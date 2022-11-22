“Jessica Chastain wore Michael Kors to the ‘George & Tammy’ premiere” links
  • November 22, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Jessica Chastain wore Michael Kors to premiere George & Tammy with Michael Shannon. They are such a great on-screen couple. [JustJared]
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez shared their love on TikTok. [Dlisted]
The Best Supporting Actress race is all over the place. [LaineyGossip]
Sinbad’s family gave a health update. [Seriously OMG]
More fashion pics from the AMAs. [RCFA]
Saoirse Ronan wore a saffron Erdem to the BAFTA Scotland Awards. [Tom & Lorenzo]
How did The Walking Dead end? [Pajiba]
The Barbiecore trend is still big at awards shows. [GFY]
Vanessa Hudgens is witchy. [Egotastic]
Colorado Springs’ Club Q was a safe haven for LGBTQ people. [Buzzfeed]
The Colorado murderer was a Mormon. [Towleroad]
Someone decorated Kanye West’s Malibu mansion with Hanukkah stuff. [Gawker]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

18 Responses to ““Jessica Chastain wore Michael Kors to the ‘George & Tammy’ premiere” links”

  1. Seraphina says:
    November 22, 2022 at 12:46 pm

    Jessica has been radiating in the last few posts I have seen of her. I am not fond of this dress but she looks great.

    Reply
    • SomeChick says:
      November 22, 2022 at 5:38 pm

      Michael Kors is just so disappointing most of the time. he’s just… not exciting. once on Project Runway he described someone’s design as “dowdy, yet vulgar” and to me that just epitomizes him! the color is great on her though.

      also, that dress is about an inch to an inch and a half too long. maybe two. how do people not hem their red carpet gowns?! I will never understand it.

      Reply
  2. NotSoSocialB says:
    November 22, 2022 at 12:54 pm

    Michael Shannon has an even larger head than I realized. It’s positively leonine.

    Reply
  3. Normades says:
    November 22, 2022 at 1:02 pm

    Still think Michelle Williams should go for supporting. She’s “due”. Think she’d have a better chance there but I could be totally wrong.

    Reply
    • Lady Baden-Baden says:
      November 22, 2022 at 1:57 pm

      You’re not wrong. She’d probably win supporting. It’s crazy. I guess she feels she’s taking a stand…

      Reply
  4. Nicegirl says:
    November 22, 2022 at 1:51 pm

    Would we call that chartreuse? Or just like, regular neon lime green? That dress is a whole showstopper on Jessica.

    I just noticed Michael Shannon as the mean stepdad figure in the Lose Yourself music 🎶 video from 8 mile yesterday and was like, OMG I forgot about that! Cool bodies of work are cool. Jessica’s talent and work amazes me and I’m struck by Michael in each performance as well- he is magnetic too.

    Reply
  5. JanetDR says:
    November 22, 2022 at 2:43 pm

    Jessica does look radiant! I feel like she could manage to look well in that unfortunate color that Saoirse is wearing too.
    I had no idea about Sinbad , glad he is recovering but it sounds like it was a nightmare.

    Reply
  6. Queenie says:
    November 22, 2022 at 3:21 pm

    I left the Mormon church after years of devotion (and thousand of dollars in obligatory donations)—largely because of homophobia. The church loses LGBTQI members to suicide all the time, especially youth; it’s horrific. The shooter being Mormon is sickening, but not surprising. David Archuleta confronted a high up Mormon leader about homophobic policies and he was told he should “find a nice girl”. Ugh, it’s all so sickening.

    Reply
  7. Case says:
    November 22, 2022 at 4:39 pm

    Jessica is always gorgeous and I love the color of the dress, but something about the cut doesn’t work for her chest/shoulders.

    Reply
  8. SIde Eye says:
    November 22, 2022 at 5:59 pm

    Not many could pull off this shade of green. She hits it out of the park. Omg I love this on her.

    Reply
  9. The Recluse says:
    November 22, 2022 at 7:43 pm

    I heard about Sinbad last night. He’s a favorite comedian. His old stuff is on Netflix right now and is just as funny as ever.
    I hope he makes a full recovery. It’s possible.

    Reply
  10. jferber says:
    November 22, 2022 at 8:19 pm

    God, she looks spectacular!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment