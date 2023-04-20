Prince Harry’s Sentebale gave thanks to the Sussex Squad for raising money

The “Sussex Squad” is a loosely-organized group of people who defend the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, keep and drop receipts on Sussex enemies, promote Harry and Meghan’s work and raise money for charity. Harry and Meghan are well aware of the Sussex Squad and they’ve given special thanks, over the years, to the squad for all of the receipt-keeping and charitable giving. Now the first charity started by Prince Harry is also thanking the squad and the British media is fuming about it!
Prince Harry’s charity, Sentebale, has thanked the Sussexes’ army of social media supporters for helping to raise funds. In the charity’s annual report, the Sussex Squad – a group of online “superfans” who have supported the couple since they left the UK – were acknowledged for their efforts to raise money.
The charity, which was co-founded by the Duke of Sussex and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006, confirmed that it had received donations through an online fundraising platform under the banner of “Sussex Squad” last year. The internet army that works to support Prince Harry and his wife, as well as tear down those who criticise them, uses Twitter to mobilise support and raise funds for the couple’s various causes. The superfans have been thanked by the charity previously for starting a fundraiser last summer to mark the Duchess’s 41st Birthday.
While acknowledged for raising money for the charity, the Sussex Squad has also been embroiled in controversy in the past for cases of online abuse while defending the couple. In one case, Victoria Arbiter was branded a “Nazi Barbie”, “toxic racist liar” and “Apartheid Vicky” for commentating on Oprah Winfrey’s interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Ms Arbiter, the daughter of the Queen’s former press secretary, described the onslaught from the Sussex Squad as “relentless”, as they ultimately urged CNN to sack her.
A spokesman for Sentebale told the Telegraph: “Sentebale received donations through an online fundraising platform under the banner of ‘Sussex Squad’ in 2022, which highlighted Sentebale’s work in Lesotho and Botswana. Sentebale operated in the same way we would work with any member(s) of the public wanting to raise funds for our work. Each year, we acknowledge a range of individuals, partners, groups and organisations who have supported our work in a given financial year and this year was no different.”
“Apartheid Vicky” always makes me laugh, I swear to God. Y’all really got Apartheid Vicky fired from CNN and it was amazing. She deserved it – Vicky wasn’t simply “commentating on Oprah Winfrey’s interview.” Vicky, Ingrid Seward, Dickie Arbiter and Richard Fitzwilliams were all paid to give their negative commentary BEFORE the Oprah interview aired. And it was all a “prank” designed to expose the royal-commentary class as unethical frauds (which they are). The pranksters were not Sussex Squaders, but the squad used that footage to get Apartheid Vicky fired from CNN. There are several other British commentators, spreading palace talking points while appearing on American news shows. I hope you guys are keeping track of them too!
Anyway, it’s cool that Sentebale thanked the squad personally. Sentebale also released a video narrated by Prince Harry:
No other royal has a fan club full of members who raise money on their behalf. Nothing like the Sussex Squad even existed in Diana’s time. The royals really squandered a global source of support that would have benefitied their own damn institution had they not been such racist idiots.
Great job Sussex Squad 🎈🎈🎈
It’s a bit of a catch-22 though. The squad really coalesced in 2020 when out became clear that the hate for the Sussexes was coming from inside the building. Sussexit and the Oprah interview turned mildly interested observers like myself into super fans bc it was so EFFN obvious that something wasn’t right and we wanted to figure out what it was. That if someone as gorgeous and so central-casting-princess-perfect as Meghan was being torn down due to racist jealousy, we weren’t “overreacting” about being undermined in our own lives.
A lot of incidents in my own past shifted sharply into clarifying light once I saw what was in play with Meghan.
So yeah… They would always have had vast global support bc they are charismatic and savvy, oozing fashion and sex appeal, all the things.
But the digital *defenders* aspect of the squaddies might not have happened if the RF had just swallowed egos and let them live in peace.
@LANNE, yep, thrown away on the whim of a couple of bullies, BUT “STILL THEY RISE”, and I love it for them
So it’s ok for the Royal reporters the psychopath Karen’s on twitter to spread lies disinformation about Meghan and Harry. But the moment they have fans who are willing to not only defend them against racist bullying harassment but also organizations and donations to charities it’s a bad thing. Please this Royal reporters would been sings a different tune if Karen and William had fans who do this . It’s amazing how the same people who spend seven years harassing Meghan having people spread conspiracies theories about her threat Meghan life are all suddenly being exposed for their behavior. Trying to play the victims it’s called karma they spend all day everyday trashing Meghan but when that same energy is directed towards them it’s all suddenly I’m being bullied please .
How dare Sussex fans raise Money for their charity! Of course they are angry because the derangers that follow Peg and Can’t can only contribute hate and nothing else.
Apartheid Vicky got herself fired. She was the one caught lying in a spectacularly embarrassing way. There was no spinning it. Sussex Squad gleefully pointed it out, but I doubt they got her fired. I’m sure others picked up on the stunt as well. We’re just a convenient excuse for her suffering the consequences of her own actions.
And, yes, the Squad is collecting and dropping the receipts on ALL of them.
Did you hear that Piers Morgan is getting his own show on CNN?
After he was fired by CNN a decade ago?
I haven’t heard it and I can’t find any mention of that online.
Snuffles – agree that Vicky Arbiter got herself fired. The only references I saw to Apartheid Vicky or Nazi Barbi seemed to emanate from Vicky herself. One of the pranksters, Archie Manners, is a descendant of Duke of Rutland, who may be one of the aristos without a coronation invite.
They didn’t expect a Black woman to have anyone come to her defense. Guess what? Times are a-changin’ and Black women are insisting upon and getting protection. Sucks to be Vicky and the rest of the racists. Time for the urn.
That’s the way to do it. Show support by caring about these issues and giving to make these initiatives successful. Win win.
I’m sure that W&K would thank their racist fan-base if they ever raised funds for their foundation. And, surely, Charles thanked the shady characters who gave him bags of cash. Or maybe not. Maybe just being in his wonderful presence was considered enough for them.
It’s honestly pretty amazing to think about how much money the Sussex squad has raised. These aren’t corporate donors but just the many individuals who love and support Meghan. I cannot imagine the past few years without this base that is ready to drop receipts and fight the lies and smears. How much BS could the BM and RF have pedaled about Meghan? With no one speaking up for her at KP? With the palaces in fact briefing against her?
It really is beyond impressive. Sorry, British media, the Sussexes have fans that not only want to defend them against your endless, baseless smears, but raise money for the charities Harry and Meghan believe in. That must really stick in your craw, bless.
Does anyone know the exact numbers? I think it’s approaching $1m.
Not quite, but close to. The Sussex Squad donations have reached close to 800K.
And of course, Arpatheid Barbie didn’t mention any sum. Sentebale received USD 60,000 from the Sussex Squad. It’s huge in a country like Lesotho where the yearly average salary is only USD1,120. Yes not even 100 per month.
Some of us donate in response to H-M, like to VaxLive and CamFed, without being tied to Sussex Squad or clicking website buttons that would track donations.
Is anyone surprised to find out that “reporters” are paid to lie and stir sh*t up?
I think it happens more and more in every area.
The BRF/Men in Grey vs. H&M is reaching new levels of lying, planting stories, trying to manipulate SM, etc.
It all sells and it is going to keep getting worse, I think.
Honestly, unless H&M stay at home, every time they make any appearances in public, the lies and Spin start again.
I say Charles and William are constantly still planting lies too.
Whether they are the Sussex’s or Mountbatton-Windsor, Harry and Meghan have a role in this world.
Battenberg
Phillip’s family name was Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glücksburg.
Elizabeth’s was Saxe-Coburg and Gotha. They both changed names to sound less German.
Battenberg was Philip’s mother’s name.
Has the charity for Archie’s birthday been announced yet?
May 4th, the charities will be announce.
It will run through to June 6, to include Lili’s birthday also.
british media is crazy and I think covering it like this feeds the problem? like with headline saying it thanks them – the actual truth is that it thanked all donors from the past year, as is standard philanthropic practice, and the reality is that the sussex squad was a substantial major donor to the organization.
“a real and visible difference.” You know that is going to piss W&K off. 😆
When a mainstream newspaper behaved like a tabloid and royal commentators and experts are biased what happen to truths and facts. Journalistic ethics go down the drain. Time for regulators to get busy .