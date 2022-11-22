“Jessica Chastain wore Michael Kors to the ‘George & Tammy’ premiere” links

Jessica Chastain wore Michael Kors to premiere George & Tammy with Michael Shannon. They are such a great on-screen couple. [JustJared]
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez shared their love on TikTok. [Dlisted]
The Best Supporting Actress race is all over the place. [LaineyGossip]
Sinbad’s family gave a health update. [Seriously OMG]
More fashion pics from the AMAs. [RCFA]
Saoirse Ronan wore a saffron Erdem to the BAFTA Scotland Awards. [Tom & Lorenzo]
How did The Walking Dead end? [Pajiba]
The Barbiecore trend is still big at awards shows. [GFY]
Vanessa Hudgens is witchy. [Egotastic]
Colorado Springs’ Club Q was a safe haven for LGBTQ people. [Buzzfeed]
The Colorado murderer was a Mormon. [Towleroad]
Someone decorated Kanye West’s Malibu mansion with Hanukkah stuff. [Gawker]
Jessica has been radiating in the last few posts I have seen of her. I am not fond of this dress but she looks great.
Michael Kors is just so disappointing most of the time. he’s just… not exciting. once on Project Runway he described someone’s design as “dowdy, yet vulgar” and to me that just epitomizes him! the color is great on her though.
also, that dress is about an inch to an inch and a half too long. maybe two. how do people not hem their red carpet gowns?! I will never understand it.
Michael Shannon has an even larger head than I realized. It’s positively leonine.
He needs a haircut but I still totally would.
I was thinking the same thing. His head is huge.
OMG!! You made soda come out of my nose, but thank you I totally needed that laugh.
I came here to remark on the size disparity. He looks huuuuuge and she looks so tiny! Are we sure it’s a real photo? 🤣
Something’s off with the camera perspective – I’ve Worked with Michael twice over the last three years and his head is definitely proportionate to his body. He is surprisingly tall which most people don’t realize (I’m 5’ 10” and he towers over me)
Probably is camera angle distortion.
Still think Michelle Williams should go for supporting. She’s “due”. Think she’d have a better chance there but I could be totally wrong.
You’re not wrong. She’d probably win supporting. It’s crazy. I guess she feels she’s taking a stand…
Would we call that chartreuse? Or just like, regular neon lime green? That dress is a whole showstopper on Jessica.
I just noticed Michael Shannon as the mean stepdad figure in the Lose Yourself music 🎶 video from 8 mile yesterday and was like, OMG I forgot about that! Cool bodies of work are cool. Jessica’s talent and work amazes me and I’m struck by Michael in each performance as well- he is magnetic too.
Jessica does look radiant! I feel like she could manage to look well in that unfortunate color that Saoirse is wearing too.
I had no idea about Sinbad , glad he is recovering but it sounds like it was a nightmare.
I left the Mormon church after years of devotion (and thousand of dollars in obligatory donations)—largely because of homophobia. The church loses LGBTQI members to suicide all the time, especially youth; it’s horrific. The shooter being Mormon is sickening, but not surprising. David Archuleta confronted a high up Mormon leader about homophobic policies and he was told he should “find a nice girl”. Ugh, it’s all so sickening.
Jessica is always gorgeous and I love the color of the dress, but something about the cut doesn’t work for her chest/shoulders.
Not many could pull off this shade of green. She hits it out of the park. Omg I love this on her.
I heard about Sinbad last night. He’s a favorite comedian. His old stuff is on Netflix right now and is just as funny as ever.
I hope he makes a full recovery. It’s possible.
God, she looks spectacular!