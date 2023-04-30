Prince Harry probably won’t be ‘allowed’ to wear his uniform at the coronation

I wondered when the British media would get to this, or if they would ignore the issue because they got terribly burned by it last September. When QEII passed away, Prince Harry was “included” in the week-long grieving and funeral arrangements, including various processions, casket-movements and “standing watch” or something. I know there are formal names for all of that stuff, but the point of it was that while Harry was “included,” he was being visibly “punished” for his crimes (the crimes of marrying a Black woman and prioritizing his wife and not allowing the institution to kill her).

The punishment was that Harry wasn’t allowed to wear his military uniform. He’s a combat veteran who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan. The international press was outraged on Harry’s behalf – American media did segments on the uniform debacle, and the photos of Harry looking dignified in his suit made him stand out like a king. The conversation got so bonkers that Harry even released a statement telling the press to settle down, that he was just doing all of this to show respect to his late grandmother. King Charles, facing down a massive negative press cycle just days into his reign, relented and allowed Harry to wear a uniform for the standing-guard thing with the grandchildren. That was it. And now it looks like Charles has also banned Harry from wearing a military uniform to the coronation.

Prince Harry could be facing ‘uniform humiliation’ at King Charles III’s coronation as he may not be allowed to wear military garb. The Duke of Sussex did announce that he will be attending the historic coronation on May 6 – but he will be alone as Meghan and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will remain at home in California. Now royal commentators are considering what the prince will be wearing and whether he will even be allowed to fit within the processions to Westminster Abbey. Military Historian Dr Peter Johnston told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat that Harry may be allowed to display a different tribute to his service despite serving two tours in Afghanistan. ‘I imagine Harry won’t wear uniform [at the Coronation],’ he said. ‘Even as a veteran who did two tours in Afghanistan, he won’t wear uniform. I imagine he’ll wear his medals but quite where he fits within the procession and where he comes, I think will be probably reasonably similar to where he was at the funeral as well.’

Yeah. Again, I’m sure it does sting Harry, which is their intention, but also – he’s the bigger man and they all know it. He knows that he served. He knows that he went to war. He knows that his father and brother are the absolute worst. So he’ll wear his Dior suit and look like a million bucks and all of these nasty little people will crow about how clever they look for punishing him. It will blow up in their faces yet again, because they are all idiots.