King Charles will see the biggest anti-monarchy protests so far at his coronation

Since QEII passed away, there have been at least a dozen significant protests against the Windsors, mostly against King Charles. At this point, whenever Charles and Camilla turn up to a previously announced public event, there are at least 10-20 anti-monarchy protesters in the crowd. Recently, there have been even more protesters, like the Republic protesters outside the Commonwealth service in March, and outside the Royal Maundy service this month. Those are just the organized protests too – lone anti-monarchist activists have also disrupted Charles’s events by throwing eggs at him. All of which means that Charles is f–king terrified that the coronation will see large-scale protests and anti-monarchy demonstrations. The palace made a point of shortening the coronation procession from 4.5 miles (QEII’s procession) to 1.3 miles. A more limited space for Republic to stage what will probably be their biggest protest:
The leader of Britain’s largest anti-monarchist group says more than 1,350 people have pledged to protest during the coronation parade in May. Graham Smith, the head of Republic, said the demonstration would mark “the largest protest action” in the group’s 50-year history.
Republic activists will wear yellow T-shirts and wave yellow placards to create an “unmissable sea of yellow” along the procession route in central London, he said. When the newly crowned King passes in his gold stage coach, they plan to boo loudly and chant: “Not my King”. Most of the demonstration will be in Trafalgar Square but smaller groups of anti-monarchists will be dotted along other sections of the route.
Smith, 48, said activists would aim to arrive early in the morning to be as close to the barriers as possible. He stressed, however, that they were not planning any Extinction Rebellion-style stunts, because “it’s not a good look” and “doesn’t help the cause”. He added: “We want to make sure we have as many people as possible when Charles goes past, which we assume will be between 10 and 10:30am. You hope to be reasonably down near the front with a sea of placards. It’s a matter of standing out, making a very bold statement that there is a Republican movement and we’re not a nation of royalists. We have megaphones and an amplifier with a microphone. We should be unmissable.”
Smith said he had informed the Metropolitan Police of their plans. Anti-monarchists had been preparing for possible verbal clashes with royalists in the crowd, he added. He said he was not worried about arrests “because we’ve been very clear with the police what our plans are”. He added: “We’ve met with them twice and we have assurances about how they intend to police the event and the limits of their powers. We are aiming for a party atmosphere. We always try to engage with those people, keep it lighthearted. Some people get annoyed and upset, but most people accept the fact that people are allowed to protest. We’ve also got the police around if there’s any trouble.”
He added: “A lot of the people aren’t really staunch monarchists, they’re just there to see something that’s big or historic or whatever. We see them as potential republicans.”
Republic’s website invites potential protesters to sign a pledge, committing them to protesting in London or where they are based. Smith said that by 5:30 last night, 1,350 people had signed. “This will be the largest protest action we’ve done,” he said. “It won’t be the last.”
Demonstrations against the coronation are being planned in other parts of the UK. In Cardiff, the Not My King protest, organised by Campaign for a Welsh Republic, will meet at the Aneurin Bevan statue at 12.30pm, to march to Bute Park. The protest will be followed by what the group describes as a “big republican lunch”. In Glasgow, a march for independence is planned to run concurrently with the coronation services. A simultaneous protest will be held in Edinburgh at the National Monument of Scotland, with more than 250 people registering an interest in attending.
As many have said before, it’s giving Trump inauguration. Remember the very first hours of Trump’s reign of terror, when he was having a hissy fit about crowd size? And then the next day, the anti-Trump Women’s March protests staged in DC and around the world were so much bigger. The problem for Charles is that his most vociferous “fans” and supporters really don’t care enough to come out for the coronation. The optics of this will be fascinating and it will be curious to see how the international media covers it. Ten bucks says that the demonstrations in Glasgow and Edinburgh will be huge too.
I am looking forward to it.
You mentioned the Women’s March, so just sharing this:
Movements like those are actively being destroyed by Russians trying to sow division.
I should really fly to London over the weekend and join the demonstration! The flight costs only 160€!! It really looks like no one wants to go there as flights are usually more expensive on such a short term! 😂😂
At this stage, I think they’re actually shitting a brick that Extinction Rebellion show up. They have been very busy at the grand national and the snooker this week!
Much too long to go into to here, but I am not a fan of the glue yourself to art/road/etc Extinction Rebellion tactic. However, if they glued themselves to the golden carriage, I might have to rethink that haha!
Yeah, this would be quite counterproductive for the anti-monarchist cause. The idea is to appeal to fence sitters, not alienate them with attention grabbing antics.
I love this for him
Wow! Isn’t that about about $1million per mile for the new coach?
Will the Dukes of Thingamajig join this Republic protest because of their snub? I would if I was one.
Don’t be surprise if the police shut down the protest on ConAnation Day.
The traffic control guys are planning to strike on that day.
Police can’t do anything about it if a ton of people decide to wear yellow that day.
They need something equivalent to the pussy hats. That really helped the pictures of the event stand out and be unmistakable as anything else.
Security staff will be striking at Heathrow also. I would love it if his international guests were unable to attend due to worker’s grievances..
This couldn’t happen to a more deserving person! #AbolishTheMonarchy
Yesterday my hairdresser asked me what my plans were for the con-a-nation and I replied ‘ignoring it’.
I don’t know if we’ll be having any protests where I live but I applause those heading into London to make a point.
Interestingly, having been challenged on their pro-monarchy bias, one of the trending stories on the BBC this morning is ‘Does King Charles need a coronation’ and it ends on the delightful note of ‘but the idea that one man, who by accident of birth, is being anointed and set above the rest of us; who is unelected, and doesn’t represent Britain religiously or ethnically, jars badly’. YES IT DOES.
Coming from the increasingly sycophantic BBC that’s quite a statement.
Yep. I almost didn’t click as I try and avoid anything about the royals on there and I was quite shocked that they had more than just the chap from Republic as the opposing view.
wow. For the BBC that seems like a strong statement to be allowed. And yes, it does “jar badly.” That’s why Im sort of surprised they’re making such a big deal about this. Part of the appeal of QEII, in my opinion, is that people just accepted she was the Queen. She had been Queen for 70 years, many many people were not alive for or did not remember her coronation, and I think there was also a post-war patriotic feeling that enveloped that anyway. She was fairly newly married, two small children, a handsome husband – it made sense that her coronation was viewed very differently than this one.
Anyway, all that to say – Charles making such a big deal of the coronation seems like its just pointing out to people how out of touch and archaic this institution is.
I wish him R.A.I.N. So much of it.
Enough flooding to disrupt. Nothing life threatening.
I’d be happy with four to five inches of standing water on the balcony.
As he should. I wish Republic was more radical. It will get a lot more people on their side. I think public apathy helps the monarchy.
Oh goody!!! I hope way more turn out for this and they bring their quiche eggs to throw and let’s throw in some rain too.
This is brilliant, all you have to do if you want to go is show up in a yellow shirt. No law against that. If there is a sea of yellow along the procession path it will be quite a statement.
as much as i dislike the monarchy. they’re not going anywhere. the monarchy has been quoted to bring in hundreds to billion pounds for the british economy. he won’t be popular, and people will protest, but this lot isn’t going anywhere.
Charles is already messing things up. And incandescent bill is next in line
So here’s a thought experiment: suppose the the monarchy is abolished and becomes part of the history of the UK. Will tourists stop flocking to the Tower of London? Will they stop forking over money to tour Windsor castle? Probably not (think about the annual income from tourists visiting Versailles). I’m just not sure that the tourist income argument relies on having an actual monarch.
Yeah, I agree. I’ve been to Versailles and Schoenbrunn Palace and they were packed with people, even though there isn’t a monarchy in France or Austria. Tourists will still come and spend money and, in fact, without the restrictions of the palaces being in use, more visitors will be allowed. That brings in more income.
“Bring in” with what?
People buying plates with the queen’s face on it?
That’s not nearly that number.
I literally don’t know any people that went to the UK for the monarchy and almost everyone I know has been to the UK at least once.
Now, if you include castle visits and how much those attract visitors, you already get a much bigger number. Thing is, people still visit castles and palaces in droves in countries where there is no monarchy any more. Don’t need a monarchy for that.
This is not meant against you, Sara, but against the people coming up with those numbers.
#sara If I visit Britain, I’ll go to see Palaces, Gardens, Museums. Not interested to see old man in golden carriage. Though, maybe, I’ll check the carriage.
It’s a myth that Royal Family gives boost to economy.
History, art, architecture – these things are interesting, not living “relicks” from the past centures.
It is a myth that the royal family brings in tourism but a lot of people still believe that unfortunately so they’d rather keep the royals.
It would be interesting to see an actual breakdown on that and who the money actually benefits.
Agree with others. The monarchy doesnt bring in that much, castles and history bring in that much (just accepting that number for argument’s sake.) It’s not like you get to see the Queen at Windsor Castle. It’s not like I can pop over to Clarence house for tea with Charles. We went to London last summer and yes, we visited Tower of London and Windsor Castle. both of those were more for history than anything else. We also went to a Tottenham game. I feel like at this point the EPL probably brings in more money than the royals do.
In spain, the Alcazar is Segovia is much more interesting than the royal palace in Madrid. In France, I would love to see Versailles and that’s a bucket list item for me, but they haven’t had a monarchy in centuries.
The idea that any country “needs” a monarchy because of “tourism” is just not true.
That number never held up to scrutiny. And Brexit has meant a large drop of European tourists to the UK. Inflation means fewer tourists in general from the rest of the world. If the economy doesn’t improve, and Brexit woes continue, the royal family will be increasingly called on to justify its existence. And they can’t blame the cost of the royal family on a biracial Duchess who hasn’t lived in the UK for 3 years now, and will never live there again.
Versailles is most visited place in Europe, even without a Monarchy.
Not sure which Museum in England get more visitors than any of the Royal palaces/castles.
Meghan was to have been blamed for the protests and booing.
Now they’ll be yours to enjoy, Chuckles.
#CoronationSoWhite
The chubbly is going to be a huge flop. I can’t believe Chuck will be flaunting his wealth & privilege in these hard times. Why would you celebrate this? My thoughts & prayers to the hungry children of Britain.
I definitely want to see the protests. Instead of eggs, they may throw the coronation quiche at the Golden coach on the short ride back. The route also has the coaches passing the statue of Charles I, you know, the one that was beheaded?