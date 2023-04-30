Thomas Markle & Samantha took their unhinged grifter act to an Aussie TV show

Maybe I missed it, but Thomas Markle was keeping a relatively low profile ever since QEII died, correct? He got some mileage out of faking a stroke last year, just before the British tabloids were about to fly him out for the Jubbly. They had big plans to parade him around all of the events and “force” some kind of awkward reunion between Thomas and the Duchess of Sussex. Much like his “heart attack” just before Meghan’s wedding, the stroke was conveniently timed to avoid a more thorough examination of his actions, words and behavior. Now, Samantha Markle has been trying to sue Meghan for a while and Samantha’s lawsuit just keeps getting more and more unhinged. Well, long story short, these grifters are back. They sat down for an interview with an Australian outlet:
Apparently, this airs tonight? It features Toxic Tom’s “deathbed plea” to Meghan, as he sits beside two of his other grifter children, and begs (to camera) “How can I fix this?” Let me take a swing at this one, Toxic Tom: you should try to do what Meghan advised back in 2018, which is stop talking to the media, stop selling her out, stop listening to your unhinged grifter daughter Samantha, and actually act like you have the good sense god gave a goose. Then, within the same f–king beat, Samantha says that Meghan “would still be a waitress if it wasn’t for dad.” And Samantha also claims that Meghan and Harry are “very unhealthy for each other, it’s a toxic relationship.”
Imagine being this grasping, this disgusting, all for a relatively paltry payout. Notice, as well, that while the British media is covering these quotes, they’re not the ones paying for it. Dan Wootton, Piers Morgan, the Mail, the Sun, they’ve all spent years paying Thomas and Samantha thousands of dollars to recite scripts and lie about Meghan. The British media has stopped paying – which is why Tom and Scammy ran to an Australian outlet.
Photos courtesy of ‘60 Minutes Australia’ and WENN.
Former US President Barack Obama adjusts his headphones as he attends a panel discussion held in front of the Brandenburg Gate at the German Protestant Church Congress in Berlin, Germany, 25 May 2017. Photo: Ralf Hirschberger/-Zentralbild/,Image: 525735530, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: UK and US ONLY – DIRECT SALES ONLY- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ralf Hirschberger / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES ** Johannesburg, SOUTH AFRICA – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit Tembisa Township on the outskirts of Johannesburg. On arrival at the Youth Employment Services (YES) Hub, their Royal Highnesses will be met by Melony Campbell from the British High Commission who will introduce Tashmia Ismail-Saville, the CEO of YES.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 2 OCTOBER 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Samantha Markle talks to the Piers and Susanna about paparazzi shots of her father and not being invited to the wedding of her sister Meghan and Prince Harry on ‘Good Morning Britain’. Broadcast on ITV1
Featuring: Samantha Markle, Samantha Grant
When: 15 May 2018
Credit: Supplied by WENN
**WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN’s services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material.**
Samantha Markle talks about her sister Megan and is coy when asked about her upcoming appearance on Big Brother ‘Good Morning Britain’. Broadcast on ITV1
Featuring: Samantha Markle
When: 23 Jul 2018
Credit: Supplied by WENN
**WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN’s services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material.**
Meghan Markle’s step sister Samantha Markle & guests at The Ray Darcy Show, RTE, Dublin, Ireland – 13.10.18.
Featuring: Samantha Markle
Where: Dublin, Ireland
When: 13 Oct 2018
Credit: WENN.com
**Not available for publication in Ireland**
Meghan Markle’s step sister Samantha Markle & guests at The Ray Darcy Show, RTE, Dublin, Ireland – 13.10.18.
Featuring: Samantha Markle
Where: Dublin, Ireland
When: 13 Oct 2018
Credit: WENN.com
**Not available for publication in Ireland**
Thomas Markle talks to Piers and Susanna about wanting a relationship with his daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on ‘Good Morning Britain’. Broadcast on ITV1
Featuring: Thomas Markle
When: 17 Dec 2018
Credit: Supplied by WENN
**WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN’s services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material.**
If Meghan is such a terrible person why are the Markles so desperate to meet with her?
A. To be the closest, they will ever get to royalty.
B. To get attention and fame from the media. Can you imagine it?
C. To make $$$ from flogging the story to the media. As per usual.
They are pathetic. And “toxic relationship” – talk about projection. All of the toxicity comes from the dysfunctional Markles and the tabloid press with their sick schemes and bribery. Go find your own prince, Scammy.
He wants to fix their relationship and thinks the way to do that is to release pictures and video without her consent? And to sit there while his toxic daughter slams Meghan? Tom MAY have used some connections to get Meghan early acting jobs, but she is the one who put in the hard work. IF he is SO great at helping, why are Jr and Sam just grifters? Where were those connections for them?
I honestly don’t think he helped her get any jobs, but her frequently coming to work with him definitely gave her great insight into the industry. And maybe access to people who could give her advice. Still, she was the one who put it to good use. Scammy wanted to be an actress too and got no where with it.
Now he wants money from her. He is a horrible parent.
Yeah just being on sets with him probably helped. And she did have a small role as a nurse on general hospital and he was their lighting director. I don’t know how long he worked there for. But to say it was bc of him that she’s an actress is bs.
Without Tom, Meghan might not have become an *actress* but she’d still not be a waitress. She was always destined to do something more.
What does Sammy do for a living that qualifies her to talk about Meghan that way. She gets money from media and goes to court. She should get a real job
H & M do have a toxic relationship that is unhealthy…. but it’s the BRF and the tabloids that they are toxic and unhealthy for, not each other.
They just keep destroying the haters…. and exposing the awful people around them. Sammy and Tom are no exception. They just look insane.
Again I ask why is anyone, anyone platforming these grifters? It is just years of Groundhog day isn’t it? It is just sponsored stalking. They may share some DNA but it doesn’t entitle you to any form of relationship with a relative who have cut you off for good reason. The half siblings were never part of Meghan’s life as adults. They have trashed her publicly for money for years. The father is worse because they had a relationship and she loved him so his betrayal really hurt. It is insane for them to be spouting off again and for no interviewer to ever ask them why should Meghan have any wish to reunite with these trash talking back stabbers who just want to exploit her name for cash and clout??
Deranger are praising a bad father. The media keep enabling him and the elder two children
Deranger s.
….I hope Harry and Megan do not acknowledge this latest assault in any way, shape or form…
Stop going to the media tom. The man is hardly on his death bed.
Sammy had little to do with Meghan but only started up the visits.to the media after Meghan and harry dated. Tom is an awful parent . If he wanted a relationship with his daughter and her family he should not have gone blabbing to the media and get money for it.
Seems Kensington Palace is feeding him talking points again with the unhealthy relationship. They try to sell that to cover Peg and Can’ts unhealthy relationship. Projection again being used. These people are just sick and jealous and that’s all they will ever be.
I can’t help but wonder how this will affect Samantha’s lawsuit against Meghan, how exactly can she claim defamation when she’s the one constantly talking badly about Meghan?
Sam should be asked about losing custody of her children and her mother being estranged from her.
Ha! I don’t know hat Good Morning America is like, but I can tell you that Good Morning Australia is one of the cheesiest shows on television here, so it is fitting that these t \wo dropkicks are appearing on there, along with the passing parade of the right wing nut jobs. I don’t watch anything on that network.
So what if Meghan had remained a waitress? She had, and has an exceptional work ethic, so probably would have worked her way up to one of the top establishments, or ended up taking ownership of her workplace. If that is the case, the same opportunities were open to Samantha. But she is a lazy, parasitic lunatic, and even if someone had gifted her the restaurant, she would have run it into the ground. And what would this dumb bitch know about Meghan and Harry’s relationship? Sam and her father are a pair of degenerates.
It’s hilarious at the British media paid them some peanuts for their worthless worm words, and now the piggybacking for free from other media outlets. 😂😂
I’ll bet Meghan blesses her mother every day.
Anyone taking a book on Toxic Tom’s medical emergency prior to the coronation? 🚑
Why did the British media stop paying them? That seems counter intuitive to their insatiable need to continue creating new toxic content.