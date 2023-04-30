Prince Harry probably won’t be ‘allowed’ to wear his uniform at the coronation

I wondered when the British media would get to this, or if they would ignore the issue because they got terribly burned by it last September. When QEII passed away, Prince Harry was “included” in the week-long grieving and funeral arrangements, including various processions, casket-movements and “standing watch” or something. I know there are formal names for all of that stuff, but the point of it was that while Harry was “included,” he was being visibly “punished” for his crimes (the crimes of marrying a Black woman and prioritizing his wife and not allowing the institution to kill her).

The punishment was that Harry wasn’t allowed to wear his military uniform. He’s a combat veteran who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan. The international press was outraged on Harry’s behalf – American media did segments on the uniform debacle, and the photos of Harry looking dignified in his suit made him stand out like a king. The conversation got so bonkers that Harry even released a statement telling the press to settle down, that he was just doing all of this to show respect to his late grandmother. King Charles, facing down a massive negative press cycle just days into his reign, relented and allowed Harry to wear a uniform for the standing-guard thing with the grandchildren. That was it. And now it looks like Charles has also banned Harry from wearing a military uniform to the coronation.

Prince Harry could be facing ‘uniform humiliation’ at King Charles III’s coronation as he may not be allowed to wear military garb.

The Duke of Sussex did announce that he will be attending the historic coronation on May 6 – but he will be alone as Meghan and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will remain at home in California.

Now royal commentators are considering what the prince will be wearing and whether he will even be allowed to fit within the processions to Westminster Abbey.

Military Historian Dr Peter Johnston told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat that Harry may be allowed to display a different tribute to his service despite serving two tours in Afghanistan.

‘I imagine Harry won’t wear uniform [at the Coronation],’ he said. ‘Even as a veteran who did two tours in Afghanistan, he won’t wear uniform. I imagine he’ll wear his medals but quite where he fits within the procession and where he comes, I think will be probably reasonably similar to where he was at the funeral as well.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Yeah. Again, I’m sure it does sting Harry, which is their intention, but also – he’s the bigger man and they all know it. He knows that he served. He knows that he went to war. He knows that his father and brother are the absolute worst. So he’ll wear his Dior suit and look like a million bucks and all of these nasty little people will crow about how clever they look for punishing him. It will blow up in their faces yet again, because they are all idiots.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

14 Responses to “Prince Harry probably won’t be ‘allowed’ to wear his uniform at the coronation”

  1. Jay says:
    April 30, 2023 at 8:08 am

    Well, that just means he’ll pull out that well-cut Dior suit and stand out even more…they just never learn…

    Reply
  2. Rapunzel says:
    April 30, 2023 at 8:11 am

    How thoughtful. Now he’ll be so much easier for the cameras to locate.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      April 30, 2023 at 8:46 am

      Rapunzel, you nailed it with that comment!
      And now the RF, if the DF is correct on this, will repeat the same tacky discussion that was held during QE2’s funeral back in September. At a time where less people are convinced that the monarchy is necessary. At a time where the costs and history of the monarchy are being examined and coming up short. After Harry was allowed to wear a uniform and the ER II was removed from his. And if H doesn’t wear his uniform, but the rest does, then he will indeed be easier to spot on camera. If true, this is petty, rude, stupid and an own goal.

      Reply
  3. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    April 30, 2023 at 8:18 am

    Harry knows who he is, the world knows who he is so uniform or not, he’ll be just fine. The others however will look like parodies in their Halloween costumes.

    Reply
  4. equality says:
    April 30, 2023 at 8:18 am

    As the “gold stick” Anne will be wearing her unearned, fake uniform and medals. I’m sure PW will have his dictator-fake medal look going on. I wouldn’t want to wear a uniform around them. Better to look like all the other REAL veterans and wear just the medals with a suit.

    Reply
  5. Amy Bee says:
    April 30, 2023 at 8:21 am

    Charles allowed him to wear his uniform but stripped off the Queen’s insignia. That was an act of humiliation and punishment. So Harry would probably prefer to wear his suit instead of a uniform to the coronation.

    Reply
  6. Hazal says:
    April 30, 2023 at 8:23 am

    Good for him ! He will stand out, looking sharper than ever in his suit and the rest of them will look like his bodyguards playing dress up.

    Reply
  7. Miranda says:
    April 30, 2023 at 8:32 am

    During the funeral, my husband (who comes from a military family and served in Afghanistan himself) was like, “wait, isn’t Harry the one who actually fought? Why is he the only one not in uniform?” I explained as best I could, and he was appalled and said that there were literally dogs who had more right to wear a uniform than most of the BRF. He also thought the military itself should’ve called it out, because by American standards, it was THAT offensive. Imagine his disgust when the British military seemed more aghast at the open, honest recounting of a veteran’s war experience in Spare.

    But hey, if Charles and William and the rest of them want to make their lack of real dignity that apparent for the whole world to see, go ahead and see if it helps their approval ratings.

    Reply
  8. Lili says:
    April 30, 2023 at 8:35 am

    LOL, we saw this coming a mile away, they are so damn predictable. the one true thing is he served Her Majesty, not his so he can go and kick rocks. what he did he did for the Queen. Harry is there for his Father not his king. (since we are getting into the weeds )

    Reply
  9. lleepar says:
    April 30, 2023 at 8:36 am

    I guess this means Andrew won’t be wearing his admiral’s uniform either [eyeroll].

    Reply
    • Dot Gingell says:
      April 30, 2023 at 8:50 am

      Paedrew did ‘serve’ in the Falklands as a helicopter pilot, but pretended he was ill when ordered to scramble. I was told this by a nurse who also served on HMS Invincible. The chief medic threatened to have him court-martialled if he didn’t take off and do his duty.

      Reply
  10. Blithe says:
    April 30, 2023 at 8:40 am

    Great! That way Harry will not only stand out more, it will be easier for him to make a quick getaway.

    Seriously, uniforms for people with minimal or even no actual military service, and dragging around yards of gold embroidered velvet studded with the — actual or hopefully fake — tails of mutilated dead weasels is likely not going to be perceived with the reverence and admiration that these people seem to be aiming for.

    Reply
  11. Nancy says:
    April 30, 2023 at 8:41 am

    So in Britain if you’ve served in the military you are not allowed to ever wear the dress uniform of the rank you were serving at when you left the service? My family members here in the USA wear their dress uniforms to weddings and funerals. And they’ve all been out of the military for years. Whenever the unhinged media bring this up I am curious as to why Harry just can’t do the same.

    Reply
  12. Tessa says:
    April 30, 2023 at 8:43 am

    Is Andrew dressing up in his uniform

    Reply

