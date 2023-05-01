The palace worries that Prince Harry might pull out of the coronation at the last minute

This weekend, Buckingham Palace released a lot of news about the coronation, which is happening on May 6th (Saturday). While the various bits and bobs of Chubbly news got headlines, make no mistake, the biggest story is still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I don’t know how many times the British papers can report the exact same news – Meghan is staying home! Harry’s visit will be brief! – but they’re definitely keeping the focus on the royal court of Montecito. Sucks to be a British tabloid editor. In any case, I’m starting to get a good idea of how Prince Harry negotiated his appearance at the coronation – he merely acknowledged the invitation for months, blanked on all of the palace courtiers and waited until his father called him directly. Which King Charles finally did a few weeks ago, and it was only then that Harry agreed to come. Now I think Harry is waiting until Charles picks up the phone again to confirm any of his arrangements, and the palace is (again) openly briefing the Mail about how they have no idea what Harry will do.
Coronation organisers are ‘stressed’ about Prince Harry’s plans for Saturday, complaining that establishing them is ‘like trying to communicate with Mars’. Insiders told The Mail on Sunday that they were still seeking confirmation of ‘when he is coming, where he is staying, when he is going back and whether he is happy with his seating position in the Abbey’. Some are even suspicious that he might still pull out at the last minute.
Sources say they have been told so little about Harry’s plans that ‘anything could happen’, ranging from a token appearance to a last-minute no-show. One source said: ‘He has not been responding other than in a “We acknowledge your email” holding manner. It’s like trying to communicate with Mars – it was easier to deal with Sinn Fein.’
The Coronation source added: ‘Harry seems to be adopting a High Noon approach, making everyone sweat about his movements. While the Royals are confident that he will show up, others involved are not quite so convinced. The working assumption now is that, assuming he does come, it could mean arriving as late as very early Saturday by private jet and leaving by late afternoon the same day.’
LMAO. Harry has all week to do the funniest thing ever, which is skip the coronation after telling his father he would come. I mean, I doubt he will do that. He’ll show up. But unless Charles speaks to him directly, Harry is refusing to engage with Charles’s minions. For good reason – whatever he says to them will be leaked within an hour. There are very real security concerns and Harry also knows his father is a vindictive bastard. Speaking of, the Sun also had a piece about how Harry probably won’t even be in London for a full 24 hours:
PrinceHarry plans a whistlestop visit to his dad’s Coronation next weekend. He will see Charles crowned at Westminster Abbey then aims to be back in the US for son Archie’s fourth birthday.
Speculation has been rife over how long he intends to stay in London, and an insider confirmed last night: “Harry will be in and out of the UK in 24 hours. He will only be doing the Coronation service then leaving.”
The 11am ceremony ends at 1pm so Harry could be in the air by 2-3pm. He would spend ten hours travelling 5,000 miles and land by early evening local time. His full travel plans have been kept secret for security reasons. But it is believed he will arrive in London on Friday — and could return to Santa Barbara airport, 14 miles from his Montecito home by private jet.
The Sun also theorized about which airports Harry might use to leave, which just reminded me of the unhinged behavior of the British tabloids last September, just days before QEII passed away, when the Sussexes traveled to Manchester for Meghan’s One Young World speech. The tabloids went full stalker and published diagrams and maps to show the routes the Sussexes were likely taking from Windsor to Manchester, the timetables of the trains and the estimated times of arrival. Like, that’s what’s in store for Harry during this visit too – the papers will publish any scrap of information, especially if it puts Harry in danger. I’m glad he’s not even telling the palace where he’ll be staying. I hope he doesn’t even fly in on Friday. He could honestly time it so he arrives early on Saturday morning and only spends about four or five hours in the UK.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Harry does not answer the BP staff’s email because they’re media ‘leakers’ who recently leaked that their 📧 are being met with a standard reply.
So they shared this information with the mail, one of the media companies that Harry is suing due to their unprofessionalism and malfeasance.
Exactly!! He keeps his itineraries very quiet for a reason. His safety is his concern since his family seems to want harm to come to him. Maybe if he doesn’t feel safe he won’t come. Only Harry knows and that just enrages them.
I agree with you two. It’s hilarious how BP staffers are all trying to pretend that they aren’t the problem.
Edward Young is probably the courtier in charge of managing the Chubbly, and H&M has a terrible relationship with him. He’s also the main press liaison for KC. And suspected of leaking. I love the fact that Harry refuses to deal with him and only wants contact with his father.
Now that they are trumpeting his whistle stop schedule, I hope he has at least one charity visit before or after the ceremony, perhaps with some veteran athletes training for the Invictus Games? M&H reminding the tabloids that they can’t be tracked delights me every time.
He’s going to be in and out so he can be back home for Archie’s birthday.
It would be hysterical if he arrived the same casual way he did for that court attendance. Random black cab pulls up outside the Abbey at 10.30 am, Harry strolls up to the door, looking fab, smiling & waving at everyone. Asks where they want him to sit, gets settled in & starts reading the order of service programme while occasionally glancing at his watch.
He’s not going to have time to do a charity event.
Harry is not telling any of you fuckers for security reasons.
Exactly – they are so clearly hoping to leak details of his plans. And wtf they want to make sure he’s “happy with his seating position in the Abbey”. They mean that they want to leak that he’s unhappy or whining about where he sits. Seriously, H doesn’t give a fig where he sits – he’s attending as a formality then making a beeline back to California.
Why do organizers need to know his itinerary anyway? Harry isn’t involved in the coronation, and Charles isn’t providing security or accommodations. Harry is basically just a guest.
Stealth Harry. He still moves like he’s in the military. This is hilarious and they will never know his plans until he has arrived and after he’s left.
“It’s like trying to communicate with Mars-it was easier dealing with Sinn Fein” 😂omg, I love this. Harry is sending the message that Pa can call him but he ain’t sending the minions his details.
The Sinn Fein bit made me laugh.
He’s treating them like the hostile force they are, and they’re leaking every interaction.
I love him gray rocking the courtiers, let’s see how Charles does. I have a feeling we know he’s not capable of much, emotionally.
What makes ‘when he is coming, where he is staying, when he is going back’ any of their business?
And please don’t try to tell us that they need to know if he’s “happy” with where he’s being seated. JFC
Right weren’t they yelling loudly about Harry’s seating demands meanwhile the guy doesn’t care..
I truly hope this is them creating boundaries in who they speak to at the palace after the non stop leaks that have been twisted negatively to prop up the other royals.
strongly suspect that he’d only be “unhappy” with his seat if it’s unsafe
Because they need another weeks worth of stories and they aren’t getting anything from the Sussexes other than success and happiness. Are they providing security? That’s the only way I can see needing to know where he is, but I would imagine the security team would prefer that he communicates directly with them to minimize risk. So even then it seems like a stretch that they need to know.
That’s the thing, isn’t it. If Charles hadn’t evicted H&M from Frogmore Cottage, then they’d know where he was staying. If they hadn’t been constantly leaking his whereabouts and been incandescent for months about how unwelcome H&M are to all the coronation plans, then they’d know when he’ll be coming and going, etc. But, if they’re going to treat him like an unwelcome stranger, then they’ll get the same treatment in return.
Seriously. If Harry knows what time and where, he is good. They don’t need to know the rest. They can kick rocks.
that is actually more than Charles deserves at this point.
I’m sure Harry has made it clear that if he tells Charles what his plans are and then it shows up in the tabs, then the relationship is over, finished, kaput.
More like, if one iota of his plans get leaked, he won’t come because it puts him in danger.
I still can’t get over how the British Effing Media published an arial photo of the house he was staying at next to an actual street map with giant red arrows pointing at the house right after his dad took away his security agents.
He is a better person than I will ever be because in my mind they were straight up trying to get him killed.
They know almost nothing of his travel plans or where he’ll stay.
He can simply inform them where to send the car when he gets there.
He is probably nonchalant about seating being in a present emotional healthy state.
So no response.
The rest is due to security.
In regards to the sun, I hope providence prevails and there is a trial in which one would be able to read about the amorality used in newsgathering by the sun.
The proper result is that the ill reputed NGN would be unable to validate the reputation of anyone via gossip nor innuendo.
Harry is no longer his father’s employee and is refusing to be treated as such. The late Queen eventually accepted this and communicated with him directly (to the dismay of her courtiers), but Charles still expects him to go through intermediaries.
THIS.
Give ’em hell Harry. There is a planned strike at the airport so that’s a problem. The paps are stalking the airports in CA and the UK to get a shot. And with anti monarchy sentiment bubbling Harry knows he would be a target. It’s probably why Meghan and the kids are in the US; the children are on the line of succession like their dad. Harry probably stated keeping leaking my whereabouts I won’t come.
Family, not institution. Harry was clear about the relationship he wants. Why are they operating like he didn’t clearly say it to the world as recently as 5 months ago during his interview for the release of Spare?
Harry is absolutely a boss here. His father would not let him take a press breather when shit was dangerous and unhinged and forced him to quit the firm … an all or nothing arrangement. So, Harry is DONE with the institution. He’s dealing with one person and one only… his father.
This is not scorched earth or revenge… its just treating an abuser as they should. With clear boundaries.
If he does pull out, it’s only because of the RF’s own BS.
“We acknowledge your email” is such a delightful response.
” confirmation of ‘when he is coming, where he is staying, when he is going back and whether he is happy with his seating position”. I dont think they should be concerened about when he is coming or where he is staying or when he is going back. If he is happy with his seating position maybe. the perivious are a security risk for Harry. even his seating is as well
Omg imagine the drama if he does a no show. The headlines and the anger that would come from the usuals would be unbelievable.
At this point it might be better if he flew in for the minimum amount of hours capable and left. It’s possible to do this flying commercial unless strikes at the airport lead to cancellations 😜
But private jet would be way more comfortable. I expect the media will be tracking his flight like they’ve done for other major events if they find out.
It’s easier to track a private jet than a commercial airline so he’ll probably come in by commercial flight.
Yeah I’m expecting commercial.. he usually doesn’t fly private unless they are with their kids.
He’s flown incognito most of the time that way.
Harry’s not talking because he knows whatever he tells the Palace will be leaked to the press.
So Harry should give them his itinerary so they can give it to the tabloids to be splashed in their front pages? Oh yeah, sounds good.
Are they demanding the same information from all the other international guests? Have they demanded a full itinerary from Jill Biden or the King of Norway? I suspect not.
I wish he would fly in with the First Lady. I believe he can as long as he reimburses the government for the cost of his ticket and food.
That would actually be a good idea IMO. He would have to take a different plane back though unless Dr. Jill was also nope-ing out to go to Archie’s bday right after.
‘He has not been responding other than in a “We acknowledge your email” holding manner. It’s like trying to communicate with Mars’
I can’t stop laughing LOL
It seems to me the connection is being missed. Prince Harry is going for family not the institution so he will speak with his father not the Firm.
If KC wants his son there then he needs to speak to him as a father.
KC is so jubilant over a dwindling show he can’t see what he needs to do.
I have seen Hassle the Castle on a couple Twitter accounts. Seems KC has lots to watch for.
I hope he catches a ride with Dr. Biden and sits with the organist in the abbey.
Love this man. His word is his pride. He won’t break it. But he gives zero shits about the pomp and bullshit.
If they would only treated he and Meghan with respect and dignity they wouldn’t have to worry about any of this.
But because that family is so shitty, lazy and racist they lost the best of the bunch.
Wait, so after advertising that his every move would be tightly controlled, he is not really sharing his plans? Go figure.
Yep, stealth Harry strikes again, and GOOD for him. Has he not been making it clear to the little Palace toads for the last few years, that THEY Do NOT control his movements or his life. Those days have long gone. Charlie has communicated with Harry and Harry has told him, that if one word appears in the press about where when and how, he will NOT be there. The press have continually painted a target on his back and Harry has now got them and the Palace toads seething, good, suck it up buttercups, Harry is his own man, and how does it feel that you are now dancing to his tune 😂😂??
The absolute gaslighting of these people! The gall to complain “wah he won’t tell me his plans!!” WHILE leaking to the Daily Fail! Stupid idiots, your answer for *why* is explained by very fact this article exists.
“Sits with the organist!” Perfect!