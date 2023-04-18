Jobson: Prince Harry was ‘infuriated’ when his father… financially abused him

Robert Jobson clearly read Prince Harry’s Spare and Jobson decided to “reimagine” many of the stories Harry told in his own voice. Again, that’s the particular power of Spare: Harry writing with his own words, telling the story of his life on the record. Beyond the gossip generated by Spare, it remains an important and significant historical document, one which will haunt the Windsors for the rest of their days. Also keep in mind that in the three months since Spare’s publication, there has been very little factual pushback and very few claims that Harry got this or that wrong. Part of that is because the rest of the family could never do what Harry has done – write their stories themselves. They have to go to people like Jobson to filter their horsesh-t narratives. So, Jobson has the Windsor version of stories Harry already described in detail in Spare, like Charles telling him that there wasn’t enough money to support Meghan if Harry married her. Harry also described in detail how no one in the palace ever wanted to protect Meghan in any way. Jobson got some updates on that too.
Charles’s financial abuse: Prince Harry was ‘infuriated’ when King Charles told him he could not keep paying for Meghan Markle, a bombshell new book serialised in the Daily Mail reveals. Harry was hurt when he told his father he was planning to marry the actress and did not receive the response he may have hoped for. First, William, who was present at this meeting, asked: ‘Are you sure, Harold?’ He said he was. Then Charles dropped a bombshell, saying he couldn’t afford to pay for Meghan in the future as well as for Camilla, and for William and Catherine and their young family. This infuriated Harry.
Charles is still complaining about Harry releasing a statement in 2016 to protect Meg: Reports at the time suggested Charles was ‘crushed’, but this was far from the truth. Instead, he was disappointed at what he regarded as his son’s bad manners. ‘He would never have done such a thing if the Queen was on tour,’ said one former aide. ‘Understandably, there is a hierarchy and a grid system, but Prince Harry seemed to think when it came to Meghan Markle, she would always take precedence.’
William was also uneasy with Harry’s letter. Privately, William thought his brother had overreacted. ‘It was all a bit dramatic, a bit OTT,’ one of his former aides later recalled. As for Harry, he took offence when told that the massive attention Meghan was getting was only to be expected. He was also angry at what he considered his family’s lack of support.
QEII didn’t know Meghan was biracial: At their first meeting, the Queen had tea with Meghan without even realising she was mixed race. Used to being briefed in advance whenever she met someone new, the monarch explained later — in conversation with a member of her close circle — that she simply hadn’t been told. Of course, had she known then that Meghan’s mother was black, the Queen — who had counted Nelson Mandela as one of her dear friends — would not have been in the least concerned.
“Of course, had she known then that Meghan’s mother was black, the Queen — who had counted Nelson Mandela as one of her dear friends — would not have been in the least concerned” – QEII had a Black friend, y’all. That section also begs the question – was QEII regularly briefed about her guest’s race before or after a meeting? Was it someone’s job to scurry around and stage-whisper “your next meeting is with a Black person!”
As for the repeats of Spare… what’s Jobson’s deal here? Trying to ride Harry’s coattails and have a successful book? Or something more nefarious? Harry literally described how surprised and upset he was about his father claiming to not have money to support Meghan. Harry literally described the family’s reticence to protect Meghan.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Well, if Jobson wants to reinforce everything Harry said, then I guess that’s a good thing.
This family is so used to financially blackmailing and abusing people that they can NOT forgive Harry and Meghan for walking away and making their own $$. How DARE they refuse to continue being abuse. It so rude …Charles was very disappointed and William thinks objecting to abuse is really OTT
They don’t consider it abuse if the king does it. Kind of like “droit du seigneur” when lords had the “right” to have sex with whichever woman was further down the royal food chain. The real audacity of Harry and Meghan is they considered themselves equal human beings to Charles and William and deserving of respect. That kind of heresy would have gotten them beheaded in earlier times.
@Eurydice: “Well, if Jobson wants to reinforce everything Harry said, then I guess that’s a good thing.”
Jobson is not ‘reinforcing’ what Harry said. Jobson is rehashing, regurgitating, and reframing, for grifting purposes. It’s about Jobson’s greedy bottom-line, with the added pay-off of including Chucky’s and the firm’s excuses for their mistreatment of Harry. 🙄 🤨
Of course, Jobson’s venality and grift are unsurprising. But this quickie co-opting of Harry’s memoir is about gall, continued gaslighting, and an ongoing greedy sense of ownership over Harry and Meghan. It’s completely offensive! Jobson’s book isn’t worth the cheap paper it’s printed on. 🤮 Everyone should have the sense to read the original, in Harry’s own words, and avoid Jobson’s trash takes like the plague.
HA. I just love that Jobson can’t really push back on the facts here. Charles did tell Harry he could not afford Meghan. They did make Meghan buy the furniture and her own clothes etc while Kate swanned around in bespoke designer gear.
I love that charles is still miffed over Harry’s statement in 2016 because he was ‘on tour.’ No one cares when he’s on tour, not even the RRs. Harry’s statement got a lot of attention but it wasnt like Charles was going to get that attention instead.
And as for Meghan getting a lot of “attention” – again, it was racist attention, and it was aggressive, and the palace could have helped her and refused to do so.
Yeah, Jobson’s just confirmed that Meghan was buying her own clothes etc.
Yup! The mere fact that instead of congratulating his son of his future wedding to stunning, self made millionaire with accolades of service on a worldwide stage of her OWN making, it’s met with “I can’t afford to support you and your wife!! I have to support my wife and my idiot son and lazy, incompetent wife!!”
The added refusal in helping Meghan with the challenges that they put her through and expecting her to take the abuse from the press AND the BaRF is all we needed to know that she simply a casualty in their ongoing ego filled dynamics.
The whole point of the invisible contract was that the RF were supposed to be financially taken care of in exchange for being raked over the coals in the media. They broke that contract when it came to Meghan and still expect her to be abused for free.
So now we know all those irate and outraged stories about the $50k “on the taxpayer’s dime” beaded dress Meghan wore in her engagement photos was all bunk. Meghan paid for the dress herself.
Looking at this from a naive perspective that pretty much leaves us with two options;
1) Chuck expected Harry to never marry or
2) Chuck expectrd Harry, and/or his wife tomake their own money, either being half in half out, or out.
We all know the truth, had Harry wanted to marry an english rose, he would’ve been able to afford it.
So this is what I don’t get. By that logic, was Harry supposed to stay single forever? Presumably, Charles is saying he doesn’t have any money for Harry to have a wife at all. That’s kind of a big deal. Had they never informed the spare that he was supposed to be single forever? Maybe they thought he would take the hint. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying this wasn’t about them just not wanting Meghan, but still, this is a very very bad look for Charles and the monarchy.
You’re kind of saying the quiet part out loud, right? I don’t think its that he was supposed to stay single forever, but he was supposed to marry the “right” (i.e. white) kind of woman and as a result Charles would not pay for Meghan. I think even then they recognized the threat Meghan posed in terms of work ethic, charisma, glamour, etc.
Also, its just problematic and proves the hard place H&M were in – Charles could “not afford” her, but they were not allowed to be half in/half out and earn their own money. What on earth were they supposed to do?
I hadn’t thought about their situation quite like that before. I think what they were supposed to do was to be their generation’s much poorer, dowdy relatives who would always support and never outshine Charles and William and their spouses, and who would be forever beholden to Charles and William for their survival.
I don’t think the Queen had similar reservations, because she had no concerns about anyone outshining her, and because she seems to have been genuinely benevolent and generally concerned about the well-being of even her extended family. I wonder how much she just assumed that Charles would, accordingly, do what she valued as being the right things to do — when it came to similarly supporting his sons and their families?
The Cambridges and the Sussexes were never expected to compete on any level. At any gathering, in any photograph, in anything that they felt mattered, the Cambridges (now Wales’s) would clearly always have the best and be seen to BE the best — while Harry and Megan would have the scraps that they were given and what they could afford.
So awesome that cream rises to the top! I think the more secure Queen appreciated and tried to use their talents. Charles and William resented and perhaps feared them. And, as some of you have suggested, this horrible dynamic would have been much easier to maintain if Harry had just remained single — or had married someone who understood and accepted their “rules”.
@ Blithe, as for your excellent comparison of QEII supporting her extended family and thinking that her son, the heir, would do the same is quite telling!
Chucky refused to financially support his youngest son as Harry was Diana’s son through and through. Chucky openly resented and hated that Harry had become the Prince of Hearts throughout Britain and the world over. Chucky had gotten rid of Diana but now his youngest son was growing into his mother and taking the same path as she had. Chucky still to this day openly despises his son. Harry has the admiration that Chucky desperately wants and doesn’t have and never will.
@Blithe: “… this horrible dynamic would have been much easier to maintain if Harry had just remained single — or had married someone who understood and accepted their ‘rules.'”
Obviously, two things that weren’t going to happen in a million years. There were no aristo ladies willing to marry either of the Wales bros, despite a few having dated them. Everyone knew what happened to Diana in an earlier generation. The saga was witnessed in real time by parents of aristo females in Will’s & Harry’s circle.
Harry told us in his book that a lovely aristo young lady he hit it off with and really liked, fled back to her former boyfriend after their relationship was outed in the tabloids. Her mother told her in no uncertain terms to break it off with Harry because, “the British tabloids will hound you to the gates of hell!”
Even if there had been a milquetoast willing to fade into the wallpaper for the perks (similar to Khate), would Harry have wanted her? I doubt it. Moreover, Harry is very macho, manly and family-oriented. He wanted an equal partner who he could be friends with, who could handle the heavy demands, and who he could have a family with. He never expected to fall in love with a gorgeous, accomplished woman like Meghan. It was a huge bonus that he found his soulmate in her. But even if he hadn’t met M, it’s unlikely that he was never going to marry.
petty betty knew exactly how they were being treated and signed off on it!
Well, in the book, Harry recounted that William told him finding a wife might not ever happen for him and he should be OK with that. Which was an incredibly cruel thing to say as that was one of Harry’s greatest fears. Never being able to find a partner that would stick with him while putting up with the enormous baggage that comes with joining the royal family. It scared away numerous previous girlfriends.
So, that said, I’m sure they never wanted Harry happily married. They wanted Harry all to themselves and dependent on them.
I thought the “might not happen “ comment just meant Meghan because she was black and an American celebrity. I think if Harry wanted to marry Chelsy or Cressida or some other white aristo they wouldn’t have pushed back on that.
@MsIAm i would have to go back and check, but I think that comment came before he was dating Meghan, when he was just talking generally about getting married and being a “foursome” with W&K.
Its just so messed up in general. Did charles ever tell Andrew he shouldn’t marry? or Edward? Anne got married before Charles did, was she discouraged from that? It seems like its only Harry who was supposed to be miserable and unhappy and alone.
Remember when Harry said he had seen the business model for the future of the royal family and he wanted nothing to do with it? I strongly believe that the family wanted Harry to 1. remain single for the rest of his life and 2. do all the work while William took all of the credit. And of course, achieving #2 would be easier if #1 was happening.
It’s more like the family was dependent on Harry’s work ethic and sense of duty and they didn’t want to risk an outsider (like a wife) coming in and mucking that up for them. They treat Harry like he’s a runaway slave because that is all he is to them.
@Becks1, I think Anne and Edward and their spouses may have already been clear about their roles within the family. Their work has been less visible, and they each made the decisions to not use the Prince/Princess titles for their kids.
I think Andrew and Fergie were kind of wild cards. I bet no one expected that Fergie would get the kind of attention that she did, especially back when she was publicly seen frequently with Diana.
The “might not happen” comment from William came before Meghan. In Spare Harry was talkkmg about how he so wanted a partner by his side and thought that as a bonus if he was married he might be able to get closer to William, who became even more distant after marrying Kate, with him and his wife becoming a dynamic team with William and Kate and William put a damper on that.
It really is so sad to read those sections and then the section where he and Meghan have dinner with Eugenie, Jack, and a friend for the first time and Harry got so happy about how they all got along and was wistful that if all the other intros went so well they’d be set. Sigh. He really hoped that W&K would embrace them like E&J and they could all be happy together and they just let him down so massively. Thank goodness though that it looks like E&J are still on their side at least.
Who says that to a sibling or friend? Sorry, bucko, you might never find love.
Though I guess William knew from experience — plenty of women rejected him.
@ Boxy Lady, I would agree with your both of your points. They ALL expected Harry to be the work horse/scapegoat for W his entire life, but especially once W became king.
@ Snuffles, I agree with you that it was utterly cruel for W foretelling H that he had to accept the prospect that he may never marry. W is the cruelest, vile and most disgusting sibling that would gleefully utter such a statement.
How can anyone look at the face of a supposed loving and caring sibling after making that statement??
That comment also came from a man who didn’t get the women he wanted and had to settle for the one that stuck around.
@msiam, I agree. I seem to remember that the comment by William about it not not happening was when Harry and Meghan were already together and the comment was directed toward Meghan. I think what William meant by that comment was that the Queen might not give her “permission” for Harry to marry Meghan.
If the Queen withheld her permission for Harry to wed Meghan, they could still get married but Harry would be taken out of the line of succession. It was reported that William not only went to Earl Spencer to try to convince Harry to slow things down with Meghan but that William as well told the Queen that Harry and Meghan should not be allowed to marry.
I think William was bucking for the Queen denying her permission and assuming that, if that were the case, Harry would dump Meghan. I also think the Queen only gave her permission because Harry made it clear that he was adamant about marrying Meghan and she realized that Harry cared more about Meghan than he did his place in the line of succession.
@Boxy Lady. He is the future model for the next generation of Royals alright, just not the way they expected. He is showing the other younger Royals that they can have a life outside the bubble and be successful at it.
Chuck the turd was financially abusing Harry right along to begin with. Harry got a clothing budget for formal wear but not everyday clothes. Harry had to wait for sales at budget stores in order to get clothes.
For Chuck to additionally support Meghan? Please, the amount of money that family has is ridiculous!
Remember too, even when they were children, Will had the luxury side of the nursery, with a nice view; Harry had a bed off to the corner with 100 year old patched sheets. Will’s wife is provided with a $100,000+ per year designer wardrobe, while Harry does shopping on his own at TK Maxx sales. Meanwhile, Harry was the one getting burned out being sent all over on diplomatic missions – though it turned out to be a huge learning experience that prepared him for the life he’s able to live today – while the heir, big bro, basically blew off any responsibilities (e.g., pilot training and duties, whatever that custom educational course was about).
I was really stunned to read about how even in the nursery the protocol was, the heir got all the perks, the spare, the leftovers. Disgusting behavior. Harry was used and abused from the start. Bet it was a shock that Meghan was financially secure enough to make up for what Harry wasn’t able to provide in their early life together. No doubt they expected the financial challenges of being with Harry would weed Meghan out.
And. ….Chuck was supporting cams kids/grandkids. Don’t think Harry didn’t know that.
That says everything.
I think the family would have made it difficult for anyone who married Harry. It’s clear that they didn’t want Harry to have his own life.
“Was Harry supposed to stay single forever?”
The answer is yes. They needed him to be the family scapegoat. They need a distraction for their mess ups IMO.
This book is suppose to be about Charles, right?
Lol, I know, right? I guess the book wouldn’t sell if it didn’t have Harry in it.
Exactly. Have they printed one excerpt that wasn’t about Harry?
No, not a one. They all know that the only golden ehh for these gutter rats is and has only been Harry, and now Meghan as well.
What does “we can’t afford to pay for Meghan” even mean? No food? What did they think Meghan wanted? I think that is one the stupidest things I’ve heard from Charles, especially considering the millions they ponied up for Andrew.
It’s code for “We don’t want a biracial American in the family. ”
I don’t think this would have been a problem had Chelsea Davy or Cressida Bonas wanted to be a part of the firm.
I think cressida wanted to be part of the firm. Harry made it clear that he broke up with her
No black people are welcome in the Royal Family, that’s what that meant.
I’m still surprised that the Queen allowed them to get married.
@beverley, I responded up thread before I saw your comment on this. William allegedly went to the Queen expressing his displeasure about Meghan marrying Harry. I think he was hoping that the Queen would not give her permission for them to marry (hence, William’s not happening comment).
But, as I stated up thread, I think the Queen realized that Meghan meant more to Harry than his place in the line of succession. I think that’s the only reason the Queen gave her permission for them to marry.
I read this with uneasy for Jobson. It is difficult to read such poorly written drivel, even if it is dressed up as a real book.
It is clear as day that some members, at least William did not want Harry to be happy and fulfilled, especially if that included a happy marriage.
What can be the deterrent? Financial? Social norms??
What about optics??
The scary thing was probably this assertive individual that seemed new to them.
What have become of Harry??
He was confident and openly protecting his girlfriend by challenging the media?
The one ‘black’ friend is so 1980s. Just putting that out there as a PA.
Well like Harry said, Jobson is a hack. He’s just a less crude Dan Wootton.
Yes and what was the extent of this supposedly dear friendship? Was she advocating for his release during the 27 years of his imprisonment? Or did she just cultivate this relationship once he was a lauded world leader like herself?!
Are they trying to whitewash their racism by claiming Meghan looks white? Mind. Blown.
That’s the typical, racist deranger excuse. And I don’t believe the queen didn’t know. William and Kate surely knew since they supposedly watched Suits and Rachel being biracial was a part of the storyline. I don’t believe that topic didn’t come up since Meghan and Harry had been dating for a while before she met the queen.
They’ve raised all this ruckus about her being black when they couldn’t even tell she was black in the first place?! This makes them look infinitely dumber than before.
They have always maintained their dislike of Meghan is purely personal and not due to race. Which is entirely possible, it just became an easy weapon later and definitely didn’t help matters.
They knew about her genetic makeup before she even set foot in England: Scotland Yard and MI-6 intelligence services would have provided the Queen, Phil and Chuck, a complete profile of Henry’s love interest, down to how much she had in the bank and her favorite cocktail.
They also investigated her past to make sure she didn’t have a record or leave a trail of scandalous photographs – as tv decoy, actress or divorcee. Nobody can approach the most powerful looters on the planet without undergoing a thorough screening.
That’s how they learned Thomas Markle’s finances and moral compass were the weak link they could weaponize against Meghan, to weed her out of the Mafia. Thanks to the info mustered by British Intelligence, the Queen’s Men in Grey decided to subcontract the handling and grooming of Meghan’s dad to the press.
They more than you can decently picture. Since they found nothing wrong in her past, they decided to create it.
Breaking news!! Jobson’s irrelevant book states that Harry was upset. Something Harry already said in his record breaking memoir.
Truly “royal reporters” are the vultures and scavengers of the writing world.
” “royal reporters” are the vultures and scavengers of the writing world”: Absolutely. I’d even venture to say that the Mail on Sunday, the Sun, and the Daily Mail are NOT mere royal REPORTERS, but adjacent ACTORS and willing PERPETRARORS.
Tapping someone’s phone, calling for a woman to be lynched in the London streets, comparing her son to whatever animal, boils down to to being a full-time, full-fledged participant. Nor a rational observer nor an impartial party.
The Cost Of The Crown series in the Guardian highlights that it was complete rubbish of Charles to say that there was no money for Meghan.
@Inge Yes, the Guardian’s ‘Cost of the Crown’s series is excellent!
I got Spare from our library and finished it in three days. I was surprised by how very good it is. It’s shocking what a chaotic upbringing Harry had after his mom passed. No home base, no support, no plan for his future, just ‘you’re on your own kid, until we need you.’ He wasn’t allowed a job, and not given adequate funds. And then to be told that a wife wasn’t in the budget for him? It’s just insane. Such a sh*t family, those people.
I just read that Charles has a personal net worth of $700 million but there’s no money for Meghan. Riiiigghhht.
Jobson is trying to ride Harry’s coatails hoping for bumper sales of his book, maybe thats why the stories are so unhinged. but what he doesnt realise is people bought Harry’s book because it was Harry. If Kate or William write a book they will probably have good sales not a good as Harry but good ones because peole will be curious to hear from the horses mouth in thier own words . not through a mouth piece like Jobson
“… he took offence when told that the massive attention Meghan was getting was only to be expected.”
It wasn’t the massive attention, it was the RACIAL ABUSE! How dare Jobson try to minimize the gravity of that situation by equating it to just being papped wherever she went. That might have been part of it, given Diana’s hatred of that element, but that was not the core or crux of Harry’s letter. Revisionist scum.
IKR? Her LIFE was being threatened by racists. The British paparazzi were stalking her home in Toronto, banging on neighbours’ doors, so she had to keep the drapes closed all the time and have security with her every time she set foot outside. When she was still filming they had to erect a huge fence around the sets to keep the vultures away. Revisionist scum indeed.
These people should write a textbook, Gaslighting 101. And the part about the queen had a Black friend once! They have no idea how racist they sound. Why would she expect to be told that Meghan is biracial?
Charles thought that by saying he wouldn’t financially support Meghan, Harry would end their relationship, or Meghan would. It’s so delicious that Meghan had her own money and her own autonomy to guide Harry toward realizing he could lead a life away from the controlling and abusive Royal Family. I admire these two so much!
This is why they encouraged Meghan to continue acting after she and Harry were married. They hoped she would be off filming in Canada or wherever, and the relationship would have ended like Andrew and Fergie’s because of the long-distance relationship.
We can be sure that the very first thing the queen was told by everyone is that Meghan is biracial. I’m sure the staff, courtiers, Camilla, W&K all made sure she was aware. I don’t think the queen was concerned, but her thoughts about the spare were much different than the heir.
What makes it worse is that all the PR put out by KC that he was paying their way and all the abuse by the royal “experts” about how much Meghan’s clothes cost. None of the palaces ever corrected that.
I was just about to say this.
The facts are very clear. Charles and William did not want Meghan to be a senior working royal. They wanted her to be the actress wife of Harry who is silent and in the background like Princess Anne’s husband. She is to be rolled out during festivities as a supportive wife and better still as a token of diversity and at no cost to the royal family.
Oh jobby, has adulthood passed you by, did you go from a spotty teenager full of bullsht and bluster to a decrepid old man full of bullsht and bluster. Yes, it must be so difficult for you to see A Young, handsome Prince become an instant best seller, but never mind. You just continue to try and ride on his coat tails because the mediocrity of your writing means they are the only LIFT you will ever have. I’m afraid there aren’t enough years left for you to pen anything meaningful, poor, poor twisted, bitter little you
I think the only people who had a problem with Meghan were Charles William and Kate and Camilla and the couriers. The Queen openly welcome Meghan she took Meghan on the Royal train just days after the Sussex’s wedding no another royal family members especially a married in like Kate was ever invited . This whole we didn’t know Meghan was black Bs is literally a excuse for them to be as racist as hell . Black people come in every shade again Meghan skin color is not special or unique two fully black parents can have a child that is Meghan complex black woman can have long hair without it being weave again nothing about Meghan is unique. It’s white people who probably are not been around many black people who are oh so shocked that Meghan is black . This whole Charles didn’t know Meghan was black routine doesn’t make Charles look good at all it shows how truly sheltered isolation the Royal family is they are constantly just around white peoples only .
Jobson was one of the loudest who complained about Harry was writing a book. Now he’s using Spare as source material. These people have no shame.
It’s recently been said that the King has a net worth of 700+ million. Meghan could have been supported by the interest of a low yield saving account on that kind of money.
What an absolute, bald faced lie that they could not afford her.
Why does j a b b a in his wildest dreams thinks his rehash of Harry’s book would remotely compete with spare. Charles has lots of money but wanted Meghan out. She would have been a continent away if she resumed her acting career.
He was treated horrendously by his family after Diana died. No wonder he was so messed up for so long! Thank god in the last few years he got help AND married a wonderful woman. He deserves it.
I LOL’d at this: “Prince Harry seemed to think when it came to Meghan Markle, she would always take precedence.”
Um, yes, that’s what generally happens in a loving marriage. The idea is so foreign to these loveless morons.
I’m in a back-and-forth with a royal apologist who said Charles provided the downpayment on Harry and Meghan’s home. It sounds sketchy to me.
As for the other financial issue, I guess Charles thought Meghan would be like Sophie Winkleman, Prince Michael of Kent’s daughter-in-law, who married into the House of Windsor and continues to work in front of the camera. But the Kents are not on the same financial level as Tampon Chuckie, so in a way, Sophie had no choice but to continue acting.
No Harry used part of his inheritance from his mum, and the money he was left from his maternal grandfather for the down-payment
I am thinking about watching the big event May 6. I recall seeing parts of Prince Philip’s and the Queen’s funerals but I found it depressing to see Prince Harry and Meghan looking so sad or grim. Mainly I have zero interest in watching it so I expect I shall pass. I am hoping he shall be seated next to Andrew’s daughters so it won’t be horrible for him.
Jobson, and Charles, are conveniently forgetting that the queen asked the press to lay off Diana shortly after she returned from her honeymoon. There was a widely dispersed photo of her coming out of the shops in Tetbury; the request happened shortly thereafter. Something about how Diana ought to be able to pop down to the shops to buy a candy bar without being followed by a press pack. What Meghan endured was the same PLUS racist as h*ll, so Harry’s statement to lay off was fully justified & had precedent.
and meghan married harry despite knowing all of this. yikes. makes sense she really did not know what it meant to be biracial, and more so black, until she met harry bc she always passed for “other but not POC” in white ppl’s eyes