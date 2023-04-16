President Biden had a lovely time in Ireland. The British media is seething.

While I’ve been paying attention to national and global politics for more than two decades, I’m struggling to remember a moment in time when the American president’s Irish ancestry was such a huge talking point here at home and abroad. Bill Clinton famously had Irish ancestry, as did Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan. All of those men famously visited Ireland while they were president, and all of them were very well received. Millions of Americans love and embrace their Irish ancestry, and there’s a special relationship between Ireland and the US. Meaning, President Biden’s political and personal journey is well-trod in every sense.
President Biden flew to Northern Ireland last week, where he briefly met with British prime minister Rishi Sunak ahead of the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement anniversary. Then Biden flew to the Republic of Ireland, where his trip is (again) both personal and political. He made time for Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and President Michael Higgins. He made political speeches and did soft-diplomacy. But mostly the trip is just a celebration of Pres. Biden’s Irish ancestry, and he’s loved every minute of it – he’s stopped by churches, pubs, town halls, civic centers, markets, and Irish people seem to love him. He shook hands, hugged a lot of Irish peeps and kissed a lot of Irish babies. On Friday, he gave a big speech to a rapturous crowd in Ballina, where his people are originally from. He walked out to the Dropkick Murphys’ “I’m Shipping Up to Boston.”
Joe Biden's 2024 campaign has a strong theme already pic.twitter.com/abL7MIpu5l
— Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) April 14, 2023
He’s already back in DC, where he will stay for the next month or so. Meaning, he’s making a point of NOT going to King Charles’s coronation. He’s sending the First Lady, as the White House confirmed weeks ago. Hilariously, the one-two punch of Biden refusing the coronation invitation AND then enjoying himself in Ireland is too much for the British media to take. We should have known something was amiss when Buckingham Palace was openly (and bizarrely) briefing the media about how Biden isn’t coming to the coronation because he’s “too old” to travel that much. In recent days, the British media has been absolutely unhinged about Biden’s Ireland visit, with columnists and political journalists acting like Biden slapped QEII’s corgis simply by… celebrating his Irish ancestry. Even Camilla Tominey wrote a nasty piece about how Britain doesn’t “need” Biden. They are SEETHING. It’s utterly bizarre.
Do British people understand how funny this stuff is? pic.twitter.com/R1uVuDXiT1
— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 14, 2023
Has there ever been a bigger collective sulk than the British press' response to Joe Biden visiting Ireland? pic.twitter.com/UGMSacL4tb
— Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) April 15, 2023
As you're seeing the British political establishment and commentariat try to bully Joe Biden –one of the most powerful men in the world–for appreciating Irish roots, imagine what happens every day to UK residents with African, Asian, Caribbean roots. The same scorn and shaming.
— Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) April 15, 2023
My cartoon Thursday @TheTimes. Where the emphasis of Blarney Biden’s visit lies. `#JoeBiden #Ireland pic.twitter.com/EP1YFP3w2W
— Peter Brookes (@BrookesTimes) April 13, 2023
Biden: I’ve had the best time of my life
Ireland: Ahh it’s nothing Joe,knock in any time..safe home now,here’s a packet of Tayto for your pocket
*Hugs all round
*The most powerful man on earth,adjusts his Mayo 4 Sam hat and away
British Media: pic.twitter.com/9yHaJZxPNo
— Andrew Maxwell (@andrewismaxwell) April 15, 2023
I’m shipping up to Ballina. pic.twitter.com/Mp4LpakSJV
— President Biden (@POTUS) April 15, 2023
England voting to leave the EU exposed their weakness in more that a monetary way.
Oh well.
The Brit media and RF showed who they really are over the past 6 or so years. I’m shocked but not surprised at their hysterical (in all senses of the word) response.
The Times is a Rupert Murdoch newspaper—the news sources quoted above are right-leaning and populist. Like the RR. It’s kind of like using Fox, whatever Trump’s network is, Newsmax, the WSJ, NYP, etc to see how Americans think. Sure, lots of Brits were salty, but there are also many who didn’t think what Biden did was awful.
The only things that could make this more delicious would be if Harry flies in and out with Dr. Jill, while Biden offers to host Archie’s birthday party in the Rose Garden and plays awesome surrogate grandpa.
That sounds awesome! Lol Maybe the Sussex family could stay over a day or two, and do some sightseeing! I’m happy to host a meet-up!
From your lips to Jill and Joe’s ears!!
Oh dear, did someone forget to tell them we had a War of Independence 247 years ago?
Will King Charles fly over to America in three years to celebrate our 250th anniversary of kicking Britass, or will we have to consider his absence from our celebration of democracy and non-hereditary rule a “snub”? I am sooo curious!
I sure hope he gets such a rapturous response from US crowds when he runs for reelection.
Just send the Dropkicks out on stage first and they’ll get everyone fired up for him
Oh…don’t worry…We the people…ALWAYS SHOW OUT for POTUS JOE BIDEN🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Idk maybe because I live in a red state I am really worried. My local democrats have a hard time getting their s*** together to elect a school board member, much less a president of the United States. Really relying that there will be enough blue voters in key states up north again to carry the rest of us through.
It’s embarrassing to watch the temper tantrums the BM is having over this. Biden is proud of his Irish heritage. Which apparently is a diss at the UK? It’s a very no one else can having anything mentality. How dare Ireland be a place the president is proud of? Just who does Ireland think it is anyway? What about us????
Bitter much? The Brit media are really showing their @sses aren’t they? If Biden gets re-elected they are going to chew off their own thumbs.
Regardless of how you feel about the military industrial complex , the influence of the US is greater than it’s been in decades because of the threats coming from Russia and China. Imagine the sheer audacity and ignorance of an idiot like Tominey thinking she has any place writing an article on world affairs.
Exactly. For a country that doesn’t “need” Biden, Tominey and the rest are desperately signalling just how much they do need the US and its president right now.
That was 60 years ago. How old do you think this columnist is? I’m 67 and I certainly have no personal memories of the politics from my 2nd grade year. I barely knew who the president was until he was assassinated.
We’re going to act like JFK wasn’t a beloved by many President and that the fact that he was the first Irish Catholic president wasn’t a huge deal simply because Kaiser forgot? Please.
OMG I love that POTUS tweet Shipping up to Ballina! The BM is choking on it. Joe heard what they said about him being too old to travel, so he rolled up next door to Ireland to enjoy a multi-day trip. This tour had everything — tears, beers, cheers, laughter, hugs and time for kids questions. Plus that rock star entrance was killer.
It’s the kind of tour that both Charles and William dream they could have.
Exactly. They will never ever.
Turning their unhinged hatred and obsession over Meghan toward Biden because they think he’s a squaddie is just …. insane. They’re treating the President of the US as just a satellite of M&H. I’m not in the “put Harry on Air Force One” camp because stoking this fire could have major political consequences. Utterly bizarre we’re at this turn in the road.
Harry and Meghan has nothing to do with the British press hatred of Biden. It’s because he’s a Democrat, opening talks about the British subjugation of Ireland and he won’t do a trade deal with the UK.
Yep, they still are a very conservative apparatus at the end of the day. I remember back when I used to actually pay attention to British media, during President Obama’s first term they described him inviting” gangsta rappers” to the White House because he had an event and Common was one of the attendees. Common.
The priest that gave Beau Biden his last rites is Irish and has retired back home to Knock. The Biden family got to meet him on the visit to Knock shrine. They didn’t know he was retired and back in Ireland and had never met him before, completely surprised and unplanned. It seemed a very emotional moment for them all.
😭
I saw that. It still chokes me up how often Biden says he thought Beau would be President now, not him. He referenced it in one of his speeches in Ireland.
The British press’ reaction to Joe Biden’s visit has been hilarious but it’s also an indication of their continued disrespect towards Ireland. The British political press were giving off the same vibe that the Royal press has for Meghan.
I believe one article referred to the Irish attitude towards GB as a “grudge”. Yeah, it isn’t just about Biden and America. The British media really went through some things this weekend. That cartoon by Peter Brookes, besides being insulting to Biden and Ireland, reveals that they’re the ones with the grudge and have never gotten over the loss of their Irish possession.
The fact that the BM thinks that Biden is going to give the monarchy any attention after its QCC (Queen Consort C#nt) went around in giggle fits spreading fart stories is beyond my comprehension. Here let us embarrass you, wait come back and let us do it more, how dare you not submit to our tacky low class abuse.
The most surprising thing to me is they think he will come back for more.
It’s astounding how utterly CHILDISH they British press and the royal family are behaving in PUBLIC. If they are showing their ass like this for the world to see, you know it’s a thousand times worse behind closed doors.
They fucked themselves with BREXIT and respect and deference detox royalty died with the Queen. And commonwealth countries are kicking their asses out. And calling them out on colonialism and slavery. Their enormous egos can’t handle the fact that their standing in the world has dropped significantly.
It’s been interesting to watch the royalist/conservative types and their unearned sense of superiority slam against people giving them global we’re just not that into you moments. The cognitive dissonance has been amazing to watch. The LEGITIMATELY seem shocked and surprised people aren’t trying to impress and ingratiate themselves to them.
Take a look at this pic of Sunak and Biden, PM seems very out of his league.
https://youtu.be/s1ssHeqremc
You are so right. Watch the whole video, even worse, Sunak body language shows such a lack of confidence! He is huddling with an uncertain grin like a third grade child.
The British media and journalists again making a show of themselves , my girlfriends and l met up.for a coffee yesterday and we where p..ssing ourselves laughing at the British news and DUP, unfortunately between nations there is very little respect. As my daughter said de other day, who would want to be British, like who ??
Just a reminder that both Joe and Jill Biden attended QEII’s funeral which is more than I would have effing done.
Sitting over here in Ireland laughing our asses off as the British Media make a holy show of themselves. Their bigotry is so ingrained and ancient that they forget that it is bigotry.
A few years ago, the TV show Victoria dedicated an episode to the Irish potato famine/genocide. I was reading some comments online about the episode and discovered that apparently it’s not taught in British history classes. It’s definitely taught in American history because it caused such a huge influx of Irish immigration to the US. The Brits (or maybe just the BM) seem to be woefully (or willfully) ignorant of how much needless harm the British governments have inflicted on various communities throughout the past. They’re still trying to live in that old glory of “the sun shines on the British Empire” but that glory is quickly receding because of a refusal to evolve. Anyone who goes against that (including Harry, whose life has evolved at an amazing rate in the last 20 years or so) is a problem and a threat.
I grew up in the west coast of Scotland and it was def taught to me when I was at school (late 80s/early 90s) and we were also taught about the highland clearances – both were taught under ‘this is what the English forces did’. Not sure if thats still the case.
That Andrew Maxwell tweet summed it up. Joe loves Ireland and Ireland loves him back and while Joe could never admit it, he probably loved sticking it to the British media and much as we all loved him doing it. The BM have got their knickers in such a twist and their articles have hit the unhinged mark. Ultimately as we all know, it’s Harry and Meghan’s fault for like, having met him and all.
As cheesy as it sounds, I teared up a little at that absolute rockstar entrance. I loved it.
I find the timing of Biden’s visit odd. Clinton will be in Ireland, soon, to meet with Irish leaders and commemorate the Good Friday Agreement. Why not go *then*?
Because then he would have to share the stage with Clinton.
Because he’s the President and doesn’t plan his schedule around the schedule of private citizens even former Presidents and Presidential Candidates. He’s there for official government business it’s not the same.
That entrance to the Drop Kick Murphys is absolutely fantastic. Love it & him. As the husband always says about Biden – “what a public servant!” And it’s so true.