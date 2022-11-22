“Jessica Chastain wore Michael Kors to the ‘George & Tammy’ premiere” links

Jessica Chastain wore Michael Kors to premiere George & Tammy with Michael Shannon. They are such a great on-screen couple. [JustJared]

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez shared their love on TikTok. [Dlisted]

The Best Supporting Actress race is all over the place. [LaineyGossip]

Sinbad’s family gave a health update. [Seriously OMG]

More fashion pics from the AMAs. [RCFA]

Saoirse Ronan wore a saffron Erdem to the BAFTA Scotland Awards. [Tom & Lorenzo]

How did The Walking Dead end? [Pajiba]

The Barbiecore trend is still big at awards shows. [GFY]

Vanessa Hudgens is witchy. [Egotastic]

Colorado Springs’ Club Q was a safe haven for LGBTQ people. [Buzzfeed]

The Colorado murderer was a Mormon. [Towleroad]

Someone decorated Kanye West’s Malibu mansion with Hanukkah stuff. [Gawker]