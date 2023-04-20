Remember ‘The Twilight Saga’? It’s being remade into a TV series.

I had the best time looking up all of these old photos of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson at various Twilight premieres. Say what you will about those films, but K-Stew and R-Pattz had so much chemistry on and off-screen. The premiere photos are a whole journey, especially now that we’re more than a decade removed. The Twilight franchise really defined a whole generation and now a new generation will fall in love with sparkly vampires and lip-biters all over again. Yes, on the heels of the news about the Harry Potter series being remade, it looks like Lionsgate is looking to remake Twilight into a TV series.
The Twilight Saga is getting the television treatment as sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that a series version of author Stephenie Meyer’s best-selling book series is in early development via Lionsgate Television.
The Twilight TV series is in its infancy and does not yet have a network/platform or a writer as sources say the studio, which controls the rights to the franchise, plans to lead the development on the project before shopping the rights to the package. There is not yet a timeline for when the Twilight series will be taken out to potential buyers as Lionsgate first plans to find a writer to steer it.
Sources say author Meyer is expected to be involved in the television adaptation. Wyck Godfrey and former Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erik Feig, who during his tenure at Summit Entertainment bought the rights to the Twilight book series after Paramount Pictures passed, are both attached to exec produce the television take. Godfrey’s Temple Hill banner produced all five of the movies that Feig’s Summit distributed. The film franchise, which made stars of Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, collectively grossed more than $3.4 billion worldwide.
Twilight is a major piece of Lionsgate’s library. In 2017, five years after Breaking Dawn: Part 2 wrapped up Meyer’s film adaptation, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer told Wall Street during an earnings call that “there are a lot more stories to be told, and we’re ready to tell them when our creators are ready to tell those stories,” in reference to both Twilight and The Hunger Games franchises.
“There are a lot more stories to be told…” Then tell those stories? Why remake an already-beloved series, especially given that (in retrospect) they captured lightning in a bottle pairing Pattinson and Stewart? While I’m sure they could find two new young actors with chemistry, I’m not sure anyone could compete with the original? So why not just do… new characters within the Twilight universe or something? What’s going on with Stephenie Meyer? Or just hire a new writer to create stories in the same universe? My God.
Ugh.
What’s up with these older movie franchises getting tv shows? Especially this one. Even back then people thought it was either problematic or weird. Will be even more so now. I don’t think there’s that much of a fandom for the books as there used to be either.
There are so many more good fantasies that could get a tv show.
Some actually had. Case in point: Lockwood & Co on Netflix, which is a very good series.
Watch it y’all. You won’t regret it.
Right, here we go again with rebooting something old and trying to squeeze every last penny out of the IP.
I guess at 52 I’m too old to know about any of this. I thought I saw a clip of Howard Stern interviewing Kristen Stewart about proposing to her girlfriend? I’ve only seen one of her movies.. she was a child of the actress who starred in the rape movie.. anyway my impression from that movie was she reminded me of a little boy.
You might be thinking of Dakota Fanning with rape movie.
I think she’s thinking of panic room and Jodie foster.
I think you’re talking about her as Jodie Foster’s daughter in “Panic Room.”
yeah, not sure we need to bring back the creepy old vampire who stalked his love interest. and the story is batshit. maybe they could get better actors at least, because I definitely never saw any of this chemistry between the two of them on or off screen.
Not sure this’ll be a great success. Maybe we’ve outgrown vampire shows? The movies didn’t put Taylor Lautner on anyone’s A-list.
They tried hard to make Lautner a star, even getting him a high profile starring role in another film, but his acting is bad and he lacks the charm and screen presence that has allowed other mediocre actors to become stars.
Can you believe it’s over ten years since the ‘KStew cheating on RPattz’ scandal? What a summer that was! Between that, Katie leaving Tom and the London Olympics I spent so much time hitting refresh I don’t think I got any work done!
Right??!! These pictures make me nostalgic for a great era of gossip and great times on this site. Stewart & Pattinson, George and Amal, LeAnne/Brandi/what’s his name, Katie & Tom and so on! There were a few years there where so many celebrities gave us so many scandals and ongoing fodder to gossip about.
I was listening to the radio and heard an old Leanne song yesterday and I started thinking about all that gossip from back then. Those were the days. Then I started wondering what she’s been up to lately and how I’m surprised she hasn’t put out any music in a while and then I looked it up and she put an album out last year and I never heard anything about it.
Confession time: Twilight FanFiction is my guilty pleasure. I really hope they use some of the fanfiction stories & writers for the series. They have so many cannon prequel / continuing stories that are wonderful. Hell, a FanFiction Series would be amazing. Different storylines per season and such.
Oh I loved that first film. I hated it as well for the obvious stalker reasons but the love is stronger.
The rest of the series were unfathomably bad but I will always watch the first one if I see it is on.
Oh, just kill me already. Its 2 biggest fans – 4t5+ teaching coleagues. And, yes, it is as pargwric as it sounds. Fingers crossed the mew principal will not tolerate their past shenanigans.we live in hope.._
Why are they remaking the original? Witcher: Blood Origin.
Lol omg.
My teen daughter, neighbor and I cohost a podcast about tween movies and while these are firmly PG13 we have started watching them. The nice thing about our podcast is honestly the discussions I get to have with my kid. Even setting aside the problematic nature of the material (and especially adding it in) the discussions are great with this particular series. What I find remarkable for me is how all these years after their release I find myself really impressed with the acting from everyone. There are some obvious cheeseball moments but overall the acting is really well done.
I read all the books in my early 20s and it was great escapism especially as I was living in the middle of nowhere (cows, cotton and corn) with my grandparents. But as I got older I recognized the issues and I didn’t care for the films. Essentially I grew out of it. But revisiting it as an older adult I can better appreciate the actors at least.
I’m not sure how I feel about a reboot. I do find Meyer herself to be an author who goes with what’s trendy in regards to what she does with her body of work, so I’m not surprised.