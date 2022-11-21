“Justice Samuel Alito leaked the Hobby Lobby decision in 2014, curious” links

Justice Samuel Alito leaked the Hobby Lobby decision to right-wing allies in 2014. Weird how the Dobbs decision got leaked too? [Jezebel]
If you want to nerd out Kaiser, try The Detectorists (I think it’s on Crave?). It’s a British show about …. Metal detector folks … I love it.
Alito – garbage human. That is all.
Seconding this – Detectorists is hands down one of my most favourite shows. It’s just beautiful. And I’m pretty sure you can catch it on Amazon Prime Video.
This is one of my all-time favorite shows. Every time I see one of the actors in something else, I get that pang of, “Oh! I wish I was watching The Detctorists right now!” Love it so much.
Please tell me I am not the only person who looks around at least once a day and thinks WTF is happening on thjs planet?
You aren’t. And after speaking to my 38 yo younger sister last night for the first time in months and hearing her defend Candice Cameron and talk about how she’s basically raising her kids in a conservative bubble and sheltering them from everything makes me feel like everyone has been taken over by pod people because she used to be more liberal than me. I just don’t get what’s happening to people’s brains.
Alito is the worse partisan of the court. And yes more than Clarence. I remember when it used to be something they tried to discourage at least the blatant obviousness of partisanship.
Me, too. It means I’m in a foul mood 99% of the time.
Me too. Totally me too. The world has lost its collective mind. 😟
No doubt in my mind after reading that article that Alito leaked the Roe decision for the same reasons he leaked Hobby Lobby. This time, though, the backlash was enough to stall the Red wave. So thanks, you miserable Christofacist!