“James Corden’s final guest on ‘The Late Late Show’ was Harry Styles” links

Harry Styles appeared on James Corden’s final episode of The Late Late Show. Apparently, Prince Harry was in the audience as well. [Just Jared]
Kirsten Dunst & her husband Jesse Plemons turned up for the Love & Death premiere this week. He’s lost a lot of weight since I last saw him. [Go Fug Yourself]
Bam Margera surrendered to authorities after going on the run. [Dlisted]
Of course Angelina Jolie did her research before this week’s White House state dinner. She still decided to honor her family’s ties to Korea. [LaineyGossip]
I disliked the way Ted Lasso dealt with love-bombing. [Pajiba]
Black Mirror Season 6 has a trailer! [OMG Blog]
A Nebraska Republican claims no one is forcing people to be pregnant as he argues for an abortion ban in the state. [Jezebel]
Ethan Hawke & Pedro Pascal are my dream couple, honestly. [Egotastic]
Millennials loved the late Jerry Springer. [Buzzfeed]
Curly-haired Blake Lively wore a great Brandon Maxwell. [RCFA]
Jerry Springer testified in front of the US Senate? [Seriously OMG]
Jimmy Kimmel jokes about Fox News’ file on Tucker Carlson. [Towleroad]
Umm..Jesse Plemons is a whole new person! They look good together.
I’m so excited Black Mirrors is coming back! It’s my favorite Netflix original show.
Good riddance to ole James.
Jesse looks great and Kirsten is glowing.
I love Kiki’s simple sundress and heels but Jesse needs a new suit asap.
Omg Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke!! My head is going to explode!! 🤯
Kaiser, I couldn’t agree more with the Ted Lasso love bombing – for the time being anyway.
If they turn it around and show the other side of it (narc abuse), then I won’t mind because they will have shown the progression of a narcissist’s charm turning into abuse, which is an important story. If they leave it as is, it will be a missed opportunity at best, and a dangerous whitewashing at worst.