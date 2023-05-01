Revolting Thomas Markle slams Meghan for ‘denying me my grandchildren’

As we discussed, the White Markles appeared on an Australian interview show on Sunday. I only watched the trailer, which was full of Thomas Markle, Samantha Markle and the other one (Tom Jr, I guess) all trying desperately to cling to relevancy and recite whatever unhinged talking points they have been given by someone. Toxic Thomas Markle’s performances are always the most infuriating – no one can keep up with all of the lies he tells and no one interviewing him ever calls him out on just how badly he’s always misrepresented himself and Meghan. Well, the British newspapers have been lapping up the Aussie coverage, even though they clearly don’t want to pay for these “exclusives” anymore. Well, Toxic Tom was full of menacing threats in this interview. Some lowlights:

Mr Markle, who suffered a debilitating stroke last May, said his daughter had not called him in four years. “If she doesn’t turn up for a stroke, if that doesn’t move her, what would?” he said.

In his memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex said that Meghan was “mourning the loss of her father”. But Mr Markle told Australia’s Channel 7 Spotlight programme: “She killed me and then mourned me.” He added: “I refuse to be buried by her.”

The family released several videos of Meghan, 41, from her childhood, showing her variously swinging a baseball bat, jumping in the snow, and fishing by a lake. Mr Markle admitted that he occasionally watched the videos.

“She loved me, I was her hero, and suddenly I was thrown out,” he added. “She’s got to ask herself this every day ‘why am I doing this to my father?’ Is it worth dumping me for the rest of my life? Is it worth denying me my grandchildren? Is it worth all of that! Is it worth getting rid of her father?”

He said he regretted posing for paparazzi pictures before the Duke and Duchess’s wedding and also for leaking part of a letter Meghan had sent him to a newspaper. He did so after five of Meghan’s friends spoke to People magazine, providing the first public reference to the letter. Meghan sued Associated Newspapers over the publication of five articles that reproduced extracts of the handwritten missive.

Mr Markle said in an attempt to explain his actions: “People magazine were coming out with it and Meghan had shared it with six other people.”

He added of his estrangement from his daughter: “It’s just very sad from a father’s perspective. It’s a huge disappointment and it’s sad every day.” He said he would “love” to meet his grandchildren, Prince Archie, three, and Princess Lilibet, one, adding: “They’re gonna have my nose, they’re gonna have my eyes.”

“Is it worth dumping me for the rest of my life? Is it worth denying me my grandchildren?” Yes. It’s absolutely worth it. Every time he gets paid to open his mouth, I think about how Meghan made the right decision to completely cut off contact with him in 2018. Despite his lies for more than a year, Meghan did contact him after he sold her out and faked a heart attack – she wrote him a letter, explaining what he needed to do. He then sold the letter and continued to act as if he owns her and everything about her. These people are grotesque and despicable. The only silver lining here is that this TV special apparently bombed.

113 Responses to "Revolting Thomas Markle slams Meghan for 'denying me my grandchildren'"

  1. HeyKay says:
    May 1, 2023 at 11:16 am

    Awful human.
    No need to subject small children to awful, manipulating grifters who happen to be related to them.
    Team kids.

    STFU Tom.

    Reply
    • EM says:
      May 1, 2023 at 11:55 am

      Such a toxic and malignant narcissist. It’s so weird seeing him thru Megan’s eyes as a child (Netflix) documentary and what he’s become. That toxicity had to have always been there, right? I’m glad she has those good memories but that must make his betrayal all the worse.

      Reply
      • Josephine says:
        May 1, 2023 at 1:11 pm

        normally I disagree with trying to diagnose a stranger but his statements are textbook narcissist, it’s almost eerie. there is no fixing a narcissist, no happily in-between. total split is the only way to go.

    • Caribbean says:
      May 1, 2023 at 12:56 pm

      The home videos just show her as a lonely little girl, seemingly having fun, but seem lonely. Backing up, not that she needs backing up, what she said. Even Robin Williams had said that you can feel loneliest in a room full of people, so I believe that even if they were in her life, she would have been shut out. You can see how collectively toxic they are. Can you imagine how they were when she was small!? Her father is acting very, very entitled.
      The worst part of all this is that there are people out there believing these white Markles

      Reply
      • kirk says:
        May 1, 2023 at 5:20 pm

        I haven’t watched any of the Markles interviews or shows. Don’t even know if the last one is available in US. It seems voyeuristic to me to be looking at stuff that was released about a child without consent. Same way I felt about the strange woman in Jackson Hole releasing pix of Archie on July 4th. Creeps. To that point I’ve always wondered how much of this exhibition is innate to Tom and how much he’s been groomed by unethical media. Didn’t some creepy DailyFail person initiate a sexual relationship with him in order to get stories? Yuck.

    • aftershocks says:
      May 1, 2023 at 3:40 pm

      Oh boy. I knew I shouldn’t have read what this creep of a father said. But now that I did, got news for you Toxic Tom and ratchet tabloid rags, Archie has Ragland eyes (dark color, far apart and prominently set in his face). Yet, the shape of Archie’s eyes is like Diana’s. Other than that, Archie has Harry’s coloring, head shape, and ears, along with a round nose and full lips from the Ragland side. Lilibet’s eyes are blue, deep-set Spencer and Windsor all-the-way. Her round nose and round-shaped face are from Doria, and her coloring is Spencer.

      Furthermore, passing on slight DNA characteristics does not absolve unforgivable betrayals, petty insults, and broken trust! Try worrying about your other estranged relatives, and leave Meghan and her family alone!

      Reply
    • Survivor says:
      May 1, 2023 at 6:58 pm

      I went no contact with my abusive parents, and while it was a terribly grievous process in the beginning, each year that passes is peace and safety I never would have had with them in my life. So yes, beloved Meghan likely grieved, and possibly still does, but from one survivor of abuse to another, it gets easier the further out you get, and at this point, my only regret is not doing it sooner. TM didn’t become abusive when M met and married H. TM was always like this, and when M was in a situation where she needed protection and love from those closest to her, it simply became untenable to keep TM in her life. So it goes. No contact with abusers: 10/10 would do it again.

      Reply
  2. Lorelei says:
    May 1, 2023 at 11:16 am

    For some reason, the “they’re going to have my nose, they’re going to have my eyes” sounds so sinister coming from this asshole, imo. I look forward to the day when I never have to see a photo of this cretin ever again.

    Reply
    • Barbara says:
      May 1, 2023 at 1:35 pm

      God forbid they have any of this bridge troll’s features. Prince Archie and Princess Lili are a perfect combination of Harry and Meghan, not one scrap of the toxic Markles in them.

      Reply
  3. Susan Collins says:
    May 1, 2023 at 11:17 am

    Here we go let’s blame the victim. You Thomas are an abuser of the first order. She owes you absolutely nothing! Go spend time with your other grandchildren. Oops they don’t see you either.

    Reply
    • JanetDR says:
      May 1, 2023 at 11:57 am

      🤣 Oops 🤣 Glad to get a chuckle out of a maddening story.

      Reply
    • SquiddusMaximus says:
      May 1, 2023 at 12:19 pm

      My siblings and I cut off contact with our father due to dangerous, unpredictable behavior, and his complete refusal to acknowledge any boundaries we set. It was textbook Narcissistic Personality Disorder, and he responded much the way Toxic Tom does: Trying to publically spin the narrative, scream about being victimized and mistreated, and alternately vilify Megan while also moaning about being abandoned.

      There was so much going on behind the scenes that led to us cutting contact, and I imagine there is with Megan, too. She just has way too much dignity to expose him for the lying turd he is, and she knows better than to engage with this personality type. It’ll just suck you dry.

      Reply
  4. Kristen from Ma says:
    May 1, 2023 at 11:18 am

    There’s no cure for this kind of Narcissism. Meghan is right to protect herself and her family from the toxic mess that is her father and sister.

    Reply
    • zazzoo says:
      May 1, 2023 at 12:46 pm

      So, you know my father then? The TM stories make me really uncomfortable, but sometimes I can’t believe how much Meghan and I have in common. I was never a popular girl/glamorous type, but I do love me a redhead (married one) and I think we might be half sisters because we seem to have the same father.

      Reply
      • Blue Nails Betty says:
        May 1, 2023 at 1:42 pm

        @Zazzoo I feel the same way about Harry. His life and mine are perfect parallels (especially his experiences with Will). Seeing how he is creating his new life has been so helpful to me as I work on creating my new life.

      • zazzoo says:
        May 1, 2023 at 2:12 pm

        *Hugs* I don’t wish horrible families on anyone, but I’m sure H & M would be glad to know that for all they’ve endured they’re inspiring others out here.

  5. LadyE says:
    May 1, 2023 at 11:18 am

    I realize that there are a fair amount of people who don’t really follow the Royal family and aren’t online enough to really understand the way in which the tabloids have abused Meghan (I think this is actually a huge issue ito of how general public understands H&M’s position re: tabloids) and I try to keep that in mind when people express annoyance at H&M or repeat things they’ve seen in headlines. BUT. The Markle family is a perfect litmus test for me in whether I think a person is worth engaging with at all. This is such a black and white issue, this man’s behavior is and has been so abusive and horrid, that anyone who complains about Meghan ito her family? I know they are operating in very bad faith and not worth my time.

    Reply
    • Whyforthelove says:
      May 1, 2023 at 11:34 am

      Lady’s you are SPOT ON

      Reply
    • lanne says:
      May 1, 2023 at 12:13 pm

      I had a full hours discussion with my own brother about Meghan as we drove to our dad’s funeral 6 hours away. I explained the whole story, the abuse, the misogynoir, the racism of the royal family and the British media. At the end he saw where I was coming from, and agreed to watch the documentary.

      Reply
    • Blue Nails Betty says:
      May 1, 2023 at 1:45 pm

      @Ladye Right? Anytime someone acts like bio family is so important you should accept their abuse I know that person is not someone I want in my life. If I explain how HM have been abused and the person’s reaction is “well, okay but familyyyyy”, well okay, we’re done.

      Reply
  6. LooseSeal says:
    May 1, 2023 at 11:21 am

    I can’t believe how gleefully tabloid media will support and enable narcissistic abuse. How do these people sleep at night?

    Reply
  7. Olivia says:
    May 1, 2023 at 11:22 am

    He could’ve had them. All he had to do was shut up.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      May 1, 2023 at 3:00 pm

      He could have used Doria as an example – stay dignified, be supportive, don’t sell out your child to the people who hate her.

      Reply
  8. Selene says:
    May 1, 2023 at 11:24 am

    He truly is despicable and I’m sure that he doesn’t bother looking for Ashley, who is also his granddaughter. But what’s interesting is that he’s right, I do see a lot of him in Archie and Lilibet’s face.

    Reply
    • kelleybelle says:
      May 1, 2023 at 11:33 am

      Here’s hoping you haven’t lost your mind, truly. Because the kids look nothing like that evil, greasy bastard. They resemble Harry and Meghan.

      Reply
      • Selene says:
        May 1, 2023 at 11:37 am

        Meghan resembles her parents, and her children have a lot of her facial features. As simple as that. It doesn’t have anything to do with liking Thomas or disliking him, its just genetics.

      • Typical virgo says:
        May 1, 2023 at 2:52 pm

        @Kellybelle- you know that genetics are not influenced by feelings, right?
        Meghan’s children could very well end up resembling Tom and how much of a lowlife he is does nothing to lessen what physical traits might or might not show up in Archie & Lily
        Selene had absolutely NOT “lost her mind” because she understands how genetics work.
        Personally, I DO see a bit of Tom in Lily in that they have similar shaped faces.

      • aftershocks says:
        May 1, 2023 at 4:26 pm

        ^^ Uh, no @Selene. It’s not that cut-and-dried. The Ragland side is clearly evident in Archie and Lili, largely seen in the shape of their noses, and their full lips, plus Archie’s mostly Ragland eyes. There’s not much prevalent Markle, cuz the Spencer, Ragland, Mountbatten, and Windsor genes cancel out, or ‘overshadow’ the little bit of Markle DNA. 😆 🎯 In any case, Toxic Tom is ridiculous for thinking he’s responsible for his DNA. How he looks was passed down from his own parents! He has no monopoly nor ownership on the little bit he passed down to the daughter he continues to horribly betray and abuse.

        As well, Meg gets her petite bone structure from her mother, Doria, and her grandmother, Jeanette. Her dark eyes and the shape of her eyes are Ragland. She just gets the deep-set aspect of her eyes from Markle, along with her nose tip. The only other probable DNA Meg gets from the Markle side are the one red-haired gene she carries, along with a measure of pale-skinned genes. Combined with Harry’s two red-haired genes and pale-skinned genes galore, H&M ended up with two statistically rare red-haired children. Archie’s & Lili’s coloring is all Spencer, with red hair and pale reddish skin being very strong on both sides of Diana’s family.

    • MsIam says:
      May 1, 2023 at 11:35 am

      Good, I hope it eats him alive that he will never know those kids who resemble him. I hope Meghan has a file of stories from his tabloid friends saved so the kids will one day know just who their grandfather really was. Same with Auntie and Uncle.

      Reply
      • aftershocks says:
        May 1, 2023 at 5:22 pm

        @Typical Virgo: “Personally, I DO see a bit of Tom in Lily in that they have similar shaped faces.”

        Lilibet Diana’s name is spelled ‘Lili’ for short. That’s an ‘i,’ not a ‘y.’

        I also wonder why you would attribute the round shape of Lili’s face solely to Toxic Tom, when both Doria and her mother, Jeanette, have similar round facial shapes. Lili’s eyes are from Harry’s side, while her cute, round turned-up nose and full lips are obviously from the Ragland side. The shape of Lili’s arms and shoulders resemble Meghan’s, and Meg inherited her arms and legs bone structure from her grandmother, Jeanette.

    • Barbara says:
      May 1, 2023 at 1:37 pm

      Nope. It’s all Harry, Meghan and Doria.

      Reply
    • Darkwing Duck says:
      May 1, 2023 at 2:29 pm

      I think its too early to call, I don’t think Lilli looks like either of her parents much from what we have seen of her but she does seem to have got her colouring from Dad, she also resembles her second cousin August (although that might be a baby thing).

      Bizarrely I think Harry and Meghan resemble each other in certain ways which would make it tough to work out which feature is from which parent, also what’s important to remember is while not looking like either of his parents or brother initially Harry has grown more and more to resemble his father and also Prince Phillip.
      At this point he resembles Phillip most out of anyone in the family.

      Reply
      • aftershocks says:
        May 1, 2023 at 4:53 pm

        ^^ Actually, it’s not tough at all to see the different physical features that Archie & Lili have inherited from the various family sides. I’ve already spelled it out in my previous posts. Understanding a bit about biology helps too. Knowing what to look for is also key, e.g., regarding head shape, bone structure, ears, lips, noses, eye shape, eye color, and eye positioning in the face. Some people are overly swayed by skin color, hair color, and eye color alone, thus missing the specifics of other physical features.

        H&M do not physically look alike. They appear to in some aspects because there is a similar symmetry to their faces, especially in the way their noses are set in their faces. Plus, they both have skinny legs, but differently shaped. Harry has a large, lanky frame, while Meghan has a petite bone structure. Mostly, they are similar in spirit, soulful energy, and charisma. There may be something connective in the fact that they are 17th cousins, but that’s a very distant association.

        Harry does look a lot like Philip. But his Spencer coloring is not from the Mountbatten side.

    • Kingston says:
      May 1, 2023 at 6:55 pm

      @selene
      Altho @kelleybelle has expressed the hope that you hvnt lost your mind I, otoh believe that you, in fact, ‘have done lost your ever-loving mind.’ in fact, your perspective is prolly coming from a sick twisted freaking trailer park.

      PS: Ive now read this entire thread and you people are literal freaks. Especially you, @aftershocks, for that extremely cringeworthy treatise.

      Reply
  9. Whyforthelove says:
    May 1, 2023 at 11:26 am

    Jesus the ownership he feels over his biracial daughter and her kids is very…”Wish I was in the land of Dixie.” Poor toxic narcissist. Life was simpler before women and people of color had all of these pesky rights to control their own lives. Gah he makes me actually a bit queasy.

    Reply
    • Blithe says:
      May 1, 2023 at 12:06 pm

      I cringed as I read that — and I agree with you completely.

      Reply
    • Beverley says:
      May 1, 2023 at 12:10 pm

      Very much giving “my runaway slave must be caught, returned, and broken” vibes.
      Wouldn’t surprise me if this colonizer attitude is what drove Doria to divorce TM.

      Reply
    • lanne says:
      May 1, 2023 at 12:18 pm

      It’s even more true when you realize he wants access to those children for their financial value to him.

      He’s a security risk at this point. Allowing him to see the children would compromise their very safety. He would give the tabloids theirparents’ phone numbers, the name of their school. I thought he had disappeared because he had finally realized how much he had been played by the royals. I was hoping he would tell the truth about how he was groomed. That’s the only true path back to Meghan and Harry’s good graces.

      He doesn’t love her at all. He hates her. All of the pain he has caused is an act of pure hatred. Meghan has only ever been an object to him.

      Harry and Meghan will never treat their own children, or their grandchildren, the way that they have been treated by their paternal families. The trauma stops here.

      Reply
      • Whyforthelove says:
        May 1, 2023 at 12:55 pm

        Absolutely! Those kids are $$$ to him. Meghan also seems to be the same. My runaway slave is robbing me of my $$ energy is exactly what he made me think of!!! He makes me want to vomit. My heart goes out to her and to anyone who has a parent like this. They cannot change. They are missing some key emotional parts. He’s not that much different than Chuck. They both see their children as possessions, Charles just knows which fork to use. Both have the colonizer energy

      • Kingston says:
        May 1, 2023 at 7:19 pm

        @Ianne & @Whyforthelove

        Youre both so very right in your assessment of this situation with this grotesque excuse for a father…..even for a sperm donor.

        Which is why I wish a hi-profile media person, or any one of the many hi-profile talking heads who crawl out of the woodwork to jump on the bandwagon and bleat about mental health during mental health day or week or month or whenevadafuq the world mentions “mental health/wellness,” would go on the record in an epic takedown of abusive family behaviours and point specifically to that bovine creature, TS, as a classic example of extreme familial abuse.

        Then see as its tweeted and SM’d and aggregated by every news organization, such that it pierces the silence that surrounds this particular, racially-charged, globally-facilitated abuse of this one young woman.

        History will NOT forget this moment in time.

        Because, in addition to physical ABUSE, all other types of abuses are on the rise at this moment in history, aided and abetted by the proliferation of social media.

        And as usual, the law is far too slow to keep up with technological developments, hence, despite hearing about all the many pockets of active combat against this phenomenon, including the work of cbouzy; and Dr Safia Noble; and the folks behind The Social Dilemma; and the Aspen Commission to name a few, it still feels like nothing is being done.

    • aftershocks says:
      May 1, 2023 at 5:29 pm

      Preach @WhyForTheLove, @Lanne, & @Beverley!!! Exactly! 🎯🤺 💯

      Reply
  10. kelleybelle says:
    May 1, 2023 at 11:29 am

    I don’t believe he had a stroke, and if he did, it was his own doing. The heart attacks were complete BS. He was dead to her the minute she mailed him that letter. Fuck him. And the others too. What a complete pile of steaming garbage these people are. Brought to you by William and Knauf.

    Reply
    • Whyforthelove says:
      May 1, 2023 at 11:46 am

      Agreed he is a grifter 100% and tried to make up health problems to real his daughter back in tan abusive relationship

      Reply
  11. Snuffles says:
    May 1, 2023 at 11:31 am

    Yet this man puts ZERO effort in trying to connect with his other grandchildren.

    Reply
    • Nicole says:
      May 1, 2023 at 11:36 am

      This right here. He lives in the same coast. It’s not hard to get to the same geographic area. He’s clearly eroded all trust which is how he’s been cut out of that relationship. It’s not like he doesn’t know how to get information to his daughter offline.

      Reply
  12. MsIam says:
    May 1, 2023 at 11:31 am

    Its amazing to me that these crazy folks have no problem cutting other people out of their lives but Meghan is supposed to embrace them with open arms. I bet Scamantha and Toxic Jr both have or will have grandchildren they never see so the cycle will continue. Rot in hell, Trash Markles you can keep each other company there.

    Reply
    • tamra says:
      May 1, 2023 at 3:39 pm

      Ashleigh Hale is scummy’s daughter, Meghan’s niece. She was adopted by her PATERNAL grandparent’s at age two, as was her brother! The Markle’s did not stand up and take care of them. Ashleigh reunited with the Markle’s after she graduated college. She began to have problems with scummy after she began talking to the press. Ashleigh said that there was no reasoning with scummy, as she just got madder and madder! She NEVER ONCE mentioned her GRANDFATHER! I had to cut my mother out of my life years before she died. I truly believe if I were in Meghan’s place my mother would have been thomas markle! Good riddance and I am glad Meghan’s niece has H&M to help guide her and Meghan has a decent Markle family member in her life!

      Reply
  13. ThatsNotOkay says:
    May 1, 2023 at 11:32 am

    How sick is his thinking about which of his physical features his grandkids might have? It always revolves around him. Typical toxic narcissism.

    Reply
  14. AnnaKist says:
    May 1, 2023 at 11:32 am

    Meghan is a responsible mother. Why would she want her children anywhere near that vile creature? What an imbecile.

    Reply
    • Lionel says:
      May 1, 2023 at 11:39 am

      “She loved me, I was her hero…”
      Not once does he say “I loved HER.”

      So telling.

      Reply
      • Brassy Rebel says:
        May 1, 2023 at 12:06 pm

        He certainly doesn’t say he loves her now. But I guess even he knows that would be an obvious lie.

  15. Slush says:
    May 1, 2023 at 11:33 am

    Worth it every day and twice on Sunday. 100%.

    Reply
  16. Seraphina says:
    May 1, 2023 at 11:34 am

    He will never change and it sucks having to deal with a POS like him – even more as daughter having to deal with a father. He care nothing about anyone but himself.

    Reply
  17. Jess says:
    May 1, 2023 at 11:34 am

    No grandparent is entitled to their grandchildren and no parent is entitled to their adult child.

    Reply
  18. equality says:
    May 1, 2023 at 11:35 am

    What would move Meghan? Well, she was “moved” when she thought he had a heart attack before the wedding, only to be ghosted by him when she tried to contact him. Was Scam in any of the videos and pictures with Meghan, since they were so close?

    Reply
  19. MSTJ says:
    May 1, 2023 at 11:35 am

    Looks like the tabloids planned and filmed this “MARKLE EXCLUSIVE” in anticipation of Meghan attending the coronation in my opinion. I think they were planning to use it to fuel hundreds of articles about Meghan and the Sussexes being distractions in the lead up and during the coronation. It backfired spectacularly because Meghan is not attending and she has made very limited public appearances or and had no interview this year. Boom 💥! Checkmate!!! The tabloids are scrambling and reaching deep for content to generate clicks and profits from the Sussexes brand. The content and articles seem more and more desperate.

    Reply
    • MrsCope says:
      May 1, 2023 at 11:56 am

      I think you’re a 100 percent right! Man, they just had to burn through it since it was done, but you’re right. If she was going, the tabloids would have gotten tons of articles out of this and how it embarrasses/overshadows everything. Hand-ringing over why she couldn’t fix this relationship before it got in the way of the big day, etc.

      Reply
      • MSTJ says:
        May 1, 2023 at 12:10 pm

        They pull him out for interviews whenever there is a big royal event. That’s been the tabloids playbook again and again. He has been their ammunition.

  20. Britney says:
    May 1, 2023 at 11:45 am

    I would also like to add that the White Markles are taking a playbook out of the Spears Family. It’s always about the money with these people. Always. The only difference is that these siblings are halfs and Britney Spears entire family of blood relatives are the ones who imprisoned & human trafficked her for decades.

    Reply
  21. Mary Pester says:
    May 1, 2023 at 11:46 am

    Sorry, this person! (I refuse to call him a man) is the lowest of the low. Stroke?!! Nah, as I said yesterday, he is the only “stroke victim that I have seen, holding himself up on a stretcher, wearing an oxygen mask that WASN’T CONNECTED TO ANYTHING, just flapping around like his lips do, and who arranged for the photographer to be there 🤔your disgusting, just like your Samantha and junior. Tell us Mr markle, how come you don’t bother with your other grandchildren that aren’t related to the Royal family. Tell us why you never explained how Megan paid of your bankruptcys for you or that both she and Harry have given you money back before the wedding. Your slime, low down gutter dwelling slime, and no parents would let their children within a county mile of you

    Reply
    • lanne says:
      May 1, 2023 at 12:24 pm

      My father died of a stroke. For this bastard to keep faking medical emergencies that always seem to happen right when a royal event will occur is just disgusting.

      Reply
      • Mary Pester says:
        May 1, 2023 at 2:14 pm

        #LANNE, I thought of you when this nasty little old bsd came out with his garbage. How anyone can try this kind of manipulation is beyond me. Take care my friend and keep your warm memories of what a wonderful father you had x

      • Jaded says:
        May 1, 2023 at 3:43 pm

        This must be very triggering for you @Ianne…your dear dad passed recently and you’re still dealing with grief. Don’t let a despicable slug like Toxic Tom get to you. Hugs!

  22. girl_ninja says:
    May 1, 2023 at 11:49 am

    The way Meghan always shared so warmly about her father during her career, made him seem like such a stand up guy. How heartbroken she must be to see who he truly is. The fact that he chose that horrid older daughter who I doubt ever helped in any way over Meghan is staggering to me.

    I’m glad that she has nothing to do with him and that the interview bombed. What a horrible man.

    Reply
  23. Lili says:
    May 1, 2023 at 11:52 am

    he still doesnt get it, we have more pics of meghans life than any person in the public, they keep revealing her life and say they love her, why not shut the fu p. so even if he got to see his grand kids they would have to take away his phone so he couldnt take any sneaky pics. its funny the pic of him with the walking stick is to drive the point home that he had a stroke, but he got on a plane in pursuit of more money to once again expose his daughter to more torment . what a douche .

    Reply
  24. Rackel says:
    May 1, 2023 at 11:52 am

    This is where I would flex royal muscle. I would take the kids to see him. I would have his hospital room, home, hotel, or where ever checked for microphones. Then I would have some one threaten him if he acts wrong.
    They have the power to force Thomas to be nice in private. The kids may want a few pictures with grandpa in the future so I would oblige.

    Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      May 1, 2023 at 12:00 pm

      lol. Why would Meghan’s children want to have pictures with someone who abused their mother and contributed her mental health struggles? Thomas want a picture, so he can sell to his tabloid palls who tried to ruin the wedding.

      Reply
    • Lizzie Bathory says:
      May 1, 2023 at 12:08 pm

      Absolutely not. He’s not a safe person for Meghan or her family. When her children are adults, they can choose whether to attempt a relationship but she is right to protect them.

      Reply
    • lanne says:
      May 1, 2023 at 12:26 pm

      This is terrible advice. Asking someone to martyr themselves, put themselves or their kids in harm’s way to make a point just empowers Tom and the tabloids who would benefit financially from that very action. How does that benefit anyone other than the tabloids?

      Reply
    • Tessa says:
      May 1, 2023 at 12:26 pm

      Unless tom stays away from the media for good i would not trust him.

      Reply
    • HeatherC says:
      May 1, 2023 at 12:57 pm

      He’s been very vocal about his dislike for their dad and his torment of their mother. To force young kids to spend time with someone who doesn’t like your parents is NOT a good thing. My mom, thinking she was doing good, did that with me and my brother to her parents (especially her mom). It left me with a lot of self doubt, she thinks my father is bad, I love my father, part of me comes from my father, so am I bad too? Just don’t do it. Don’t be the bigger person no matter how well intentioned, with little hearts that aren’t yours.

      Reply
  25. ChillinginDC says:
    May 1, 2023 at 11:56 am

    He’s toxic and is right to cut him out of her life. Still talking crap on her, but asking, what do I need to do to fix this? How about not doing tv shows and have your other grifter children on it to call her names!?

    Also, I wish someone asked him about the lawsuit he lost. He’s terrible.

    Reply
  26. aquarius64 says:
    May 1, 2023 at 12:02 pm

    The silver lining is the two year restraining order on Toxic Tom. It gives ?Meghan and Harry legal grounds to keep the children away from him. These nasty interviews won’t help him in court either.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      May 1, 2023 at 12:06 pm

      They have a restraining order against tom? When did this happen?

      Reply
    • HeatherC says:
      May 1, 2023 at 12:22 pm

      There’s no restraining order. Remember when Tom sued that pap agency for not paying him enough for the staged photos, then he went on to threaten them with physical harm and death? They have a restraining order against Tom.

      Reply
      • Rackel says:
        May 1, 2023 at 1:36 pm

        Along with Heather’s comment. I knew the tabloids met their match with Tom. That man doesn’t care. I felt no sympathy that he scared that pap agency. They are helping someone make a buck off their child. Of course he wont hesitate to threaten them.

  27. kelleybelle says:
    May 1, 2023 at 12:04 pm

    They already have the grounds to keep him away, many times over.

    Reply
  28. Malificent says:
    May 1, 2023 at 12:06 pm

    Thomas Markle would never have said “People magazine WERE coming out with it…” if it wasn’t scripted. Americans treat collective nouns as a single unit. Without exception, a native speaker of American English will use the singular conjugation “People magazine WAS coming out with it….”

    Reply
  29. TheOriginalMia says:
    May 1, 2023 at 12:10 pm

    He’s hoping those kids look like him so he can profit off of them for the rest of their lives. He’s an awful human being. Meghan made the best decision to cut him out of her life.

    Reply
  30. kat says:
    May 1, 2023 at 12:13 pm

    thank you. i try to remember this, but everytime assholes like TM (or my mother) says the opposite, i have to relive the reasons i made the decision. it retraumatizes and gaslights 🙁

    Reply
  31. Hello Kitty says:
    May 1, 2023 at 12:17 pm

    Attorney here. I’ll say this every and any time I get the chance – GRANDPARENTS DONT HAVE RIGHTS TO GRANDCHILDREN. Their relationship to their grandchildren is directly related to their relationship with their child. If you want to be close to your grandchildren, be close with your child. PERIODT.

    Reply
    • HeatherC says:
      May 1, 2023 at 12:24 pm

      Not an attorney but speaking from personal experience, when the grandparents hate your parents, you can’t help but know that. And when you’re forced to spend time with them (my mom trying to be the bigger person) it’s horrible to your self esteem because you come from the people that they hate. Don’t do that to kids. Please

      Reply
      • Doppelgangers R'Us says:
        May 1, 2023 at 1:03 pm

        @HEATHERC
        You have my sympathy. I made this mistake after my husband passed away, and didn’t find out much of what was said and done until my children were older. You are so right about it being horrible for their self esteem and so much more.

        @GIRL NINJA
        Personally, I believe Tom was able to mask his true self with Meghan as a child. 1. They weren’t together full time. 2. Children want to believe their parents are good. 3. Being a lighting director on a soap, he learned some acting, as well as toxic manipulation.
        I remember watching GH back then, and it having many plotlines of that type.

  32. lanne says:
    May 1, 2023 at 12:19 pm

    Meghan and Harry have mothers who love them and fathers who don’t.

    Reply
  33. Tessa says:
    May 1, 2023 at 12:24 pm

    Tom has not seen any of his grandchildren he just.wants to see the royal ones

    Reply
  34. EasternViolet says:
    May 1, 2023 at 12:27 pm

    I saw clips of this interview on TikTok- which included the pieces in the quotation above. Two things are at the same time true – ONE: this is a horrible narcissist and Megan took the high road cutting him off.

    TWO… At the same time, the media outlet who courted and organized this interview are DISGUSTING. Its obvious that this man has at one point had a stroke (I don’t think its an act), so they wave money at him in order to drag his daughter through the mud in the media on the eve of the Chubbly — when Megan has made it amply clear does not wish to be a part of the conversation — with comments about how he has been wounded by his own actions… ugh. BARF. He is vile. And so are the pack of bastards, who were no doubt paid to do this through some shady backroom deal with the Daily Fail or Stun…

    He just keeps hurting her. I’m sad for her, but she’s better off without him in her life.

    Reply
    • kelleybelle says:
      May 1, 2023 at 12:58 pm

      While Sam is all over Twitter saying Meghan’s kids don’t exist, or they’re not hers. So who are these grandchildren that Sr. is being deprived of?

      Reply
    • Rackel says:
      May 1, 2023 at 3:26 pm

      I think Tom and the siblings admitted long ago the money helps. Thomas had to retire early. The sister had an illness. The brother was rebuilding his life. It seems like the tabloids caught them at the best time to exploit them.

      Their only saving grace is thomas worked in Hollywood and knows the game. Which is why he threaten that pap agency. The sister seems to be doing any interview. She was on a YouTube show about home alarms a april 2023. The host basically used it as a chance to talk about himself. Lol. She was polite but I clicked off. I think the host saw it as a chance to sell himself.

      Reply
      • tamra says:
        May 1, 2023 at 5:52 pm

        Photographer Jeff Rayner obtained a two year restraining order against old markle. He feared for his life from this scum!

      • Tessa says:
        May 1, 2023 at 6:00 pm

        Tom Jr should get a real job.he just went on some reality show.

  35. B says:
    May 1, 2023 at 12:27 pm

    In todays news to absolutely no one else, relationships that aren’t mutually acceptable and two-way streets become tainted with upset.
    Big surprise, Mr Markle.
    (Shakes head)

    Reply
  36. Maple Plains says:
    May 1, 2023 at 1:01 pm

    This makes me so sad for Meghan, not only because she can’t safely have a relationship with her dad, but also because HIS behaviour provides a (poor) excuse for the media to drag her some more. Glad for her that she’s filled her life with loyal people who love her.

    Reply
  37. Melissa says:
    May 1, 2023 at 1:11 pm

    Having a grandparent relationship with a child is not a right, it is a privilege. Toxic Tom obviously has not earned the privilege to be a grandfather.

    Reply
  38. Krista says:
    May 1, 2023 at 1:32 pm

    How many “deathbeds” does this man have? He’s been on his deathbed for five years.
    Dear Tom, the cockroach, actions have consequences.

    Reply
  39. Jojo says:
    May 1, 2023 at 1:47 pm

    I fluctuate between who I think are the biggest examples of abusive, manipulating pieces of 💩. Meghan’s dad & half sibling or Harry’s dad & full sibling.

    They all want to exert control over their respective target’s lives, seemingly to drag them down or ‘put them in their place’. Being denied control, or even basic access, they have all equally lost the plot along with any tenuous grip on reality they may have once had. They have each become pathologically obsessed with the single goal of forcing their victims to acknowledge their own perceived superiority in a way that appeases their egos.

    Morgan and Wooten et al also display a similar twisted need for validation from H&M. I often wonder if somewhere, deep down, all these people instinctively recognise H&M’s authenticity, genuine goodness, natural empathy, kindness and the simple joy of life/love that they share. Lacking those things themselves perhaps they feel a need to try to corrupt it, or even destroy it, in others.

    Reply
  40. Amy Bee says:
    May 1, 2023 at 2:02 pm

    Toxic Tom is Charles and William without the palaces and wealth. Apparently this will be their last interview, perhaps because the well has run dry in the UK.

    Reply
  41. Chantal says:
    May 1, 2023 at 2:17 pm

    @Rackel
    True, which is why the Sussexes should continue to just say no. Loving parents do not knowingly put their vulnerable children in toxic situations. He’s done nothing to show that he loves Meghan or any of his grandchildren. IF TT truly wanted to get to know his grandchildren, he knows exactly what to do. But he won’t unless he can make money from them. I wonder how Scam and Jr feel every time Sr whines about not seeing his Sussex grandchildren while not even acknowledging his other Markle grandchildren. But they apparently don’t have any relationships with their own offspring. That alone says everything.

    Reply
  42. Mary S says:
    May 1, 2023 at 2:34 pm

    If I had to guess, Meghan has overlooked/forgiven a lot of toxicity from TT. I don’t think she would be this resolute in cutting him off if the videos were a complete picture of TT’s parenting. At Archie & Lili’s current ages, they are too young to be exposed to the toxic Markles. When A&L are older, H&M might revisit allowing the children to interact in some limited capacity with the Markles with H&M’s supervision of course.

    Reply
    • Caribbean says:
      May 1, 2023 at 3:01 pm

      Why are people determined to talk about people having relationship with bad family?? All those bad family end up doing is talking trash and continuing to inflict hurt. Family means blood connection, not necessarily physical connection. And blood should not mean you have to have contact or take abuse

      Reply
      • ChillinginDC says:
        May 1, 2023 at 3:28 pm

        Cause too many people seem to think children owe their parents. And they do not.

        Any therapist would be applauding Meghan for what she’s doing. She can’t trust her father. He’s a liar. He went to the press and disparaged her. And is still demanding she take care of him. Him being sick and one day dying is not her fault or her need to take care of. Especially since she and Doria took care of his mom. TM and Scammy are POS.

        And Scammy just wants money. She tried to control her dad to get money from the relationship and is angry that she got caught off and ignored.

  43. Polo says:
    May 1, 2023 at 3:24 pm

    I cannot imagine being Harry and Meghan. The father wounds on such a public stage is unbelievable!! I know they are surrounded by lots of love and support but I hope they continue to give themselves space to process/heal as they create their own healthy family structure.
    It’s also annoying because Doria
    is also an only child with step siblings yet trolls blame Meghan for not knowing them.

    The Markles haven’t had an interview in the UK for a while. Dan Wootens audience got pissed that he kept bringing that woman on the show. Now judging by the awful ratings they won’t have anymore in Australia either.

    Reply
  44. Caribbean says:
    May 1, 2023 at 4:54 pm

    As someone said above, this was to be aired during the coronation. I believe they were going to be providing live commentary and when the Station realized Meghan wasn’t going, they pivoted, since the Scammers were already paid.

    Reply
  45. Tessa says:
    May 1, 2023 at 5:56 pm

    He denied himself of his grandchildren by running to the media.

    Reply
  46. Tessa says:
    May 1, 2023 at 6:17 pm

    The so called heart attack imo was a device imo to try to stop the wedding
    Meghan was urged by some on media to postpone the wedding and see her father. And hoping in the media the wedding would have happened.

    Reply
  47. Katya says:
    May 1, 2023 at 6:57 pm

    IIRC it was reported that Tom Sr. had never met any of his grandchildren. Scammy has 2 Ashleigh and her brother who were adopted by their paternal grandparents and Noelle. Tom Jr. has two sons I believe.

    Start there Daddy.

    Reply
  48. Katya says:
    May 1, 2023 at 7:03 pm

    I have worked with numerous stroke survivors. I was always skeptical of his paparazzi filmed ride to the border for his “stroke” as stoke care doesn’t wait for an ambulance capable of driving 3 hours to a hospital in San Diego. Or it shouldn’t … if authentic.

    He also doesn’t sound like someone who had to relearn how to speak.

    Reply

