“King Charles wants ‘a chorus of millions’ to pledge true allegiance at the Chubbly”

Here is the latest cover of the New Yorker, featuring artwork of King Charles. Ouch. I can’t wait for the British media to blame this cover on the Duchess of Sussex and Joe Biden! Anyway, you remember how King Charles openly briefed the British media about how he didn’t want his Black daughter-in-law to come to his coronation, and that he was pleased that she was staying in California? He also made a point of NOT inviting his mixed-race grandchildren to his coronation. Now the palace is making a big deal about how the Chubbly will be so “diverse,” and how they invited people of all faiths. They’re making Richi Sunak (a Hindu) read from the Bible. They’re singing hymns in English, Welsh, Scottish Gaelic and Irish. And they’re asking every British subject and every Commonwealth subject to publicly recite their allegiance to the king.
Coronation organizers will ask millions of King Charles III’s new subjects to cry out their allegiance to the monarch in unison from wherever they are watching the service, according to newly released plans for the ceremony. Anyone watching, streaming or listening to Saturday’s service will be invited to recite a new “homage of the people,” sounding what organizers hope will form a “chorus of millions” from across the royal realm to mark the symbolic accession of Britain’s new king.
“I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God,” states the pledge that the public will be invited to recite.
It is the first time in history that all royal subjects have been invited to formally participate in a coronation service in such a way, something its organizers called an innovation made possible by modern technology. The oath replaces a traditional allegiance pledged by hereditary peers, who would line up to kneel before the monarch in Westminster Abbey, according to details of the service released by the archbishop of Canterbury.
According to newly published guidance, the archbishop will call upon “all persons of goodwill” from across the realm “to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all.” Participation in the oath — which will be followed by a musical fanfare — is encouraged but voluntary, organizers said.
“The Homage of the People is particularly exciting because that’s brand new,” said a spokesman for Lambeth Palace, the archbishop’s official London residence. “Our hope is at that point, when the archbishop invites people to join in, that people wherever they are, if they’re watching at home on their own, watching the telly, will say it out loud — this sense of a great cry around the nation and around the world of support for the King.”
The reaction to the news was probably not what the palace was expecting. Not to defend Charles or anything (y’all know how I feel), but I can actually see how this kind of addition came about. Charles clearly wants to marginalize the aristocracy’s role in the coronation, given the fact that he has barely invited a quarter of Debrett’s Peerage. He doesn’t want the Earl of Lambchop or the Duke of Pussnboots to swear allegiance to him, he wants to make the ceremony feel more democratized. The problem is that he’s still a f–king hereditary king, not a democratically elected head of state. So no, people are not going to pledge allegiance to him from the discomfort of the homes they can’t afford to heat.
Additionally, these two portraits were just released. The Palace really overdid the airbrushing. They both look like they’ve been Yassified.
Photos courtesy of Buckingham Palace, cover courtesy of The New Yorker.
He sounds like a fucking despot. He expects world leaders to come worship him, he’s spending hundreds of millions on his fancy hat party while his citizens struggle to live, and now he’s demanding they pledge allegiance to him. Not the flag, not to the UK, to HIM and his adulterous hag.
It boggles my mind that he, his wife and their aides honestly thought that this idea is modern.
I am sometimes convinced that Charles gets all his gadgets and TV, newspapers, radio taken away or tampered with. How can he agree to this shit show of tone deaf disasters!? He is only told what he needs to hear.
Complete autocrat and dictator vibes. Hell to the No!
In what century are these people living? Pledging allegiance to a person? Where does he think he is going with this medieval shit, in the 21st century.
Not even here in the US where we get to elect our leader, do we pledge allegiance to the President. We pledge allegiance to the flag which symbolizes our country. Unbelievable the arrogance of this man
Not just to him! To his heirs too! 🤢
People in the comments on WaPo were saying it’s no weirder than having kids say the pledge of allegiance, but all kids don’t say it I never did, and neither there any of the kids that I went to school with that were Jehovah’s witnesses or Muslim. I think my parents would have actually flipped if I had to say any sort of pledge towards George HW Bush or Bill Clinton. It’s such a bad look.
At least with the pledge to the Amerian flag, you are pledging allegiance to the republic (that in theory represents us all), not to a single person being embiggened for exiting a birth canal. So, yes, it is different.
@equality, yeah the actual pledge says ” and to the republic for which it stands”, very clearly it’s meant as a symbol of the nation itself and not one person or family group.
Ok here’s mine. I shall not pledge allegiance to your cruel and hateful reign you weak and greedy putz. May it be very short and abhorred by all.
Here here!
There can surely be no greater demonstration of the complete and utter inability of the BRF and their sycophants to READ THE GODDAMN ROOM. How could anyone ever be so delusional and oblivious as to think that this request would go over well? Jesus.
Exactly this!
Is Charles trying to end the monarchy?! He should be swearing allegiance to us! Seriously, if this was a way to stop people being indifferent to the coronation, well congrats they’re now anti-monarchists.
Most British people do not swear allegiance to anyone, unless an MP, armed forces or for citizenship etc. So this feels very strange.
Never been more glad I’m working that day 🙂
Goodness Charles, is this a belated April fools joke?!!
The WaPo comments were pretty scathing. That is the problem with trying to make something like this egalitarian, and honestly it was something H&M were eventually going to run up against if they stayed too. You’re inherently telling people to treat someone as better and deserving your devotion and loyalty, through no actual actions of their own. It doesn’t make any sense, and you can try to hide behind history and tradition and any other excuse for why we should keep doing something that is archaic but the bottom line is you’re in this position because you’re lucky not because you deserve it in any manner.
You cannot democratize something which is anti-democratic, and, as you say, anti-egalitarian. Can’t be done and Chuck is proving it.
Agree with both of you. Charles may be trying to include the public in his coronation, but how much can you include the public in a ceremony celebrating your wealth and privilege and status because of who your mother was (and she was only that bc of who her father was, grandfather, and so on.)
“King Charles wants ‘a chorus of millions’ to pledge true allegiance at the Chubbly”
HAHAHAHAHAHA!!!! 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
Good luck with that.
Correct me if I’m wrong, this a new thing, right? Lizzie never did this. Lizzie pledged HERSELF and her entire life to the monarchy and the “empire”.
Previously it was a line of hereditary peers who knelt and pledged before the monarch in person. This is Chuck’s notion of…something egalitarian? Huh. Sounds like Chuck’s fascination with himself.
Real man of the people, this one
Right. They’re swapping out the peers, but they are too stupid to understand that peers and other people working in certain roles (government, military) are the only ones who should ever be asked to swear allegiance to a particular king. Especially this king. My goodness. I haven’t had nearly enough coffee yet this morning, but it’s clear to me that whomever is in charge of this is leading Charles off a cliff.
Actually having to say an allegiance out loud to Charles is rightly turning people off. It’s not just Charles though. All these ancient and byzantine touches that are part of tradition are just coming off as really strange and out of touch rather than cute
Yeah, this pledge is ridiculous and frankly I find it offensive. Just shows yet again how out of touch Charles and the BRF really are. In his little bubble of yes people, am sure they all told him it was a way to show how beloved he is! There is already so much criticism about this pledge — even the Daily Fail is noting the backlash this is causing!
F$&k this guy, f$&k his stupid clown party, and f$&k anyone who thinks I’m going to take time out of my busy day to please allegiance to him. What century does he think we are in?!?! ‘Democratization’??? He probably thinks this is how democracy actually works, doesn’t he?
Meanwhile, we’ve had confirmation that 3.7M kids went to bed hungry in 2022 in a country of 67M.
Food prices are far worse this year, meaning the number might be the double for 2023 while costs of the Con-A-Nation are now estimated to be at least £100M + £150 solely in security costs, minimum total of 313 US Dollars.
The 2 portraits by the way have cost £8M or USD10Millions.
If your majesty wants people to pledge allegiance maybe one first step would be: having a portrait that doesn’t look like your majesty is fiddling with his majestic self? Just a thought.
Trying to hide those ugly sausages.
This is all so sick. Is the coronation itself going to bring down the monarchy? Stay tuned!
And having a Hindu read from the Bible is not inclusive. It’s prioritizing one religion over others. I know Sunak is a dopey Tory, but why would he agree to this?
I guess you could use the word tampon instead of your majesty when pledging allegiance. As a matter of fact, a tampon would be a better king than Chuck.
Charles and the Palace can’t be talking about diversity when his biracial daughter in law has chosen not to attend. As for the the pledge he believes that if he allows the entire nation and not just the aristos to pledge allegiance to him that it makes the monarchy is more democratic and modern. The UK will only become a democracy when it gets rid of the monarchy.
The con-a-nation is turning from tone deaf and far too expensive peagantry to an attempt to install C-Rex as a real ruler?
The argument was always The RF are figureheads, no real power, now it feels they want to turn back time and become absolute monachs again.
On a friendly note, Cowmillas photoshop artist is really good. I think she never looked this good in real live.
OMG yes!! 😂😂 I think her own stuff thought she looked like a fat cow, so they photoshopped her from head to toe..
I think they made Camilla’s head smaller in the picture
The British people, or the majority at least, let Charlie’s get away with being an awful person. They don’t demand apologies or acknowledgment that he’s done wrong. And so now Charles knows that he can get away with anything.
I suppose no different than our country who accept the lies of Fox News. No public acknowledgment. No remorse.
Most Americans do not watch, much less accept the lies of Fox News. And we certainly don’t pledge allegiance to it.
He continues to outdo himself in being out of touch. He appears to be attempting his version of Diana’s “People’s Princess.” But he is missing her sentiment entirely. She connected with people where they were at and did not need a fancy title and deference to force or feign that connection. KCIII, you cannot connect with people through some archaic oath while you sit in one of your many lavish palaces/homes or in your golden carriage, and while you are very publicly racist to your own grandchildren and daughter-in-law. Let’s also not forget abusing your own son. KCIII, nobody is buying it.
The headlines around this are cracking me up! Guardian yesterday “MP defends ‘offensive’ coronation oath request” hahahahaha!! Hardly the spin they were looking for!
I think presenting an oath of allegiance to a monarchy as “progressive” is just so funny and wtf that of course this was going to blow up. On the other hand, I can’t help but be a bit amused at the outrage I’m seeing about this alongside the “ahem excuse me?” comments from a lot of Brits who had to do this oath when they became citizens. As in the USA, it’s always interesting how those who become citizens know more about their new country and its traditions than those born here…
Obviously, this is also ridiculous when it’s demanded of new citizens as well. Just abolish the damn monarchy and write a new citizenship oath.
Yes, it is and, yes, they should! But, most people don’t seem to know this is required for new citizens and there’s never been a groundswell of “that’s outrageous!” for the fact that new citizens do have to do this, was my point.
👍 @Ladye
Even Angela freaking Levin was saying this was offensive and she was not going to do it.
Ah yes, Angela. I’m sure she’d be the first though to call for an immigrant or refugee to be thrown out of the country if they refused to do this as not representing “British values”. My point is simply that, yes, of course it is offensive, but British people just waking up to that should be aware that many of their fellow citizens didn’t have the luxury/privilege to say so and had to (and still do have to) make this oath
For those who are interested, you can find this on the UK.gov website and other local government websites regarding what happens at a UK citizenship ceremony:
Oath of allegiance
I, (name), swear by Almighty God that, on becoming a British citizen, I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles III, His Heirs and Successors, according to law.
Affirmation of allegiance
I (name) do solemnly, sincerely and truly declare and affirm that on becoming a British Citizen, I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles III, his Heirs and Successors, according to law
Again, my point is simply that the shock and outrage of people who were privileged to be born UK citizens that *they* would be required to say this language is….interesting, I’ll leave it at that.
If anyone wants a laugh, here are the responses to that headline on the Australian reddit. #notmyking goes global.
https://www.reddit.com/r/australia/comments/133fsr2/public_invited_to_swear_their_allegiance_as_king/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=ioscss&utm_content=2&utm_term=1
I guess this is my turn for conspiracy theory because I’m wondering if this is an effort to get Harry on camera either participating or not participating in this public oath of allegiance?
Yeah, I can see the camera finding Harry at that part. At the same time, imagine Jill Biden. I’m sure she’ll be respectfully standing there while not reciting this allegiance.
So what’s his diversity point? I care about all people; I just dislike my dil and, by extension, my grandchildren? This type of messaging and media makes me worry about all of them. How many royalists willing to pledge allegiance to KC will think that getting rid of PH’s family would please KC? These people are truly disgusting. I hope people video themselves to put on SM of not pledging and doing other things entirely instead. Or video themselves with not my king signs or blank paper.
Is there no end in sight for more of their amazing ideas to get everyone to work for free?
So, first bring uniformed children in to chant slogans, and then have the populace shout out in unison praise to the glorious leader? I must say, though I’m no fan of Charles, I never expected the “gentle” Charles who pottered about being interested in old-fashioned architecture and organic gardening to attempt to go full-on dictator as soon as power was within his grasp. It’s all rather unpleasant and disturbing. Well, Heil Charles, I guess.
Then there will be bill who imo would be much worse
They live in such an absurd fairy tale bubble. With all this planning, you can really see that Charles is a fantasist who genuinely believes he had been ordained by God to ‘rule’. And his wife doesn’t give a sh*t what anybody thinks.
Had they made it a pledge of allegiance TO the people, the response would have been much different. It would have demonstrated what the modern-day monarchy is supposed to be about – service. Or at least that is what they keep telling us.
How anyone with approval ratings like his could think this would have gone over well is just nuts to me. And this is doubly true given the state of the UK economy.
The celtic’s fans have given people an alternative tune to sing along to for the coronation and I’m here for it.
Charles is the reincarnation of the sun king Louis the fourteenth and i don’t mean this in a good way.
Desperate, insecure and arrogant all at once.
I bet this will end up being a huge embarrassment for him.
I honestly thought I’d mis-read the headline when I saw this story yesterday.
On the flip side, his core base, GB News, Nigel F, etc. are going to be SO hot for this. It makes me think of being in France on the 11th November last year and my grandmother watches the French Fox New. They were live at the tomb of the unknown soldier in Paris and the woman presenting was getting so carried away it made me feel very uncomfortable. If C3 and the Tories are trying to push the nationalist/isolationist agenda and revive British exceptionalism I wish them luck but I also find it worrying.
Pledging allegiance to an unelected man and his unelected successors is not a way to “democratise” the coronation. I understand wanting to bring the public into this but this is by definition a very exclusive event to celebrate a man who thinks he’s been anointed by God to be King. I don’t think you really can democratise it properly without getting rid of it.
This is asking for too much, too soon. The monarch is chosen via birth, upon ascension to the throne, the monarch the man/woman has to grow and mature into that role.
It has been only months…..
Too soon, a well run and best intended media campaign could not have delivered what he is asking.
That requires time and his continued hard work….
He is seriously pissing people off. Keep it up, clown.
That oath by the people included pledging allegiance to the king, his heirs and successors. Successors as in the line of succession to the throne. That pledge goes to Harry, Archie and Lili; nos. 5, 6 and 7 in line. Yep, pledge allegiance to two children of African American lineage and royal blood. People would pledge allegiance to no. 8 to the throne – Andrew.