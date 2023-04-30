Thomas Markle & Samantha took their unhinged grifter act to an Aussie TV show

Maybe I missed it, but Thomas Markle was keeping a relatively low profile ever since QEII died, correct? He got some mileage out of faking a stroke last year, just before the British tabloids were about to fly him out for the Jubbly. They had big plans to parade him around all of the events and “force” some kind of awkward reunion between Thomas and the Duchess of Sussex. Much like his “heart attack” just before Meghan’s wedding, the stroke was conveniently timed to avoid a more thorough examination of his actions, words and behavior. Now, Samantha Markle has been trying to sue Meghan for a while and Samantha’s lawsuit just keeps getting more and more unhinged. Well, long story short, these grifters are back. They sat down for an interview with an Australian outlet:

Apparently, this airs tonight? It features Toxic Tom’s “deathbed plea” to Meghan, as he sits beside two of his other grifter children, and begs (to camera) “How can I fix this?” Let me take a swing at this one, Toxic Tom: you should try to do what Meghan advised back in 2018, which is stop talking to the media, stop selling her out, stop listening to your unhinged grifter daughter Samantha, and actually act like you have the good sense god gave a goose. Then, within the same f–king beat, Samantha says that Meghan “would still be a waitress if it wasn’t for dad.” And Samantha also claims that Meghan and Harry are “very unhealthy for each other, it’s a toxic relationship.”

Imagine being this grasping, this disgusting, all for a relatively paltry payout. Notice, as well, that while the British media is covering these quotes, they’re not the ones paying for it. Dan Wootton, Piers Morgan, the Mail, the Sun, they’ve all spent years paying Thomas and Samantha thousands of dollars to recite scripts and lie about Meghan. The British media has stopped paying – which is why Tom and Scammy ran to an Australian outlet.