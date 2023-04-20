Prince Harry’s Sentebale gave thanks to the Sussex Squad for raising money

The “Sussex Squad” is a loosely-organized group of people who defend the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, keep and drop receipts on Sussex enemies, promote Harry and Meghan’s work and raise money for charity. Harry and Meghan are well aware of the Sussex Squad and they’ve given special thanks, over the years, to the squad for all of the receipt-keeping and charitable giving. Now the first charity started by Prince Harry is also thanking the squad and the British media is fuming about it!

Prince Harry’s charity, Sentebale, has thanked the Sussexes’ army of social media supporters for helping to raise funds. In the charity’s annual report, the Sussex Squad – a group of online “superfans” who have supported the couple since they left the UK – were acknowledged for their efforts to raise money.

The charity, which was co-founded by the Duke of Sussex and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006, confirmed that it had received donations through an online fundraising platform under the banner of “Sussex Squad” last year. The internet army that works to support Prince Harry and his wife, as well as tear down those who criticise them, uses Twitter to mobilise support and raise funds for the couple’s various causes. The superfans have been thanked by the charity previously for starting a fundraiser last summer to mark the Duchess’s 41st Birthday.

While acknowledged for raising money for the charity, the Sussex Squad has also been embroiled in controversy in the past for cases of online abuse while defending the couple. In one case, Victoria Arbiter was branded a “Nazi Barbie”, “toxic racist liar” and “Apartheid Vicky” for commentating on Oprah Winfrey’s interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Ms Arbiter, the daughter of the Queen’s former press secretary, described the onslaught from the Sussex Squad as “relentless”, as they ultimately urged CNN to sack her.

A spokesman for Sentebale told the Telegraph: “Sentebale received donations through an online fundraising platform under the banner of ‘Sussex Squad’ in 2022, which highlighted Sentebale’s work in Lesotho and Botswana. Sentebale operated in the same way we would work with any member(s) of the public wanting to raise funds for our work. Each year, we acknowledge a range of individuals, partners, groups and organisations who have supported our work in a given financial year and this year was no different.”