The Waleses’ Boston trip is ‘one of the most important overseas trips for years’

Prince William and Kate are worried, let me tell you. Roya Nikkah at the Sunday Times had a big story called “Harry and Meghan trashed the monarchy. Can William and Kate win back American hearts?” That question mark!!! At least the Times isn’t making a declarative statement: The Waleses will win back hearts! No, they can’t say that. Because William and Kate live inside their own asses, they have no idea how things are going to go when they arrive in Boston for the Earthshot Awards in early December. They’re going to try to “manage” everything, but we’ve seen – just this year – the kind of amateur-hour staging and keenery that passes for royal tours with William and Kate. Anyway, this article is just chockablock full of hilarity and, yes, the Keens are panicking.
The Sussexes’ Oprah interview: “We now have a US problem,” an exasperated senior courtier told me in the aftermath of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s excoriating interview with the American talk show host Oprah Winfrey last year. After 90 minutes of prime-time royal annihilation, watched by 49 million people, the monarchy’s image was seriously tarnished.
The most important visit to the US in years: In ten days, a visit to the US by the Prince and Princess of Wales, viewed in royal circles as one of the most important overseas trips for years, aims to get the House of Windsor firmly back on the front foot across the pond. The couple’s engagements will cover sport, green tech, vulnerable young people, climate change and Kate’s interest in the early years. They will attend the second Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Boston, which will be shown on December 4 on the American public broadcaster PBS, Multichoice in Africa and the BBC.
An opportunity to have American headlines: Those in royal circles know the US trip is a big opportunity for William and Kate to sprinkle the stardust many Americans love and elevate the monarchy above entertainment news, before another narrative from the alternative Californian royal court hits headlines again. A source close to the couple said of their first visit to the US in eight years: “They are excited about being back on American shores, and as their first overseas visit since the passing of the Queen, they appreciate there will be a lot interest, and they welcome that. This is a huge moment for them as they assume their new roles.
No distractions from the Sussexes: When it comes to the elephant in the room — or on the West Coast — royal sources insist the couple “won’t be distracted by what others are doing or other activities that are coming up”. The largely positive reaction in the US to Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview, which drew support even from the White House, highlighted the transatlantic divide. The US was then largely pro Team Sussex, but many in the UK were more sceptical and there was more questioning of the couple’s claim of racism within the royal family, and of mental health struggles being batted away by the institution.
Nikkah spoke to an American professor who works in the UK: Dr Christine Harlen, a lecturer in US politics and international political economy at the University of Leeds, who is from Massachusetts, says William and Kate’s visit to her home state is especially timely. “The Oprah interview undoubtedly damaged the image of the monarchy in the US, but there is a lot of excitement about this visit. Their support for and leadership on the environment is seen as a more progressive aspect of the royal family. It appeals to the values of Americans who are left of the political spectrum and to the younger generations — people who are more sensitive and sympathetic to some of the concerns raised by Harry and Meghan with Oprah. So it might help neutralise some of the antagonism and interest people who are a bit younger than those who usually follow the royals.” Harlen also thinks the US visit will help rehabilitate the image of UK plc. “After Liz Truss and that mini-budget, a lot of people and media in the US were like ‘What is going on with Britain?’,” she said. “It got a lot of negative attention. A royal visit brings a positive message.”
Tina Brown on the Keens’ visit: “While Harry and Meghan have captured the tabloid imagination here, interest in William and Kate is low boil. I would like to have seen them hit more cities than Boston, where sizzle factor is quiescent to say the least. To win America, I would recommend a White House dinner, with Kate hitting the dance floor with [the actor] Bradley Cooper, as Diana did with [John] Travolta, preferably in the dress Kate wore to the James Bond opening.”
It sounds like Will & Kate are fighting the idea of doing a real tour: Aides are keen to emphasise the Boston visit is a “trip, not a tour” and “part of their more modern approach to statesmanship”, which is about “going into the heart of communities and promoting the issues that are close to their hearts, not just going to the White House”.
[From The Sunday Times]
Tina Brown’s comments are f–king hilarious to me. She thinks Joe Biden would have the time or interest in hosting William and Kate at the White House, or that someone could arrange Bradley Cooper dancing with Kate? Y’all. First of all, William and Kate are genuinely too lazy for all of that. Second of all, the Bidens wouldn’t agree to that. There’s also a mention in this piece about how the trip is “an opportunity for the royal family to align itself with America’s most revered first family.” Again, the Windsors have been Kennedy-obsessed for decades, which makes it even funnier that the Robert Kennedy Human Rights non-profit is giving the Sussexes an award just days after William throws himself a dull Earthshot party in Boston. Beyond that, it’s like… no one even wants to say it out loud, that this pair of 40-year-olds are diplomatic lightweights. I hope their trip is an utter disaster.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Abaco, Bahamas -20220326-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Daystar Evangelical Church Abaco in The Bahamas, to learn about the impact of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and to see how communities are still being rebuilt, on day eight of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee. Abaco, a chain of islands and barrier cays in the northern Bahamas, was hit by winds of up to 185mph during Hurricane Dorian in 2019 leaving 75% of homes across the chain of islands damaged and resulting in tragic loss of life.
During a visit to Fish Fry in Abaco, a traditional Bahamian culinary/.
During a visit to the Memorial Wall to remember victims of the 2019 hurricane at the Memorial Garden in Abaco.
During a visit to Grand Bahama Children’s Home, which provides a home environment to vulnerable children who are not able to live with their families
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Abaco, Bahamas -20220326-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Daystar Evangelical Church Abaco in The Bahamas, to learn about the impact of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and to see how communities are still being rebuilt, on day eight of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee. Abaco, a chain of islands and barrier cays in the northern Bahamas, was hit by winds of up to 185mph during Hurricane Dorian in 2019 leaving 75% of homes across the chain of islands damaged and resulting in tragic loss of life.
During a visit to Fish Fry in Abaco, a traditional Bahamian culinary/.
During a visit to the Memorial Wall to remember victims of the 2019 hurricane at the Memorial Garden in Abaco.
During a visit to Grand Bahama Children’s Home, which provides a home environment to vulnerable children who are not able to live with their families
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated
-
-
-
North America Rights Only – Nassau, Bahamas -20220325-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 7
The Duke Duchess of Cambridge in Nassau, Bahamas, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Grand Bahama, Bahamas -20220326-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Daystar Evangelical Church Abaco in The Bahamas, to learn about the impact of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and to see how communities are still being rebuilt, on day eight of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee. Abaco, a chain of islands and barrier cays in the northern Bahamas, was hit by winds of up to 185mph during Hurricane Dorian in 2019 leaving 75% of homes across the chain of islands damaged and resulting in tragic loss of life.
During a visit to Fish Fry in Abaco, a traditional Bahamian culinary/.
During a visit to the Memorial Wall to remember victims of the 2019 hurricane at the Memorial Garden in Abaco.
During a visit to Grand Bahama Children’s Home, which provides a home environment to vulnerable children who are not able to live with their families
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before p
-
-
North America Rights Only – New Providence, Bahamas -20220325-The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception hosted by the Governor General of the Bahamas Sir Cornelius Alvin Smith, at the Baha Mar resort on the island of New Providence in the Bahamas to with meet community leaders and people from across the Bahamas’ many islands, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220323-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, at King’s House, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of the royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Patrick Allen, Lady Patricia Allen
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220323-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 5
The Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a meeting at his office in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
One thing about America – we will say it right to your face. Warmest regards, Walses.
I have a ton of friends who live in Boston. None of them know that this is happening. When I tell them it’s generally – wtf do they know about f all esp regarding sustainability? Also don’t they hate Americans? Shit my gran is not gonna like this. I gotta go tell her hahahaha- lots of proud Irish pissed off. Lots of academics pissed off someone can showboat into an industry without any work or effort.
The only way this will make waves in Boston is negatively. It’s a small, densely populated city with streets that used to be cow paths. Watch traffic get snarled around Storrow or Boylston due to their entourage, or the T not run, and these two will become the most hated people in town.
Not just lots of proud Irish pissed. It was less than a year and half ago that the Prince of Petulance snubbed the Italy team after they beat England in the Euro Finals. Italian twitter went after him. Massachusetts is #4 in population of Italians/Italian Americans in the US. I remember seeing photos of the North End streets filled with people celebrating after the win. Still love how there were Italian fans holding signs saying Meghan is one of us.
I’m SO ASHAMED of myself for waiting outside in the freezing cold eight years ago, just to see their entourage drive by (they did not so much as wave to the crowd of peasants! Who had been waiting for hours! Freezing their asses off!).
Now, not only would I not show up anywhere that they have plans to be, if I happened to come across them in NYC, I would heckle them and yell that New York is Harry and Meghan territory now. Maybe ask if they’ve met their niece yet, or ask Kate who does her extensions.
Oh, crumbs..!
I’m chuckling already thinking of this visit…!
That article is so embarassing LMAO
I was giggling all the way thru it. My guess is their appearance here won’t even be a blip on the radar. The trip might not be a disaster–but who knows–but I also think nobody will even notice they were here.
Let’s be honest, there is an extremely high likelihood that this trip will be both completely ignored, and the Wails will stick their diplomatic feet in another huge pile of dung, a la the colonialist Land Rover parade.
I am anticipating all the Twitter comedians having another go at these two lazies.
You just know that they’re going to be well insulated against all of us rabble by a$$ ki$$3rs and safe white people.
Then they’ll go home crowing about how well they were received.
Kerry Kennedy statement was very explicit about why the Sussexxes were selected.. tackling structural racism. Willnot and cannot cannot address this topic in the US
The entire thing focuses on and around the Sussex’s it is obsessive and a little disturbing actually. If signing a rental contract to hold your event in is cultivating a close alliance then sure kudos to Peggy and Katie 🙄. I wonder if the rota are ever embarrassed about the utter crap they print.
Embarrassing is right.
“To win America, I would recommend a White House dinner, with Kate hitting the dance floor with [the actor] Bradley Cooper, ”
Very much reads as if someone most certainly did NOT get an invite to the White House and will do any amount of groveling to get one.
And Bradley Cooper? The dude’s a bit of a mess. Is that really the best suggestion they could come up with?
The one thing I’ve gotten from reading many articles like this is that the British really don’t understand America and Americans at all. They have this extremely weird notion of what life is like here.
Am I totally wrong here, but wouldn’t the White House only host a state dinner for the actual monarch? Do they even do that for the heir? I feel like we’ve only seen state dinners when the Queen was present.
IDK WTF happened to Tina Brown, but she’s gone off the deep end.
(Also, there are a million things wrong with her comments, but the idea that Kate would get up and dance like that- wearing that glittery monstrosity no less- is absolutely hilarious.)
I’m surprised they didn’t suggest Tom Cruise
The problem with dancing at the White House is that Kate can’t dance. We saw that up close during their Caribbean tour
Right!? Like who the eff chooses Bradley Cooper? And Biden has big issues occurring currently to play babysitter to 2 entitled brats. Like the eff.
Are they trying to recreate a Princess Diana/John Travolta dance scene
suggesting Kate and Bradley Cooper? That’s hysterical.
When Diana danced with John Travolta she was 24, and wasn’t even at the height of her fame.
The Waleses are middle-aged and incredibly dull. Neither of them have any star quality at all, and they never will.
I do find the desperation in all these press reports to be quite amusing.
President Macron and his wife are visiting that week on a state visit. I’m sure the actual head of state of France will be the one that Biden will want to wine and dine at the White House.
As are Kate’s idiotic expressions and style choices. Good lord, that white and yellow peplum dress and shoe combo. It makes me nauseous.
Does Kate have her fists clenched in the header pic, wearing the green frock?
Ahh yes. Scarlett O’Hara in Jamaica. What could go wrong?
Would you believe that looking at those photos of William and Kate (and those poor children) during the Dullards’ Carribean DisasTOUR still gives me that deep feeling of fremdschamen.
Is it too much to wish that anti monarchy protestors will meet greet them in Boston?
It was the site of that famous tea party! But it’s been literally centuries since Boston gave a thought to the British monarchy.
More recent thoughts – when the Queen visited Boston in 1976, there were all kinds of protests from the Irish community and, later, at one point Margaret Thatcher asked Ronald Reagan to do something about all the money Irish-Americans were sending to the IRA, Boston being a major source. I don’t think there’s that kind of passion anymore – more like apathy.
I sincerely hope that they will be pelted with teabags. sincerely. and if it happens, it isn’t like anyone would be prohibited from possessing tea in public here!
I don’t think that will happen; I think the worst thing that could happen for them is to have NO ONE show up….no protestors, no fans, no supporters, just….no one. Because most people in the US don’t care about the royals, and very few of the ones that “care” are going to go out of their way to see W&K walk into a building.
What do you want to bet they’re PR minions hire some rent-a-crowd group to make it seem like they actually have fans…
Yeah, I find it hard to believe anyone would care enough to bother protesting. Most Americans really don’t follow the RF, except for the weddings and scandals. I don’t know much about Boston Irish culture, and while I suspect there’s a general distain for British tyranny, that’s not quite the same as squeezing a protest of powerless figureheads into your packed calendar.
That’s definitely not happening. They will make sure to pay a crowd to show up and cheer.
@Jaded, I bet they’ll try, but good luck to them if they do that and expect it not to get out.
I remember at LEAST once when Tr**p tried to hire people to make it look like the audience at one of his rallies was packed, and of course someone found out and posted the ad on Twitter.
But this is something W&K would do; it’s right on par with them purchasing followers to “outdo” (lmao) the Sussexes.
I have an Irish friend, now living in NYC, who cackled when she read that they’d be going to Boston for that that very reason. She had/has relatives involved in Irish republicanism, and apparently the various organizations frequently received donations from Irish Americans. So maybe America’s most stereotypically Irish Catholic city, which also happens to be strongly associated with the Revolutionary War. isn’t the most ideal place for the RF to start their comeback tour.
I’m fascinated by all these comments about Irish sentiments in Boston. Reminds me of when JFJ Jr. died. I was overseas, and an an Irish woman who heard my American accent approached me on the street to ask if I’d heard the news (I hadn’t. That was how I first heard). She was devastated, in tears, and I felt like I had to hug her and share this moment with her as an American, even though the Kennedys haven’t been a big part of my life. Anyway. my sense is that Boston already has a royal family.
There is no red carpet coverage of the Nobel prizes because, outside of literature and occasionally peace, the awardees are not known to the public. Same for Earth Shot. The media isn’t going to get excited about this event. I assume PBS is covering it because David Attenborough is involved.
Highly unlikely. Their visit isn’t getting much attention at all.
Once again, proof positive these chads did not do their homework. Boston is a hub of progressive intellectualism, democratic socialism, international collaboration, and proactive humanitarian advocacy. There are SO MANY REASONS why these lazy, wealth-inheriting tools would not be welcomed, and even mocked. You know who would be celebrated?! Say it with me: the Sussexes. And the fact that the Waleses channeled what little work ethic they posses into attempting to sideline them (despite all the good they do on so many issues) will not resonate well with the Bostonian crowd. They should have gone to, like, Georgia.
Wait, no – Florida. The MAGA crowd in the Florida retirement communities would fucking LOVE them.
Boston is also one of the most overtly racist and hostile cities in America. Why do you think the Sussexes would be treated so well but the white Cambridges would be treated poorly.
The Danish CP royals visited Boston back in 2016 and were treated like ‘royalty’.
@Nicole what are you talking about? The interview contained no alternative facts. that’s just BS pushed out by the RRs and derangers.
the US loves H&M, mainly bc here in the US, they’re only covered when they’re doing something. Our press has better things to talk about than people who haven’t been seen in public in weeks (sometimes months.)
@Squiddusmaximus, if they want a fancy dinner where they’ll be celebrated, they’ll need to go to Mar-a-Lago. I’m sure Donald would pull out all the stops for an event for W&K there.
Lorelei, but who would get stuck with the bill? Trump seldom pays his venders, to say the least. 😉🤣🤣
I live in Boston – no one cares about this visit enough to protest. The only reason I know about it is because of Celebitchy.
Agreed. I’m a former Bostonian, and I can’t imagining this even registering on anyone’s radar unless their guilty pleasure is also celebrity gossip.
This x1000
As a Brit, I’ve been meaning to ask Bostonians what kind of reception they think these idiots will get. I don’t know whether a show of utter boredom is better than protesters with signs. I bet K&W would rather a complete lack of reaction. So, thank you for clarifying.
Yes, I live right downtown – nobody’s talking or even thinking about it. I think the last article in the paper about it was back in September, and before that, June. But there seem to be a lot of local sponsors and “partners” listed on the website and the organizers are a prominent philanthropic couple, so I imagine the audience will be filled with their friends and there will be those usual “society event” photos in the paper, with various people posing in groups.
Exactly, none of us here in Boston know or care. These people are just celebrities, nothing more.
I think it’ll be a typical society event. Only the wealthy know about it and attend, they’ll take some pictures that will appear in some society mag, maybe 1 in the newspapers. It’ll be forgotten by the end of the week, if not before.
I saw a comment on Twitter about how Earthshot is not people oriented. There’s no narrative so there’s not an opportunity for viral moments beyond Kate’s fashion as a result they won’t stay in the headlines long. With invictus there’s vets a winning subject for Americans, personal stories, people that overcome hardship, mental health. Bill choose the wrong progressive subject for Americans. Not wrong as in environmental causes are not important just won’t do what that professor think it will do.
A very astute observation. I don’t think it’s the wrong progressive subject; it’s just the wrong way to market Earthshot if you really care about the environment. The awards are given to people and organizations made up of people. These people have personal stories and personal reasons for why they’re so passionate about the environment. Put the focus on them – let their enthusiasm bring energy and relevance to the audience.
But if, as this article puts it, this trip is about raising the RF’s poll numbers in the US, then it doesn’t matter what subject they use as a pretext for visiting the US. Clearly, the environment is not the primary focus – getting the audience to love W&K is. So, they will be watching what Kate wears.
It would help if Earthshot hyped the winners and their ideas over W&K. Has there ever been profiles of the former anywhere besides the website (if that)?
@Deering24 This! The only thing relentlessly promoted about Earthsh*t is Peggy. It’s all we hear about. I don’t have a clue who won the prizes, or even what particular environmental niche they’re focused on. But again, of course, that’s the point. This is about promoting Peggy, and, I suspect, another avenue for money laundering.
‘Philanthropy’ is an important route for passing money among the rich and avoiding rules and taxes.
Sue—seriously. And it’s not like there wouldn’t be plenty of media outlets for winner promotion—or corporate/government hookups for their projects. Unbelievable…🙄🙄🙄
The Walton family helped found Earthshot (yes, THAT Walton family, the Wal*Mart world polluters). Earthshot is NOT about saving the environment, I can tell you that much.
I think one problem for Will is that most Americans don’t relate to the rich people involved with ES. Most people also recognize his part in it as performative and for attention and not sincere. And here is the BM spreading that very thought, that it’s PR and not true interest.
lmao what’s funny is that William chose a cause, environmentalism, that’s spearheaded by the West Coast states specifically California. The reason why the US is even able to enforce any environmental policies to begin with, such as a very strict vehicle emissions standards, across all the states is because of California’s large economy (car manufacturers don’t want to make 2 versions of the same car). He also chose tech too which, again, my home state of California dominates in 🤭😆 he’s gonna have to come west side if he wants his little ceremony taken seriously lol
Agreed. Also, Harry is a veteran and cares deeply about the veterans. William lectures people on the environment and then continues to take private planes, and Kate continues to wear sparkly gowns, etc… you can tell they don’t care one bit for the environment and are just using this to compete with Harry. William lectures, Harry overs solutions ex: Travelyst
The NIH, National Science Foundation, NASA, etc. all routinely deliver individual $5,000,000 grants to worthy research centers based on a robust grant selection process. Meaning each center gets $5M (over the course of 5 years usually). Some research centers get even more! The fact the W&K are so jazzed about giving $1M to scientific researchers is a bit funny to me because that money truly does not go that far in the science world! Sad but true.
I thought ten winners got $5 million each for their projects? Trust them to cheap out.
“There’s no narrative:” so right! “These people here already did good things,” is not by itself a compelling story.
There’s no narrative because, just like Kate’s “early years” nonsense, it was thrown together at the last minute without much planning or forethought— William just wanted a ‘signature’ event to be associated with because his little brother has the IG.
The narrative surrounding Earthshot is about William and William alone – because this is simply a very expensive PR exercise for him. Oh, and some people get some money for their projects. But that is not what is communicated – the story is all about how William is going to save the world because he’s so “serious” about the environment.
“The US was then largely pro Team Sussex, but many in the UK were more sceptical and there was more questioning of the couple’s claim of racism within the royal family, and of mental health struggles being batted away by the institution.”
So the US believed the Sussexes and the UK thinks they’re liars. This is…. nothing to brag about.
Also, was it the UK? Or the UK press? Or the UK due to the UK press?
Wait…what? The British public doesn’t think there’s racism within the royal family? I think they know damn well there is. What a stupid thing for even The Times to say.
The Times obviously forgot that TQ sought and was granted an exemption from hiring coloured people and foreigners for office based roles. This exemption has been in place since the 1960s. Why would any decent person or organisation make no attempt to remove this exemption during the intervening years?
Exactly. They know about the racism and some, no doubt, approve, but to say they question that it exists? 🤬
And that goes for both the media and the public. Gimme a break.
We Americans are a generous lot. There are those who will love to meet the Cambridges and those who could careless. To me it is not a competition, one family made a difference choice for their lives and the other remains firmly ensconced in all that is wrong with our world. One family is building a legacy for their children and the other family is passing along stolen wealth and artifacts to theirs through a hierarchical system. I can tell you which family I would love to have coffee with. The Cambridges will get their headlines but folks will not trip over themselves to meet them.
Perfectly said. Too bad the RF doesn’t realize it isn’t a competition too!
Yeah, no one in the US could give a shit about Wills and Kate. We don’t like racists.
Oh, plenty of Americans love racists. Unfortunately for Will and Kate, they tend to be the same people who think climate change is a Chinese hoax. But I guess it’s also true that cognitive dissonance is very much endemic among conservatives, so they could luck out.
A well-known US podcast, hosted by two gushing W&K fans, are planning an event based around the couple’s visit. They’ve also been spruiking for Party Pieces even reading out an email from a satisfied customer. I feel as though CarolE or KP comms have co-opted these two as client podcasters. These two and their supporters clearly don’t dislike racists (hopefully they’re in the minority)
If its that well known, just say the name of the podcast. I haven’t seen anything about the Wails wear I live in flyover country. Nor for Party Pieces.
The podcast is called Royally Obsessed. They adore Kate and make excuses for her all of the time. The only time they were critical of her is the Caribbean tour and that’s only because the world was critical of that tour. And of course, they are critical of everything that Meghan does.
@Ginger I agree with everything except the last bit. I’ve listened to pieces of the podcast (grating) on and off, and they profess to love Meghan as well and act excited about her doings. I can’t listen partly because they’ve turned themselves inside out trying to be impartial. In the face of a deeply divided family and public, they sound like lunatics.
@Sure, I used to like Royally Obsessed under its former hosts because they were honest. It wasn’t as polished/scripted as it is now, but that was part of the reason that I liked it.
The new hosts are total ass-kissers and I can’t even listen anymore. They have Sussex-hating guests like Tina Brown and Elizabeth Holmes on the show a lot. It’s basically turned into another offshoot of the ROTA.
Also, they’re organizing the Boston meetup at Rothy’s, and has Kate ever even worn Rothy’s? I thought that was Meghan’s thing and can’t recall a single time that Kate has worn them.
(I didn’t listen to the episode; I read that somewhere.)
A lot of people on the right love William and Kate, and Queen Elizabeth. They’ll have people come out to see them
Boston isn’t really the place to find a lot of right-wingers. Massachusetts has had a Democratic legislature for 100 years. But there are plenty of people who might want to put on a nice outfit, get their photos taken at a social event and pretend they care about the environment.
Tell that to the millions of christo-fascists and white supremacists.
As a black woman in America, I can say this is 100% false. Racism is tolerated just fine here.
Well I hope they bring a big bottle of Miralax.
Cackling at the US professor in the UK saying there’s excitement for their visit — where? In their own minds? Can’t be excited about a pair of lackluster royals on a mini-break to Boston. Hope they come to NYC so we can give them a Bronx welcome.
I live in the Washington DC area in the US and the local PBS station has a subchannel devoted solely to British programming. While it shows great Britbox shows the channel is very pro-Elizabeth with day and night coverage of the funeral and constant sanitized profiles of QE. Last year it even changed its logo after 11 years and to my disgust slapped a crown on it. I have not seen one promo for Earthshit on the subchannel or the main channel.
Got that same station and they played their wedding yesterday. I skipped it and waited on Miss Scarlett & the Duke.
Yeah, that channel is mostly great due to all the wonderful English-language programming from the UK/AUS/NZ but they also air all these pro-monarchy propaganda documentaries unchallenged.
Talk about scraping the bottom of the barrel.
I’m not a professor but I was born in Minnesota. Let me give you my expert views on the Coen brothers, Prince, and Jessicas Lange and Biel. (Wait, what?)
LOL!! That was my thought as I read that! And this is the Times?!
It would be hilarious if Netflix dropped the Sussex docuseries while the Keens are stateside and they were overshadowed.
Hoping! *fingers crossed *
Tina fawns over the royal family she praised Kate to the skies in the palace papers. They might get a people magazine cover but imo this us trip is a waste of time.
“We now have a US problem,” an exasperated senior courtier told me in the aftermath of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s excoriating interview with the American talk show host Oprah Winfrey last year.
Why is the US so important to the BRF? They seem to place it above Commonwealth countries, yet they do not treat American members of the RF well at all. I’m beginning to wonder if they used to make scads of money in the US and since that Oprah interview, the money streams lessened. Their need to be relevant in a non-domestic, monarchy free market does not make sense to me.
(I think) It’s definitely about the money
@Danbury, me too, though I have no idea how they make/made money on the US to the extent that they feel they need to improve relations to this extent.
It will be interesting to see how they handle potential tea parties in Boston as well.
The Royal Foundation has an American Friends of the Royal Foundation arm. According to the website, in 2018, they donated $705K to the Royal Foundation. Since its inception in 2011, it has supposedly awarded over $4 million in grants. “Throughout 2018, grants from the American Friends supported a range of priority projects. This included Coach Core, The Royal Foundation’s apprenticeship scheme that gives young people a chance to become the next generation of inspirational coaches.” Of course, this is when the Duke of Sussex was part of the Royal Foundation. He even started Walk for America, where US and UK veterans walked 1,000 miles from CA to NY.
Maybe they think it will help with trade deals after Brexit?
@Equality, that is an excellent point: all European monarchies tout the soft power they bring to the table in making business deals to benefit their countries. WillNot and KanNot are probably being sent over for that reason.
However, Roya Nikkah seems to bemoan an American problem with specific regards to the RF since H&M’s interview with Oprah. That problem has to be something other than Brexit.
Their visit won’t move Washington to change their brexit stance until the tories decide to leave Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement alone. No matter how much they try to flaunt and dazzle white america with their stolen jewels and irrelevant titles, Ireland has Washington’s full bipartisan support.
It’s not a US problem but a racism problem which they tried to downplay to merely an anti American issue with the biracial family member. And the recent behaviour at the funeral events only confirmed they still had these issues.
Sure the American racists were fine with the behaviour and prepared to believe racism doesn’t exist but a lot of people saw that family act poorly, in particular kate.
If they replaced the word “problem” with “family”, they’d find a much more elegant solution to their concerns. It’d be easier to make peace with their American family than to try to will into existence some excitement for Will and Kate’s boring visit. H and M repeatedly give them opportunities to make up, and you can totally tell that M is the type of kind person that would encourage reconciliation, despite everything that has transpired.
There are several “Friends of the Royal Family” organizations in the US. They raise money for the various charities of the RF. There was an article a few years ago about how most of this money is eaten up by “administrative costs” both in the US and when the money later reaches the RF – a lot of it for travel and entertainment.
They do have a US problem, but it’s just about money, it’s fundamentally about the reach of the media market.
Part of the reason the monarchy has been able to endure is their invisible contract with the UK Press, that and the ability to get court orders to shut down negative stories. They can control the narrative.
The BRF has tried for six years to set a narrative about Meghan and Harry, but they were only partially successful when the couple were in the UK. Now that Harry & Meghan are in the State the BRF CANNOT control the narrative, cannot dictate international talking point and they are flailing.
Because of their lies & racism very few Rota reporters are even invited onto US TV networks any longer, and the ones that are are generally very measured in what they say about Harry & Meghan.
Harry & Meghan are winning the media war with the Windsors and Chuckie, a man that has spent 30+ years engaging in PR shenanigans, is beside himself.
Joke is, the BRF will not be solving the US problem anytime soon. They’ve yet to even acknowledge that Meghan was abused, that the same palaces giving whole hearted support of Andrew were completely silent when it came to the abuse Meghan & Archie received, that Archie & Lili, the first mixed race royals are being discriminated against by their UK family.
Four months & Charles still will not recognize or acknowledge the titles that Archie & Lili received at the death of Betty. All the other royal titles were updated, but not HRH Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet. Tell me how the Oprah interview caused Chuckie to publicly “other” Harry’s children.
Excellent analysis @Lola.
+1
Amen @Lola!
Instead of trying to address the issues raised in the Oprah interview, they have instead doubled down with the gaslighting and accused them of lying about the racism and refusal to provide assistance. And Knauf openly assisted a tabloids on a lawsuit dealing with a personal private letter, something Charles had sued about earlier and unrelated to the family itself.
They also forget that the last time Americans paid that much attention to that family was with Diana and so most Americans are well aware of the hell Diana went through and see the parallels. And seeing as how the false crying story still remains out there uncorrected and we saw nasty witch behaviour just a few months ago at the funeral, I don’t think they realize that outside of the racists, they won’t be viewed as positively as they were when they last visited. And that wasn’t an exciting affair in any case.
I said this someplace upthread, but it’s so offensive how for the past however many months, all we’ve been hearing about is how “Americans are too stupid to understand that The Crown isn’t real!” but now they want to show up for our money and adoration?! Pick a lane.
ETA And for literally YEARS they’d say they didn’t hate Meghan because she was biracial, they hated her because she was a gauche American! But now they think we’ll be thrilled to see them? W&K need to take a seat.
Kate and Bradley Cooper???
Tina honey, you should’ve sat this one out.
What a sight that would be.
I can just imagine a photo of them together; it would be the Battle of the Rictus Grins!
Hahahaha!
She could have at least said Tom Cruise — that would have been a bit more believable
Cruise actually lives in England now.
I did a spit take on that. This is exactly the caliber of advice they listen to, and the exact thinking.
Diana did this thing and everyone went wild! The president of the United States has nothing better to do than set up photo ops for British royalty! Missing that people loved the moment because it was surprising and fun and spontaneous. Always the photo op over substance.
What a bunch of dip shots. It’s gonna flop. I hope the Irish Republicans protest
What’s weird is how dated their references are. The Kennedys, Diana at the White House. It’s like they’re lost in the past and completely unaware that the world has moved on.
Tina Brown just demonstrated why she’s a has-been. That was truly cringe-worthy! And I can’t imagine that Kate would even be able to move well enough to dance in that heavy dress she wore to the James Bond premiere.
Biden is very proud of his Irish heritage and has no need to cater to this English family. He will negotiate trade deals with the PM and not waste time with these lightweight jokers. Jill Biden already knows the lack of substance going on.
I mean, Biden reportedly stayed 15 minutes at the reception before the queen’s funeral then dipped. I think that says a lot about his opinion of the RF and their shenanigans.
Oh my Tina wants Kate to wear that awful gold gown to the white house. Lol.
My thoughts exactly. That dress was horrible it looked like a glitter bomb went off, it was more suited for a Vegas show. Princess Diana dress was elegant and stunning, but they really need to stop copying Princess Diana’s life and let her Rest In Peace
I’m from Las Vegas, that gold dress would’ve probably been great in the 70’s when Liberace was huge (before my time but there’s a museum here lol), but today it’s too much!
That American professor is out of her gourd about this. Literally no one I know is talking about this visit, anticipating it, or even noticed any announcements about it. We just don’t care. At all.
We love Harry and Meg and Diana. The Windsor rep has been tarnished by various tv events and the family is too Epstein/Ghislaine Maxwell-adjacent. The Wales’s aren’t charismatic enough to overcome any of this.
This.
In fact, I don’t know of anyone in my orbit who care about H&M even – no shade to them! It’s just that most people hear DGAF about the royal family at all.
This trip will be very dry. It’s going to focus on the earthshot fiasco and nothing else. I could see Harry and Meghan doing the White House formal dinner party that turns into the event of the season ala Charles and Diana in the 80’s, but Willy and Kate just don’t have the charisma to swing that.
Don’t disagree that it’s going to be dry. But it sound like they’re planning additional engagements around sports and early years. So William will visit a sports team or a youth sports team while kate visits a community day care or something.
What makes you think Harry & Meghan will be invited to the WH? I don’t see that happening anytime soon even if it’s just for a photo op let alone for a formal dinner. The only reason why they would receive an invitation is if the White House did a State Visit for UK. Because the Bidens do like Prince Harry they would absolutely invite him and his wife. I don’t see a UK-US state visit anytime soon.
Veterans and military families are a major interest of Jill Biden’s. I could see her doing an event at the White House with Harry on that.
I’m sure Naomi Biden and the other Biden grandkids would rather hang with M&H than the stiffs Will and Kate.
Pretty ironic that they’re going to Boston… with the Tea Party and all. That’s where the damm broke around America rejecting imperialism, isn’t it? Lol. Gotta love those dummies. Just zero self-awareness.
I was going to say good news for these two! This colony already broke away, so they can’t damage the relationship as badly as they did in the Caribbean.
Lol… at least this time they won’t get fired on camera before they can sit down.
@Rapunzel lmfao
Although I wonder how much US history Kate even knows or understands.
Oh Tina… I’m cringing myself into an early grave!! What an excruciating fantasy.
I don’t know how well-versed the professor is with the Wales’ , but the idea of them being/courting anything other than firmly conservative fans is laughable. How do you win over young progressives with your inherited wealth, lack of vision/ambition/work, and constant trad-wife dogwhistles?
Windsors, you got a huge problem. Lololololol
Here we go with the “stardust” again, like they’re magical fairies instead of lazy racists.
“We now have a US problem” is just funny. Bc it’s not due entirely to the Oprah interview. It started when KP started leaking about how Meghan was too American. Seriously, they smeared her for her Americanness and her blackness and now they’re like oh dear we have an American problem. Brought that on yourselves, Will and Kate, brought that on yourselves. And please stop blaming Oprah for this. That problem existed before the interview. Enjoy the karma in Boston, Kate, when there are more photographers than your usual photoshop favorites. That’s gonna sting.
Harry and Meghan were criticized in UK media the moment they were seen together well before Oprah interview
Yes! From the beginning, the Brit media was saying that there wasn’t a problem with Meghan’s race; rather, the problem was that she was “too American”. Now they hope Americans didn’t notice.
This is what gets me. They have nothing but contempt for Americans, so why would we welcome them?
They think they can put Kate in a sparkly dress and Americans will fawn?
We have movie, music, and model industries here. We worship youth. A sparkly dress won’t cut it. The Kennedys (except for the nutty anti vax right winger) wouldn’t want to be seen embracing racists.
Kate is no longer the young clothes horse bride who captured interest here. She’s a boring 40 year old. I say this not because of her age, but because she has aged and developed no character and has nothing of interest to say.
Ouch, yep. If you’ve seen shots of her not photoshopped, yikes.
That interview was over a year ago! To quote someone saying they ‘now have a problem’ is preposterous!
They tried to pretend they didn’t like Meghan because she was American and not because they were racist. And sure maybe British people might believe that but it doesn’t work as well when you are actually in the US.
She will probably try to channel Jackie wearing a copy of the inauguration gown
I rebuke that in Jesus’ name
I know she’s dedicated to being everyone else but herself but that’s going to be so offensive to so many people
Then again when has she ever cared about optics
Ha ha! I mean, that green dress she wore in Jamaica matches the Celtics colors, so maybe she’ll wear that to take in a game.
Oh god, is Kate going to wear red, white, and blue for this entire trip? That truly seems to be the one thing she does consistently: dress up like the flag of whatever country she’s visiting.
You know she could do worse then copying Jackie O.
Tina Brown is delusional.
This really does sound like a mini tour – events around sports and the early years and then capping it off with Earthshot. my guess is there will be on segment on the Today show and that will be it.
I just think to a large extent the appeal of any type of tour is just gone in this day and age. Is anyone impressed by pictures of Kate going down a slide in Denmark? We see enough of the royals that gracing the international peasants with their presence isn’t the draw it used to be. And if they’re not linking these visits with action, its just going to fall flat.
Maybe its because we don’t have a royal family, but these kinds of visits are just going to be viewed very differently in the US. Ooh, Kate went to a school, yay? Even when H&M were in New York, their visit to the World Trade Center and the UN got a lot more coverage than their visit to a school (and one of the reasons that got so much coverage was bc they provided the school with something it needed.)
Earthshot will get some coverage bc of what Kate wears, which is a great sign. /sarcasm
The European monarchies abandoned the idea of tours a long time ago they either align themselves with UN organizations, or make the trip about their foundations actions/activities or are apart of the trade delegation of their countries. The British don’t seem ready to let tours go.
The Dutch royal family are planning a Caribbean tour in the next year to introduce the Princess of Orange to the islands that are part of the kingdom of the Netherlands. It will be really interesting to see how their tour does compared with the last 2 by the British royal family
@Becks didn’t they make attendees pledge to wear something they already owned to the first ES awards instead of buying something new? In keeping with their keen environmentalism, of course.
Kate will be so pissed if she can’t wear a new dress during her big charm offensive to “win the hearts” of Americans.
Do you think Meghan’s girlfriends have made a bingo card for “Meghan’s outfits that Kate will copy, badly”?
I would.
Tina Brown lives on a fantasy planet – can Bradley Cooper even dance?
Clearly, you’ve never seen “Silver Linings Playbook” (great movie).
But yes, TB is an out-of-touch fantasist.
Who does Bradley Cooper appeal to? I ask because he’s a good actor, but he’s an odd star. There’s something off about his good looks—which he has been smart to capitalize on.
Someone must have made a large contribution to PBS. There was even an airing of W&K’s wedding on one local PBS station. They have also had all this syrupy stuff about QE and Phil airing quite a bit.
I am genuinely shocked that they don’t have a standing invitation to Mar-a-Lago, honestly. Trump would LOVE to throw them a party there. Maybe Kate can dance with Chachi!
A picture of her dancing with either of the Trump offspring would be awesome.
Those photos selected for the story are perfect. Kate making those faces and the ones from their tour in that jeep
Those two are wildly out of touch.
Just look at the awkward, leaning-away body language. And that … botox cramp? This photo is so awkward I’m surprised it was published.
Some will welcome them because they’re racist and they think Duchess Meghan hates ole Don. But most Won’t. Give. A. Fuck. And hopefully some will boo them Boston style. Lazy bums.
Hahahahahaha I love how much they are hyping this event, only for it to flop! I am quite sure of that, as last year’s didn’t even manage to make noise and it was hosted IN the UK! How do they think it will go over at the States, after everything that’s happened over the past year?!
I think that Brexit isolated the United Kingdom so much that they’re panicking to have a buddy somewhere in the world. Other Commonwealth countries are about to tell them to bugger off. I think they figure if they can hang out with a smattering of rich people they have a chance of strong trade ties? I don’t see the point of complaining about Oprah’s interview. If it wasn’t a legitimate issue, 49 million wouldn’t have watched it.
Used to care a bit. Used to have opinions. Just exhausted by ALL of this.
~long, deep sigh~
The Monarchy has no actual power, it’s an extended soap opera of personality. Even the appropriated jewels are not shiny anymore bc of their shady origins. Wish the Sussexes would remove themselves from the whole conversation, but Harry has enough Royal in him to stay the war. No one will ever “win” except the journalists. Wow. Sorry y’all! What a mood I’m in this morning!
the Sussexes HAVE removed themselves from the whole conversation! they have won the war, while the others spin their wheels pointlessly in the mud.
How do you remove yourself from a conversation when Charles and W&K constantly put out that they are extending olive branches and other info? Or when the BM gets more money off your name so they continually drag you into it?
Ummm the Bidens are team Harry… So that’s a non starter. KP is doing everything but talking about Earthshot to get press. They don’t realize the dullards aren’t enough and they aren’t trying new tactics. So dumb.
Have we heard anything about the attendees of this exclusive invite only guest list?
Does anyone know where I can watch the full Oprah interview? It doesn’t seem to be streaming anywhere.
No, I wish I did. A friend mentioned she never saw it but really wanted to. I’m just wishing I hadn’t deleted from my dvr.
This popped up on YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L2lFvFhWE2Y
Thanks Eurydice! I’ve tried that one but the audio cuts off after the first 3m or so😂
Thanks!
Oh dear, it seems that the Wales’ are panicking about their American trip. It’s not enough any more to turn up in new outfits and wave your jazz hands about. They might actually have to put a little bit of effort into their events. Lol
It’s hilarious that they think the most oppressive institution in modern history would appeal to the left on account of Will’s superficial interest in the environment…or that they think Boston is the place to find those progressives lol Their best shot at attention and popularity is to align with Trump and his supporters, who love lazy autocrats.
Boston is a hub for academic learning and advanced tech where the grads feed into the research startups , biotech for example is all over Boston/Cambridge. I assumed that’s why they wanted Boston, but turns out Caroline Kennedy is hosting this from the JFK library. I can’t wait to see pictures of Caroline and Kate, Caroline has a reputation for being very pompous and might not warm too Kate.
I know what you mean, but they aren’t planning a trip to Harvard or MIT. The “regular folk” are the royals’ bread and butter. Good luck with all those Irish Catholics in Boston, is all I’m saying 🙂
@Mina_Esq – but the “regular folk” will not be getting invitations to this event. They get to watch it on TV.
I’ve never heard of Caroline Kennedy being pompous but she is definitely the absolute closest thing we have to an American Princess in her stature, family legacy, and demeanor. Jackie made sure her kids had impeccable manners and hired a British nanny. I do think Kate will be slightly intimated by how confident she and her children are.
Caroline doesn’t have a rep for being pompous. Her rep is that she’s reserved — which is completely understandable given the media feeding frenzies to which she and her family have been subjected.
I mean, her late brother is believed by QAnon crazies to be alive and working with Trump. I’d be reserved, too.
Caroline is *literally* an ambassador for the USA. She will be a gracious host, whether her guests “deserve” it or not.
Hmmm so Mutton will be at Earthsh!t, Peggy won’t like that – she’ll only wear some gawdy outfit, gurning for her life to take the attention away from him.
This tour is going to be the wet blanket that their last US trip was – I still cannot forget her turning up in bright pink at the 9/11 memorial.
This tour comes after Thanksgiving and before Christmas. This is typically the busiest time of the year for everyone – we have work deadlines, holiday parties, school events, travel plans, cooking, hosting, decorating, etc. It is a terrible time to expect crowds in the streets for your visits, especially if you rejected a family member because she was “too American.”
@Roo I was thinking along those lines as well. I work in PR/Communications and this is the absolute worst time of the year to get news coverage or turn people out to events. I would have said perhaps KP palace doesn’t get this because Britain doesn’t have an unfortunately scheduled major holiday at the end of November, but seeing their normal PR efforts which range from clueless to disastrous, I think they’re just very, very bad at their jobs. As for the Kennedy’s, well, just another tiresome family dependent on inherited wealth and privilege. While there are certainly a few of them who do worthwhile things, I would be fine never hearing another word about the modern day Kennedy family.
Once Nov 1 hits, it’s a race until New Year. Time flies and I feel like I have a million things to do and I don’t even have children.
Their appearance here will get some attention, but it’ll drop off quick and won’t be sustainable, especially in light of Harry and Meghan’s Ripple of Hope appearance coming immediately after.
What I do expect is photos of Kate In America to flood the Instagram explore page and other social media. That is where KP will be spending its money to buy the younger generation’s interest. Probably pics of Kate in her flashy Earthshot gown, her and the Egg festive-glancing each other or touching each other’s backs, and then her hugging some American children. I think they have already started the push. Yesterday I googled gingerbread houses on Pinterest. Got a page of cute inspirational projects and then one flashy, promoted ad of Kate in her gold James Bond premiere dress. One of these things was not like the others and it just stunk of pushing Kate on the American market.
This highlights the problems with access journalism. Even if they know they’re sounding like a cheesy PR flack flogging a hopeless endeavor, it’s the only job they can get. So they slog and flog to stay on the list to continue getting their “talking points” to sell.
B!tch, DO MORE.
Tina Brown’s comments on Kate dancing in the white house with Bradley Cooper made me laugh but it is an indicator of something deeper. Do they have no shame at all? The rota and the brf keep trying to recreate the past desperately. The whole group need to accept that Kate is not Diana, never will be, and allow themselves to build their own lives. Trying to repeat something someone else did, over and over again is insanity.
The reason Meghan is so popular and gets so much interest is because she is unique. She had her own life, dreams and accomplisments all before meeting Harry. She didn’t build her life around anyone else and that’s the difference.
The rota and Will and Kate truly don’t get it and never will.
That was one of Tina’s dumbest comments. Trying to recreate Diana and John Travolta dance isn’t a matter of another woman with the same title and major star. Diana loved dancing and John Travolta; well, he was for a time the most famous US male dancer along with wonderful actor and not bad looking 🙂 They were both fantastic dancers, trying to recreate that with Mumbles would be just like her piano solo, all prerecorded and cut together clips to appear as if she could dance.
I think this “trip” will be very low key in terms of events and coverage.
William and Kate and The Royal Reporters all Thought they successful exited Meghan and Harry that the smeared campaign worked . And that Meghan and Harry reputation was also destroyed in American and they will be treated the same way in England by the American media instead Meghan and Harry in just a few shorts months have been builds a successful life they have Archewell the podcast the book a Netflix and Spotify deals . Meghan and Harry got to tell their story their truth and a lot of people believed them . The British media spend three years swearing that Meghan Americanness was the problem how American was so awful now . I Thought william and Kate only care about England it’s now that they seen how popular and loved Meghan and Harry are the two green eyes monsters can’t have that .
I’ve been seeing in the comments for years that Kate’s had work done, but the header picture on this article is the first time that I’ve really *seen* it. Her poor face muscles, damn.
And yeah, probably nobody in Boston is going to give a damn. Maybe if it was summer you might get some people willing to stand around to get a look at them, but in December? Hell no. Too cold.
I amused myself for a minute by covering up first the left, then the right side of her face. (Too harsh?)
I think one of the reasons its so obvious is bc in the picture with the green dress, her hair is pulled back in a sleeker hairstyle than we see from her, so she can’t hide behind it at all to cover up any botox gone wrong.
But the BM told me that this trip was “quiet wealth” but here Kate wants to go dancing with Bradley Cooper. Lol! Anyways, I don’t think this is going to be as big of a disaster as their Caribbean tour but it’s not going to be the huge success they want/think it to be. Kate will wear a pretty gown and get some headlines and any photos with the Kennedy family will be on the front pages and talked about for a day or two. That’s it and even that is enough for 2 British royals coming to the US.
“Coming 2 America” was a more important overseas trip than this, despite being fictional, narratively unnecessary, and only available on Amazon Prime.
LMAO! Excellent comment.
You owe me a new keyboard! I literally spit out my coffee laughing.
🤣
I’m so happy to see the pics from the colonizer sh**show still following them. May these pictures show up in all our history books forever.
The pic of Kate in the Scarlett O’Hara Dress (in the Caribbean FFS) with the bad Botox wonk eye is just…wow.
They think the American problem is rooted in the Oprah interview? Are they drunk on crack babies? It started with bashing Meghan and other-izing her for being Black and being American. The “Straight Outta Compton” racist headlines began IMMEDIATELY.
But sure blame Oprah.
I live in the area and I have not heard one person mention this “tour.” With everything else going on this country, I doubt many people are going to care about these two numpties gracing our shores.
I’m sure Dr. Jill Biden would put the kybosh on any visits from Keen to the Whitehouse, she blew her one and only chance to be taken seriously at the Early Education roundtable fiasco. Of course Khate will be photographed at some childcare place hugging black babies and being all broody while Willnot does some performative hand-shaking and tries to play with the big boys. This will turn out to be yet another nothingburger for the dolittles.
Are you kidding me? My salty, Irish ass city doesn’t want those people. My own ancestors were driven from their country and lost their language due to that family’s persecution. There are a looooot of Irish-Americans in that area that STILL support the IRA. I myself am firmly anti-monarchist due to the stories passed down by my family. NO. NOPE.
But the Keens and the British press keeps insisting that Meghan’s mixed race isn’t the problem, it’s her “Americaness”. So don’t bother with the US then. We don’t want you here.
Exactly! In a desperate attempt to appear “100% not racist,” they excused the racist attacks on Meghan as resulting from anti-American sentiment, not racist sentiment. That insulted 330 million people of the most powerful nation on earth. So don’t bother coming here then; try groveling for approval from some other nation.
Good luck with the William and Kate show as distraction. There is no error and gaffe prone unmarried uncle to create comic relief.
This article is a setup for their trip as a eventual failure.
Royah has created a scenario that does not allow for wiggle room on the Wales part.
It is about a lot of things of which the Wales are the least important, they are disposable and can become collateral damage.
This is about the responsibility of the tories about the almost evisceration of the UK economy , in pursuit of libertarian ideas, to facilitate the lack of accountability of businesses in a democracy.
Lizz Truss almost delivered all that were on the fascists wishlist..except the market refused to pay for it.
It affected the performance of the G7 markets.
The Financial Times editorial was a reminder that John Maynard Keynes was a capitalist.
Even the benefactors of Brexit conceded that it was a disastrous mistake.
Most Britons want an election, while the Tories want to rule, like the Head of State, instead of governing.
Enter the two elitists egotistical individuals, the biggest problem is the lack of interest will result in poor sales and advert £s.
Spectacle cannot do, no dinner and dancing can distract the harsh reality. I hope they can dig themselves out of the pile on.
Note, the Kate and William Show with Harry as sidekick/ scapegoat was a figment of someone’s imagination..
It disintegrated, because it was a manufactured treacle, too twee for good taste and a developed palate.
Few are/were buying it in the first place.
“… I would recommend a White House dinner, with Kate hitting the dance floor with [the actor] Bradley Cooper, as Diana did with [John] Travolta, preferably in the dress Kate wore to the James Bond opening.”
Jesus. Add Tina Brown to the growing list of Folks Who Truly Do Not Know When To Shut Up. Her, Olivia Wilde, Candace Cameron Bure…🤮🤮🤮🤮
Tina Brown has just proven that she is passe. Copying a Diana event? Seriously, she should have tried to come up with something original. Brown should just go home and start retirement. She is no longer a “voice” or relevant. She is living in the past.
I’ve noticed lately that everything about Kate is in reference to other women. Kate never wears her own ring or jewelry, it’s always “Diana’s ring” or “the late queen’s jewelry.” You can’t read articles about Kate without seeing Meghan mentioned. I suspect Kate couldn’t wait to be called Princess of Wales, but there is a reason that title was not used by Camilla, because it has such a strong association to Diana. Maybe in a hundred years people won’t connect PoW with Diana, but right now, they still do. That makes it impossible for Kate to forge her own identity (and yes, I know she has neither the will nor ability to do so, I just mean “in theory”). But the long-term result of all this, is that Kate will be forgotten by history. Maybe even in her lifetime, because without her own identity, she will be overshadowed by her own kids in another 10-15 years. Kate’s whole “identity” is being thin and (in her mind) a beauty. But beauty wanes with age, leaving Kate no where to go but down.
W&K will eke out a headline in Boston, plus a few photos of K’s dress/fashion and that’s about all the steam they can generate. As Kaiser mentioned, no one knows the nominees, yet everyone knows that W&K don’t care about the environment. My hope is that on Monday, the Sussexes NYC trip will drum up 10x the press coverage. I’m also hoping for the chefs kiss moment: a full blown charity visit starring H&M complete with donations in hand, hugs from Harry and tons of photos. Make it so!!!
OMG. Tina is actually writing fan fiction for W&K. That is hilarious and SO damn awkward and embarrassing. Just wow.
Sadly, I think there will be crowds because ppl are star fkers but I would not be mad if anyone threw tea bags their way. Anyone from Boston who wants to make me laugh for days?
Nonsense. They don’t want to work; they want to become movie stars, exactly what they wrongly call out Meghan and Harry for. Kate and Will will NEVER be glamorous no matter what they do or wear. They can’t win for failing all the damn time.
It’s jealousy. William and his wife want the popularity that Harry and Meghan (and Diana) have, but lack the “it” factor that is required. The gruesome twosome will never be as glamorous or popular, no matter how much money they spend. Some things cannot be bought.
Omg. For months now I’ve noticed an acquaintance of mine has gotten really into overexercise and hair extensions and false lashes…she no longer looks anything like the person I met in 2014. In any way. Unhealthy skinny and her face has aged because of the fact that she is now less than 10% body fat (not an exaggeration; she gets charts done). And I could not put my finger on it, who she reminded me of.
It’s Kate. She looks just like her. Not in a good way.
I’ve held off remarking on Kate’s body until now, but seeing it in real life has struck a chord. Whatever is going on, she needs to eat some protein and rest.
It reflects badly on William. Kate is also supposedly “all about mental health” so I criticize her for bullying Meghan and utter lack of sympathy for a woman who was suicidal — making Kate a hateful hypocrite. But for her OWN eating, she either doesn’t realize there is a problem or she can’t help it. But William also claims to care deeply about mental health, and here he is, ignoring his own wife’s issues as if those issues, and Kate herself, don’t matter at all. It is truly appalling.
Even if Kate started out by admitting she’s nervous/prone to anxiety when she’s about to speak publicly. SO MANY people would relate to that, cut her some slack, and not be so snarky about how piss-poor her speeches consistently are.
But apparently Kate has to be perfect in every way at all times and never struggle with any issue ever.
She tries to copy Diana constantly, but doesn’t seem to get that one of the reasons Diana was so beloved and wildly popular was because she *wasn’t perfect* and she had *no problem admitting it*. She was relatable, while Kate can “never put a foot wrong.”
Kate needs carbs and fats and protein and sugar and really ANYTHING. She needs to eat and she needs to stop over-exercising. But really what she desperately needs is help. Kate fans natter on about how she looks “beautiful” — she does not, she’s obviously severely ill. Does anyone in her life care about her at all? I think Meghan probably cares about her more than anyone else does.
They are now showing the 2022 Earthsh!t winners on their website, so that’s good. I have to wonder about the people who are running Earthsh!t. Do they want this to be just a “come see Fails & Wails” show? I can’t imagine that’s what they would want at all. This should all be about the winners and the projects they are working on.
Will people show up? Yes, probably, but I wouldn’t anticipate there will be crowds. Unless someone is following the brf, people don’t think about them. (Let’s not insert H&M at this point.) Princess Di was the last royal who sooooo many people followed and really liked her for her compassion. They also were angry at what Chuck did to her. The only thing recently to match up with the brf is the funeral, which did not put them in a flattering light. At. All. They will come. Do their appearance(s) and leave. They’re not going to generate interest. People will be interested before they get here or not at all. I will laugh if the racists all rush to Boston. Just think, maybe they’ll wear their MAGAGA hats (Make America Great And Glorious Again). That would be fun.
It’s not too late for them to cancel the trip, if they are afraid of a tepid (and thus embarrassing) reception. They could say William and his wife are “too busy working” (snort) and simply cannot find a sliver in their schedule.
Well look on the bright side, there’s no way William and his wife will be fired on camera. We already did that centuries ago before cameras.
They’ll get coverage from the morning shows. A quick blurb on nightly news. Perhaps more in local news. There will be no triumph or victory.
Though it would be funny if someone threw tea bags at them (tea bags have the potential to hurt a lot less than eggs, so I approve this violence.)
Just saw Michelle Obama (in Philly) on her book tour. One of the photos shown was her with the Queen and the next one was Michelle with Harry for Invictus. Just her and Harry. And that will be on a national book tour by a very popular former first lady. Sorry Buttons & Peg!
Only a certain subset of Boomers really care about the Kennedys any more. And our president has an actual job to do. He is not a celebrity. Sure, see if Bradley Cooper will pay you attention. Pathetic.