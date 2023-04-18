Queen Maxima wore an offbeat Claes Iversen trench coat: love it or hate it?

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands made a surprise appearance in Milan, Italy today. The photo agencies say she’s on a diplomatic mission, but it appears that she was just viewing an urban park with a landscape architect. In other words, high-level sightseeing! Maybe she has other meetings in Milan – Maxima and her husband just visited France last week, and they were greeted by Emmanuel Macron and everything. It looks like the French protesters wouldn’t threaten every European royal with the guillotine.

Anyway, I wanted to talk about these photos because of Maxima’s crazy trench coat! The trench was designed by Claes Iversen, a Dutch designer and one of Maxima’s go-to faves. This trench is SO offbeat. While I would never wear it – please, WTF – I love that Maxima thought it was cool to wear a trench coat with giant grommets. This coat has no function, it’s purely fashion, it’s purely superficial. It’s cool that she wore it. I wonder what those Milanese fashionistas thought of it. PS… I love that she paired it with a glittery gold clutch too. The clutch matches the grommets!

