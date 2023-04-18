Queen Maxima wore an offbeat Claes Iversen trench coat: love it or hate it?

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands made a surprise appearance in Milan, Italy today. The photo agencies say she’s on a diplomatic mission, but it appears that she was just viewing an urban park with a landscape architect. In other words, high-level sightseeing! Maybe she has other meetings in Milan – Maxima and her husband just visited France last week, and they were greeted by Emmanuel Macron and everything. It looks like the French protesters wouldn’t threaten every European royal with the guillotine.

Anyway, I wanted to talk about these photos because of Maxima’s crazy trench coat! The trench was designed by Claes Iversen, a Dutch designer and one of Maxima’s go-to faves. This trench is SO offbeat. While I would never wear it – please, WTF – I love that Maxima thought it was cool to wear a trench coat with giant grommets. This coat has no function, it’s purely fashion, it’s purely superficial. It’s cool that she wore it. I wonder what those Milanese fashionistas thought of it. PS… I love that she paired it with a glittery gold clutch too. The clutch matches the grommets!

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

61 Responses to “Queen Maxima wore an offbeat Claes Iversen trench coat: love it or hate it?”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    April 18, 2023 at 10:48 am

    It looks like it was eaten by moths. Her shoes are cute though and her make up is lovely.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      April 18, 2023 at 11:44 am

      Hate it. It’s not that all fashion has to have function but a trench coat does usually serve a purpose and this one does not. And what a nightmare for people with trypophobia!!

      Reply
  2. BayTampaBay says:
    April 18, 2023 at 10:48 am

    LOVE IT! I want one!

    Reply
  3. Linda says:
    April 18, 2023 at 10:50 am

    I realy like that she is having fun with the fashion! Her red dress last week ) i think by the same designer as the coat) was fabulous!!

    Reply
    • Soapboxpudding says:
      April 18, 2023 at 11:12 am

      Agreed. At least she’s not boring and has some personality.

      Reply
    • The Hench says:
      April 18, 2023 at 11:47 am

      Yes, that’s where I am. I don’t personally like the coat but I love that she is having fun and being brave enough to play with stuff like this. Diana was the same in her day – she wore some truly appalling outfits every now and then but it was always done with flair and style. Then, more often than getting it wrong, she would get it SO right that she created iconic looks that are still talked about.

      ETA and Maxima has the personality and energy to pull this off as well. She looks comfortable and happy and is very much the one wearing the coat and not the other way round.

      Reply
    • Lauren says:
      April 18, 2023 at 2:05 pm

      Queen Maxima is definitely the royal to watch if you are looking for interesting fun fashion. She loves to bring the drama when it comes to her clothes and rarely shies away from adding bling. Speaking of did you notice her earring match the grommets?

      Reply
  4. K8erade says:
    April 18, 2023 at 10:50 am

    This coat is so hideous yet so entertaining at the same time. I wish to turn away but I’m so enthralled like a bug on its way to a zapper. My two opposing thoughts are What the hell is Maxima thinking wearing a coat like that? Vs Maxima is brave and bold wearing that coat.

    Reply
  5. AnneL says:
    April 18, 2023 at 10:50 am

    It’s kind of cool. I could never pull it off but she can.

    Reply
  6. TheWigletOfWails says:
    April 18, 2023 at 10:51 am

    I like it! It’s daring and she has the confidence to pull it off.

    Reply
    • aftershocks says:
      April 18, 2023 at 1:14 pm

      It’s completely impractical outerwear. But that’s not the point of the coat’s fun, frivolous design aesthetic. I like the OTT look of this grommet explosion on Maxima. 😄 She has the style and personality to wear it well. Of course, it’s not a look for everyone.

      Reply
  7. upstatediva says:
    April 18, 2023 at 10:53 am

    Love it!. Maxima is pretty often “MAX-imal” with her fashion. I am here for it.

    Reply
  8. original_kellybean says:
    April 18, 2023 at 10:56 am

    I HATE it so much. I know it’s just for looks but holes in a trenchcoat make absolutely no sense! What if it actually rains? 🙂

    Reply
  9. Olivia says:
    April 18, 2023 at 10:56 am

    Was looking forward to seeing a quirky or eclectic coat. But this is a HELL NO! Looks like the worst part of a shower curtain.

    Reply
  10. Becks1 says:
    April 18, 2023 at 10:57 am

    oh man I love that on her. Not for me, not at all, lol, but on her it looks fabulous.

    Reply
  11. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    April 18, 2023 at 10:57 am

    Omg, I have to have one in black. A breathable coat! Duh!

    Reply
  12. Digital Unicorn says:
    April 18, 2023 at 11:00 am

    She absolutely wears the sh!t out of that coat – love her fashion, its uniquely her and she carries it all off so well.

    Reply
  13. MsIam says:
    April 18, 2023 at 11:01 am

    That too long belt ruins it for me. I like/hate the coat but the belt looks off. Good for her for trying to pull that off and stepping outside of the box though.

    Reply
    • JanetDR says:
      April 18, 2023 at 11:12 am

      That belt, paired with long loose pants, makes it look like she is strolling around in a bathrobe and jammies.
      I don’t hate the coat, might like it better with smaller grommets?

      Reply
      • Lauren says:
        April 18, 2023 at 2:08 pm

        I was thinking I would like it with fewer grommets. Less an explosion of grommets and more strategically placed

  14. Nicegirl says:
    April 18, 2023 at 11:02 am

    I could not pull this off but I love it

    Reply
  15. Feeshalori says:
    April 18, 2023 at 11:03 am

    I hate it, but Max has the confidence and elan to carry off these quirky styles. Obviously, this coat has no purpose other than to be bizarre. She is fashion fearless.

    Reply
  16. LB says:
    April 18, 2023 at 11:03 am

    Maxima is known for her sometimes quirky fashion. Love this on her, would probably hate it on anybody else.

    Reply
  17. Lau says:
    April 18, 2023 at 11:04 am

    The royals weren’t the ones to come to France last week, macron went there instead and got booed and protested at every event. It was great.

    Reply
  18. Ameerah M says:
    April 18, 2023 at 11:04 am

    I LOVE THIS. I love how Maxima is willing to take risks. She is a tall woman and she leans into it by wearing statement pieces that fit her stature. She is one of my faves when it comes to Royal fashion.

    Reply
  19. tamsin says:
    April 18, 2023 at 11:06 am

    Looks kind of fun, but it must be heavy and grommets against skin would be uncomfortable? Ultimately, I think it’s the waste of a good coat.

    Reply
  20. MsDoe says:
    April 18, 2023 at 11:06 am

    The coat is brilliant, and so is Queen Maxima. The coat is a calling card of Dutch design — it’s fun, whimsical, and playful. And wholly appropriate for the Queen of the Netherlands to wear. It’s fun to have fun! Bravo to the Dutch!

    Reply
  21. Whyforthelove says:
    April 18, 2023 at 11:07 am

    I have visions of Kate adding this to her look book. It looks like millions of giant buttons 🤭🤭

    Reply
  22. Jais says:
    April 18, 2023 at 11:07 am

    Just like how she has fun and enjoys fashion.

    Reply
  23. Tee says:
    April 18, 2023 at 11:11 am

    I love it, and its so HER. It’s giving my trypophobia a bit of a nudge so yikes, but it’s seriously awesome and OTT.

    Reply
  24. Gina says:
    April 18, 2023 at 11:11 am

    I love it. Just not with these pants. Too wide, IMO.

    Reply
  25. Rnot says:
    April 18, 2023 at 11:17 am

    This is everything that’s wrong with fashion.

    Reply
    • CheChe says:
      April 18, 2023 at 11:30 am

      This is a fashion “trying to hard” and it is only worthy of a runway point of interest. Some fashions are not meant for real life style.

      Reply
  26. Olivia says:
    April 18, 2023 at 11:27 am

    The more I look at it, the more I realise it’s the ultimate anti buttons coat.
    Perhaps she wore it to show Kate there are other options.

    Reply
  27. Olivia says:
    April 18, 2023 at 11:29 am

    Hahahaha, it’s hilarious that everyone thinks THE PANTS are what’s wrong with the outfit.

    Reply
  28. Jenn says:
    April 18, 2023 at 11:35 am

    Love it. (It’s so hard to find coats with gold hardware!!)

    Reply
  29. Steph says:
    April 18, 2023 at 11:38 am

    I love it! It’s so fun!

    Reply
  30. BeanieBean says:
    April 18, 2023 at 11:39 am

    Oh, dear, no. I bet that coat clanks as she walks. I bet it’s heavier than you’d want a trench coat to be. And of course, it’s ineffectual in the rain!

    Reply
  31. Amy Bee says:
    April 18, 2023 at 11:47 am

    Macron went to the Netherlands, not the other way around.

    Reply
  32. QuiteContrary says:
    April 18, 2023 at 12:01 pm

    This is a fashion no for me. But I kind of love that she tried it.

    Reply
  33. SpankyB says:
    April 18, 2023 at 12:07 pm

    I laughed so hard when I saw this coat (which I love, btw). I’d been trying to buy small-ish sized grommets but everything is in millimeters and my American brain couldn’t compute. The first batch that arrived were the same size as on this trench. Now I know what to do with them!

    Reply
  34. Beverley says:
    April 18, 2023 at 12:50 pm

    LOVE IT.
    I agree with others that the pant legs are too wide. I would have worn this with slim cut trousers.

    Reply
  35. Myra Sontheimer says:
    April 18, 2023 at 1:06 pm

    Perfect for menopause.

    Reply
  36. Lauren says:
    April 18, 2023 at 2:11 pm

    Love that she is also wearing giant gold hoops that seem like they might be the same size as the grommets.
    And can we talk about her sunglasses because I love them. She is just killing it with her accessories

    Reply
  37. MinorityReport says:
    April 18, 2023 at 3:02 pm

    I think she looks fearless and fantastic.

    Reply
  38. Lizzie says:
    April 18, 2023 at 3:23 pm

    The queen likes it, so it doesn’t really matter what I think (secretly thinking Project Runway reject).

    Reply
  39. og bella says:
    April 18, 2023 at 3:23 pm

    Although I dislike it immensely, I think it’s fun and I applaud her for wearing it

    Reply
  40. Mrs. Smith says:
    April 18, 2023 at 5:17 pm

    This coat is a Kate Middleton fever dream.

    Reply
  41. ArtFossil says:
    April 18, 2023 at 8:07 pm

    The coat is glorious, Queen Maxima looks wonderful in it and she’s showcasing a Dutch designer. Win, win, win!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment