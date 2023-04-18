Queen Maxima wore an offbeat Claes Iversen trench coat: love it or hate it?

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands made a surprise appearance in Milan, Italy today. The photo agencies say she’s on a diplomatic mission, but it appears that she was just viewing an urban park with a landscape architect. In other words, high-level sightseeing! Maybe she has other meetings in Milan – Maxima and her husband just visited France last week, and they were greeted by Emmanuel Macron and everything. It looks like the French protesters wouldn’t threaten every European royal with the guillotine.
Anyway, I wanted to talk about these photos because of Maxima’s crazy trench coat! The trench was designed by Claes Iversen, a Dutch designer and one of Maxima’s go-to faves. This trench is SO offbeat. While I would never wear it – please, WTF – I love that Maxima thought it was cool to wear a trench coat with giant grommets. This coat has no function, it’s purely fashion, it’s purely superficial. It’s cool that she wore it. I wonder what those Milanese fashionistas thought of it. PS… I love that she paired it with a glittery gold clutch too. The clutch matches the grommets!
#NEW Queen Máxima has started her visit to Milan! She is currently with Dutch landscape architect Petra Blaisse viewing her designs in Isola district’s innovative urban park (a must see if you are in Milan!) 🌳
Trench coat by Claes Iversen 🧥 pic.twitter.com/eit6uepTiE
It looks like it was eaten by moths. Her shoes are cute though and her make up is lovely.
Hate it. It’s not that all fashion has to have function but a trench coat does usually serve a purpose and this one does not. And what a nightmare for people with trypophobia!!
LOVE IT! I want one!
ME, too! Although I would have worn it with shorter narrower pants.
Yes, definitely with narrower pants and maybe in black so they wouldn’t detract from the style of the coat.
Exactly, my first reaction was hate but mostly because of the crazy wide trouser hems. When I imagine it with slim black pants and flats (and maybe hair up), I love the idea.
I love it as well!
I don’t like it as a coat, I do love it as a look. Bring us the FASHION Maxima.
I would wear the HELL outta that coat.
Love it!
I realy like that she is having fun with the fashion! Her red dress last week ) i think by the same designer as the coat) was fabulous!!
Agreed. At least she’s not boring and has some personality.
Yes, that’s where I am. I don’t personally like the coat but I love that she is having fun and being brave enough to play with stuff like this. Diana was the same in her day – she wore some truly appalling outfits every now and then but it was always done with flair and style. Then, more often than getting it wrong, she would get it SO right that she created iconic looks that are still talked about.
ETA and Maxima has the personality and energy to pull this off as well. She looks comfortable and happy and is very much the one wearing the coat and not the other way round.
Queen Maxima is definitely the royal to watch if you are looking for interesting fun fashion. She loves to bring the drama when it comes to her clothes and rarely shies away from adding bling. Speaking of did you notice her earring match the grommets?
This coat is so hideous yet so entertaining at the same time. I wish to turn away but I’m so enthralled like a bug on its way to a zapper. My two opposing thoughts are What the hell is Maxima thinking wearing a coat like that? Vs Maxima is brave and bold wearing that coat.
It’s kind of cool. I could never pull it off but she can.
I like it! It’s daring and she has the confidence to pull it off.
It’s completely impractical outerwear. But that’s not the point of the coat’s fun, frivolous design aesthetic. I like the OTT look of this grommet explosion on Maxima. 😄 She has the style and personality to wear it well. Of course, it’s not a look for everyone.
Love it!. Maxima is pretty often “MAX-imal” with her fashion. I am here for it.
I HATE it so much. I know it’s just for looks but holes in a trenchcoat make absolutely no sense! What if it actually rains? 🙂
I guess it’s a guaranteed sunny day trench only. I dislike it. What’s the point? You’re neither warm nor dry with this.
She’s in Italy 😉
Was looking forward to seeing a quirky or eclectic coat. But this is a HELL NO! Looks like the worst part of a shower curtain.
oh man I love that on her. Not for me, not at all, lol, but on her it looks fabulous.
Omg, I have to have one in black. A breathable coat! Duh!
She absolutely wears the sh!t out of that coat – love her fashion, its uniquely her and she carries it all off so well.
That too long belt ruins it for me. I like/hate the coat but the belt looks off. Good for her for trying to pull that off and stepping outside of the box though.
That belt, paired with long loose pants, makes it look like she is strolling around in a bathrobe and jammies.
I don’t hate the coat, might like it better with smaller grommets?
I was thinking I would like it with fewer grommets. Less an explosion of grommets and more strategically placed
I could not pull this off but I love it
I hate it, but Max has the confidence and elan to carry off these quirky styles. Obviously, this coat has no purpose other than to be bizarre. She is fashion fearless.
Maxima is known for her sometimes quirky fashion. Love this on her, would probably hate it on anybody else.
The royals weren’t the ones to come to France last week, macron went there instead and got booed and protested at every event. It was great.
I LOVE THIS. I love how Maxima is willing to take risks. She is a tall woman and she leans into it by wearing statement pieces that fit her stature. She is one of my faves when it comes to Royal fashion.
Looks kind of fun, but it must be heavy and grommets against skin would be uncomfortable? Ultimately, I think it’s the waste of a good coat.
The coat is brilliant, and so is Queen Maxima. The coat is a calling card of Dutch design — it’s fun, whimsical, and playful. And wholly appropriate for the Queen of the Netherlands to wear. It’s fun to have fun! Bravo to the Dutch!
I have visions of Kate adding this to her look book. It looks like millions of giant buttons 🤭🤭
You know she’d fill the holes with buttons. Lol.
The coat is delightfully bad. I love it!
If those were solid buttons and Kate wore it, she’d collapse under the weight.
Just like how she has fun and enjoys fashion.
I love it, and its so HER. It’s giving my trypophobia a bit of a nudge so yikes, but it’s seriously awesome and OTT.
I love it. Just not with these pants. Too wide, IMO.
I think the silly gold shoes with bows ruin the rockstar look she might have had.
This is everything that’s wrong with fashion.
This is a fashion “trying to hard” and it is only worthy of a runway point of interest. Some fashions are not meant for real life style.
The more I look at it, the more I realise it’s the ultimate anti buttons coat.
Perhaps she wore it to show Kate there are other options.
Hahahaha, it’s hilarious that everyone thinks THE PANTS are what’s wrong with the outfit.
That made me laugh! Obviously, it’s the shoes! 😉
Love it. (It’s so hard to find coats with gold hardware!!)
I love it! It’s so fun!
Oh, dear, no. I bet that coat clanks as she walks. I bet it’s heavier than you’d want a trench coat to be. And of course, it’s ineffectual in the rain!
Macron went to the Netherlands, not the other way around.
This is a fashion no for me. But I kind of love that she tried it.
I laughed so hard when I saw this coat (which I love, btw). I’d been trying to buy small-ish sized grommets but everything is in millimeters and my American brain couldn’t compute. The first batch that arrived were the same size as on this trench. Now I know what to do with them!
LOVE IT.
I agree with others that the pant legs are too wide. I would have worn this with slim cut trousers.
Perfect for menopause.
Love that she is also wearing giant gold hoops that seem like they might be the same size as the grommets.
And can we talk about her sunglasses because I love them. She is just killing it with her accessories
I think she looks fearless and fantastic.
The queen likes it, so it doesn’t really matter what I think (secretly thinking Project Runway reject).
Although I dislike it immensely, I think it’s fun and I applaud her for wearing it
This coat is a Kate Middleton fever dream.
The coat is glorious, Queen Maxima looks wonderful in it and she’s showcasing a Dutch designer. Win, win, win!