince William and Kate are – to them, Boston is “the Kennedys” and they’re keen about “the American royal family” and that’s it. That’s as far as they go. Anyway, more details of their big three-day trip have been revealed:
The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit the US for the first time in almost a decade this month when they jet off to Boston for the Earthshot Prize Awards.
Prince William and Kate will spend three days exploring the city and meeting with local organisations before joining activists, policy makers and performers for the glittering ceremony on 2 December. The awards were founded by Prince William to ‘discover, celebrate and scale the best solutions to help repair the planet’. The five winners will be announced on the night.
The princess will also spend time at the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, a world leader on research into the lifelong impact of experiences in early childhood, which is a subject area that has become a tentpole of her royal work. The centre has been a long-time supporter of the Royal Foundation and the Centre for Early Childhood.
During their trip, which will take place between 30 November and 2 December, William and Kate will attend a special event with the Mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu, as well as a visit by the prince to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum with Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, of the fabled political dynasty.
As well as learning about the climate-related challenges that Boston faces, The Prince and Princess will also take time to meet with those who are working to support vulnerable members of the local community. They will hear about the efforts of Roca, a non-profit organisation working for nearly 35 years to bring public systems together in a cohesive approach to save and change the trajectory of the lives of high-risk young people.
[From Tatler]
“The princess will also spend time at the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University… The centre has been a long-time supporter of the Royal Foundation and the Centre for Early Childhood.” Oh, God. Buttons is going to Harvard. She’s going to sit there with Harvard researchers – people with PhDs and million-dollar grants – and talk about how, in her extensive research, the Early Years are important, and not enough people know that! She might even show them her keen Five Big Questions survey, the one she threw together after promising some big new project for a year. Anyway, I’m definitely underwhelmed by this itinerary. It’s like they were trying to pick the most boring events possible. Maybe, despite the reporting to the contrary, William and Kate are not trying to make this trip into some huge, make-or-break international story. Or maybe they don’t know how to draw international headlines for doing anything but “be colonialist flops.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar and Avalon Red.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220222-Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Visits the LEGO Foundation PlayLab at the Carlsberg Campus, University College Copenhagen, Denmark, on day one of a two-day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220223-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visiting Stenurten Forest Kindergarten. The Duchess was there to hear about their approach to learning, which focuses on social and emotional development.
-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Owen Humphreys/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
– Cardiff, UK -20220604-
Royals visit Cardiff Castle where they met artists performing tonight for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Andrew Bartlett/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51632869.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only, Cambridge, England – 20220623- Prince William And Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge Visit To Cambridgeshire
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67559224
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220616-
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood host a roundtable at the Royal Institution in London, attended by representatives from the early years sector alongside the Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Minister for Families Will Quince and officials from the Department of Health and Social Care and the Department for Education.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/Chris Jackson/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220616-
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood host a roundtable at the Royal Institution in London, attended by representatives from the early years sector alongside the Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Minister for Families Will Quince and officials from the Department of Health and Social Care and the Department for Education.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/Chris Jackson/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67259901
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220222-Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Visits the LEGO Foundation PlayLab at the Carlsberg Campus, University College Copenhagen, Denmark, on day one of a two-day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Ballerup, DENMARK – Catherine Duchess of Cambridge (Kate Middleton) pictured during a visit to Forest Kindergarten in Ballerup, on the second day of her 2-day visit to Denmark.
Pictured: Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 23 FEBRUARY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Copenhagen, DENMARK – Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visits the team leading the Playful Learning Programme, a partnership between the six university colleges in Denmark and the LEGO Foundation with a vision to enhance children’s creative and experimental approach to learning.
Her Royal Highness will be given an overview of the program before joining a group of students taking part in activities as part of their learning.
The PlayLab is a creative learning environment for students who are training to be early years professionals. The idea of playful learning is based on the concept that children who play develop the essential skills which will help them navigate through adult life, including problem-solving, negotiating, adapting, and thinking strategically.
Pictured: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 22 FEBRUARY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Copenhagen, DENMARK – Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visits the team leading the Playful Learning Programme, a partnership between the six university colleges in Denmark and the LEGO Foundation with a vision to enhance children’s creative and experimental approach to learning.
Her Royal Highness will be given an overview of the program before joining a group of students taking part in activities as part of their learning.
The PlayLab is a creative learning environment for students who are training to be early years professionals. The idea of playful learning is based on the concept that children who play develop the essential skills which will help them navigate through adult life, including problem-solving, negotiating, adapting, and thinking strategically.
Pictured: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 22 FEBRUARY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220223-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visiting Stenurten Forest Kindergarten. The Duchess was there to hear about their approach to learning, which focuses on social and emotional development.
-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
I think the itinerary is being designed to make them look ‘intelligent’ and ‘focused’ on what they are currently keen about. Its a sad attempt to make them both look statesmean (typo and it stays) like. They are trying to make the Sussex’s look like vapid Hollywooders.
Kate is so fake. She had time to get a degree in this.
Her sister actually did get a degree LMAO
@Tessa, your comment just reminded me that Pippa actually did, and now I’m lmfao all over again
Little do they know how much we love our vapid Hollywooders over here 😂
I think the opposite. The Sussexes repair roofs on homeless centers. Provide baby diapers for centers who serve mothers, fiancé 5 food centers for World Central Kitchens., etc. while the Cambridges are still learning and evolving. Statesmen like, I think not, more timid because they are only known for gaffes. Imagine scholars having to entertain a real dummy. The Sussexes are as far away from Hollywood as the Windsors are from intelligence
WOW. That’s how you ether someone.
The Sussexes are like President Jimmy Carter. They genuinely care about their fellow humans and they take effective action and use what they’ve got to help bring attention and money to organizations who need it.
The Waleses are like Republican officials who blather nonsense, shake a few hands, then toddle off to go count their money and brag about their meaningless award.
Another archetype for Meghan: the “vapid Hollywooder”. She could have Jolie on for her work and Jen Garner for her Save the Children work (which I”m sure has had more impact than any of Kate’s work.
And Tea Leoni for her work with Unicef….3rd generation!!
And Viola Davis for her work in preventing childhood hunger.
I agree digital unicorn.. we have Kate and Harvard in the same phrase….that’s enough for them to show relevance and intelligence
Agreed @DU! I also wonder whether it’s a case of lowering expectations unlike with the Carribean “charm offensive” disastour. They’re probably still hoping for a PR win based on those strategically lowered expectations. Perhaps there’s a children’s slide at the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard.
Let’s face it. Late just wants a Harvard sweatshirt she can jog around in like Diana did.
And it’s projection once again because the vapid ones are Kate and William. Kate sounded like an idiot when she was with Dr. Biden and these Harvard people will be laughing at her here too. For the sake of the money being donated they won’t say much but Kate has not sounded intelligent on any issue ever. This is not someone who had a shot at an Ivy League school on her own merits.
I’m confused about what money is being donated. The article is implying that the Harvard group has been supporting the Royal Foundation – “The centre has been a long-time supporter of the Royal Foundation and the Centre for Early Childhood”. That last is Kate’s thing. If Harvard was giving anything, hard to imagine it’s money; maybe Kate had a phone call with someone there a couple of times, to show that they’ve been “collaborate[ing] on new solutions” (as per Foundation website).
I don’t know why they put her/themselves in these situations, with such qualified people doing significant work, when it’s so obvious what a lightweight she is – which will be completely clear to them within the first 30 seconds..
This is so embarrassing. Real scholars in the field listening to Kate who brings her charts.
This.
For a preview, watch the video of her doing a “round table” with Dr. Jill Biden at a school a few months ago, it’s excruciating. It’s mostly a bunch of softballed questions posed by her smarmy effette simpering private secretary in the kind of condescending tone one reserves for young children giving a presentation about a baking soda volcano at a science fair. Meanwhile the look on JB’s face is like wtf is happening right now, and I think at the end she even comments alluding to how weird and short and pointless it was lol. It’s very clear to everyone but Kate that these events are just 10 minute opportunities for Chris Jackson to take pictures and flex his retouching skills.
Americans aren’t interested in hiding their disappointment in British royal intellect so I imagine this is going to be pretty intimidating for her and an absolute joke for everyone else. What I would give to be in the room after she leaves lmao.
@Bananarama, excruciating doesn’t even cover it. That was so, so embarrassing, and you can see the moment that Jill realizes it was purely a photo op.
Also, the day of that round table, someone on here posted the transcript of Kate’s exact words and I hope somebody can find it again because it was actually SO much worse when you read the utter nonsense that came out of her mouth. And she had pages of notes right on the table in front of her! Yet she still couldn’t manage one coherent sentence. Beyond mortifying.
And the icing on the cake was watching her struggle trying to answer a question about Lilibet that she clearly was not expecting as the whole thing wound down and everyone was packing up their stuff, getting ready to leave. You could tell she was ambushed (and pissed) so she mumbled out some sort of lame response.
If Kate had any shame she would be mortified just thinking about that disaster with Dr. Biden. She was out of her depth and it showed.
That she is planning something similar in Boston is absolutely mind boggling and is indicative of the arrogance from that court.
Here’s one part of Kate’s presentation at the Biden roundtable: “I’m really interested in how we can best prepare the next generation to become parents themselves, so actually the focus isn’t you know, um, on parenting itself, it’s actually on how we can give them the tools so that they are having their babies and raising their children with these greater tools and I think that is the way that education all the way through the system I think that would be really powerful. Um (big gulp) but yes, in terms of my own journey it’s been about education and um, I’ve really started to get into this work to see what we could do to prevent some of today’s toughest social challenges whether it’s addiction, poor mental health, violence, things like that in the home and ah, um, you know, I …” The word salad and jazz hands and awkward pauses continued on for a few more minutes.
I’m very interested in seeing if she upgraded her robot settings to include bigger words for the Harvard team, or if she just thought the Biden thing was a homerun and hasn’t bothered to improve her impromptu speaking skills.
And worse yet she has no embarrassment or shame about being a total fraud completely out of her depth amongst actual experts. She gives new meaning to the word lightweight.
The problem is that Kate is so unaware of how empty she is. She wants to be on the same level as these people.
Contrast that to Meghan, who also talks to people with much more expertise and clout than her. But she makes the talk about giving them a platform and learning. Not about self aggrandizement.
Kate will totally bring up the fakakta survey that my nine year old thought was dumb. Poor Harvard.
The jokes write themselves. SHE went to Harvard!
Mumble’s goes to Harvard
Well this is going to be hilarious 😂
I hope she does bring her pie chart and mumble nonsense while Willy looks pissed off, it’ll be funny.
I’m sure she will meet with the researchers et al at Harvard who will all be very polite to her and then as soon as she walks out they’ll roll their eyes and say “thank goodness that’s over”.
Everything else seems predictable – meeting the mayor, meeting with Caroline Kennedy (since Earthsho was originally supposed to be at the library, right?), etc. I’m not surprised they didn’t include any historic sites or anything. Do they ever include anything like that in their tours, if its not a major landmark like the Taj Mahal or something?
I’m waiting for them to turn up at the White House – you know they want it. A photo op there with the Pres and First Lady is absolutely on their list – they want to show the Sussex’s who has the ‘real’ power and status.
I think the Bidens will be busy Entertaining the Macrons who are on a state visit from France from 1,December.
Did she and her team learn nothing from her experience with Dr Biden? Or did they get enough positive coverage from the fawning press that they’re trying that again and it doesn’t matter that she was embarrassingly vapid and uninformed?
I am sure she thought the event with Dr. Biden went very well. I don’t think she has any clue how she comes across and no one is going to tell her.
kHate is as vapid as they come – she will have taken their politeness/good manners as a sign that they think she’s great and wonderful. We know she doesn’t have any good manners or basic politeness.
kHate and Ma are takers, the thought of giving anything is enough to send them into a fit of the vapours.
Wouldn’t the Bidens host Charles and Camilla, since Charles is the actual head of state? These two are lightweight dimwits and the entire world knows it.
@Lorelei C&D as Prince and Princess of Wales were famously entertained at the White House by the Reagans so W&K could still be hoping for the TB lost-in-the-80s fairytale.
Based on the comments under the youtube video I just watched of the roundtable Kate has no idea what people who are critical of her think
Belli- Kate’s bad performance with Dr. Jill Biden was trending on Twitter, and the Royal reporters were embarrassed because a Journalist, a PR person, asked who thought that was a good match-up. Plus, Sussex Squad had a video of the whole exchange.
Back in the USA, it didn’t fare well. The News reporters asked why KP’s people tried to silence Andrea Mitchell. They called the whole thing Bizzare. Especially how quick it was.
The library event space is physically too small for the number of people they invited. As for historic spaces, the MGM Music Hall is adjacent to Fenway Park, it’s literally built on the former players’ parking lot, so they’ll see historic Fenway Park, not that either of them knows anything about baseball.
And they had better be polite to Mayor Wu.
Mayor Wu earned two degrees from Harvard
The researchers will treat her like they would do with a visit by Ivanka Trump. They will politely nod while the privileged entitled person spouts silly words and then laugh at them when they leave.
I do wonder how long Kate is going to keep up with this pretense. I don’t know why KP is trying so hard to make Kate into something she’s not. She would be better off visiting a children’s hospital or an old people’s home.
Oh come on a tentpole for her royal work. Lolol. It is all about her wardrobe. Can the center arrange to put a slide in the building so she can make a grand entrance. These are leading scholars and Kate would not be able to fully understand their work. Kate did not want to bother getting a degree because research means more work.
@Tessa, I still believe wholeheartedly that the “Centre” is, like, a glorified broom closet
The event is at a venue built on Fenway Park’s land. They can launch her off the Green Monster into the street below.
“The princess will also spend time at the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, a world leader on research into the lifelong impact of experiences in early childhood, which is a subject area that has become a tentpole of her royal work. The centre has been a long-time supporter of the Royal Foundation and the Centre for Early Childhood.”
Why does this center at Harvard support the Royal Foundation? How much money and how has this money been spent?
Not financial support. And not long-time supporter. They “collaborated” on Kate’s report. The only mention of Kate’s Center on the Harvard website is a link back to the Royal Foundation’s press release about the report.
Reading the title and then seeing the pic of Kate ridiculously going down the slide made me laugh so hard. Celebitchy is so hilariously shady with the pic selections.
It’s why I’m here. The snark meta is strong within Celebitchy, complete with visuals.
They’ll never get the sort of enthusiastic reception they’re wishing for in the US. Maybe if they’d pulled themselves out of their own asses for a spell, they
would understand that the Kennedys are not it these days (my god, Chris fucking Pratt married one). These two idiots really do live in the 60s with their racism and snobbery (and dowdy old fashioned clothes, KATE), how bizarre
Sorry, if you’re looking for celebrity excitement, Boston is not the place. We have universities, hospitals, museums, science and banking and lots of non-profits. And our restaurant kitchens close at 10:00 pm.
These seem like perfectly normal events. The only reason they might be boring to the general public is because William and Kate are boring. Imagine the same itinerary with Harry and Meghan.
Darling, you forget that Harvard University is such an overlooked, underappreciated institution that will benefit sooooo much from Kate’s distinction. :-/
Really a champion of the people, these inbred chads.
Well, President and Fellows of Harvard College was founded under King’s Charter, so there’s a “connection.” But, having worked there for a good part of my life, I can tell you that NOBODY and NOTHING confers distinction upon Harvard – rather, as far as Harvard is concerned, it’s the other way around. And they have plenty of experience with visiting kings, potentates, presidents, moguls, and general all-around rich people – not all of whom have been the brightest bulbs. This meeting will go fine.
It wasn’t enough that Kate looked like a dimwitted lightweight in front of our First Lady. They’re going to do it again by putting her next the Harvard intellectuals. Her ignorance is going to be on FULL display.
Oh, God. *puts dates on calendar* I’m going to have to avoid driving into the city those days.
@Snuffles, and I for one can’t wait 🍿
Kathy is going to be SO out of her depth, JFC
As if Caroline Kennedy hasn’t been through enough tragedy in her life, now they’re inflicting these 2 on her?! That poor woman.
@Miranda, seriously. Won’t someone think of Caroline!
Hey come on now, imagine the poor mayor of Boston (whom we all know and can immediately name for sure and definitely is considered a huge honor to meet to all Americans)
She was recently elected and her name is Michelle Wu.
I know, right? Poor girl.
It’s not clear to me which country is paying for this but regardless, what is Boston actually getting out of this? People are being inconvenienced and taken away from their duties and important work to entertain these 2?
Oh. I don’t know, maybe Kate will debase herself by going to a women’s/children’s shelter by Mass General. Right? Or is it too much to hope they’ll do anything but rub elbows with the similarly rich and entitled?
She should go to BCH and show support for them given the threats and stress they have been under due to caring for transgender children. Speaking of both mental health and childhood development. Can you imagine? She would never.
I don’t understand the point of the visit. And why specifically Boston? And only Boston?
This part doesn’t even make any sense (not that any of it does, but still):
“The centre has been a long-time supporter of the… Centre for Early Childhood.”
How can it be a “long time supporter” when Kate’s Centre (aka ‘The Center For Kids Who Can’t Read Good’) is, what, around two years old? If that? And has accomplished quite literally nothing?
I swear to god if they didn’t constantly try to make everything she does come across as GROUNDBREAKING and AMAZING, it would be a lot easier to tolerate. Like, if they’d specifically say that Kate is going to Harvard’s established center in order to glean ideas for her own nascent project or something like that. But they’ll probably write about it as if Harvard’s center and Kate’s are equally prestigious, impactful, blah blah.
Who knows, maybe she’ll surprise us. But I’m not holding my breath.
Harvard and London School of Economics both “collaborated” on the first “major research project” report that came out of Kate’s Center for Keenness. It was a thing back at the beginning of the year.
According to their website though, under the collaboration tab, there is no mention of this programme in Harvard! The whole website in fact, is a puff piece for Kate! Only under the Find Help & resources there are some references for this centre. But, again, nothing like a collaboration or joint research that can produce applicable results!
I truly believe that, as always, the BM is creating fiction, without the due diligence.
LOL @Lorelei. Right! The announcement for the “launch” of the Centre for Early Childhood was June 17, 2021. The broom closet hasn’t turned two yet. But, sure, Harvard’s Center on the Developing Child has been a “long time supporter”. The spin is entertaining.
Kate never showed any interest in early childhood development until the Friday before Meghan’s Grenfell cookbook was announced in September 2018. Becky English got a call from kate or Carole to try to highjack attention for that project and they called it broken Britain because they didn’t even know they would call this. It then took years before they did anything more on it and then they tried to pretend that kate has been working on this for years despite no press coverage of her interest prior to that.
The survey remains a joke because it is not something that would even pass a first year psychology course because it doesn’t measure anything of value and it is no different than a poll that many news organizations take.
And we have heard nothing further about this centre located at KP, where kate has not been seen after Adelaide cottage was announced as a residence. So this is all just spin no different than what we saw Ivanka and Jared do when they were given the advisor positions. The main difference is that many Americans questioned by Ivanka and Jared did anything related to government because they were simply there because of who their family was, which is no different than William and Kate.
Awwww, look at them trying too hard! Mumbles will be so out of depth, it’s going to be hilarious, while Prince of Pegging will be all uncomfortable looking like a cucumber! And @Kaiser, I really don’t think that “William and Kate are not trying to make this trip into some huge, make-or-break international story”. I think they are trying to preempt any negative reaction from objective reporters!
I think they finally got the message that they can’t compete. This itinerary is designed solely for photo ops. They will not be talking. They know it won’t be wall to wall coverage but they won’t have any public gaffes either.
Off topic 1: even with the awkward angle, she looks good I’m the pink jacket. Wish I could see the whole outfit though bc she’s known for “almost” when it comes to dressing.
Off topic 2: the pic of her in the sweater and outdoor jacket is the first time I’ve noticed her hair being so frizzy. I think that’s one of her biggest style failures. She keeps going for looks that her hair texture doesn’t support. Her hair isn’t meant to be straightened which is why it frizzed up like that in that weather. She should have had it pulled off her face with product that enhanced her natural waves/curls.
Maybe in her college days, I remember seeing her hair looking naturally wavy. Not sure about curly though. Most of the time, when she wears it curly, isn’t it straitened first and then curled? Asked by someone who air drys her hair but looks amazing a few times a year when it’s cut and styled by someone else.
Kate should ask Pippa to come along on the trip since Pippa is the one with a degree in Physical Education, Sport and Physical Literacy focusing on early childhood development. Or maybe Pippa can write some notes down on some index card for KKKate to throw out at the folks at Harvard. I’m sure they are looking forward to taking time out of their work to babysit Keen.
She can talk about how being a mother of three children making her an expert and read from a script. In the post accent. Is she really so clueless that she feels she can talk to experts and scholars. If anything the scholars should be giving a presentation and she could.listen.they are famous is the field . Kate is a dabbled since she never really puts time in learning.
Posh accent
Caroline Kennedy is the Ambassador to Australia, not Britain. Strange they had to fly her all the way back to the US just so the keens could meet a Kennedy.
@Shelly Bean, I’m not sure where Rory Kennedy is currently based (I think NYC?) or if she has anything to do with this or the Ripple of Hope awards.
(IMO it seems much more likely that she’d be involved with RoH and attend that ceremony since it’s in honor of her father.)
Anyway, coincidentally, Rory is good friends with and has collaborated & partnered on projects with Liz Garbus, who is working on Harry & Meghan’s Netflix show. Rory and Liz co-founded a production company years ago. So W&K should definitely not expect an enthusiastically friendly greeting from Rory, if they happen to cross paths. 🙃
I suspect Caroline is back for the holiday with her family.
Some people act like Meghan is smarter than Kate, but Meghan only went to Northwestern while Kate went to Harvard!
Matchy-matchy earrings & pendant are bourgeois, imitating actual Victorian/Edwardian parures. I’m surprised her stylist let this pass.
Kate was a mess with Jill Biden. I bet the Wailses tried to crash the White House state dinner on Dec 1 and got turned down. That dinner is for France.
Oh god, can you imagine, Aquarius64? They surely had some courtier call the WH social secretary and mention several times that Egg and Khate would be there and would love to meet the Bidens, but the social secretary refused to take the hint…LOL.
Especially after the early years conference disaster and Princess Anne making the comment about Biden farting, I’m sure the WH has no time for this family.
I would love for them to be show their commitment to mass transit by taking the T…getting stuck on the Red Line with 30 minute delay en route to Harvard would be exactly what they deserve.
And hoo buddy. The traffic impact on these two gallivanting around between Fenway and Harvard/Cambridge…Mass Ave and Storrow will be useless for days.
The jokes just write themselves with this headline.
Yes.
I think it illustrates how enmeshed I’ve become in the keen narrative on this site that I read the headline and laughed. It’s not even a joke! It’s purely fact based. Kate will go to Harvard. And I lol.
Do you think she’ll show up to Harvard wearing a whole lot of oversized and inappropriate jewelry?
I know what Harvard can do for mumbles Mcbutton, but what can the mute do for Harvard? Like what exactly is she bringing to the table? As for pegging along, sigh, that’s literally all it seems he will be doing.
So, what are the odds that Kate unearths a Harvard sweatshirt just like Diana’s — and wears it at least once during this tour in an effort to create her own “iconic” association with Hahvahd?
I was really hoping that Will and Kate would also be visiting either DC or NYC — where at least one visit to a school or a community center would include a cutely earnest kid publicly asking a question about “Princess Meghan”. Oh well. I’m looking forward to hearing more about Kate’s visit to Harvard. Quotes, videos, Harvard logo sweats….I’m here for it!