Prince Harry ‘didn’t hear from Charles, he wanted to hear from his father directly’

People Magazine published additional excerpts from their cover story this week: “Why Harry’s Going Without Meghan.” In yesterday’s excerpts, we learned from “sources” that the Duchess of Sussex was thinking about going to the coronation to support her father-in-law, but she didn’t want to have to put herself through “the scrutiny” of the British media. “Scrutiny” being some kind of euphemism for targeted hate campaign. Anyway, these new excerpts are putting more of an emphasis on Harry’s perspective. Keep in mind, for days now, Buckingham Palace has been leaking a steady stream of “olive branch” stories, trying to make King Charles sound magnanimous and wise, a doting father and grandfather who has heart-to-heart conversations with his darling boy. Except that sources tell People that Charles didn’t even contact Harry directly for a while.
The coronation invite: When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received an email about the royal event from Charles’ office — and not from Harry’s father himself — it became clear that the “sit-down” the prince sought to talk through their issues following the release of his memoir Spare wasn’t going to happen, a close friend tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s cover story. “They didn’t hear from Charles. Harry wanted to hear from his father directly — it’s always through somebody,” the friend says.
Harry & Charles eventually did speak over the phone: With the coronation just weeks away and the big question of whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would attend the historic ceremony remaining, the estranged father and son ultimately connected — although not in person — and had “positive conversations,” a source says.
Charles’s first wish: A source who knows the royals tells PEOPLE it would be King Charles’ “first wish” for Harry to join them at the coronation. “Despite the wounds, it’s his son, and I can’t imagine he wouldn’t want him to be there regardless of the hurtful things that have been said,” royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith adds.
Why Harry is going: For Prince Harry, his solo appearance at the coronation has everything to do with his desire to have, as he has stated, a “family, not an institution.” “This is about a son showing up for his father rather than the optics of the institution,” the close friend says.
No family reconciliation: “What they wanted wasn’t achieved,” the insider continued. “But at the end of the day, he’s going there to support his dad.”
[From People]
Yeah, I believe that Charles and Harry weren’t speaking and that the e-vite came through staff. I think Charles has regularly cut off personal communications with Harry over the years, and I’d be willing to bet that father and son did not speak over the phone from, like, October of last year through March. Charles was pissy about the Netflix series and Spare, and his punishment was clear: evicting the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage. My other theory is that Charles’s childish silent treatment was probably the major reason why Harry didn’t confirm his attendance until last week. He was like: I can give you the silent treatment too, dad. Harry went radio silent about the coronation and Charles freaked out and eventually called Harry. I bet you that’s how it happened.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722661798, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Camilla, Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent pay their respects inside the Palace of Westminster for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722674734, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: David Ramos / Avalon
-
-
Prince William, Prince Harry and King Charles III
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724167805, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry, King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort, and Princess Anne
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Gun Carriage Procession, Wellington Roundabout, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724224245, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Featuring: King Charless III, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where Her Majesty will lie in state
Featuring: Prince Harry, King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
Agreed that that is most likely what happened. Charles is trying and failing to control the narrative.
Charles didn’t freak out….the media freaked out. IMO, Charles really belived that the world cared that he is King and wanted to celebrate with him. I believe that Charles didn’t care if Harry/Meghan attended or not at first until he started seeing his unpopularity. Trust me if Charles could get away with a coronation without Harry he would. However he knows he needs someone to bring the world media to the Coronation…..but not even Harry could save this disaster!
Of course Charles freaked out! What makes you think it was all the British tabloids? All these articles about Meghan and Harry have been coming for months straight from Buckingham palace!
Precisely. And just like the Queen’s funeral, Harry is going to walk into Westminster Abbey – looking like a fine ginger snack – and the media will have him in every photo and camera shot that they can.
SarahLee, I read your comment as “looking like a fine ginger snap” and thought that sounds appropriate and tasty.
Charles is desperate to have Harry there. The optics of him not being there would have been intolerable. But I think he will be equally desperate to resume the abuse and leaking against him once it’s all over. Charles hasn’t made any meaningful concessions as far as we know. Picking up the phone and making a call is not monumental progress.
I think Harry knows this and that’s why he’s giving his father the bare minimum. Just here for the 2 hour ceremony and then straight back to Montecito.
Harry knew that they would not respond well to boundaries, so necessary for him and his family well being.
He did not capitulate, but by going for the duration of the service, reiterates that his interest lie in royal family not the institution.
The optics of having Harry but not Meghan and his grandchildren are arguably worse. For centuries to come, the books written about Charles will be focused on how he treated his first young wife and how he treated his youngest son.
Charles has always obsessed with appearing noble, wise, and great but he is so selfish that he doesn’t understand what those qualities really mean.
They are using the excuse of Archie’s birthday for those optics. But that begs the question: who chose Archie’s birthday in the first place for this totally unnecessary taxpayer funded extravaganza? I think the choice of date was very deliberate.
To FancyNancy.
You’re 💯!
The entire institution thought they could get away with this farce of a so called coronation.
The entire con-a-nation is a fraud.
They need Prince Harry there.
Harry didn’t want his wife & kids to go through that brutal indignation from the minions of Rupert Murdochs called the Royal Rota Rats(BM).
Harry said in that interview with Bradby that he still believes in the Monarchy, not the institution.
I applaud Miss America & The Heartbreak Prince.
Yeah, I think if Harry hadn’t gotten that personal phone call from Charles he wouldn’t be going to the coronation and the fact he’s flying in and out says that nothing had been resolved.
This sounds right. Hilarious if Charles actually thought he was going to get an answer without talking to Harry first. The whole time the BM was screeching about Harry not giving Charles an answer was just bc Charles couldn’t call his son.
LOL, agreed. I think that’s what happened too. He got the invitation or email or STD or whatever, Charles’ staff called to follow up , and Harry was like, yeah I want to talk to my father before I make a decision. As weeks passed and Harry stuck to that, there was probably panic at the palace (and panic in the press) and Charles finally called him.
Plus.. Charles is a scorpio. And if there is one thing we are good at.. is holding grudges. I dont see Charles moving in the right direction.. ever
I am a Scorpio as well. And I do hold on to grudges but I also do the right things as a situation warrants it regardless the circumstances . I have always believed and practiced not cutting off my nose for spite.
Charles seems determined to make his reign the last. A decaying institution full of vanishing money, jewelry, and the way he knees to the tabloids re his treatment of his younger son and his sons family is not the trajectory he thinks it is. Grateful Harry has decency and a sense of self worth by doing the minimum he has to re this coronation. Applaud Meghan for her decision. Of course I will not be watching this nonsense I will get whatever from Twitter. Kinda hard to believe Britain thinks he is the best his country has to offer and after him is an absolute Tory puppet and an ill tempered bully.
i feel like harry and william probably have a relationship the other billionaires and 1% have with their kids…which is not a lot of daily contact and “have my ppl set things up”. once you get to a certain level of wealth and privilege…you just don’t function as normal people.
Was there ever a more spectacular coward than CIII? Well, maybe Bulliam, but his cowardice is obscured by his under-developed frontal lobe and inability to control his impulses. CIII is just a monumental wimp. That Harry emerged from that cesspool the upright, strong and courageous man he is is downright miraculous. And, he knows how the game is played and has been masterful at using it to gain freedom for his family. I believe he will also gain some meaningful concessions, like in-country security, given time.
Cue the story about how betrayed and hurt Burger King feels now that CRex is giving in to Harry’s demands and talking to him on the phone.
Chuckles is getting a big olive branch extended by Harry to attend his chubbly with a very brief visit. Chuckles doesn’t deserve the class act son that he has in Harry.
I know its a bit silly but, has Harry’s representative confirmed he is coming? I distinctly remember him confirming that the palace does not speak for the Sussexes nor their friends.
When the spokesperson said that they received correspondence from the Palace, I knew something was up. Not following up with a phone call is pathetic. I doubt Harry would attend if he didn’t speak to Charles directly.
What did speaking to Charles directly accomplish? They’re still out of a house in the UK, the briefings still continue and Charles has not publicly acknowledged his grandkids
It depends on Harry’s expectations in terms of direct communication with his father, if any, and importantly about common courtesy.
Well, QE didn’t publicly defend them even when the hype was that her nickname was stolen by them and they maintained a relationship with her.
Why is Harry going then? Why give these people positive PR, increase engagement and help out your father when he won’t even see you worthy of a “private” apology?
As a Sussex fan, I will never understand this decision, they lost their house, Meghan is still getting attacked, Harry is having to spend thousands of fees to fight for security and his father is supposedly the king.
He needs to understand that his relationship or whatever he had with the Windsors is effectively over, they literally declined invites to his kids birthday and to her christening.
He needs to start treating them with the disdain or even indifference they show him, his wife and kids. This isn’t the time to be a bigger man.
You have to be able to live with yourself. He may need the certainty that he’s done all he can to reach his father.
As long as they invite him to their (high profile) events, he will go. Even if that means leaving his wife and children behind.
He is a still a prince, and 5th in line to the throne. He has respect for that, and for the history. I’m not surprised he’s going to the coronation ceremony. He’ll soldier through that, and then he’s out. He’s not going to any of the other surrounding events.
I felt really sad reading Spare because it was so clear to me that Harry DOES still love his father and want to have a relationship with him. I think the double whammy of duty + dad was too much for him to ignore. I hope that after the Chubbly, he finds the strength in the members of his family who love him and do right by him, and leaves these jerks in the dust.
Charles the Worst. Is it C-Rex’ lifelong ambition to be the absolute worst at everything? I don’t understand how he continually manages to complicate and/or eff up the simplest things. For someone so concerned about optics, he sure goes out of his way to do the opposite of what should be positive and easy PR wins.
Perhaps Charles should reflect on major “mistakes” such as
1. Citing no money for Meghan and Archie upkeep and security
2. No Prince title for Archie and Lillibet
3. Withdrew security on short notice before Harry is financially independent
4 Did not nip in the bud William’s feuds with Harry and the leaks and smears on Meghan by palace insiders,
Charles is just a terrible Father. Too weak to speak to his son and try to reconnect.
I still think Harry is going out of duty and duress. Harry is still Counselor or State and because of that he’s required to be at the Chubbly; and he wants to make the kids are not to be targeted by the Firm any further. By going alone he and Meghan rob the rota rats money shots and new content.