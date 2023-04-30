Blake Lively will not attend this year’s Met Gala, but she ‘will be watching’

The Met Gala is on Monday and it doesn’t seem to be as buzzy as years past. Granted, in 2021, the gala was pushed back until September, and barely anyone flew in from Europe so it was like this weird American-centric gala. I don’t even remember last year’s. Maybe the pandemic sort of changed how we talk about the Met Gala and what we expect from it. Maybe some celebrities and fashionistas are just like… who cares? Blake Lively is one of those people. Blake usually attends the gala and she always tries to go big with her look. To mixed results, in my opinion. But this year, Blake’s not going.

The show will have to go on without Blake Lively. On Thursday during the grand re-opening of the Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue in New York City, the It Ends with Us actress said she would not be attending the 2023 Met Gala.

“You will not,” Lively, 35, told reporters including PEOPLE when asked on the red carpet whether fans would see her at the annual biggest night in fashion. “But I will be watching.”

After being complimented the star on her 2022 ensemble, she said, “Thank you, that’s very sweet. I’ll be wearing that on my couch on Monday.”

When I saw this, I genuinely thought “yeah, but who was desperate to see Blake?” Then there were thousands of tweets with people losing their minds about Blake not attending this year. Truly. I’m sure I’ll get slammed, but Blake was always so boring at the gala – it was always “a Mall Girl gets dressed up” aesthetic. The thing is, I don’t think Rihanna is going either, and Beyonce hasn’t gone in years. So there will be a dearth of big-name “fashionistas” at this year’s gala.

So far, these are the people who have confirmed: Megan Thee Stallion, Penelope Cruz, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Kristen Stewart, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, Elle Fanning, Paris Hilton, La La Anthony, Priyanka Chopra, Florence Pugh (who will wear Valentino), Camila Morrone and… Choupette. Literally, I think they’re going to bring Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat onto the carpet.

7 Responses to “Blake Lively will not attend this year’s Met Gala, but she ‘will be watching’”

  1. Charlotte says:
    April 30, 2023 at 8:12 am

    I don’t know, I loved her statue of Liberty dress and think it was pretty iconic!

    Reply
  2. Becca says:
    April 30, 2023 at 8:28 am

    You might not personally like her style but you can’t deny that she’s got it or that she usually makes a big splash at the Met Gala. She never phones it in & always puts in the work to get a real ‘look’.

    Reply
  3. Hannah says:
    April 30, 2023 at 8:29 am

    I kinda feel like she just had her 4th baby (it might be anywhere from 6 months to a year ago, I genuinely don’t know) but I know I’d want to go to the Met Gala *fighting fit* and if I wasn’t back to my pre pregnancy size – and I’m not saying that there is a timeline to getting there – I wouldn’t want to go. I also feel like last year was her big year for the Met Gala and I don’t think we’ll see her going again

    Reply
  4. Emmi says:
    April 30, 2023 at 8:39 am

    She’s had her fourth baby, she probably has other things on her mind and these outfits take a long time. It would be difficult to plan and fit the dress for a new mom whose body is changing all the time. Sounds stressful. My only question is why is this an announcement? I saw this yesterday somewhere on IG I think.

    Reply
  5. SofiaInTX says:
    April 30, 2023 at 8:39 am

    Her Statue of Liberty-inspired (and convertible) dress for the Gilded Age theme was amazing. She always seems to go on-theme, unlike the basics who throw on a random dress and call it good.

    Reply
  6. ML says:
    April 30, 2023 at 8:51 am

    The idea of having her catness, Choupette, forced to travel to an airport, through the airport, onto a plane, back through an airport and into NYC to attend a crowded party to “honor” Karl? Jetlagged and away from her kitty safe places? From a cat’s perspective, this is a terrible idea.

    Reply
  7. mellie says:
    April 30, 2023 at 8:51 am

    Loved her Statue of Liberty dress. I can’t imagine the work that went into that. Seems like she usually brings her A game. But I don’t blame her for staying home after having a baby.

    Reply

