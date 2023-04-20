Will King Charles ‘punish’ Duchess Meghan for snubbing his coronation?

These people simply cannot decide if the Duchess of Sussex’s absence from the coronation is the best thing or the worst thing to ever happen to the Windsors. Of course, we’re also dealing with a crew of fantasists, liars and idiots, which means that people are just throwing sh-t at the wall to see what sticks. Daniela Elser is one of those fantasist idiots, and Elser believes that Meghan’s “snub” of the coronation is the biggest mistake ever:
“Their decision for Meghan not to go could have serious repercussions, not least when it comes to their Sussex titles. In making the choice to not go and to not show her support for her father-in-law, to not be there for the one of the biggest moments for the monarchy in the better part of a century, she is making her position in regards to the institution pretty damn obvious. Meghan seems to be taking an abundantly crystal clear stance on what sort of relationship she wants to have with her husband’s family, i.e., pretty much none,” expert Daniela Elser wrote in news.com.au.
Again, Harry already offered to give up the Sussex titles and his offer was shrugged off. Again, it would look terrible if Charles made a point of removing the Sussex title, all while leaving Prince Andrew’s York title. Again, the Windsors didn’t even want Meghan there, which they made abundantly clear. Speaking of, other “royal experts” believe that Charles is extending yet another olive branch to the Sussexes by including a photo of them in the Chubbly program.
King Charles’ decision to include a family photograph with Harry, Meghan, William, Kate and their children in the official Buckingham Palace souvenir Coronation programme is an ‘olive branch’ in the direction of California, experts told MailOnline today.
Phil Dampier told MailOnline: ‘Using the picture including Harry and Meghan is yet another olive branch from the King and an attempt to show they are still loved members of the family. We know of course that relations were already starting to strain but it’s a happy picture which conveys harmony and unity. Most of all it reminds us of what might have been and how it’s so sad the way things have unfolded.
‘Harry and Meghan could have been Royal superstars and helped modernise the monarchy and take it forward deep into the century. But now the slimmed down monarchy is struggling with numbers and an awful lot depends on William and Kate. The King will be hoping that Harry’s presence at the Coronation is the start of a healing process but I don’t see the couple of days that Harry will be here as an opportunity for any meaningful peace talks. The King will be too busy and William has no interest in talking to his brother’.
Royal biographer and investigative journalist Tom Bower told MailOnline the choice of picture from 2018 comes from the right place – but it is also a ‘sad’ reminder of the rift between him, William and his youngest son. He said: ‘Charles is desperate to preside over a successful Coronation. He will sacrifice everything to conceal the truth. Publishing the photo reminds us only of a sadly missed opportunity – but Charles is certainly not to blame’.
“An awful lot depends on William and Kate…” LOL. Harry and Meghan were royal superstars, which is why William and Kate were so mad, and why they’re still so resentful. So much fear, so much agitation about how badly this continues to play out. It’s yet another reminder that King Charles absolutely needed Harry to come to the coronation – think of how awful it would look if both of Charles’s sons were not there. While the British media would have screamed and blamed the Sussexes, the optics would have always been very straightforward: Charles is a dogsh-t father and he’s too racist to accept his mixed-race relations. THAT is why Charles is making such an “effort” to include Harry. It’s not out of genuine warmth or anything – this is all completely transactional and image-conscious on Charles’s part.
I doubt that they will see a picture that erases their kids as an olive branch.
Charles is petty, self-pitying and completely narcissistic. He may not be actively vicious, but he is only interested in and cognizant of what he wants when he wants it. The long game is not his forte.
What?! Are you implying that the man who can’t be bothered to take a polite photo with his own grandchildren — if only to have something new to post on their next birthday is not forward-thinking? The Dickens, you say!
Exactly. My first thought was not “what a beautiful picture of a loving family” but “where the heck is the rest of the family”?!?
Did they hold off on publishing the program because the aim was to get a picture with Harry and his family and Peggy with his family?
Meghan and the children not coming threw spanner in the works and they were stuck with the only picture they had and there was no choice but to go with that.
I agree he wants to erase Lili and Archie and Meghan. I still don’t get why Harry is going. I respect that it’s his choice and he doesn’t need to give any explanation but if he were my husband I would take issue about what kind of message this is sending. Meghan is again being trashed and if they hadn’t said anything and just let it go. I know its none of my business but I cant help but wonder that if this is transactional what is Harry and Meg getting out of it if anything ? Saying it’s for his country doesn’t fly, he deserved his country and doesn’t need to prove that. Love him either way.
If they actually worked a full week like the “commoners” the RF wouldn’t be struggling with numbers. Why shouldn’t it be on W&K? Will is the heir.
When did he stop punishing (abusing) Meg. He picked Archie’s birthday for his crown show what did he think she would do. He picked it on purpose to continue his abusing!
Royalty used to consult astrologers for an auspicious coronation date. KCIII obviously didn’t consult one here. I highly doubt an astrologer would recommend a coronation date during a Mercury retrograde period. This reign will not end up being what he thinks or hopes it will be. He’s punishing himself, the dolt.
QEII died hours before mercury stationed and it went retro during his first day. (Which may explain his problems with pens.) I expect that reality will be very different than his expectations.
Exactly. When did he stop trying to punish her? He already took Frogmore. He will no doubt keep trying in the hopes that Meghan will somehow how start bending to his will. She will not.
She quit them but they sure can’t quit her.
Now, @Susan, there are only 364 other days in the year, how could Charles have possibly chosen one of those to hold a Chubbly.
For those who honestly want to restore the chronology, the initial snub was Chucky’s denial of Henry’s first child’s birthday. The rest is just collateral damage, ranting and raving. Sigh.
Look at him. Publishing a photo as an obscure olive branch and offering up a certain seat in the church through his assistant to his son, thinking that these are the things his son and his family care about.
He has no idea how to deal in genuine emotion or connection. Harry and Meghan don’t want random pictures to be the essence of their family relationships. And Charles refusal to do anything more or offer anything actually meaningful says it all.
Who the f cares that he used a photo of them?
How is that an olive branch? He didn’t invite his son’s CHILDREN OR WIFE.
This guy has the emotional intelligence of kitty litter.
I have cats. Please don’t insult their litter like that.
I also have three cats. They are beyond loved and treasured.
They are so brilliant that they know exactly where their poop and pee belongs. In their litter. But I understand what you are saying.
It seems like something that is used to hold an intelligent beings excretions is far more useful than KC the Turd.
Phil’s prediction of Harry being there for a couple of days seems super optimistic. He’s going to give them a couple of hours tops.
Using that very old family photo just highlights how long its been since things were civil. We didn’t even know she was pregnant for the first time then.
As far as punishing M, I don’t think they have any weapons left to use against her. She knows who she is and she knows she is better off without them.
None of this makes Charles seem like a benevolent ruler, much less a decent father. But TOTALLY not Chucks fault!!! 🙄
I still giggle from time to time over a comment from someone on CB (Sorry, I can’t remember who, but it was brilliant!) when the British media was losing their ever loving marbles over how little Harry and Meghan did for the Jubbly. The extent of the comment was they were acting like Harry and Meghan were marching in the Jubbly parade with their boarding passes in hand, wheeling their luggage behind them, while wearing neck pillows.
I cannot stop laughing that it is so close to the truth for Harry’s Chubbly appearance. Awwww, did you bully the only family members you really want to see, and now they mark their time in country by hours, not days? I can’t imagine how that happened.
That’s about the size of it.
Ridiculous headline. He has to know exactly why she is not coming. The more headlines like this, the more I abhor this vile, ugly, abusive man. What a garbage human being in every aspect.
“ Harry and Meghan could have been Royal superstars and helped modernise the monarchy and take it forward deep into the century.”
How? When Charles, William, and the British media itself kept trying to destroy any popularity or positivity then enjoyed? Just talking’ out their asses again.
Yup
They WERE royal superstars but were repeatedly told to tone it down until they were completely ostracized and told their help was no longer needed. KC could have efficiently used them to advance the monarchy but his pride and racism wouldn’t allow it. So small and shortsighted. His reign exists in an echo chamber when it’s actually just slowly circling the drain.
They WERE royal super stars and that’s why they left- driven out by jealousy and racism. The Queen was a matriarch- no matter what criticism one might have of her failure to act on certain occasions, she always conveyed a sense of family- both nuclear and extended. Technically, Charles is now the patriarch of the “royal family” and what failure he is from the day his mother died. There is no head of the family- just a over seventy year-old petulant child who only thinks of himself, and, it is starting to appear, ruled by Camilla.
I can’t get over Meghan being asked to be 50% of what she is. How? It’s not possible to dim that amount of sheer, bright wattage!
We don’t want you here! Your presence upsets everyone! HOW DARE YOU not show up?!!
The Windsors are exhausting.
“think of how awful it would look if both of Charles’s sons were not there.”
Why would Peggington not attend the Con-A-Nation?
Did I miss something? I am sure Kate would love to attend alone and be front-and-center for the cameras basking in martyrdom and blaming all suffering on the Sussexes.
I think she means if Harry didn’t come, only William would be there when it should be both.
This is textbook codependent behavior. “Don’t you dare come! How dare you not come?” It is really incredible to see.
Textbook is right. But I chuckled (pun intended) at “punish.” That’s some grade A delusion. Even if they were stripped of their Sussex titles, they’re Americans now and can call themselves whatever they want. We’re not locked into a thousand years of ancestry as identity ’round here.
It really is, all the more shocking because these are people that PAY other people to do their PR.
Heads up, you’re failing spectacularly.
How ridiculous! What’s he going to do to punish her…..not send her an Easter present? He carries no weight in the US. Take her title? Hello! The Netflix docu was titled Harry and Meghan . They didn’t use titles there. The tabs are only whistling in the dark and doing Chuckie’s ‘shrooms.
What didn’t they already do to bury her ? What’s left? Throwing the olive branch directly on top of her ? Meghan doesn’t need her husband family and it bothers them that she is rejecting them and their racism towards her and her children. She is doing just fine without them . Infact , she is thriving.
What’s up with the royals and their desire to punish people? It’s pretty gross, and in line with the “runaway slave” treatment of Meghan that’s so damn inappropriate. But what all these ratchets forget is that Charles has nothing that Meghan wants or needs. Sure, he could take away titles, but how does that hurt Meghan? He sets himself up for trouble if he tries that–and puts Parliament in an awkward position. Then he has to consider what would happen to Andrew if he tries the title grab–and he hasn’t exactly endeared himself to the aristocracy. They won’t risk their own privileges so he can “punish” his biracial daughter in law. This is the kind of talk that will sour even more people on the royals in general, especially as it’s so often focused on the Sussex children (who were supposed to “earn” their legally granted Prince/Princess titles…how?). They just bring attention to the fact that Meghan and her kids continue to be treated differently because they aren’t fully white.
At this point, they might as well post a Whites Only sign on the front row of Westminster Abbey, and on the front door of Buck Palace. Just come out and say what we all know they mean. It would be a helluva lot more honest.
Someone could make a mint selling Caucasian Coronation flags!
I think that Charles and probably the rest of the fading four are incapable of grasping the reality that there are people who don’t value who and what they are, and what they have to offer — particularly when it comes in such noxiously damaging packaging.
Charles and William might view not speaking with someone as a punishment— and be completely oblivious to the possibility that it could actually be perceived as a welcomed blessing. And the baubles and honors only matter when the institutions and the people within them are seen to matter as well. Without something valuable — and actually valued — that’s worthy of veneration and respect, the whole thing crumbles. Being seated next to a king or visited by a prince has minimal cachet if they’re ill-tempered and empty handed.
@lanne, I agree that the focus on the Sussex kids is probably working to bring attention to a lot of things that people may have accepted over the years — that are now being questioned: as toddlers are being publicly “punished” with no possible rational justifications. Things are changing.
“And the baubles and honors only matter when the institutions and the people within them are seen to matter as well. Without something valuable — and actually valued — that’s worthy of veneration and respect, the whole thing crumbles.”
Spot on. And exactly what’s happening in real time now
“…but Charles is certainly not to blame.” Wait, what? He’s the effing king. He owns this disfunctional mess of a family. Yes, Charles is to blame. Totally. Going all the way back to his mistreatment of Diana. Some king you got there, GB.
What more can KCIII do to Meghan? He didn’t dhow up to Lilibet’s christening, he took Frogmore, he waited months before updating the website with Archie and Lilibet’s titles, and he banned her from joining Harry at Balmoral. Also the then Cambridges, now Wales, realized that Harry & Meghan have a work ethic, which they do not. The Sussexes practically ooze charisma which is why they wanted Harry to marry someone like Kate who knows her place.
Harry is the king’s son and it makes sense that he would attend his father’s coronation. However, Meghan is a citizen of the USA, she is not British. She lives in the USA with her husband and two young children, both of whom are US citizens and one of whom will be celebrating his birthday on the day of the coronation. Meghan has no obligation to attend the coronation of a foreign monarch.
Mind boggling how the media dragged Meghan for filth for years, Peg and Skank tormented her, and the incredibly racist Royal Family loudly rejected her…yet still she rises.
Meghan is done with those bigots. Done.
Good luck making money papping the remaining pale and stale.
At this stage, does she even give two sh–ts that the monarch of a tiny island wants to exact revenge on her. She has shown him that she doesn’t care about what he thinks, no matter how his sycophants want to spin it. She’s not afraid of him or his minions.
Tired of this. He took away their UK home, barely acknowledges their children and made sure we knew they weren’t invited to this thing and told they’d be snubbed and ignored. I’d think letting the press viciously attack Meghan while isolating and disparaging her while she was actively working for the Crown, then relentlessly harassing and attacking her to this day was punishment enough. There is nothing more Meghan needs to do for them.
I am tired of the BM’s constant bleating for “peace talks”. What is there to talk about? Harry and Chuckles can move forward with an amically polite yet distant relationship. No peace talks needed. It sounds like they are trying to negotiate a permanent return for Harry, so that the RF can resume the plan to use and exploit him for its own gain.
Pray tell what serious repercussions could this cause Daniela? She’s already had her life threatened, her baby compared to a chimpanzee, her passport and car keys taken away, got shoved into a crumbling old cottage and had to buy her own sofa, referred to as “straight outta Compton”, was accused of being a p0rn star and a bully, had a personal letter to her father leaked to the Fail, got yelled at by the WanKs, the list goes on and on. The only repercussions are that the BRF are making themselves look like utter monsters while Meghan has success after success in the lovely life she and Harry have made for themselves, away from the cruelty they suffered at the hands of the royal family and tabloids.
They took her name off her son’s birth certificate.
How can he punish someone he has no power over. They aren’t financially dependent and they already took back the house. So? This is soooo dumb.
WTF, he has already punished Megan, every day that she was in his orbit she was punished. Punished for being to popular, punished for working to hard, punished for having a voice and NOW punished by that dog sht king choosing her sons birthday for his clowning! Well he can take his punishment and LIVE WITH IT. He has lost the war, that was a war of HIS making, because megan certainly didn’t want it. The best part is where they actually think Billy and kath are the “future of the monarchy” ha ha, guess it’s well and truly stuffed then!!
I don’t think I could add anything else to what Kaiser has said here.
All Charles has done since Meghan and Harry fell in love and decided to marry was to punish her. What even is this?!?!
I wish these people would leave her alone. We get it you don’t won’t the mixed race lady and her mixed race children at your #SoWhiteCoronation. You want to punish her and her children because she won’t allow you to use her or her children as tokens for your diversity scam. Just leave her alone now. You didn’t want her there and she got the message loud and clear. Now go have your whites only allowed coronation.
I guess the brf and bm are reeling a bit, because they know how this plays out globally. Meghan, in fact, did snub them. I don’t mean to take anything away from Prince Archie’s birthday, because that gives the brf a reason she’s not coming. I do think that date was chosen specifically. I don’t know whether they thought that would mean the whole Sussex family would be there, ala Jubbly (and possible pictures for the bm), or if they didn’t want Meghan to be at the Clowning. Either way, this looks really bad to the Monarachy. They can never see past the end of their noses, so they are always telling on themselves. Just as they always do, they’re trying to turn this around. It’s not going to work. Let them stew in their juices
One of the worst looks has got to be a “family portrait” with the Spare’s children. The lack of Archie and Lili in the program reflects poorly on Charles. He can’t even get his family together for a portrait for as important an occasion as his coronation. He was too petty and vindictive to even think ahead to realize how it might look. His pr is making a big deal about how Charles wants diversity at his coronation. Does he think most of us are too dense to think that diversity starts at home? He’s just making it clear that all this is insincere and hypocritical. All performative without genuine desire to unite a nation. Or perhaps he’s too into himself to realize it himself.
That’s why Lionel Ritchie’s GOT to be there. He has to show up, for God’s sake! Otherwise, CaucasianCoranation it is.
Of course making concessions via photographs is very easy and cost nothing.
But actions speak louder than words. People remembered that Charles did not announced Lillibet and Archie’s titles which is their birthright so long as UK is supporting a monarchy. It was churlish and against protocol to leave it to the Sussexes to start using the titles during Lillibet christening.
It is both the best and the worst thing Meghan could do. She should be praised Monday, Wednesday and Friday and punished Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Sundays she can be both thanked and maligned, however the mood strikes you.
I just went back to read the article above and I just cannot believe he actually wrote, “Most of all, [the photograph] is a reminder of what might have been and how it’s so sad the way things have unfolded”! What?! It’s almost like these members of the BM mafia have no recollection of the vitriol they threw at everything Meghan said or did while she lived in England. Almost like the BM had nothing to do with linking one of their most ridiculously backward actions (Brexit) to her name. Almost like they don’t still malign Meghan every chance they get. Now, it’s all “what might have been” like they don’t know how it all came to pass. By the way, I’m glad that the Daniela Elser woman got the message Meghan was putting out there when she refused to show up and “support” her FIL’s Chubbly.