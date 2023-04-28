“James Corden’s final guest on ‘The Late Late Show’ was Harry Styles” links
  April 28, 2023

  By Kaiser
  • Links

Harry Styles appeared on James Corden’s final episode of The Late Late Show. Apparently, Prince Harry was in the audience as well. [Just Jared]
Kirsten Dunst & her husband Jesse Plemons turned up for the Love & Death premiere this week. He’s lost a lot of weight since I last saw him. [Go Fug Yourself]
Bam Margera surrendered to authorities after going on the run. [Dlisted]
Of course Angelina Jolie did her research before this week’s White House state dinner. She still decided to honor her family’s ties to Korea. [LaineyGossip]
I disliked the way Ted Lasso dealt with love-bombing. [Pajiba]
Black Mirror Season 6 has a trailer! [OMG Blog]
A Nebraska Republican claims no one is forcing people to be pregnant as he argues for an abortion ban in the state. [Jezebel]
Ethan Hawke & Pedro Pascal are my dream couple, honestly. [Egotastic]
Millennials loved the late Jerry Springer. [Buzzfeed]
Curly-haired Blake Lively wore a great Brandon Maxwell. [RCFA]
Jerry Springer testified in front of the US Senate? [Seriously OMG]
Jimmy Kimmel jokes about Fox News’ file on Tucker Carlson. [Towleroad]

5 Responses to ““James Corden’s final guest on ‘The Late Late Show’ was Harry Styles” links”

  1. Matilda says:
    April 28, 2023 at 12:36 pm

    Umm..Jesse Plemons is a whole new person! They look good together.

    I’m so excited Black Mirrors is coming back! It’s my favorite Netflix original show.

    Reply
  2. girl_ninja says:
    April 28, 2023 at 12:46 pm

    Good riddance to ole James.

    Jesse looks great and Kirsten is glowing.

    Reply
  3. Normades says:
    April 28, 2023 at 12:51 pm

    I love Kiki’s simple sundress and heels but Jesse needs a new suit asap.

    Reply
  4. laurie says:
    April 28, 2023 at 12:55 pm

    Omg Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke!! My head is going to explode!! 🤯

    Reply
  5. Slush says:
    April 28, 2023 at 1:12 pm

    Kaiser, I couldn’t agree more with the Ted Lasso love bombing – for the time being anyway.

    If they turn it around and show the other side of it (narc abuse), then I won’t mind because they will have shown the progression of a narcissist’s charm turning into abuse, which is an important story. If they leave it as is, it will be a missed opportunity at best, and a dangerous whitewashing at worst.

    Reply

