Remember ‘The Twilight Saga’? It’s being remade into a TV series.

I had the best time looking up all of these old photos of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson at various Twilight premieres. Say what you will about those films, but K-Stew and R-Pattz had so much chemistry on and off-screen. The premiere photos are a whole journey, especially now that we’re more than a decade removed. The Twilight franchise really defined a whole generation and now a new generation will fall in love with sparkly vampires and lip-biters all over again. Yes, on the heels of the news about the Harry Potter series being remade, it looks like Lionsgate is looking to remake Twilight into a TV series.

The Twilight Saga is getting the television treatment as sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that a series version of author Stephenie Meyer’s best-selling book series is in early development via Lionsgate Television. The Twilight TV series is in its infancy and does not yet have a network/platform or a writer as sources say the studio, which controls the rights to the franchise, plans to lead the development on the project before shopping the rights to the package. There is not yet a timeline for when the Twilight series will be taken out to potential buyers as Lionsgate first plans to find a writer to steer it. Sources say author Meyer is expected to be involved in the television adaptation. Wyck Godfrey and former Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erik Feig, who during his tenure at Summit Entertainment bought the rights to the Twilight book series after Paramount Pictures passed, are both attached to exec produce the television take. Godfrey’s Temple Hill banner produced all five of the movies that Feig’s Summit distributed. The film franchise, which made stars of Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, collectively grossed more than $3.4 billion worldwide. Twilight is a major piece of Lionsgate’s library. In 2017, five years after Breaking Dawn: Part 2 wrapped up Meyer’s film adaptation, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer told Wall Street during an earnings call that “there are a lot more stories to be told, and we’re ready to tell them when our creators are ready to tell those stories,” in reference to both Twilight and The Hunger Games franchises.

“There are a lot more stories to be told…” Then tell those stories? Why remake an already-beloved series, especially given that (in retrospect) they captured lightning in a bottle pairing Pattinson and Stewart? While I’m sure they could find two new young actors with chemistry, I’m not sure anyone could compete with the original? So why not just do… new characters within the Twilight universe or something? What’s going on with Stephenie Meyer? Or just hire a new writer to create stories in the same universe? My God.