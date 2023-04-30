Prince William is making a ‘fly on the wall’ documentary to compete with Harry

On Saturday, the Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated their twelfth wedding anniversary, literally through gritted teeth. The Kensington Palace social media accounts posted this one photo, taken by photographer Matt Porteous, for the “happy day.” You don’t even have to be eagle-eyed to pick up on the fact that William and Kate organized one single day with a photographer last summer and they’ve been releasing photos from the shoot ever since. Their anniversary photo was taken the same day as the Mother’s Day photos, and the same day as their Christmas card photo.
It wouldn’t have been so bad if they were waiting to release a really good pic of themselves, but they were holding on to this photo for months and months and it’s just not flattering for either of them. Kate looks like she’s being held hostage by someone who just ripped a rancid fart. William…didn’t even bother to remove his sunglasses, and his smile looks insincere. The bikes are a convenient excuse for them to not get too close. It looks like they don’t even live together, idk.
Meanwhile, this news came out on their anniversary eve: apparently, William has decided that he’ll do a documentary about HIS life, just like Harry! It’s so clearly all about Harry and the fact that William is copying his younger brother, much like Kate constantly copies everything (superficial) about Meghan.
Prince William is to front a fly on the wall documentary following him as heir to the throne — in a landmark first and a major blow to his sulking brother. The future monarch has invited ITV’s cameras to join him as he travels the country on a homelessness initiative. It will give the public their most intimate and candid insight yet into Wills, 40, and his family.
The serious and responsible TV appearances will focus on life as a working senior royal — and be in stark contrast to Prince Harry’s countless bombshell interviews and documentary appearances, which he has used to devastate his family and the historic institution. ITV chiefs hope a successful first run this summer — highlighting William’s passionate work on a major new homelessness project — will lead to further instalments.
A TV source said: “This is pretty extraordinary — it’s never been done before. Generally access to senior royals is very limited and totally controlled, but William clearly wants to change that. He’s keen to highlight his work, particularly on a homeless project which was a subject very close to his mother’s heart, and to connect with the public on a new level. He knows all too well how important it is that the monarchy develops a more modern relationship with the British people. TV is a great way to do that, but this is a dramatic contrast to what Harry has been doing.
“William has invited cameras to follow him as he fulfils his duties, giving a proper insight into himself and his work as Prince of Wales — this isn’t anything like his brother’s TV appearances.”
“This isn’t anything like his brother’s TV appearances.” Harry and Meghan made a documentary about their African tour in 2019 and that was mostly focused on their work and events, but the headlines were about how William was incandescent with rage that Meghan and Harry spoke candidly about how vulnerable and abused they felt. Harry also did The Me You Can’t See, a wonderful docuseries about mental health. Additionally, this is not the first documentary William has attempted, although I’m not surprised that no one remembers Prince William: A Planet For Us All (terrible use of a colon) in 2020. That was a documentary where William wandered around various royal estates and spoke vaguely about his keenness for the environment. This new project will be in the same vein – William wandering around, saying sh-t like “yar, we’ve got to solve homelessness.” Anyway, William is a f–king embarrassment and he should probably use some of his Duchy money to buy himself a new personality instead of incessantly copying Harry.
Photos courtesy of Matt Porteous for Kensington Palace.
Every time he shoes himself, he shows himself to be awful. This will backfire. Mark my words.
Yes, it certainly will backfire; and I’m here for it. 🍿🍷Everything these two do to copyKeen the *real* royals backfires so hard, I’m surprised they can breathe. The fumes must be spectacular. 😉🤣
I’m begging someone to ask him on camera how he squares his five homes with this crusade to end homelessness.
He has zero self awareness. No doubt the rota will lap this up, but everytime he speaks about homelessness he looks worse to the general public. Polls consistently show the majority of people are not interested in the monarchy, despite what the derangers/boot lickers insist. Documentaries like this won’t help him, they’ll just continue to highlight his utter hypocrisy and uselessness.
This photo looks like Will took an awkward photo with a random fan on the hiking trail.
Since we know this was part of a shoot, why this pose? Why not in front of or in any of their multiple houses? It’s astonishingly bad. Should be some funny memes though!
And as for William’s “life as a working senior royal”…good. it will quickly become obvious that he’s not a working royal in any way, nor is it likely to be compelling tv.
And what’s with the purse? A very unnecessary accessory.
The big purse jumped out at me, too. Why? Aren’t they on their own estate? She doesn’t even need keys. There’s someone to open the door for her. And if I was taking a photo, I’d put my purse down and out of the photo. Then again, the Queen (previous one) also kept her empty purse near her in all photos.
It does look like W with a random fan, Jay! This certainly doesn’t scream “loving marriage” anniversary photo at all.
I think they used this pose (touching each other though with lots of space between them) and setting (roadway without trees) because even though they wore the same clothing as in the other pictures, this is one without trees. I feel like these two probably think that the general public will not realize that all of their family photos have been taken on the same day.
And yes, W’s TV program has a lot to prove (to say the least) given what he’s been part of in the past.
“Their anniversary photo was taken the same day as the Mother’s Day photos, and the same day as their Christmas card photo.”
Didn’t even think about changing outfits for each shot. That’s how lazy they are. I mean, not even for the Christmas photo.
As far as the documentary highlighting his work. He actually needs to DO some work first.
Williams little doccie is set to release this summer… coincidentally like another documentary series: heart of Invictus. Williams jealousy of harry knows no bounds.
What kills me a out that anniversary picture is the fact that they did it all on 1 day when they clearly decided to have a photoshoot, and tried to pass it off as if it was taken on holiday or something
To try to convince the public they vacation together? 😂
So yet another “rare” documentary? Charles did numerous ones as POW. TQ even had a reality show for a short time. PW did his mentioned environmental documentary. There was even one on Anne, I think. This is how boring they are that even those who follow them extensively think this is rare? Or they think everyone forgot the rest and the public is stupid?
It’s rather sad that William is unable to stand on his own merits. It speaks of an incomplete soul and a deep insecurity.
First question: Why bring Harry’s name into this? Surely being the next in line to the throne should be enough to gain attention from his future subjects? All he’s done is remind people that he really is TOB who is unable to attract interest on his own merits.
I’m sure his documentary will get reasonable viewing figures in the UK but, I very much doubt it get anywhere near the figures of the Oprah interview. I will watch it to:
1. have a drink everytime a POC comes on the screen;
2. to see if he talks about why his palaces haven’t yet reached their diversity quota
3. why he hasn’t appointed a “Diversity Tzar?”
This documentary is “shutting the door after the horse has bolted.” The world know he is a snake in the grass who got into bed with the devil to save his own skin. This is the low-life who made sure it was headlines that he missed a little girl’s birthday party. Like I said I will watch the documentary but, in truth I’ll be watching to see what he DOESN’T say rather than the other way around.
I suspect it will be even worse than Uncle Andrews. You can’t tell him anything he only deals with yes men so this will be some explosive ( in a very bad way) entertainment.
We’re going to get more footage of him selling the Big Issue and visiting Passage and Centrepoint. The reality is William is jealous of Harry having a Netflix deal.
This has the potential to be an iconically awful trainwreck in a Patrick Bateman helps the homeless sort of way. Or just terribly dull. I bet on dull, sadly.
Agreed. It’ll be boring AF. If it isn’t, he’ll shut it down.
Will we get behind the scenes access of him encouraging his staff to keep up with his genius by shouting at them and then apologising if he also shoves them out of his way and then complains about non working pens? Perhaps finger wagging at Dolittle as they drive to another event? Perhaps his love of rose gardens can be explored and all that delicious plotting and planting stories with the BM : just who has time for charity work?
Yeah, people struggling with the cost of living themselves will be delighted to hear what a ludicrously wealthy and privileged asshole, with multiple homes which sit empty for the vast majority of the time, has to say about…homelessness.
Just paint a target right on your ass, Peggy.
I think the photo is perfectly fine. You can only take a picture of what you have to work with after all. As for this documentary nice of William to give all the insomniacs something to put them to sleep.
So is this why there were cameras present when William did his homeless stunt passing out flyers or something? And sounds like he will be invoking Diana’s name at every turn. “She was my mom too Harry!” Can’t have Harry seen as exclusively carrying on Diana’s legacy. AND WHY do these tabloids constantly invoke the Sussexes names when writing fan fiction about the Wails?
Can will get speech lessons first. He is so bad at this.
That’s a fake smile if I ever saw one.