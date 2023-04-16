The Times: Queen Camilla, “how ‘the other woman’ won the game of thrones”

This is the cover for this weekend’s Sunday Times Magazine (the Times of London’s in-house weekend mag). Queen Camilla: How “the other woman” won the game of thrones. She “won” the game of thrones because she actively set out to destroy Charles and Diana’s marriage and paint Diana as too mentally imbalanced to be Charles’s wife. Then Diana died under still-mysterious circumstances, then Camilla spent decades carefully trying to rehabilitate her image at the expense of everyone and everything. If Roya Nikkhah is trying to remind everyone that Camilla is a ruthless operator, “toxic mistress” and immoral homewrecker who literally left bodies in the street, then congrats. The actual article is mostly quotes from people who know Camilla best – her staffers and one aristocratic senior, the Marchioness of Lansdowne, described as one of Camilla’s closest friends and someone who has never spoken on the record about Camilla. But truly, this piece was entirely spoon-fed to Nikkhah by Buckingham Palace as part of the ongoing Embiggening Camilla project ahead of Cam’s “victory lap” coronation. Some highlights:
Lady Lansdowne on how Camilla was “unprotected” after she destroyed two marriages: “She was out on her own without any protection. That was where we could help — she would come and stay with us with the children. I went and got her out of Middlewick one day, there were cameras up against all her windows. But she is resilient, she was brought up with this extraordinary sense of duty where you got on with it, don’t whinge, put your best face on and keep going, and it has stood her in very good stead. It was horrible at times, but her sense of humour and knowing she had her girlfriends around her got her through.”
Camilla was never pelted with bread, but she’d never correct that urban myth, except she’s doing just that: Camilla never sought to strike this urban myth from the record. Why? Because long before she “married into” the royal family, Camilla stuck fast to their mantra of “never complain, never explain”.
She’s still tight with her first husband: “Everybody loves Andrew, he’s a real charmer, but he’s always terribly misbehaving. Andrew will ring her up and tell her when she’s got something wrong and she’ll ring him up and say when he’s misbehaving. Through adversity they’ve kept a really good family ethic. It helps with their children and grandchildren.”
What a strange story: In 2007 Princes William and Harry invited Camilla to a memorial service for their mother at the Guards’ Chapel at Wellington Barracks in London marking the tenth anniversary of her death. Courtiers punched the air at the breakthrough — but Camilla pushed back. “It was the one time we really disagreed,” a former aide says. “I was thinking like a PR guy — ‘Wow, they invited her, big moment.’ But she stepped back and saw it in the bigger frame. Her instinct was not to go, she felt it would be a distraction. She would be part of the focus when it should all have been on the memory of the princess. She was right.”
When QEII said, last year, that Camilla should be Queen Consort: Camilla said she was “honoured” and “touched”, but a source who knows her well says, “I genuinely don’t think she was ever that bothered by the title.” Payne agrees: “Despite the many people who stated over the years that ‘Project Queen Camilla’ was a long-held goal within the household, there was never any great master plan. Whenever you mentioned the topic with the Queen Consort herself, she merely stared at you sphinx-like, giving you no real sense of what she thought. She never instructed me to do anything to advance the argument. It was never a role that she actively campaigned for.”
The Parker-Bowles coronation: Camilla had strong views on including her teenage grandchildren in the ceremony, who have previously stayed out of the spotlight. They will help carry her train, reflecting that the monarchy is a blended family. “It was a big decision, but it’s so much more fun to have them there by her side,” Lansdowne says, adding that the Queen has been firm on the guest list: “She is fiercely loyal to friends and that will be reflected in who goes to the big day. She wants to be loyal to the people who’ve stood by her.”
Smooth operator: Those who see Camilla in action behind closed doors concede that, underneath her cosy public image, she is an “operator” who navigates the royal court as if she was born to it. She is known by some in royal household circles as “the lady boss” and, as one source says, “She can be steely as f***. She would have made a brilliant 16th-century courtier, because she’s canny.”
Camilla’s approach to the press: “She’s been smart and set out to win them over, including her critics, and she achieved it, not with sly tricks, just by taking an interest in their lives and being at ease with them in a way other members of the family aren’t. She was always more like a politician, thinking, ‘How do I make this work for me?’”
How Camilla reacted to Prince Harry’s Spare: After Spare was published in January, there were reports that Charles felt a “red line” had been crossed by Harry attacking his “darling wife”. But how did these new slings and arrows land with the Queen? “It was not stamping of feet or gnashing of teeth, it was much more of an eye-roll response,” an aide says. “Of course it bothers her, of course it hurts,” Lansdowne says. “But she doesn’t let it get to her. Her philosophy is always, ‘Don’t make a thing of it and it will settle down — least said, soonest mended.’”
If you believe any part of this, I will sell you London Bridge for a good price. It’s not enough that Camilla is a sly media operator who regularly sells out everyone for just a whiff of good press for herself. It’s that she doesn’t want that to be her image!! The “oh, who me? I never wanted to be queen!” sh-t is getting on my last nerve. Camilla has fully participated at every step of this now thirty-year campaign to vanquish Diana, rehabilitate her image and win the game of thrones. As for the stuff about Harry… man, there must have been panic at the palace. That’s what all of this telegraphs – not so much a victory lap as a frantic PR pushback on Harry calling her out for being so manipulative.
Someone on twitter brilliantly said, just the the other brother, they’re not even the main characters in their own stories.
How pathetic.
That is truly a scary cover picture she in one of her worst outfits with yellow background. This is too cloying with camilla playing saint and victim. She honestly was going to the Diana memorial service but there was too much public outcry.
Yeah the way I understand it was Camilla only backed out of the memorial service because of the public outcry. That she thought it was a good idea to go means she’s has no scruples and is an awful person.
Camilla needs to stop the hearts and flowers about being hurt by Harry book. She hurt his wife and his mother. And gaslit his mother. She pals around with Clarkson who wrote the disgusting article about Meghan and made fun of Meghan holding her baby bump. Camilla has no shame. She and Charles are two of a kind. She also should leave her first husband out of it.
+1
And before Spare was published, there was article after article about how Harry best not say mean things about Camilla. The palace was on edge about what Harry would reveal about Camilla in Spare.
And I don’t think H revealed the worst details of what C has done over the years to various members of the BRF.
I will always remember Diana’s interview when Martin Bashir asked her about becoming queen and she said no, she wanted to be queen of peoples hearts. Well she sure is! I doubt Crocmilla will ever accomplish that but she probably tells herself she doesn’t care. But we know deep down she really does care or she wouldn’t be working so hard to vanquish all her enemies. She and Charles deserve each other.
Sure she may have won the UK but on the global scale Harry has won. Harry has to know they didn’t want Meghan and his children at the CoronationSoWhite because it would take the focus off of her family. In essence Charles discarded his 2nd son’s family for hers.
Camilla lost. The,spin for her is laid on too thick
I agree with this take. The British media cannot turn her into a hero now. Those old enough remember what she did to Diana. And the rest have either read Spare or are indifferent. I’d say her popularity is on par with Charles. Which isn’t much.
That C still requires PR spin suggests she hasn’t won the hearts and minds of the general public.
I’m British and don’t feel she has won the UK. She has won over the press but the map of people I know either dislike her or tolerate her. She is not liked. One false move and the public will turn on her.
“They’ve kept a really good family ethic”? Seriously? And, of course, she didn’t explain: she thinks she is above explaining to the public and how do you explain what she did? If H&W invited her to a Diana memorial, it was probably done as a challenge or sarcastically and not because they actually wanted her there or thought so highly of her.
Charles wanted her there he used his sons to take credit for the invite.
Harry has been very open that some statements ‘by’ him were anything but. We know that for definite now.
That subtitle on the front cover of the magazine would have to send shivers of panic through Kkkate ans CarolE.
I see they’ve quoted Julian Payne in the article 🤔 The same Julian Payne who quit working for Charles and Camilla after squaddies called him out for liking shady sexual tweets about Meghan?
La, la, la, I destroyed your mother’s life, least said soonest mended, la, la, la.
Over “least said, soonest mended,” Camzilla uses the press to broadcast her opinions. They may not be attributed to her directly (ie, it’s not Camilla “said”), but what she wants known gets out. Frequently. So she can stand off to the side and keep out of the splash back.
Reading the piece convinced me that she leaked the information about Michael Fawcett to get rid of him. Roya Nikkhah’s intention was to make Camilla look good but all she’s done is confirm everything that Harry said in his book about Camilla.
I’m also convinced she leaks frequently to the press. Tobin Andreae (DF among others) is the Comms mouthpiece who was chosen by Camzilla for a reason. What I do not know is if Roya Nikkah was forced to write this article as it seems to prove the opposite of what it’s supposedly saying, or if she believes what she wrote.
I think it’s been established for long time now that Camilla has always leaked stories to the press. That’s why she’s many of the Royal rota’s favourite royal.
She is called the other woman. That says it all. Saying she won does not make it so.
And “Game of Thrones” is one long trail of dead bodies – this doesn’t sound like a compliment to me.
I agree that the title and the reference to GoT is shady and I really wish the media would stop and just tell it like it is.
Charles and Camilla are the epitome of lipstick on a pig.
Wondering whether there are rules or protocol for upgrading the intended Princess Consort to Queen Consort . Should the Church and the Prime Minister be consulted. It would appear to be based purely on Queen Elizabeth’s opinion.
For a modern and slimmed down constitutional monarchy the rank of Princess Consort is more relevant then calling the King’s spouse a Queen Consort which is the medieval title
“Princess Consort” is not a real title. It has never been used and if it was, there would have to be a brand new letters patent etc etc. Queen however is and there is no one to consult or ask because the title is automatic upon the heir becoming King.
Was wondering this myself. Was trying to explain some of this to my husband and I realized I have no idea of the history of how married ins lose the “consort”.
I just exchange the word ‘consort’ to ‘Concubine. Works well for me.
‘Intended’? It didn’t matter what Charles said at any time – the laws were never changed. Parliament and the People had the chance to change things anytime after Charles and Camilla married in 2005. They chose not to change the laws. Camilla automatically became Queen (Consort) the second QEII died. The Coronation means nothing and changes nothing.
The Succession to the Crown Act (2013) was the best chance and it wasn’t taken. One MP suggested that, in addition to changing the line of succession to be gender neutral, any future consort should be styled ‘Prince Consort’ or ‘Princess Consort’. He was smacked down.
Just wanted to add, if I were Crocmilla I don’t know how much I would appreciate being called the “other woman” queen. Always the reminder that she is the interloper. Maybe they will inscribe that on her tombstone.
She is fiercely loyal to friends. Yeah, all I could think about was that she’s friends with Jeremy Clarkson. The RF was never going to say a word about that article. Personally, I think he had a boozy conversation w Camilla at that luncheon and then he just wrote down what they talked about.
“Those who see Camilla in action behind closed doors concede that, underneath her cosy public image, …”
Literally no one I know thinks that Camilla has a cosy public image. Nobody.
And she hasn’t won shit except for the revulsion of the British people. Vile, inside and out.
I’d say her becoming Queen despite the protestations of the public and Charles’s own sons means she’s won.
What charles wants charles gets. I am not surprised at the outcome. Charles spent a lot of money on her spin.
@ Amy: But what has she really won if everyone hates her?
@Kelley: She’s Queen it doesn’t matter if “everybody” hates her. She has the press on her side and that’s all that matters.
Depends on the game. If the game is to hang onto Charles like a limpet and stab everyone else in the back until Elizabeth dies and he’s made king, then Camilla has won. If the game is to be loved by the UK and the world, then she was disqualified from the very beginning.
Keen, you in danger, girl.
Keen is too vapid. She should not have treated Meghan so badly and been a mean girl. She could have had an ally and friend in meghan.
Why is Keen in danger? Charles won’t live forever. When he dies, Kate (if not divorced) gets Queen or QC and Cams becomes…what? Dowager Consort?
That’s assuming Kate makes it to being Queen. Sidepiece has shown Willy that wives can be replaced. So if Willy is so inclined, do what Daddy did and replace Kate. It would definitely be an upgrade for Willy to find someone more suitable than Kate for the role of Queen.
I have been sadly musing on what Diana would have thought of Cuckoo Cam being Crowned and yes many fellow Brits like myself haven’t forgotten how she was ill treated by C and C. Charles and BRM may be in bed with Cam but a lot of us really don’t like her conniving ways. She is strategic leaker in chief but her power comes solely from KC. Unlike of William, she is loved and has the full support of her consort. But if she outlives KW then it is she who will be banished and won’t be known as the Queen Stepmother. H has always had her number but at the moment she has outplayed both PoW. QC still knows far too much about them and can blab to her media mates so maybe she’ll even secure a cushy situation post KC? In the photo above both KC and QC look like pensioner vampires off to bite more necks!!
C might know some secrets about other members of the RF but I’m guessing they in turn know some unflattering secrets about C. I wish some of them would leak these secrets just before the conAnation.
One of the funniest things about all this is how much Kate’s “kween in training” PR is just absolutely demolished. All that never-put-a-foot bs counts for jack crap and honestly distracted everyone from the nasty reality that queen gin-breath side-piece was coming to fart all over the monarchy. This thot is really succeeding the beloved Lizzy 2. I mean, couldn’t happen to a better institution 🤣🤣
First rule of lying in this way is that it has to be believable. The further it read the worst it got. Incredible work of fiction.
Imo This is disrespectful to the late princess diana with the articles author saying Camilla won. Diana had royal children camilla did not. Diana is dead and gone for many years now and the premise that Camilla won is tactless and tacky. Diana also of course has children and grandchildren around. Camilla lost.
When I first saw that Times cover on Twitter, I thought it was a parody. I was laughing at the ridiculousness until I realized that was the real actual cover….. She’s such a disgrace. There is nothing she can ever do to erase the memory of Diana. She should really stop. Even from the grave Diana still outshines her. She’s still the Queen of People’s Hearts and that is something that Camilla can never erase, and will never achieve in spite of her decades of machinations.
It’s not for lack of trying though. Her desperate attempts at erasing and outshining even the memory of a Diana is pathetic. She has won nothing. Even in death Diana still haunts her very existence.
Trying to claim Paris for herself. Karma slapped her and her tampon down so hard, their ears are still ringing.
With just a few weeks to go until the con-a-nation, who thought it was a good idea to do a big, glossy Sunday magazine spread which openly refers to the about to be crowned “queen” as “the other woman”? I did not have “Let’s remind everyone how they screwed Diana!” on my royal media bingo card.
Spin until you’re blue in the face, Camilla is still just an adulterous, gaslighting whore who has destroyed countless lives in her pursuit of white washing her sins.
I doubt even the British public believes this nonsense. Nobody would be invoking Diana’s name to this day if Camilla had truly won.
The profile of her reinforces everything Harry said about her.
She has been working with the tabloids for years to be crowned Queen and there are sacrificial bodies left behind on her personal PR path to rebuild her reputation and achieve he crowning objective. “Whenever you mentioned the topic with the Queen Consort herself, she merely stared at you sphinx-like, giving you no real sense of what she thought.”
Sad that Princess Diana, Harry and Meghan are victims of “canny” Camilla’s agenda. I pray for the Sussex’s success away from the institution.
Side pieces and mean girls destinated to be Queen Consort. But all the articles proclaiming they are good people makes me think of Shakespeare…
“Me thinks the lady doth protest too much”
Karma should come for this witch, ASAP.
Diana ultimately “won”. She knew she would not be queen. She knew she was in danger. She didn’t care. People globally still love her. Her charitable works endure. She is still a fashion icon. A generation not alive during her lifetime still knows who she is and what she was about. She also won through Harry and Meghan. C&C are tolerated at best & low in popularity. Camilla can sit back in her stolen jewels and enjoy her hollow victory. Also, that Times mag photo of Camilla just screams movie villain.
Even heavily photoshopped, it’s scary AF, LB.
@Julia and other CB Brits: you should see how Twitter reacted to this story. She is still Queen Concubine, Queen Sidepiece (mistress), #Camillaisahomewrecker. She’s the reincarnation of Anne Boleyn. This article shows Operation Image Rehab led by Charles has not work and Harry’s book Spare took a wrecking ball to the attempt. That’s why the push for Harry’s attendance to the Con-a-Nation: a way to blunt what Harry said. I still think Harry is forced to go: Cam thorough Chuck threatened the children (take their titles away). Look at the announcements for Harry to come : BP, it is delighted that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service…. Sussex spokesperson: the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service… Look at the tone of both announcements.
Also Cam is called Queen of Tarts on Twitter.
Camilla is a drunken whore, a clinging side-piece, a home wrecker, and an evil bitch. The holy oil will probably burn a hole in her forehead! I hope Diana makes her trip and fall flat on her face during the #CoronationSoWhite.
Ahhh! So I might not be the only one who’s wondering what’s going to happen at the anointing. I’m half-expecting a flash of lightning, the sounds of sizzling, and more than a few whiffs of brimstone. I can’t wait to check out the Celebitchy reports and updates!
They don’t plan on televising the anointing….at least that the latest reporting. I guess the cameras 🎥 will pan away to a view of the audience for that section.
I think they may be concerned about something going wrong as they pour the oil on her 🤨
I’ll wait to read all about it on this forum after the event.
That whole “least said, soonest mended” is so dumb and dangerous. That’s why they all have that internal warfare and stunted emotional growth, and why they’re baffled that Harry spoke.
Also, Camilla wasn’t a victim of anything. She merely survived the consequences of her actions.
Charles, Diana, Andrew Parker-Boles, and Camilla all cheated. The situation was a mess and hurt many people.
Charles made the decision to have an affair with Camilla. No one forced him.
Stop blaming a woman for a man’s decision.
And no one forced Crocmilla to cheat on her husband and be at Charles’ beck and call. And how did you conclude Charles is escaping blame? People are upset at this attempt to rewrite history. Including your “everyone cheated” spin. And Crocmilla was not just some fling, she basically took over Diana’s place at Highgrove, hosting parties for Charles. Planting stories in the press about Diana. What kind of bitch does that? But she and Charles deserve each other for sure.
As the old saying goes….sleep with dogs you will end up with fleas. To each their own. js
Diana went into the marriage in good faith. Camilla was married to Andrew Parker Bowles the man of her choice and also mistress to prince of Wales. Diana only moved on after Charles ditched her after she had the heirs for him. They all cheated statement overlooks the complexities. Diana was barely out of her teens when she married Charles not a level playing field.
” The monarchy is a blended family “: 😂🤣. These sycophants are so used to sucking d***s and being cynical with the readers, they do think they still can lobotomize the masses into buying their Operation Consort whitewash op.
The Consort is currently the most hated woman in Britain. The general population find Camilla so loathsome that the Trade Unions are starting to miss Margaret Thatcher.
Doesn’t leak??? WTF, She should have been called colander! And not sly? Oo she takes an interest in people, yep, because she’s LOOKING FOR AMMUNITION!! For gods sake she is so sly Silvester stallone is looking to take his name back. I hope it pees down all bloomin day! Diana WILL be at that coronation, she will be in everybody’s heart and on everybody’s mind, especially when they see that old relic sat in her place. Harry will be there out of loyalty to the throne and as a veteran who swore allegiance to the institution, NOT because of Charlie.. Camilla is an old harridan and here’s a message for her, straight from Game of thrones, WINTER IS COMING “and it’s coming for you.
How did she win? If we’re being naive, she won by default. Her rival Diana, died. If we’re being brutally honest, she won because the evil UK press she was in bed with hounded Diana to death with her and Chuckles backing. Considering what these two did to their mother, I hope both of Diana’s sons spit on them both at the Con-a-nation. That would be the one and only time I’d root for Bulliam. You know the crowd would cheer and chant “Diana.”