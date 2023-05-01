Telegraph: Duchess Meghan’s WME move means she’ll end up ‘on Elon Musk’s yacht’

The British media has been gagged for a full week. They couldn’t believe it when the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise virtual appearance at Misan Harriman’s Ted Talk. They were beside themselves when Harry and Meghan booked a VIP suite to watch the NBA Playoffs last Monday, and the Mail was hysterically melting down over the cost of wine, hot dogs and other stadium snacks. But the British press still wasn’t prepared for the news that Meghan signed up with WME, one of the most powerful agencies in the world, nor were they prepared for the fact that Meghan had actually been courted by several agencies. WME is no joke, and Ari Emanuel is regularly named as one of the most powerful men in Hollywood. The British press was so shaken, it took them basically 24 hours to catch their breath. They can’t blatantly lie and say that this move is bad for Meghan, so now it looks like they’re trying to say that it’s terribly suspicious that Meghan would make such a brilliant move for her future. From The Telegraph:
Meghan & Ari Emanuel: “This means a lot in Hollywood,” says an LA insider. “It’s the most powerful and prestigious agency in America and the one everybody is at – being represented by them proves you are a big deal. Bearing in mind where her career was at 10 years ago, this will be almost a childhood dream come true.”
The real Ari Emanuel: “When you first meet him, you expect him to be this overbearing Weinstein-like figure,” says one Hollywood source. “But he’s actually very personable – he laughs a lot and looks you in the eye; he has usually done his homework on what you’re up to and is always very charming.”
Ari’s vibe: “He’s famously combustible – he swears and throws things, and someone famously saw him in a garage pounding his laptop against the wall in rage,” says LA-based author and journalist Richard Rushfield. “But he can spot an opportunity a mile off. Hollywood can be a very complacent place and it needs thinkers like him. Ari is the most powerful figure of his generation. He’s the ideal choice for Meghan because he is immensely skilled at building a larger world around his clients. She’s not looking for an acting role, she’s looking to take her brand and name and use it in new ways. Ari famously said that he wasn’t going to hold his clients’ hands at auditions, he was going to build media empires for them.”
Meghan, the next Michelle Obama: For the Duchess of Sussex, there could be no better connections. “It’s no secret that she wants to be the next Michelle Obama,” says a Hollywood source. “That’s the key to the whole thing.” Given that relations had reportedly soured between the Obamas and the Sussexes in the months after the infamous Oprah interview (they were notably absent from Barack’s star-studded 60th birthday celebrations in 2021), joining Endeavor may be one way for Meghan to reconnect with them.
Meghan & Elon Musk: “It’s all pretty schmoozy and once you sign with Ari, you’re in on this whole social scene,” says a source. “He is also great friends with Elon Musk – Harry and Meghan will no doubt hang out on Elon’s yacht with all of the Californian power couples. Meghan will love that – it’s her natural habitat.”
[From The Telegraph]
“Harry and Meghan will no doubt hang out on Elon’s yacht with all of the Californian power couples. Meghan will love that – it’s her natural habitat.” For all of his many faults, Elon Musk does not own a yacht. California power couples do not hang out with Elon Musk in general, and certainly not on his nonexistent yacht. Meghan’s natural habitat is not “on a yacht.” She’s also not looking to become the next Michelle Obama – Meghan was never First Lady, that’s not the comparison. What Meghan wants – in my opinion – is to be more like Gwyneth Paltrow or Reese Witherspoon. A production company, a book club, a popular podcast (or several pods), investments in woman-owned businesses, maybe a clothing line, some brand ambassadorships, perhaps a popular lifestyle blog. That’s the play here.
Also: I’m curious why one of the top quotes in the piece is comparing Ari Emanuel to convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein. The two men are nothing alike. The only thing, that I can see, that they have in common is Judaism. Which I think was the point. I feel certain that the British media will go full antisemitic dog-whistle with this news.
Again projection. Kate was a yacht girl not Meg. Get this through your thick skulls. The jealousy is eating them alive. Aren’t you going to complain about Andy with the rich man Epstein? No nothing? Just ridiculous.
Wow. They think they’re so slick with the yacht reference. Can’t believe this is the telegraph and not the fail. Icky article.
Exactly. Derangers like to call Meghan a yacht girl and basically prostitute. And they are totally trying to imply that Ari is a sexual predator like Weinstein.
If these idiots think they are slick and this will slip Ari’s notice, they’re about to learn the hard way. Fuck ‘em up Ari.
Ari is like if Disney were a human man. Invincible with a brilliant lawyer’s mind. He will f them UP. DO IT, ARI!
Well they really dog whistled “yacht girl” too huh?
Just when you though the British Media could not become more overtly sexist
They are desperate to hide Kate’s yacht days.
What yacht days? What’s a yacht girl? I’m assuming it’s a pretty girl people want on their yacht? I remember my 19-20 was wild. It was a different time so I didn’t know about yacht girls. But if it was chilling and partying on a yacht I would have been in! How could you not?!?
Or is yacht girl like implying they sleep with people for being on a yacht. Cuz like dudes needing a yacht to get sex is also a wtf.
@Moxylady: A yacht girl is the female equivalent of a ski boy.
OH MY GOD WHATS A SKI BOY
I know skater boi. Cuz – She said see ya later boy. You see, he wasn’t good enough for her.
@Moxylady—you are CRACKING ME UP!
😂😂😂 I feel old. But I’m not old! I guess raising kids does that to a person. Makes them completely out of touch with the trends and next generation.
*dabs* YEET!!!
Likely who Meghan wants to be is herself and to follow her own interests. Just because the RF are into cosplaying being other than what they are, doesn’t mean everybody is like that.
Didn’t Elon move Tesla out of California? As a lifelong Californian, I seem to recall him doing that for taxes. I think Tesla went to Texas?
How are California power couples hanging out with a dude who doesn’t live in the state he’s supposed to have a yacht in?
Btw, as a lifelong resident, California is not yacht culture as much as surf culture.
She’s gonna be on Elon’s solar powered wifi surf board! Like all the power couples want to be! 😂😂😂
To say nothing of the horrific way Elon’s companies, particularly Tesla have treated Black people. I am sure Meg is looking for a new bestie.
I mean, the attacks on her are such a mess. How is the British press this dumb?
So many dog whistles so little time. The barely concealed line repeating the lie she was a yacht girl is despicable. However it is time to pop some popcorn y’all because they have no idea who they are messing with when they are slagging Ari and his agency.
Me not realizing Harvey Weinstein was Jewish til just now. Wtf Moxy….
Anyway.
This means a lot in Hollywood, they said sweating buckets and holding a trash can at the ready, near their ashen green tinged faces.
Also. Wtf. They are so f-ing bad at this. They sucked up to Ari – besides the absolute dick move of comparing him to W – but then made snide comments about Meghan’s professional goals and her desire to be around x kind of people.
Ari doesn’t give a fuck want you say about him. But he will verbally and legally gut you for saying shit about his clients. They are courting the favor of the wrong person.
As. Always.
Ari and WME Will put a big dent in the disinformation about Meghan and Harry. I thought a few paragraphs in the story seemed like “sucking up” to the powerful Hollywood mogul. And the ONLY quote attributed to a person (not a source) was about Ari. Turn out the lights the party is over British vultures!
But they also don’t get him on a fundamental level.
He doesn’t care about bj articles from the tabloid press.
He cares about what is said and insinuated about his clients.
They are so bad at life.
Comparing a producer to an agent, anti-Semitic dog whistles. Just another day in the bigoted, clueless British media I guess.
These dummies. As said above California isn’t a yacht culture and Elon doesn’t live there.
But more importantly, elon stands for everything Meghan despises. He’s a racist sexist human rights abuser. These people are deranged and the antisemitism is disgusting.
Right??? No one wanted to hang out with Elon before he outed himself as a red pilled a-hole publicly.
I’ll be honest. The most powerful people in Hollywood/ the political / IT world are people we have barely heard of.
The Telegraph is pathetic. I’m so glad Meghan is paying them dust. And LOL how the pathetic smear campaign has helped to make her more famous and powerful than ever. Oops!
I can’t even remember the Obamas and Sussexes had a falling out fanfiction…
It all came from Angela levin. She made up the lie that Meghan and Harry not being invited to Obama’s bday party was a huge snub. Meghan had just given birth not long before that.
Also where has Meghan said she wants to be like Michelle Obama and since when have they hung out outside of attending a few events?
So much projection but no actual facts.
Right after Oprah aired, Michelle was asked about the Sussexes when she was promoting something (her first book, maybe?) and she gave a diplomatic response about how she hopes there’s forgiveness because “nothing is more important than family” and these freaks turned that into a slam against Harry and Meghan. Ridiculous.
The British media is obsessed with the idea that the Obama’s hate the Sussexes (Even though they hate the Obama’s too), as evidence that no one likes them. Rather than them being of two completely different generations and not likely to be bosom buddies. The Obama’s hanging out with the Springsteen’s and Spielberg’s makes way more sense, but why expect that from the BM.
They’re obsessed with powerful people hating the Sussexes, because they desperately hope their smear campaign worked. The derangers came up with that silly story, not knowing that Meghan and President Obama SHARE a birthday. Why would she leave her birthday celebrations with her family to go be a guest at someone else’s?
Whomever edited/wrote this article decided to spew the bitterness.
The silence of the UK right-winged media industry, is astonishment at the gap of their expectations and how they are actually percieved.
They saw themselves as kingmakers due to their influence in making or destroying reputation(s).
Until now, and with in their 👀, an immigrant who married into the royal family.
They have thrown everything at Meghan, including the kitchen sink, buried her as a seed, and still…..
It is baffling for them, afterall they bought their status, in order to put others beneath by dining at the king’s table.
What happened??
A discerning reading public, who remained mostly silent and consumed what pleases and interested them…
The results are in …
Compare sales of Spare to Jobson’s latest, he sold 1707 the first week….
This article is full of anger and envy with projecting…..
This:
“It’s no secret that she wants to be the next Michelle Obama,” says a Hollywood source.
I’ve never heard Meghan say she wants to be like Michelle. That’s a British tabloid narrative.
The British media in my opinion likes to use key words to build their stories and trigger culture wars and social media hate for content traction and profits. In this article they’ve used: Obama, Weinstein, Yacht , Musk.
I think the British media is a vile cartel. I pray Harry and the other litigants succeed in winning their cases and changing how the media operates in the UK. They need proper regulation and accountability for the UK media.
I can’t stand the constant Obama comparisons. It’s apples and oranges. He was the POTUS and she was the First Lady, and while I’m sure Meghan and Harry admire them, there’s nothing similar about their situations. They both have deals with Netflix, but that’s it.
I guess it works with their asinine “Meghan’s scheming is all leading up to eventually running for President!” narrative, which is also laughable.
The Sussexes are absolutely unique, there’s no one else like them in America (or anywhere). They’re like unicorns, lol.
It lines up with the usual tabloids hate for profit model. They’re not looking to be factual and objective. They are looking to stoke emotions in certain factions. Telegraph is very much into the tabloid market with the usual royal smut stories. They just haven’t been accused of using criminal tactics for stories like the three groups Harry and others are taking to court. That’s why proper regulations are needed for media there.
Unique, I agree. The Sussexes are “The Sussexes” but they’ll keep trying to bucket them over and over for various stories (buckets: Obamas, Kardashians, Gweyneth or Oprah in Meghan’s case). Anything for clicks and profits.
It’s clear that the sources who the Telegraph is talking to have no understanding of how Hollywood works and think Elon Musk still has mainstream popularity.
@amybee
Their sources are the magical gnomes that live up their ass.
Can’t wait for the Torygraph to be included in the list of tabloids that H&M ignore. It’s been obvious for years there’s little difference between them and the Fail but somehow still manage to get the benefit of the doubt and it’s baffling to me.
The only true thing in this article is the statement that WME is “the most powerful and prestigious agency in America and the one everybody is at – being represented by them proves you are a big deal.” The rest of this is racist and antisemitic claptrap as per usual. But it may have backfires, because when I think “yacht”, I think Kate, not Meghan. Oops.
If the BM can’t be bothered to know anything about the US, they should stick to their side of the pond. All this piece does is show that they don’t know anything about WME, California, Hollywood, Elon Musk or the Obamas, not to mention anything about Meghan’s plans. And what’s all this “famously saw, famously said”?
BM assumes its readers are idiots. They know they are writing nonsense but that has never mattered to them or the haters who salivate for more and more outrageous hate.
why is it not possible for any one to carve out their own path, so far in her life she is unlike anyone else. establishing her own path and on her own journey.
This is condescending and egregious.