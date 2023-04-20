King Charles urged to ignore the ‘drips & dullards’ wanting a watered-down Chubbly

For months, there’s been a steady drumbeat of aristocratic agita, confusion, heartbreak and salt over the invitations to King Charles’s coronation. It’s honestly one of my favorite things ever, to see all of these titled toffs – earls, dukes, viscounts, lords – lose their g–damn minds about NOT being able to pledge themselves to the new king whilst wearing feathers, velvet and knickerbockers. These toffs are the ones arguing that THEY are the ones people really want to see, and Charles’s “updates” and “modernizations” for the coronation are destroying something very dear to them: their social standing and their visible connection to the crown. If they aren’t important enough to be invited to the Chubbly, then maybe the whole bloody system is a f–king sham? Oh, dear. Well, now an untitled aristo – someone close to the Parker-Bowles clan – has run to the Mail to cry about how Charles is giving in to “drips and dullards” by “watering down” his coronation. Curious.
King Charles is in danger of giving in to ‘drips and dullards’ by ‘watering down’ his Coronation. The warning will set alarm bells ringing at Buckingham Palace because it comes from Ben Goldsmith, whose family have been close to the royals for decades.
‘No amount of watering down will ever be enough for the drips and dullards who really want this kind of thing abolished altogether,’ says the financier, whose sister, film producer Jemima Goldsmith, was one of Princess Diana’s best friends. ‘They represent a small, chippy minority who, for now, can be easily ignored. For the rest of us who enjoy the beauty of these ancient ceremonies, go big or go home.’
Goldsmith is a good friend of Queen Camilla’s nephew Ben Elliot and is so close to the royals that he and his wife, Jemima, a caterer, hosted the wedding party for Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter, Lady Gabriella Windsor. His comments follow my disclosure on Saturday that most of the 24 non-royal dukes — the most senior rank in the peerage — had not received invitations to the Coronation. One of those, Goldsmith confirms, is the Duke of Somerset. He had been ‘sprucing up’ the family state coach so he could potentially arrive at Westminster Abbey in ducal splendour. Goldsmith says: ‘Apparently, peers have been told they aren’t allowed to wear their coronation robes at the Coronation next month. Some, including our local one here, the Duke of Somerset, haven’t been invited at all.’
He adds: ‘It’s 70 years since the last one of these. I really hope it won’t end up being a watered-down affair. Britain does these kinds of celebrations so well, and they matter to a huge number of people, not just here but around the world.’
At Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation, the senior peer of each ‘degree’ — the duke, marquess, earl, viscount and baron with the oldest titles — ‘paid homage’ to the new monarch. Goldsmith believes it’s a mistake for the King to try to downplay the pageantry. ‘Everything else changes all the time, and so it’s reassuring for there to be some things which don’t change, through generations,’ says the son of late tycoon Sir James Goldsmith and Lady Annabel Goldsmith, the daughter of a marquess. ‘For this reason, every society that has ever existed has had its own unique, often strange and inexplicable rituals and traditions.’
Ben, the brother of Tory minister Lord (Zac) Goldsmith, adds: ‘America, a newer society than ours, has created for itself a whole array of local and national rituals and ceremonies which matter a great deal to the people involved in them. There is an ugly kind of self-hatred in calls for the watering down or eradication of the ones which are unique to our society. Thankfully, it’s only a small, slightly depressing minority, for the time being. Fingers crossed they are completely ignored.’
“America, a newer society than ours, has created for itself a whole array of local and national rituals and ceremonies which matter a great deal to the people involved in them.” It’s true – we celebrate inaugurations, we annually celebrate our independence from the British crown, we soberly recognize Memorial Day and Veterans Day with Nissan sales. The difference is, we’re usually celebrating our democracy. We’re celebrating the public servants we voted for. The crown is asking people to not only pay for an excessive party for an unelected king, but *celebrate* the fact that taxpayer money is going to support these lazy elitists. It’s not just drips and dullards complaining, but I love that people like Goldsmith are actually upset that the ceremony isn’t going to be more elitist, more aristocratic, or more expensive.
What I find interesting is the tacit acknowledgement that the rituals are “strange and inexplicable.” When Elizabeth was crowned in the 1950s, it was still possible for many people to believe in the Monarch as the head of the Church of England, chosen by God to lead the country and Commonwealth. Crowning Charles in 2023 is just never going to feel like that for the vast majority of people.
It is also pretty amazing to hear someone complaining about a peer’s getting their family “state coach” ready for the Coronation and being disappointed about not getting to ride it in when so many people in Britain are struggling to pay the bills. It’s not a good look.
It’s a terrible look and I really hope they keep shouting about it. More eyes on how ludicrous this whole farce of monarchy is.
Yeah Charles, a divorced man who married his mistress, the head of the Church of England. That’s a good look.
Well, to be fair, there is precedent. Henry the VIII literally STARTED the Church of England in order to do the same EXACT thing.
We do have and the costs of some of them should be examined and scaled down too.
So thrilled at Charles’ ability to turn royal sycophants into his enemies. I love the way he is unwillingly advancing the abolitionist agenda, by solely being himself: the douchest douche of all the duchies.
The Duchy of Douchebags – lol
Duke of Massengill…..follows the stick/rod of Tampon…
Charles should move to abolish the monarchy. Being the last monarch, the one who got rid of a racist, outdated institution, is the ONLY way Charles would be fondly remembered by history. I’m serious, it’s something he should consider to salvage his “reputation” (because nothing else will).
Eggscellent idea! Charles then would go down in history big time. And what a way to light up Incandescent, too.
@ TeamMeg, imagine the amount of incandescent 😬. It would be enough to light up London for a week, yet a deserving pegger if there ever was one.
As one of the drips and dullards who wants to abolish this kind of thing altogether, I must say he’s right. No amount of watering down and modernizing will ever be enough. Go big or go home!
Yep, he said it 😂
1. I LOVE the passive aggressive shade the writer of this article threw in to show what a spoiled, pampered whiner Ben is.
2. I think Charles should have gone bigger. He’s a billionaire and he could have easily thrown $200 million in the pot and done a coronation so amazing no one would ever top it. Can you imagine having his money yet throwing yourself a moderate, sensible party with paper plates from Party Pieces? Of course not.
Charles could have literally bought the goodwill of the people by stimulating the economy with the royal equivalent of chump change but instead Cheapass Charlie is going to frugal himself into a non-existent monarchy.
And therein lies the fundamental flaw in the design. He truly believes we the people owe him this.
LOL “paper plates from Party Pieces.” 🤣 🤣 🤣 Bring on the gold trenchers!
@ Blue Nails Betty, but isn’t the entire Con-A-Nation taxpayer funded?? Why would KFC put in his own money?? Granted, he has such a tight fist around his money that he could make a Buffalo nickel poop whereas his contribution would be *gasps* unthinkable to him!!
And this is why the British monarchy has no place in modern society. They refuse to adapt. They’re whining that they can’t do their Mideaval cosplay. They’re mad that they can’t display to the world and the UK people just how superior they are to everyone else. They truly believe there is no point to them if they can’t do that.
Didn’t the Dutch and Spanish manarchies do away with big coronation ceremonies? They kept it small, and then moved on. There’s no way a huge British style to-do could have happened in Spain due to the bad economy and the scandals of the former king and his daughter. There’s no need for a huge ceremony. This is all vanity on Charles part.
I don’t know much about these monarchies but in Denmark, the coronation of a new monarch was deliberately abolished with the advent of the democratic state because here a coronation is indelibly associated with the previous absolutist form of the monarchy where the king literally was the state and by the very definition of a absolutism a tyrant. So a coronation absolutely had to be scrapped. We don’t even have an inauguration like they do in Holland. The new monarch is simply proclaimed buy the PM on the balcony of the Parliament – and that is a very deliberate choice in terms of symbolism.
“Thankfully, it’s only a small, slightly depressing minority, for the time being. Fingers crossed they are completely ignored.’”
^^ I have never read a more delusional out of touch statement. There is HUGE anti-monarchy sentiment in the UK at the moment and a huge amount of apathy that could easily be converted that way.
Also with the exception of Jemima Goldsmith, the Goldsmiths are horrible ultra right racists, adulterers amongst other things. Jemima who has two sons with Imran Khan even had to call out her own brother for his racism and Islamophobia during his campaign to be London Mayor.
Zack Goldsmith was made a peer in the Hse of Lords despite being a faliure of a politican and now we know why.
The UK is broken.
I can believe him when says it’s important to many people in the UK, especially some of these titles aristocrats. But when he says it’s also important to people around the world, the delusion was real. It’s important to some in the UK but definitely not to all in the UK and absolutely not people outside of the UK. The delusion!
Sister Jemima was a contributor/consultant for ‘The Crown’ until she was dumped by Peter Morgan.
She was actually a co-writer from September 2020 until February 2021, but she opted out because she felt the script covering Diana’s last years before she died wasn’t being handled properly. Jemima stated: “When our co-writing agreement was not honored, and when I realized that particularly storyline would not necessarily be told as respectfully or compassionately as I had hoped, I requested that all my contributions be removed from the series and I declined a credit.”
Are Jemima the sister and Jemima the wife different people?
I think there’s two Jemima Goldsmiths, which is super weird, but OK in the aristo world.
Part of the fun of being titled & privileged is flaunting it in front of the poor peasants, I guess. I don’t know why anyone would bother with these snobs.
I know! That guy is completely clueless as to how he comes across! And throwing a big parade is your speciality, Britain? Really, that’s what you’re known for? I noticed that sort of comment during the jubilee–this is what we Brits do so well! Hoo boy, the sun has set all right.
The drips and dullards have more important things to think about like paying bills and keeping warm and most important to do other things than quiche with their eggs.
I know. The countless articles and the reporting in Britain today, as well as the last 6-9 months has been so upsetting. Millions of people having to choose between heat, food or homestead.
Furthermore, how could you possibly justify this extravagant, costly Con-A-Nation with so many people suffering??? It’s simply outrageous!!
Ben Goldsmith is the grandson son of Robin Vane-Tempest-Stewart, 8th Marquess of Londonderry.
His mother is Lady Annabel Vane-Tempest-Stewart Briley Goldsmith (born 13 June 1934). She was first married for two decades to entrepreneur Mark Birley, the creator of Annabel’s. Annabel’s was her husband’s inaugural members-only Mayfair club. She gained notoriety in gossip columns for her extramarital affair with Anglo-French financier James Goldsmith, member of the wealthy banking Goldschmidt family of German-Jewish origin, who later became her second husband. Lady Annabel was a big buddy of Diana’s.
His aunt is Lady Jane Antonia Frances Vane-Tempest-Stewart Lacey (born 11 August 1932). She married, secondly, Robert Lacey (the Royal Rat, Royal Author and Royal talkshow mouthpiece) in 2012. Lady Jane was one of Queen Elizabeth II’s maids of honour at her coronation.
I think Diana was more friends with Jemima Goldsmith than her mother Annabel. Plus, wasn’t James Goldsmith the guy who said that when you marry your mistress, you create a job opening? ‘Cause that’s exactly what he did after marrying Annabel, got himself a new mistress.
They can’t stand their own irrelevance! LOL
I love this for them. I hope they end up destroying the monarchy and the class system in the UK.
Well, “slap my thighs and saddle up nelly, I’m orf to London to protest that the dullards and drips are complaining, just because they are having to use food banks! Not only that they are moaning that they can’t heat their homes or get the surgery they need, HOW VERY DARE THEY, Has the king not given them a recipe for Quiche, I know they can’t buy eggs because of brexit but bugger me, why do they need eggs anyway, just roll some brocoli in pastry, what more do they want??
FFS what planet are these idiots on. Roll on the protests! Then they will see just exactly what these “drips and dullards think
I think “watered down” is racialized, not-so-subtle code for they’re letting POC/peasants in. We know that, in addition to foreign dignitaries, there will be representatives from charities, community initiatives, nurses, those who have accomplished things to be recognized, i.e. the meritocracy Lady Pamela Hicks recognized in contradistinction to the aristocracy. Conscious or not, he’s talking about gene pools: drips and dullards=eugenicist dog whistling (the latter is full on ableist) but I suppose eugenics really is the operation of “aristocracy” and its breeding. It’s no wonder (even) Charles doesn’t want so many of these people present. It would be a minefield of Lady Susan Hussey altercations x 1000, an even greater argument for the abolishment of the monarchy than the ones they are already anticipating.
I think going big would not have been more expensive. The aristos have their own coronation robes, tiaras and carriages and stickig to the traditional invitation list would have made for better peagantry without further expenses.
I might have watched if there would have been historical costumes, tiaras, and ceremonies, but just for head of states? Boring.
The RF shoud learn to put on a show (at less expenses which ist possible) and not pretend they are important on a world stage.
They brand is soap opera in historical costumes, not statesman.
@Lara: I agree! I don’t care much for the feelings of snubbed aristos, but I’m a history buff. So I was looking forward to watching the toffs drag out their moth-eaten coronation robes and do that thing where they all put on their crowns at the same time. I would have stayed up to see that Duke roll up in his golden coach! As described now this event sounds about as exciting as the dedication of a new hospital wing. Yawn.
“Britain does these kinds of celebrations so well, and they matter to a huge number of people, not just here but around the world.’”
They really seem to think that they can simply talk (or write) something into existence.
Write it a million times if you want to. It won’t change reality. FAR fewer people than they care to admit have even the slightest interest in King Drip & Consort Dullard.
These types of celebrations matter to the rest of the world as ENTERTAINMENT, not because Charles’ existence matters to them in any other way. So yeah, as entertainment, the bigger and more dysfunctional the better.
The self-delusion is off the charts. The British “empire” is long gone. The glory days of “the sun never setting” on it are long gone. The Black nations of the Commonwealth are watching the treatment of the mixed race royals. Before long, the monarchy’s reach will dwindle to England alone. These sycophants refuse the accept the reality that the bloom is off the English Rose.
They still prefer to delude themselves that the UK is the center of the Universe.
He HAS been ignoring everyone. He is spending tax payer money like a mad man.
New gold carriage, my arse!
Charles will spend every penny he can get from the tax payers.
He is an idiot, wasting money that should be spent on citizens who need help with this cost of living fiasco.
I promise you he will keep spending. Declaring it good for tourism.
Disgusting man.
That top picture just gives me the willies! Charles looks sooo like a vampire that I’m searching photos for VanHelsing. I’m think Queen ConHo is Renfiew. He’s sucking the people (his subjects) dry so vampire makes sense.
Anyway, he can have the biggest, baddest bash the world has ever seen if he uses HIS OWN MONEY! Its not like he’s poor….no matter he whines and penny-pinches.
Off topic – I hate that chainmail dress.
Time will tell Goldsmith whether you are right or whether we are right. 2023 with a cost of living crisis is not the time for pomp and pageantry